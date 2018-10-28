NCISAA cross-country roundup: Hickory Grove, Providence Day runners claim titles

Hickory Grove’s Daniel Similton won the N.C. Independent Schools’ 3A cross-country championship Friday in Hendersonville.
Similton, a senior, overcame rainy conditions to win in 17 minutes,40.27 seconds.
He won over Concord First Assembly’s Matthew Fowler (17:46.08).
▪ Providence Day’s boys won the 4A championship with 49 points, just one fewer than Durham Academy. Chargers sophomore Christian Landis won the individual title in 17:17.36, easily beating Arden Christ School’s Andrew Hammel (17:32.13). Cannon’s Tamer Metwalli finished eighth and Providence Day’s Jason Krell was ninth.
Providence Day won its 10th state title in 14 years. Landis became the first sophomore in school history to claim the individual title.
▪ United Faith won the girls 1A team title with a school of eight, easily beating Sanford Grace Christian (30) and the Burlington School (35). United Faith’s Keegan Lisiecki, a freshman, won the state title in a time of 21:54.93. Albemarle School’s Kaite Hansen was second (23:26.21).
Two other Falcons from United Faith finished in the top five: third place Bethany Nelson and fourth-place Madelyn Bronson.
