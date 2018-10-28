NCHSAA tennis: Charlotte Catholic’s Rose Kenny wins 3A title

Charlotte Catholic’s Rose Kenny was just about perfect this season.
She lost just one game in four matches to win the N.C. 3A Midwest Regional championship last week and improve to 20-1 for the season. Kenny was similarly dominant in the state championship tournament Friday and Saturday, rolling to straight set wins in four matches.
Kenny beat teammate Maggie Gehrig in the regional final 6-0, 6-0 a week ago and beat Gehrig 6-2, 6-3 in the finals Saturday. She finished 24-1 for the season.
In doubles, Marvin Ridge’s Sophie Imhof and Ella Imhof beat Charlotte Catholic’s Logan Stuckey and Kaitlyn Tozzi 6-2, 6-3 in the finals.
▪ In 2A, Maiden’s Zoe Huffman won her fourth state title, capturing the 2A individual title. She beat Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs 6-0, 6-0 in the final. Huffman has won three singles’ titles and one doubles title in her career.
On Saturday, Newton Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth and Emily Campbell beat Lake Norman Charter’s Annie Thomas 6-2, 6-4 in the finals.
▪ The 4A tournament began Saturday and will conclude Sunday. One Mecklenburg County player is alive in singles. South Meck junior Jenna Thompson won two matches Saturday 6-1, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-1. She has never lost a match in her high school career and is looking for a third straight 4A title.
Thompson is 14-0 this season.
In doubles, Myers Park’s Halle Futch and Emily Holderness are the only remaining area doubles team alive. The Mustangs will play a semifinal match Sunday.
NCHSAA Individual Tennis Results
4A First Round
2018 4A Girls’ Individual Tennis Championships
Singles Draw
Saturday, October 27, 2018
First Round
Sibel Tanik (Sanderson) def. Caroline Richter (Reagan) 6-0, 6-0
Madeline Fowler (Independence) def. Rindha Sudhini (Green Hope) 6-1, 6-1
Laura Becker (Davie County) def. Becket Waters (Broughton) 6-3, 6-0
Elyse Duley (Myers Park) def. Gabriella Cicin (Apex) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3
Bella Steffen (Panther Creek) def. Sylvia Mihailescu (Providence) 6-0, 6-0
Jade Houston (Rolesville) def. Livia Popa (Hough) 6-2, 6-2
Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Alka Tomar (Green Hope) 6-1, 6-0
Elizabeth Weidl (Northwest Guilford) def. Juliana Craft (Sanderson) default
Second Round
Sibel Tanik (Sanderson) def. Madeline Fowler (Independence) 6-1, 6-0
Laura Becker (Davie County) def. Elyse Duley (Myers Park) 6-3, 6-2
Bella Steffen (Panther Creek) def. Jade Houston (Rolesville) 6-0, 6-0
Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Elizabeth Weidl (Northwest Guilford) 6-3, 6-1
Sunday, October 28, 2018 (play begins at 1:00 pm)
Semifinals
Sibel Tanik (Sanderson) vs. Laura Becker (Davie County)
Bella Steffen (Panther Creek) vs. Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg)
2018 4A Girls’ Individual Tennis Championships
Doubles Draw
Saturday, October 27, 2018
First Round
Karen Galush & Karly Fitzgerald (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Jessica Brannon & Emily Ramanata (Hough) 6-0, 6-3
Cynthia Xiao & Reilly Major (Green Hope) def. Maya Evans & Hannah Gross (Ardrey Kell) 6-0, 4-3 (retired)
Julia Abrams & Natalie White (Mooresville) def. Catherine Battle & Lila Vallot (Enloe) 6-3, 6-1
Melody Zhang & Diya Ramchandani (Panther Creek) def. Alba Eceiza & Camden Wallace (Ardrey Kell) 6-3, 6-2
Sophia Gray & Anna Rico (Green Hope) def. Cate Davis & Hayden Plyler (Myers Park) 6-2, 6-4
Morgan Little & Leslie Uy (Mooresville) def. Becca Bollinger & Meg Spickard (Sanderson) 6-2, 6-4
Halle Futch & Emily Holderness (Myers Park) def. Isabella King & Anna Grace Black (Pinecrest) default
Helen Alvis & Camden Clark (Leesville Road) def. Valentina Jimenez & Virginia Jimenez (Hough) default
Second Round
Karen Galush & Karly Fitzgerald (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Cynthia Xiao & Reilly Major (Green Hope) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Melody Zhang & Diya Ramchandani (Panther Creek) def. Julia Abrams & Natalie White (Mooresville) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Sophia Gray & Anna Rico (Green Hope) def. Morgan Little & Leslie Uy (Mooresville) 6-1, 6-0
