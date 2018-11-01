Prep Insider

NCHSAA soccer, tennis, volleyball scores, pairings 11.01.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

November 01, 2018 11:42 AM

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

SOCCER

Class 4A

Saturday’s first round

West

Kernersville Glenn (10-9-1) at Independence (14-6-1)

North Mecklenburg (11-10-2) at West Forsyth (16-4-2)

Pfafftown Reagan (8-10-2) at Raeford Hoke County (15-5)

Lake Norman (10-7-2) at Mooresville (11-8-1)

Greensboro Page (7-9) at Durham Jordan (13-6)

Jamestown Ragsdale (8-9-3) at Greensboro Grimsley (12-7-1)

Richmond Senior (12-9) at Ardrey Kell (15-5-1)

East Forsyth (9-8-2) at Providence (14-4-2)

East

Wilmington Ashley (8-6-2) at Wilmington Laney (10-6-1)

Corinth Holders (7-12-2) at Cary Panther Creek (11-6-1)

Knightdale (12-9-2) at Raleigh Athens Drive (11-6-1)

Raleigh Sanderson (8-11-3) at Raleigh Millbrook (11-8-1)

Raleigh Wakefield (10-9-1) at Raleigh Broughton (13-8-1)

Apex (9-9-1) at Wake Forest (14-5-3)

Durham Riverside (8-12) at Raleigh Enloe (15-5-1)

Cary (10-11-1) at Raleigh Leesville Road (10-8-1)

Tuesday’s second round

West

Kernersville Glenn-Independence winner at Northwest Guilford (18-1-1)

North Mecklenburg-West Forsyth winner at Myers Park (16-2)

Pfafftown Reagan-Raeford Hoke County winner at Southern Pines Pinecrest (17-3)

Lake Norman-Mooresville winner at Hough (17-6)

Greensboro Page-Durham Jordan winner at Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-7)

Jamestown Ragsdale-Greensboro Grimsley winner at South Mecklenburg (15-5-1)

Richmond Senior-Ardrey Kell winner at South Caldwell (12-6-3)

East Forsyth-Providence winner at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (21-2)

East

Wilmington Ashley-Wilmington Laney winner at Cary Green Hope (18-2-1)

Corinth Holders-Cary Panther Creek winner at Apex Friendship (17-4)

Knightdale-Raleigh Athens Drive winner at New Bern (14-2)

Raleigh Sanderson-Raleigh Millbrook winner at Wilmington Hoggard (10-3)

Raleigh Wakefield-Raleigh Broughton winner at Holly Springs (13-6-1)

Durham Riverside-Raleigh Enloe winner at Fayetteville Pine Forest (16-6)

Cary-Raleigh Leesville Road winner at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3-2)

Class 3A

Saturday’s first round

West

Monroe Parkwood (6-12-1) at Charlotte Catholic (21-2-1)

Asheville Reynolds (15-7) at Mayodan McMichael (16-4)

Enka (14-7-1) at Concord Cox Mill (12-8-3)

North Iredell (13-6-1) at Marvin Ridge (16-3)

Gastonia Huss (13-7) at Boone Watauga (19-5)

West Caldwell (15-6) at Concord (16-4-2)

Weddington (10-6-3) at Winston-Salem Parkland (12-3)

North Forsyth (8-10-1) at Asheville (20-1-1)

Western Guilford (13-9-1) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (17-4-1)

Central Cabarrus (14-4-1) at Skyland Roberson (15-7)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (8-9-3) at Gastonia Ashbrook (17-3-1)

Kings Mountain (14-5-1) at Gastonia Forestview (14-4-1)

Monroe (10-8-1) at South Iredell (13-2-5)

Southwest Guilford (10-7-5) at Hickory (15-4-4)

Kannapolis Brown (17-4-1) at Statesville (11-8-2)

Asheville Erwin (12-9-2) at Southwestern Randolph (16-1)

East

Southern Alamance (7-11) at Wilmington New Hanover (12-3-2)

Fayetteville Cape Fear (14-6) at Pikeville Aycock (11-7-2)

Eastern Alamance (13-7-1) at Southern Lee (15-4)

Western Alamance (13-8) at Jacksonville (9-5-2)

West Brunswick (10-7) at Greenville Rose (17-4-1)

Southeast Guilford (14-8) at Chapel Hill (16-3-1)

East Wake (9-11) at Northern Durham (14-3-2)

Cameron Union Pines (10-7-2) at Northern Guilford (17-4)

Burlington Williams (11-8) at Sanford Lee County (13-9)

Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (13-6) at Clayton Cleveland (15-5-2)

Greenville Conley (14-8-1) at Clayton (16-3-2)

West Johnston (9-10-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (19-3)

White Oak (8-7-2) at Asheboro (17-1)

East Chapel Hill (14-4-2) at Franklinton (17-5-1)

Topsail (5-7) at Wilson Fike (16-2-1)

Class 2A

Saturday’s first round

West

East Gaston (9-10-1) at Lenoir Hibriten (21-0-2)

Central Davidson (16-7) at Lexington (15-7-1)

Newton Foard (8-11-3) at Black Mountain Owen (14-4)

East Bend Forbush (11-13) at Marshville Forest Hills (10-11-1)

Ashe County (13-9-1) at Shelby (16-3-2)

Lincolnton (11-9) at West Iredell (14-4-3)

North Surry (11-7-1) at West Stokes (11-5-3)

Lake Norman Charter (7-11) at Newton-Conover (18-3-1)

