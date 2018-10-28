Prep Insider

NCISAA/NCHSAA playoff scores, pairings 10.28.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 28, 2018 02:41 AM

NCISAA STATE FINALS

FIELD HOCKEY

Charlotte Latin 1, Charlotte Country Day 0, 2 OT

BOYS SOCCER

1A: Neuse Christian 4, Greenfield School 2

2A: Fayetteville Academy 3, Gaston Day 1

3A: Cape Fear Academy 3, Gaston Christian 2

GIRLS TENNIS

1A: Kerr-Vance d. Northeast Academy, score NA

2A: Rocky Mount 6, Durham Trinity Academy 2

3A: St. David’s d. Arendell Parrott, score NA

4A: Durham Academy 5, Charlotte Latin 2

VOLLEYBALL

1A: Kerr-Vance 3, Lee Christian 0

2A: Freedom Christian 3, Gaston Day 0

3A: Arendell Parrott 3, Caldwell Academy 2

4A: North Raleigh Christian 3, Charlotte Country Day 2

NCHSAA Volleyball

Third Round Scores

4A WEST

Pfafftown Reagan 3, Davie County 1

Providence 3, NW Guilford 2

Mallard Creek 3, Fayetteville Britt 2

Cary Panther Creek 3, Ardrey Kell 2

Tuesday’s fourth round/regional semifinals

Providence at Pfafftown Reagan

Cary Panther Creek at Mallard Creek

3A WEST

Marvin Ridge 3, West Rowan 0

Watauga 3, McMichael 0

China Grove Carson 3, Hickory 1

West Henderson 3, Charlotte Catholic 1

Tuesday’s fourth round/regional semifinals

Watauga at Marvin Ridge

China Grove Carson at West Henderson

2A WEST

Newton Foard 3, West Wilkes 0

West Davidson 3, Forbush 0

West Iredell 3, Maiden 2

Hendersonville 3, Mount Pleasant 0

Tuesday’s fourth round/regional semifinals

West Davidson at Newton Foard

Hendersonville at West Iredell

1A WEST

East Surry 3, North Stanly 1

Community School of Davidson 3, Murphy 2

Polk County 3, Lincoln Charter 1

Mountain Island Charter at Alleghany, late

Tuesday’s fourth round/regional semifinals

Mountain Island/Alleghany vs. Polk County

Community School of Davidson at East Surry

NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis

Class 4A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Raleigh Sanderson (17-3) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (20-4)

Cary Panther Creek (12-3) at Cary Green Hope (16-0)

Mooresville (12-1) at Hough (13-1)

Ardrey Kell (14-5) at Myers Park (19-1)

Class 3A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Clayton (15-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (12-0)

Chapel Hill (17-6) at East Chapel Hill (19-1)

Concord Cox Mill (14-4) at Concord (15-3)

Marvin Ridge (19-2) at Charlotte Catholic (21-0)

Class 2A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Newport Croatan (10-2) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (13-0)

Durham School of Arts (20-3) at N.C. School of Science and Math (14-0)

Surry Central (17-1) at Salisbury (20-1)

Maiden (16-3) at Hendersonville (17-1)

Class 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Edenton Holmes (11-6) at Lejeune (8-1)

Raleigh Charter (13-3) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (14-1)

East Surry (18-2) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (17-1)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (7-1) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (18-2)

