The Observer’s Sweet 16: No. 1 Mallard Creek visits No. 2 Hough Friday

Last week, 14 of the 15 Observer Sweet 16 teams that played high school football games won.
One new team joins the poll this week, Concord’s Cox Mill High. Cox Mill upset Central Cabarrus 31-15 and knocked Central out of the poll.
Cox Mill, which has won five straight games, enters at No. 16 and will play No. 13 Northwest Cabarrus for the South Piedmont 3A championship Friday.
The big game, however, is in Cornelius. Sweet 16 No. 1 Mallard Creek plays at No. 2 Hough for the I-MECK 4A championship. Hough (9-0) began the season No. 1 in the poll but was overtaken by the Mavericks (8-0) a few weeks back.
▪ No. 7 Butler High will host East Mecklenburg Friday. On Monday, a Bulldogs student was shot and killed at school.
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Mallard Creek
4A
8-0
1
2
Hough
4A
9-0
2
3
Charlotte Christian
IND
9-0
3
4
Charlotte Catholic
3A
9-1
4
5
Vance
4A
8-1
5
6
Richmond Senior
4A
8-1
6
7
Butler
4A
7-2
7
8
Myers Park
4A
8-1
8
9
Rock Hill South Pointe*
3A
8-1
9
10
Weddington
3A
9-1
10
11
Gastonia Huss
3A
10-0
11
12
West Mecklenburg
4A
7-1
12
13
Northwest Cabarrus
3A
10-0
13
14
Boone Watauga
3A
10-0
16
15
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
9-0
15
16
Concord Cox Mill
3A
8-2
NR
Dropped out: Central Cabarrus (3A, 8-2). Also receiving consideration: Mooresville (4A, 7-2); Kings Mountain (3A, 8-2); Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 8-2); Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A, 7-2*); Catawba Bandys (2A, 9-1); Rock Hill (5A, 7-2)
*South Pointe and Crest were scheduled to play York Monday. The game was moved from last week due to weather.
