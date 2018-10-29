High School Notes: Prep Football on tap for Monday

There are five area high school football games scheduled for Monday, including three involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ teams.
The games were moved from Friday due to the heavy rains the area saw.
The complete schedule:
Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 6
Highland Tech at Union Academy, 7
Mooresville at Hopewell, 6:30
Rock Hill South Pointe at York, 7:30
Rocky River at Independence, 6
Newton Foard honors disabled student
Last week, Newton Foard High beat East Burke 63-14 and the biggest winner was Foard student Landon Scronce. Scronce is battling muscular dystrophy and both schools arranged for Scronce to get into the game on the last play.
Scronce has been the football manager for four years, but is on the roster as a player.
Riding in his wheelchair, Scronce took a handoff from Foard’s quarterback as the crowd chanted Landon’s name. He got the ball and rode to his right, then he went down the sideline and past all of the East Burke players, who began to chase him in jest. One of them dived, as if he were trying to tackle Landon, intentionally missing his target.
Ultimately, Landon scored a 56-yard touchdown, drawing even bigger cheers.
CISAA All-Conference, all-state fall sports teams announced
Volleyball
Conference Champs- Charlotte Country Day
FIRST TEAM All-Conference Selections (in order)
1 – Zoe Weatherington (CCDS)- Player of the Year
2 – Ella Abraham (PD)
3 – Kayla Spangler (CCDS)
4 – Kathryn Remmey (Cannon)
5 – Kyndal Smith (PD)
6 – Meg Hopkins (Covenant Day)
Second Team volleyball-
1. Addison Pignetti (CCDS)
2. Sydney Schulze (CCDS)
3. Sydney Frazier (Cannon)
4. Sarah Kate Edwards (Cannon)
5. Olivia Futch (Covenant Day)
6. McCall Canady (Latin)
CISAA Volleyball-All State Winners.
Zoe Weatherington (CCDS)
Ella Abraham (PD)
Kayla Spangler (CCDS)
Kathryn Remmey (Cannon)
Kyndal Smith (PD)
Meg Hopkins (Covenant Day)
Tennis
Conference Champs- Charlotte Latin
1st Team All-Conference Selections (in order)
1. Margaret Carlton-Junior-Charlotte Christian- Player of the Year
2. Anna Daniels-Senior-Covenant Day School
3. Kate Coppage-Sophomore-Charlotte Latin School
4. Nina Lavelle-Freshman-Charlotte Latin School
5. Lilly McNally-Freshman-Charlotte Christian School
6. Molly Kerrigan-Sophomore-Providence Day School
2nd Team -girls tennis
1. Delaney Martin-Freshman-Covenant Day School
2. Parker Shelton-Senior-Charlotte Country Day School
3. Chloe Floyd-Sophomore-Charlotte Latin School
4. Alivia Calabrase-Sophomore-Cannon School
5. Gabby Holloway-Junior-Cannon
6. Ella Lavelle- Charlotte Latin School
CISAA All State TENNIS
1. Margaret Carlton-Junior-Charlotte Christian
2. Anna Daniels-Senior-Covenant Day School
3. Kate Coppage-Sophomore-Charlotte Latin School
4. Nina Lavelle-Freshman-Charlotte Latin School
Soccer
Conference Champs- Covenant Day
FIRST TEAM All-Conference Selections (in order)
Walker Gillespie- SR- Country Day School - Player of the Year
Jacob Goodling-JR- Covenant Day School
Zach Case- SR- Charlotte Latin
Davis Harrelson-SR Covenant Day School
Richard Gillespie-SR Country Day School
Nathan Collins- JR- Charlotte Christian
Luca Antonacci- SR- Providence Day School
Luke Thomas-JR- Cannon School
Luke Engstrom- So- Covenant Day School
