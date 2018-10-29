The Observer’s Sweet 16: No. 1 Mallard Creek visits No. 2 Hough Friday

Last week, 14 of the 15 Observer Sweet 16 teams that played high school football games won.

One new team joins the poll this week, Concord’s Cox Mill High. Cox Mill upset Central Cabarrus 31-15 and knocked Central out of the poll.

Cox Mill, which has won five straight games, enters at No. 16 and will play No. 13 Northwest Cabarrus for the South Piedmont 3A championship Friday.

The big game, however, is in Cornelius. Sweet 16 No. 1 Mallard Creek plays at No. 2 Hough for the I-MECK 4A championship. Hough (9-0) began the season No. 1 in the poll but was overtaken by the Mavericks (8-0) a few weeks back.

▪ No. 7 Butler High will host East Mecklenburg Friday. On Monday, a Bulldogs student was shot and killed at school.

Rk Team Cl Rec Prvs. 1 Mallard Creek 4A 8-0 1 2 Hough 4A 9-0 2 3 Charlotte Christian IND 9-0 3 4 Charlotte Catholic 3A 9-1 4 5 Vance 4A 8-1 5 6 Richmond Senior 4A 8-1 6 7 Butler 4A 7-2 7 8 Myers Park 4A 8-1 8 9 Rock Hill South Pointe* 3A 8-1 9 10 Weddington 3A 9-1 10 11 Gastonia Huss 3A 10-0 11 12 West Mecklenburg 4A 7-1 12 13 Northwest Cabarrus 3A 10-0 13 14 Boone Watauga 3A 10-0 16 15 Lenoir Hibriten 2A 9-0 15 16 Concord Cox Mill 3A 8-2 NR

Dropped out: Central Cabarrus (3A, 8-2). Also receiving consideration: Mooresville (4A, 7-2); Kings Mountain (3A, 8-2); Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 8-2); Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A, 7-2*); Catawba Bandys (2A, 9-1); Rock Hill (5A, 7-2)

*South Pointe and Crest were scheduled to play York Monday. The game was moved from last week due to weather.