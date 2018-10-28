NCISAA/NCHSAA playoff scores, pairings 10.28.18

NCISAA STATE FINALS
FIELD HOCKEY
Charlotte Latin 1, Charlotte Country Day 0, 2 OT
BOYS SOCCER
1A: Neuse Christian 4, Greenfield School 2
2A: Fayetteville Academy 3, Gaston Day 1
3A: Cape Fear Academy 3, Gaston Christian 2
GIRLS TENNIS
1A: Kerr-Vance d. Northeast Academy, score NA
2A: Rocky Mount 6, Durham Trinity Academy 2
3A: St. David’s d. Arendell Parrott, score NA
4A: Durham Academy 5, Charlotte Latin 2
VOLLEYBALL
1A: Kerr-Vance 3, Lee Christian 0
2A: Freedom Christian 3, Gaston Day 0
3A: Arendell Parrott 3, Caldwell Academy 2
4A: North Raleigh Christian 3, Charlotte Country Day 2
NCHSAA Volleyball
Third Round Scores
4A WEST
Pfafftown Reagan 3, Davie County 1
Providence 3, NW Guilford 2
Mallard Creek 3, Fayetteville Britt 2
Cary Panther Creek 3, Ardrey Kell 2
Tuesday’s fourth round/regional semifinals
Providence at Pfafftown Reagan
Cary Panther Creek at Mallard Creek
3A WEST
Marvin Ridge 3, West Rowan 0
Watauga 3, McMichael 0
China Grove Carson 3, Hickory 1
West Henderson 3, Charlotte Catholic 1
Tuesday’s fourth round/regional semifinals
Watauga at Marvin Ridge
China Grove Carson at West Henderson
2A WEST
Newton Foard 3, West Wilkes 0
West Davidson 3, Forbush 0
West Iredell 3, Maiden 2
Hendersonville 3, Mount Pleasant 0
Tuesday’s fourth round/regional semifinals
West Davidson at Newton Foard
Hendersonville at West Iredell
1A WEST
East Surry 3, North Stanly 1
Community School of Davidson 3, Murphy 2
Polk County 3, Lincoln Charter 1
Mountain Island Charter at Alleghany, late
Tuesday’s fourth round/regional semifinals
Mountain Island/Alleghany vs. Polk County
Community School of Davidson at East Surry
NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis
Class 4A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Raleigh Sanderson (17-3) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (20-4)
Cary Panther Creek (12-3) at Cary Green Hope (16-0)
Mooresville (12-1) at Hough (13-1)
Ardrey Kell (14-5) at Myers Park (19-1)
Class 3A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Clayton (15-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (12-0)
Chapel Hill (17-6) at East Chapel Hill (19-1)
Concord Cox Mill (14-4) at Concord (15-3)
Marvin Ridge (19-2) at Charlotte Catholic (21-0)
Class 2A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Newport Croatan (10-2) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (13-0)
Durham School of Arts (20-3) at N.C. School of Science and Math (14-0)
Surry Central (17-1) at Salisbury (20-1)
Maiden (16-3) at Hendersonville (17-1)
Class 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Edenton Holmes (11-6) at Lejeune (8-1)
Raleigh Charter (13-3) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (14-1)
East Surry (18-2) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (17-1)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (7-1) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (18-2)
Comments