Timothy Swimmer- SR Charlotte Latin
Trey Zamora- SR- Cannon School
2nd Team- boys soccer
Taylor LaFar- So- Country Day School
Daniel Derraik- Jr- Charlotte Latin
Alex Cook- So- Providence Day School
Ethan Lewis- So- Covenant Day School
Parker Nielsen-SR- Charlotte latin
Ben Hansen-SR-Cannon School
Johnny Bingham-JR-Country Day School
Noah Behrmann-FR- Charlotte Christian
Wes Stolen-SR- Covenant Day School
Kade White-So-Providence Day School
Connor McPhilliamy-JR-Country Day School
BOYS Soccer-All-State selections:
Walker Gillespie - CCDS
Jacob Goodling - Covenant Day
Zack Case - Latin
Davis Harrelson - Covenant Day
Richard Gillespie - CCDS
Nathan Collins - Christian
Field Hockey
Conference Champs- Charlotte Latin
FIRST TEAM All-Conference Selections (in order)
Anne Sutton Orndorff- SR- Charlotte Latin- Player of the Year
Katie So- JR- Country Day School
Myah Pease- SR- Charlotte Latin
Molly Firr- SR- Providence Day School
Caroline Juckett- SR- Charlotte Latin
Arden Davies- JR- Country Day School
Jacquelyn Ives- SR- Providence Day School
Mary Thompson Charlebois- SR- Country Day School
Grace Stokes- So- Providence Day School
CeCe Colombo- SR- Charlotte Latin
Carolina Dancu- SO- Covenant Day School
2nd Team- Field Hockey
Margaret Beltz- SR-Country Day School
Jacqueline Haynes- JR- Covenant Day School
Grace Crutchfield- SO- Charlotte Latin
Bennet Ann McIver-SR- Providence Day School
Jane Murry Bryan- SR- Covenant Day
Anna Rose Turner- SR- Charlotte Latin
Sienna Joseph-SR- Country Day School
Madeline Alt-JR- Providence Day School
Ella Mountcastle-So-Country Day School
Grace Armstrong- SR- Charlotte Latin
Camryn Taylor- JR- Providence Day School
Field Hockey-All-State Team 2018\u0009
Anne Sutton Orndorff-Charlotte Latin
Katie So-\u0009Charlotte Country Day
Myah Pease-Charlotte Latin
Molly Firr-Providence Day
Caroline Juckett-Charlotte Latin
Arden Davies-\u0009Charlotte Country Day
Jacquelyn Ives-Providence Day
Mary Thompson Charlebois-Charlotte Country Day
Grace Stokes-\u0009Providence Day
CeCe Colombo-Charlotte Latin
Cross Country -BOYS
Conference Champs- Providence Day School
FIRST TEAM All-Conference Selections (in order)-
Christian Landis – PDS- RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Tamer Metwalli – Cannon
Adam Habas – PDS
Andrew Riolo – PDS
Rob Schleusner – CLS
Jason Krell – PDS
John Smith – PDS
2nd Team All Conference- boys xc-
1. Bryson Mace – CDS
2. Colter Nichols – PDS
3.Luke Manna – PDS
4.Charles Harris – CLS
5.William Kressner – CLS
6.Worth Hinshaw – CLS
7.Daniel Tierney – CCDS
CISAA ALL STATE CROSS COUNTRY-Boys
Christian Landis-PD
Jason Krell-PD
Tamar Metwalli- Cannon
CROSS COUNTRY- GIRLS
Conference Champs- Charlotte Latin
FIRST TEAM All-Conference Selections (in order)
Sophie Spada – CCDS-Player of the Year
Kelsey Troutman – CDS
Ashley Horwitz – PDS
Justine Cronk – PDS
Ananyaa Bharadwaj – PDS
Mary Schleusner – CLS
Madeleine Pease -- CLS
2nd team -girls xc
Maria Llerenas Soto – CLS
Marion Donald – CLS
Madison Sellers – CLS
Victoria Schneider – Cannon
Syndey Wood – Cannon
Eva Lindner – CDS
Annabel Henegar – PDS
CISAA ALL STATE CROSS COUNTRY-Girls
Ashley Horwitz- - PD
Sophie Spada- Country Day
Mary Schleusner- CLS
Maria Llerenas Soto- CLS
Golf
Conference Champs- Cannon School
FIRST TEAM All-Conference Selections (in order)
Amanda Sambach- Soph- Cannon School- Player of the Year
Alexis Sudjianto- SR- Charlotte Latin
Sophie Holland- JR- Cannon School
