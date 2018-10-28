Charlotte Latin wins fourth straight state field hockey championship

A big crowd came out to see Charlotte Latin and Charlotte Country Day play for the N.C. Independent Schools’ state championship Saturday.
Homestanding Charlotte Latin, trying to win its fourth straight title, was trying to win its seventh straight game. Country Day was hunting the upset.
The teams played even through regulation and they stayed even though one 10-minute overtime. But 31/2 minutes into the second overtime, Latin’s Maya Pease sent the ball in and Caroline Juckett knocked into goal for the win.
