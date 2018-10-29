Landon’s big run for Fred T. Foard

Davidson Day's Mallorie Haines, daughter of a NASCAR crew chief, was one of the nation's most prolific scorers as a freshman. She trains with former UNC, NBA point guard Jeff McInnis. She's being recruited by schools like South Carolina and Kentucky.
Charlotte Country Day and East Lincoln held a football scrimmage Wednesday morning at Charlotte Country Day. Both teams were a little green, and early mistakes were aplenty, but both were happy to finally hit someone else.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Superintendent Clayton Wilcox says that the system does not check every students bags each day and that they will be reviewing procedures following the shooting death of a Butler High student on Monday, October 29, 2018.
Chancellor Lee Adams was all smiles during the Panthers pregame after players take pictures and offer him gifts. Chancellor is the son of Rae Carruth, a former Panther who plotted to murder Chancellor's mother while she was pregnant with him.
