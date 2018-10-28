Charlotte Latin beats Country Day in field hockey finals

Here is Charlotte Latin's Caroline Juckett scoring the game-winning goal against Charlotte Country in the N.C. Independent Schools' field hockey final. Latin won its fourth straight title
By
Up Next
Here is Charlotte Latin's Caroline Juckett scoring the game-winning goal against Charlotte Country in the N.C. Independent Schools' field hockey final. Latin won its fourth straight title
By
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

Charlotte Latin wins fourth straight state field hockey championship

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 28, 2018 02:13 AM

A big crowd came out to see Charlotte Latin and Charlotte Country Day play for the N.C. Independent Schools’ state championship Saturday.

Homestanding Charlotte Latin, trying to win its fourth straight title, was trying to win its seventh straight game. Country Day was hunting the upset.

The teams played even through regulation and they stayed even though one 10-minute overtime. But 31/2 minutes into the second overtime, Latin’s Maya Pease sent the ball in and Caroline Juckett knocked into goal for the win.

  Comments  