Muskan Uppal- SR- Cannon School
Elena Jacoby- SR- Cannon School
Rhea Bhagia-SR- Providence Day School
Second Team-Golf
Kaela McConnell-SR- Providence Day School
Mirabella Calabrase- SR- Cannon School
Aishwarya Sharma- SR- Country Day School
Elyssa Kim-SR - Charlotte Latin
Gaby Cacheris-JR- Charlotte Latin
Clare Steigerwalt-SR- Providence Day School
CISAA ALL-STATE - Girls Golf
Amanda Sambach- Soph- Cannon School-
Alexis Sudjianto- SR- Charlotte Latin
Sophie Holland- JR- Cannon School
Muskan Uppal- SR- Cannon School
Regional cross-country: Myers Park girls win
The Myers Park girls won a regional cross-country championship Saturday and will lead a large contingent of Charlotte-area runners into next Saturday’s state title meets.
Other regional champions from the area were Weddington (3A boys), North Lincoln (2A boys), Lincoln Charter (1A boys), Waxhaw Cuthbertson and Boone Watauga (3A girls), North Lincoln (2A), and Community School of Davidson and Lincoln Charter (1A girls).
The state championship meets will take place at Ivey Redmon Park in Kernersville, outside Winston-Salem.
The 2A and 4A races will start at 9:15 a.m., with the 1A and 3A races set for 2:15 p.m.
In the 4A girls’ race at McAlpine, team winner Myers Park was led by individual winner Cora Cooke, a sophomore whose time of 18:34.8 was 11 seconds better than second-place Lilly Walters, a Hough freshman.
In each of the regionals, the top four teams (or the top 25 percent of teams, whichever is greater) qualify for the state meet. Also qualifying are the seven fastest individual runners who are not members of a qualifying team.
Here’s how Saturday’s regional meets went:
Boys
4A WEST: Mooresville won the team title, with 42 points. Also qualifying for the state meet were Myers Park (61 points), Ardrey Kell (65) and Providence (79).
Hough and South Mecklenburg just missed, finishing fifth and sixth in the 13-team field. The top three individual finishers were Providence senior Pace Clark (16:18.9), Ardrey Kell sophomore Murphy Smith (16:33.1) and Mooresville junior Damien Gonzalez (16:41.1).
The best runner of the non-qualifying teams was 11th-place Michael Lillywhite of Mallard Creek.
3A MIDWEST: Weddington had five of the top eight runners in the meet at McAlpine and easily won the team title with 27 points. Also qualifying for the state meet were Waxhaw Cuthbertson (77), Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (91), Southwest Guilford (121) and Concord Cox Mill (126).
Weddington senior Jackson O’Hara was the individual winner, in 15:51.9. That was a little more than a second ahead of runner-up Jack Trabucco, a Cox Mill senior. John Ciprich, a senior from Unionville Piedmont, finished third and was the fastest runner from a non-qualifying team.
3A WEST: Skyland Roberson won the team title at McAlpine, with 70 points. Other qualifying teams were Asheville Reynolds (97), Marvin Ridge (104) and Boone Watauga (111). Top area runner was fourth-place Avery Cannon, a junior from Watauga. Highest-finishing individual (not with a qualifying team) was fifth-place Cooper Casteflaw, a senior from Alexander Central.
2A MIDWEST: North Lincoln ran away with the team title at Kernersville, with five of the top nine finishers and a team score of 24 points. Second, with 99 points, was Lake Norman Charter. Also qualifying for the state meet were Winston-Salem Atkins and Midway Oak Grove.
