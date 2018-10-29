The state’s leading rusher commits to play football at North Carolina

Mountain Island Charter star Elijah Burris, the leading rusher in North Carolina, has committed to play for North Carolina.
Mountain Island Charter is a 1A public school in Mount Holly, a Gaston County town about a half-hour’s drive from uptown Charlotte.
Burris committed to the Tar Heels Monday afternoon, putting up a notice on social media.
Burris, a 5-10, 215-pound junior, has rushed for 2,481 yards and leads the state in rushing by more than 400 yards over his nearest competitor. He’s scored 31 touchdowns in 10 games.
Burris ranks No. 4 nationally in rushing.
Comments