Halle Futch & Emily Holderness (Myers Park) def. Helen Alvis & Camden Clark (Leesville Road) 7-6 (5), 6-3
Sunday, October 28, 2018 (play begins at 1:00 pm)
Semifinals
Karen Galush & Karly Fitzgerald (Cardinal Gibbons) vs. Melody Zhang & Diya Ramchandani (Panther Creek)
Sophia Gray & Anna Rico (Green Hope) vs. Halle Futch & Emily Holderness (Myers Park)
3A Finals
2018 3A Girls Individual Tennis Championships
Singles Draw
Friday, October 26, 2018
First Round
Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) def. Payton Holt (West Rowan) 6-2, 6-1
Isabelle Theodossiou (Asheville) def. River Britt (Union Pines) 6-2, 6-1
Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Crystal Andersen (Clayton) 6-1, 6-1
Carolina Coch (Chapel Hill) def. Emma Jones (A.C. Reynolds) 6-0, 6-0
Savannah Bright (East Chapel Hill) def. Ashton Dickerson (Asheville) 6-1, 6-2
Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) def. Kylee Edwards (Topsail) 6-4, 6-0
Maranda Adair (Crest) def. Chloe Arnett (Cape Fear) 6-2, 6-0
Hannah Jiang (Cox Mill) def. Madison Cullipher (D.H. Conley) 6-3, 6-3
Second Round
Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) def. Isabelle Theodossiou (Asheville) 6-1, 6-3
Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Carolina Coch (Chapel Hill) 6-2, 6-1
Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) def. Savannah Bright (East Chapel Hill) 6-4, 6-1
Hannah Jiang (Cox Mill) def. Maranda Adair (Crest) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
Saturday, October 27, 2018
Semifinals
Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) 6-1, 6-1
Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) def. Hannah Jiang (Cox Mill) 6-1, 6-2
Championship Finals
Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) 6-2, 6-3
2018 3A Girls Individual Tennis Championships
Doubles Draw
Friday, October 26, 2018
First Round
Molly Handler & Maya Haynes (Concord) def. Maryah Stokes & Ginger Evans (J.H. Rose) 7-5, 6-2
Caroline Byrd & Ava Manley (T.C. Roberson) def. Leah McDonough & Lauren McDonough (Terry Sanford) 6-1, 6-0
Logan Stuckey & Kaitlyn Tozzi (Charlotte Catholic) def. Sara Frances Butler & Anne McBryde Barker (New Hanover) 6-1, 6-0
Margaret Nelson & Christina Gao (East Chapel Hill) def. Erin Sullivan & Elsa Schuls (Forestview) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
Maddie Moore & Ingrid Mast (East Chapel Hill) def. Hannah Farmer & Meredith Anderson (Enka) 7-6 (4), 6-1
Sophie Imhof & Ella Imhof (Marvin Ridge) def. Caroline Broderick & Katie Moss (Rocky Mount) 6-1, 6-0
Natalie Lutz & Madalynn Frye (Kings Mountain) def. Olivia Ward & Alana Lutz (Cedar Ridge) 6-0, 6-0
Avery Sager & Ainsley Zubrinsky (Marvin Ridge) def. Kathryn Thompson & Frances Coleman (New Hanover) 6-0, 6-2
Second Round
Molly Handler & Maya Haynes (Concord) def. Caroline Byrd & Ava Manley (T.C. Roberson) 6-1, 6-3
Logan Stuckey & Kaitlyn Tozzi (Charlotte Catholic) def. Margaret Nelson & Christina Gao (East Chapel Hill) 6-0, 6-0
Sophie Imhof & Ella Imhof (Marvin Ridge) def. Maddie Moore & Ingrid Mast (East Chapel Hill) 6-1, 6-0
Avery Sager & Ainsley Zubrinsky (Marvin Ridge) def. Natalie Lutz & Madalynn Frye (Kings Mountain) 6-4, 6-4
Saturday, October 27, 2018
Semifinals
Logan Stuckey & Kaitlyn Tozzi (Charlotte Catholic) def. Molly Handler & Maya Haynes (Concord) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4
Sophie Imhof & Ella Imhof (Marvin Ridge) def. Avery Sager & Ainsley Zubrinsky (Marvin Ridge) def. 6-3, 6-3
Championship Finals
Sophie Imhof & Ella Imhof (Marvin Ridge) def. Logan Stuckey & Kaitlyn Tozzi (Charlotte Catholic) 6-2, 6-3
2A Finals
2018 2A Girls’ Individual Tennis Championships
Singles Draw
Friday, October 26, 2018
First Round
Abbey Agra (Croatan) def. Hannah Pardue (Surry Central) 6-2, 6-3
McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) def. Kaleb Stephens (Bartlett Yancey) 6-1, 6-0
Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Madison Holloman (Greene Central) 6-0, 6-0
Toni Laney (Bandys) def. Aiden Rooney (Durham School of the Arts) 6-1, 6-2
Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) def. Camryn Bolick (Owen) 6-1, 6-1
Diana Alexandrov (Atkins) def. Sammie Lilliston (First Flight) 6-1, 6-0
Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. Savannah Lee (West Bladen) 6-0, 6-0
Yinka Mason (Atkins) def. Gray Tillett (First Flight) 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) def. Abbey Agra (Croatan) 6-2, 6-0
Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Toni Laney (Bandys) 6-2, 6-0
Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) def. Diana Alexandrov (Atkins) 6-3, 6-1
Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. Yinka Mason (Atkins) 6-0, 6-0
Saturday, October 27, 2018
Semifinals
Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) 6-4, 7-5
Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) 6-0, 6-0
Championship Finals
Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) 6-0, 6-0
2018 2A Girls’ Individual Tennis Championships
Doubles Draw
Friday, October 26, 2018
First Round
McKinsey Harper & Logan Wilson (Greene Central) def. Allie Newsome & Amanda Mull (Central Davidson) 6-3, 6-3
Alexis Wolgemuth & Emily Campbell (Fred T. Foard) def. Chance Ogle & Jayce Gaither (Durham School of the Arts) 6-3, 6-4
Skye Mowery & Margaret Thurman (Salisbury) def. Claire Sheperd & Mia Pagnani (Washington) 7-6 (4), 6-1
Madison Polyasko & Ella Harris (Smoky Mountain) def. Norah Massey & Sarah Kate Watlington (Bartlett Yancey) 6-1, 6-2
Allie Fisher & Mae Anna Norris (Pisgah) def. Jocelyn Mitchell & Avery Headen (Jordan-Matthews) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1
Mamie Smith & Rachel Carter (Surry Central) def. Amanda Haggerty & Ivey Rouse (Spring Creek) 6-3, 7-6 (3)
Zoe Panizza & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter) def. Rose Wang & Grace Dai (NCSSM) 6-0, 6-2
Sophie Korenek & Abigail Korenek (Dixon) def. Haily Robertson & Mattie Snow (Surry Central) 6-2, 7-5
Second Round
Alexis Wolgemuth & Emily Campbell (Fred T. Foard) def. McKinsey Harper & Logan Wilson (Greene Central) WO-Illness
Madison Polyasko & Ella Harris (Smoky Mountain) def. Skye Mowery & Margaret Thurman (Salisbury) 6-3, 6-3
Allie Fisher & Mae Anna Norris (Pisgah) def. Mamie Smith & Rachel Carter (Surry Central) 7-5, 6-1
Zoe Panizza & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter) def. Sophie Korenek & Abigail Korenek (Dixon) 6-0, 6-1
Saturday, October 27, 2018
Semifinals
Alexis Wolgemuth & Emily Campbell (Fred T. Foard) def. Madison Polyasko & Ella Harris (Smoky Mountain) 6-2, 6-0
Zoe Panizza & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter) def. Allie Fisher & Mae Anna Norris (Pisgah) 6-2, 6-2
Championship Finals
Alexis Wolgemuth & Emily Campbell (Fred T. Foard) def. Zoe Panizza & Annie Thomas (Lake Norman Charter) 6-2, 6-4
1A Finals
2018 1A Girls’ Individual Tennis Championships
Singles Draw
Friday, October 26, 2018
First Round
Hannah Jenne (Polk County) def. Abby Armistead (Franklin Academy) 6-1, 6-4
Emma Bost (Gray Stone Day) def. Georgia Lee (Lejeune) 6-3, 6-1
Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle) def. Anderson Schubert (Pine Lake Prep) 6-3, 6-4
Leah Nance (East Wilkes) def. Vedika Birla (Raleigh Charter) 7-5, 6-2
Saturday, October 27, 2018
Semifinals
Emma Bost (Gray Stone Day) def. Hannah Jenne (Polk County) 6-3, 6-1
Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle) def. Leah Nance (East Wilkes) 6-0, 6-0
Championship Finals
Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle) def. Emma Bost (Gray Stone Day) 6-2, 6-1
2018 1A Girls’ Individual Tennis Championships
Doubles Draw
Friday, October 26, 2018
First Round
Abigail Martin & Sarah Mann (East Surry) def. Jessica Copeland & Lilly Boyce (John A. Holmes) 6-2, 6-1
Claire Rogers & Lydia Cortes (Bishop McGuinness) vs. Cami Hughes & Taylor Hughes (Chatham Central) 6-1, 6-1
Camryn McClure & Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) def. Lauren Rakes & Katie Stokes (East Wilkes) 6-1, 6-2
Grace Kuechler & Sophia Taffet (Pine Lake Prep) def. Ashlynn Stephan & Niamh Stephan (Franklin Academy) 6-2, 6-3
Saturday, October 27, 2018
Semifinals
Abigail Martin & Sarah Mann (East Surry) def. Claire Rogers & Lydia Cortes (Bishop McGuinness) 6-1, 6-1
Camryn McClure & Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) def. Grace Kuechler & Sophia Taffet (Pine Lake Prep) 6-1, 6-0
Championship Finals
Camryn McClure & Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) def. Abigail Martin & Sarah Mann (East Surry) 6-1, 6-1