Junior Jason Thomson of North Lincoln was individual winner in 16:23.9. The highest-finishing individual state qualifier (not with a qualifying team) was 10th-place Noah Julian of South Rowan.
2A WEST: Brevard, Franklin, Valdese Draughn and Black Mountain Owen were the team qualifiers, and Lincolnton junior Daniel Hopkins was the race winner, leading the group of individual qualifiers for the state meet.
1A MIDWEST: Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness captured the team title in Kernersville, with 43 points. Also qualifying for the state meet were Community School of Davidson (70), Queens Grant (136) and South Davidson (137).
Queens Grant senior Lucas Brown won the race, and South Stanly sophomore Daniel Vasquez finished 10th, leading the individual state meet qualifiers.
1A WEST: Lincoln Charter dominated, with five of the top 15 finishers and 40 points. Other state meet qualifiers were Hayesville, Murphy and Swain County.
Top individual qualifier was Richard Lauer, a junior from Gastonia Highland Tech. He ran fourth.
Girls
4A WEST: Myers Park (40), Hough (69), Ardrey Kell (74) and Providence (91) qualified for the state meet. Lake Norman and South Mecklenburg finished fifth and sixth.
Leading the group of individual qualifiers was freshman Maddie Huecker of Lake Norman, with a third-place finish.
3A MIDWEST: Cuthbertson had five of the top 11 finishers at McAlpine and won with 33 points. Weddington was second, with 46. Other state qualifiers were Northern Guilford, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor and Concord Cox Mill.
Madeline Hill of Cuthbertson beat teammate Leah Helms by six seconds for the race victory. Maddie Walker, of Concord Jay M. Robinson, was 24th and the top individual qualifier.
3A WEST: Watauga took team honors at McAlpine with 50 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Enka (128). Other team qualifiers were Skyland Roberson, Asheville and Charlotte Catholic.
North Iredell junior Jonna Strange won the race, beating runner-up Sophia Ritter of Watauga by 10 seconds. Strange was the top individual qualifier.
2A MIDWEST: North Lincoln (40 points) edged Lake Norman Charter (45) for the team title in Kernersville, with East Lincoln and West Stanly also qualifying for the state meet as teams.
Angie Allen, a sophomore from North Lincoln, won the race. The top individual qualifier was fourth-place Sarah Faith McAllister, a senior from Catawba Bandys.
2A WEST: Brevard, Hendersonville, Franklin and Ashe County were the team qualifiers for the state meet. But Karina Coulter, a sophomore from Newton Foard, won the race and led the group of individual qualifiers.
1A MIDWEST: Community School of Davidson placed three runners in the top 10 and took the team title in Kernersville, with a score of 40 points. Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (62), Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness, and Monroe Union Academy were the other team winners.
Delanie Glover led Community School of Davidson’s effort, running fourth. Top local individual qualifier for the state meet was sixth-place Jean Holman of Misenheimer Gray Stone Day.
1A WEST: Lincoln Charter won the team title with 81 points. Other team qualifiers were Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (86), Gastonia Highland Tech (94) and Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (97).
Highland Tech freshman Lauren Talbert won the race, and the top area individual qualifier was 10th-place Rylee Hegedus of Mooresville Langtree Charter.
Girls’ volleyball
(individual set scores in parentheses)
4A PLAYOFFS
Cary Panther Creek 3, Ardrey Kell 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-20): The second-seeded Knights were upset victims, finishing their season at 21-6.
Mallard Creek 3, Fayetteville Britt 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-15): The Mavericks improved to 24-8 and advanced to a home quarterfinal matchup with Cary Panther Creek.
Providence 3, Northwest Guilford 2 (25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 18-25, 15-7): The Panthers improved to 22-8, earning the 80th playoff victory in the school’s volleyball history. Alex Butters had four aces and Annie Leonard 15 kills in the third-round victory.
