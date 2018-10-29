Landon’s big run for Fred T. Foard

In a 63-14 win over East Burke, Newton Foard student Landon Scronce, who is battling muscular dystrophy, got to score a touchdown.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service