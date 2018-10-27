NCHSAA cross-country regionals: 2 Mecklenburg runners win 4A titles

Two Mecklenburg County high school runners won N.C. High School Athletic Association regional cross-country championships Saturday.
Running at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park, Providence’s Pace Clark and Myers Park’s Cora Cooke won 4A Western Regional titles.
Clark ran a time of 16 minutes, 18.90 seconds to win the boys title. Ardrey Kell’s Murphy Smith (16:33.10) was second and Mooresville’s Damien Gonzalez (16:41.10) finished third.
Mooresville won the boys team title, ahead of Myers Park and Ardrey Kell.
In the girls race, Cooke ran a time of 18:34.80 to beat Hough’s Lilly Walters (18:45.10) and Lake Norman’s Maddie Huecker (19:12.80). Myers Park won the girls championship. Hough was second and Ardrey Kell third.
The NCHSAA state championships are scheduled for Nov. 3.
Observer-area champions included:
▪ Weddington’s Jackson O’Hara won the boys 3A Midwest Regional at McAlpine Park in Charlotte. He ran a time of 15:51.90, beating Concord Cox Mill’s Jack Trabucco (15:53.30). Weddington won the team title by 50 points over Waxhaw Cuthbertson.
▪ Cuthbertson’s Madeline Hill (18:19.10) won the girls 3A Midwest title, and teammate Leah Helms (18:25.30) was second. Cuthbertson won the girls team title.
▪ North Iredell’s Jonna Strange won the 3A West title, also at McAlpine. Her time of 18:35.90, topped Watauga’s Sophia Ritter (18:45.10). Boone Watauga won the team title.
▪ Lincolnton’s Daniel Hopkins won the 2A West title in 16:46.38, and Newton Foard’s Karina Coulter won the girls title in 20:21.01.
▪ North Lincoln’s Jason Thomson won the Midwest 2A regional. Teammates Brian Risse (third), Johnny Grant (fifth), Miles Phillips (sixth) and Jacob Scott (ninth) all had top 10 finishes. Not surprisingly, North Lincoln’s team total of 24 points easily swept the title. Lake Norman Charter (99) was second.
▪ North Lincoln’s Angie Allen won the Midwest 2A girls title in 19:17.69. Teammate Alyssa Galvin (19:37.70) was second. North Lincoln (40 points) edged Lake Norman Charter (45) for the team title.
▪ Lucas Brown, Queens Grant (Midwest 1A boys). Grant ran a time of 16:46.07, easily beating South Davidson’s Brent Surratt (17:05.80).
▪ Community School of Davidson’s girls won the 1A Midwest regional with 40 points, well ahead of Pine Lake Prep (60). Community School’s Delanie Glover finished fourth in the individual race, and teammate Mia Roberson was 10th.
▪ Lincoln Charter’s Drew Zink won the 1A West championship in a time of 16:40.50, just ahead of Swain County’s Ryan Jenkins (16:58.29). Zink and Lincoln Charter ran away with the team champonship, 81 points lower than second place Hayesville.
▪ Gastonia Highland Tech’s Lauren Tolbert, a freshman, won the 1A West girls title in a time of 20:06.55. Lincoln Charter’s girls had 81 points to win the team, just ahead of Mountain Island Charter (86).
NCHSAA cross-country results
Click for complete results
Comments