Providence, the 12th seed, travels to eighth-seeded Pfafftown Reagan in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
3A PLAYOFFS
Boone Watauga 3, Mayodan McMichael 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-20): The Pioneers improved to 25-0, behind Rebekah Farthing (16 kills, four aces, seven digs) and Grace Hayes (38 assists). Watauga visits top seed Marvin Ridge in the quarterfinals.
China Grove Carson 3, Hickory 1 (25-21, 25-14, 25-27, 25-22): Carson, now 26-3, will travel to second seed West Henderson on Tuesday.
Marvin Ridge 3, West Rowan 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-18): The Mavericks improved to 12-0 at home this season and will host unbeaten Boone Watauga in a Tuesday quarterfinal. West Rowan finished 19-5.
West Henderson 3, Charlotte Catholic 1 (25-21, 25-14, 25-27, 25-22): The Cougars’ season ended at 20-9.
2A PLAYOFFS
Hendersonville 3, Mount Pleasant 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-21): The second-seeded Tigers were upset victims, finishing 21-6. Abby Greeson had 24 digs and Trinity Bolt totaled 15 kills and three aces for Mount Pleasant.
Newton Foard 3, West Wilkes 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-13): The top-seeded Tigers improved to 24-0 and 12-0 at home. They will host West Davidson on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
West Iredell 3, Maiden 2: The visiting Warriors sprang a mild upset and will host Hendersonville, also an upset winner, in a Tuesday quarterfinal. Maiden finished the season 21-6, while West Iredell is 17-12.
1A PLAYOFFS
Alleghany 3, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-16): Anna Beaver had seven kills for the Raptors, whose season ended with a 22-4 record.
Community School of Davidson 3, Murphy 2 (25-21, 24-26, 24-26, 25-23, 18-16): The Spartans kept their hopes of a third straight 1A state title alive, but barely. They will take their 23-6 record to top-seeded East Surry on Tuesday.
East Surry 3, North Stanly 1 (27-29, 25-12, 25-8, 25-18): The Comets’ season ended at 18-4.
Polk County 3, Lincoln Charter 1 (25-16, 17-25, 25-9, 27-25): Anna Grace Lackey (13 kills, 13 digs) and Kennedy Facchino (27 assists) led Lincoln Charter, which finished 23-2.
Tuesday’s fourth round pairings
2018 NCHSAA 1A Volleyball Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings
East
#1 Louisburg (26-1) vs. #13 Lakewood (19-4)
#2 Perquimans (24-2) vs. #3 Falls Lake Academy (21-5)
West
#1 East Surry (24-4) vs. #12 Community School of Davidson (23-6)
#2 Alleghany (22-3) vs. #6 Polk County (18-8)
2018 NCHSAA 2A Volleyball Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings
East
#1 Ayden-Grifton (23-1) vs. #5 Wheatmore (24-4)
#2 Currituck County (19-6) vs. #3 South Granville (20-6)
West
#1 Fred T. Foard (24-2) vs. #4 West Davidson (24-6)
#14 West Iredell (17-12) vs. #18 Hendersonville (16-11)
2018 NCHSAA 3A Volleyball Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings
East
#1 D.H. Conley (24-0) vs. #5 Southern Alamance (24-5)
#2 Chapel Hill (27-5) vs. #3 Cleveland (23-3)
West
#1 Marvin Ridge (41-2) vs. #4 Watauga (25-0)
#2 West Henderson (31-2) vs. #3 Jesse Carson (26-3)
2018 NCHSAA 4A Volleyball Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings
East
#1 Cardinal Gibbons (23-3) vs. #12 Broughton (15-6)
#2 Green Hope (25-1) vs. #3 South Central (20-2)
West
#8 Ronald Reagan (22-5) vs. #12 Providence (22-8)
#3 Mallard Creek (24-8) vs. #7 Panther Creek (16-4)