West Davidson (9-13-1) at Salisbury (20-2-1)

Morganton Patton (13-9-1) at East Henderson (14-6-1)

West Stanly (11-6-1) at Hendersonville (12-3-2)

Catawba Bandys (10-7-3) at North Davidson (17-4)

Winston-Salem Carver (5-7) at Wilkes Central (14-4-3)

East Burke (12-7-1) at East Lincoln (19-3)

Sylva Smoky Mountain (16-4-3) at Belmont South Point (11-7)

North Lincoln (9-12-2) at Surry Central (16-1-2)

East

Graham (10-9-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (15-1-1)

East Montgomery (11-4-1) at St. Pauls (15-3)

Pasquotank County (8-4-2) at Greene Central (16-4)

Durham School of Arts (12-6-4) at North Johnston (11-7-1)

North Lenoir (13-6-1) at Carrboro (14-6-1)

Newport Croatan (11-4-1) at N.C. School of Science and Math (15-3)

Vance County (8-15-1) at Currituck County (10-7-2)

Elizabeth City Northeastern (7-8-2) at Roanoke Rapids (16-0-1)

Winston-Salem Atkins (9-12-1) at Southwest Onslow (8-3-1)

Ledford (14-7-1) at Trinity Wheatmore (14-6-1)

Thomasville (10-11) at Jordan-Matthews (12-4-2)

East Duplin (13-6-2) at Warsaw Kenan (16-4)

Trinity (13-8) at East Bladen (17-1-2)

Wallace-Rose Hill (12-7-3) at Dixon (13-3)

Wilson Beddingfield (11-4-2) at Washington (15-4)

Randleman (7-12-1) at Clinton (20-1)

Class 1A

Saturday’s first round

West

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (9-13) at Highlands (9-7-2)

Graham River Mill Academy (6-12) at Hayesville (9-2-1)

Murphy (4-8) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-3-2)

West Montgomery (9-8-1) at East Surry (6-7-2)

Gastonia Highland Tech (8-10-1) at Queens Grant (13-10)

Albemarle (9-9) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (13-7-1)

Greensboro Cornerstone Charter (5-13-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (15-2)

South Stokes (3-14-2) at Monroe Union Academy (12-7)

East

Edenton Holmes (10-11-1) at Vance Charter (9-7-1)

West Columbus (4-14) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (15-4-1)

Louisburg (10-8-1) at Rosewood (12-6-1)

Pender County (7-9) at Martin Riverside (11-4-3)

Oxford Prep (11-10) at Durham Research Triangle (13-4-2)

East Carteret (1-7) at Camden County (11-8-4)

Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (7-15-2) at Raleigh Charter (12-4-2)

Gates County (7-9-1) at Henderson Collegiate (12-8)

Tuesday’s second round

West

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter-Highlands winner at Community School of Davidson (18-1-2)

Graham River Mill Academy-Hayesville winner at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (16-4-1)

Murphy-Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness winner at Boonville Starmount (15-6)

West Montgomery-East Surry winner at North Moore (17-1)

Gastonia Highland Tech-Queens Grant winner at Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (12-2)

Albemarle-Misenheimer Gray Stone Day winner at Lincoln Charter (13-7-1)

Greensboro Cornerstone Charter-Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson winner at Polk County (12-10-1)

South Stokes-Monroe Union Academy winner at Mount Airy (16-2)

East

Edenton Holmes-Vance Charter winner at Manteo (17-1)

West Columbus-Wake Forest Franklin Academy winner at Cape Hatteras (6-5)

Louisburg-Rosewood winner at Chapel Hill Woods Charter (11-7)

Pender-Martin Riverside winner at Lejeune (9-5)

Oxford Prep-Durham Research Triangle winner at Granville Central (17-4-1)

East Carteret-Camden County winner at Chocowinity Southside (18-1)

Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy-Raleigh Charter winner at Hobbton (15-6-1)

VOLLEYBALL





VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Thursday’s semifinals

Pfafftown Reagan (23-5) at Cary Panther Creek (17-4)

Cary Green Hope (26-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (24-3)

Class 3A

Thursday’s semifinals

West Henderson (32-2) at Marvin Ridge (42-2)

Chapel Hill (28-5) at Greenville Conley (25-0)

Class 2A

Thursday’s semifinals

West Iredell (18-12) at West Davidson (25-0)

Trinity Wheatmore (25-4) at Currituck County (20-6)

Class 1A

Thursday’s semifinals

Polk County (19-8) at East Surry (25-4)

Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (22-5) at Louisburg (27-1)

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Class 4A

Wednesday’s semifinals

Myers Park 5, Hough 2

Cary Green Hope 5, Raleigh Sanderson 0

Saturday’s state finals

Myers Park (21-1) vs. Cary Green Hope (18-0), at Burlington Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday’s semifinals

Charlotte Catholic 6, Concord 0

East Chapel Hill 5, Wilmington New Hanover 1

Saturday’s state finals

Charlotte Catholic (23-0) vs. East Chapel Hill (21-1), at Burlington Tennis Center, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s semifinals

Maiden 5, Surry Central 1

Durham School of the Arts 5, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 1

Saturday’s state finals

Maiden (18-3) vs. Durham School of the Arts (22-3), at Burlington Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

Class 1A

Wednesday’s semifinals

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 5, East Surry 1

Raleigh Charter 6, Lejeune 0

Saturday’s state finals

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (9-1) vs. Raleigh Charter (15-3), at Burlington Tennis Center, 12:30 p.m.

