NCHSAA soccer, tennis, volleyball scores, pairings 11.01.18

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS
SOCCER
Class 4A
Saturday’s first round
West
Kernersville Glenn (10-9-1) at Independence (14-6-1)
North Mecklenburg (11-10-2) at West Forsyth (16-4-2)
Pfafftown Reagan (8-10-2) at Raeford Hoke County (15-5)
Lake Norman (10-7-2) at Mooresville (11-8-1)
Greensboro Page (7-9) at Durham Jordan (13-6)
Jamestown Ragsdale (8-9-3) at Greensboro Grimsley (12-7-1)
Richmond Senior (12-9) at Ardrey Kell (15-5-1)
East Forsyth (9-8-2) at Providence (14-4-2)
East
Wilmington Ashley (8-6-2) at Wilmington Laney (10-6-1)
Corinth Holders (7-12-2) at Cary Panther Creek (11-6-1)
Knightdale (12-9-2) at Raleigh Athens Drive (11-6-1)
Raleigh Sanderson (8-11-3) at Raleigh Millbrook (11-8-1)
Raleigh Wakefield (10-9-1) at Raleigh Broughton (13-8-1)
Apex (9-9-1) at Wake Forest (14-5-3)
Durham Riverside (8-12) at Raleigh Enloe (15-5-1)
Cary (10-11-1) at Raleigh Leesville Road (10-8-1)
Tuesday’s second round
West
Kernersville Glenn-Independence winner at Northwest Guilford (18-1-1)
North Mecklenburg-West Forsyth winner at Myers Park (16-2)
Pfafftown Reagan-Raeford Hoke County winner at Southern Pines Pinecrest (17-3)
Lake Norman-Mooresville winner at Hough (17-6)
Greensboro Page-Durham Jordan winner at Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-7)
Jamestown Ragsdale-Greensboro Grimsley winner at South Mecklenburg (15-5-1)
Richmond Senior-Ardrey Kell winner at South Caldwell (12-6-3)
East Forsyth-Providence winner at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (21-2)
East
Wilmington Ashley-Wilmington Laney winner at Cary Green Hope (18-2-1)
Corinth Holders-Cary Panther Creek winner at Apex Friendship (17-4)
Knightdale-Raleigh Athens Drive winner at New Bern (14-2)
Raleigh Sanderson-Raleigh Millbrook winner at Wilmington Hoggard (10-3)
Raleigh Wakefield-Raleigh Broughton winner at Holly Springs (13-6-1)
Durham Riverside-Raleigh Enloe winner at Fayetteville Pine Forest (16-6)
Cary-Raleigh Leesville Road winner at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3-2)
Class 3A
Saturday’s first round
West
Monroe Parkwood (6-12-1) at Charlotte Catholic (21-2-1)
Asheville Reynolds (15-7) at Mayodan McMichael (16-4)
Enka (14-7-1) at Concord Cox Mill (12-8-3)
North Iredell (13-6-1) at Marvin Ridge (16-3)
Gastonia Huss (13-7) at Boone Watauga (19-5)
West Caldwell (15-6) at Concord (16-4-2)
Weddington (10-6-3) at Winston-Salem Parkland (12-3)
North Forsyth (8-10-1) at Asheville (20-1-1)
Western Guilford (13-9-1) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (17-4-1)
Central Cabarrus (14-4-1) at Skyland Roberson (15-7)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (8-9-3) at Gastonia Ashbrook (17-3-1)
Kings Mountain (14-5-1) at Gastonia Forestview (14-4-1)
Monroe (10-8-1) at South Iredell (13-2-5)
Southwest Guilford (10-7-5) at Hickory (15-4-4)
Kannapolis Brown (17-4-1) at Statesville (11-8-2)
Asheville Erwin (12-9-2) at Southwestern Randolph (16-1)
East
Southern Alamance (7-11) at Wilmington New Hanover (12-3-2)
Fayetteville Cape Fear (14-6) at Pikeville Aycock (11-7-2)
Eastern Alamance (13-7-1) at Southern Lee (15-4)
Western Alamance (13-8) at Jacksonville (9-5-2)
West Brunswick (10-7) at Greenville Rose (17-4-1)
Southeast Guilford (14-8) at Chapel Hill (16-3-1)
East Wake (9-11) at Northern Durham (14-3-2)
Cameron Union Pines (10-7-2) at Northern Guilford (17-4)
Burlington Williams (11-8) at Sanford Lee County (13-9)
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (13-6) at Clayton Cleveland (15-5-2)
Greenville Conley (14-8-1) at Clayton (16-3-2)
West Johnston (9-10-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (19-3)
White Oak (8-7-2) at Asheboro (17-1)
East Chapel Hill (14-4-2) at Franklinton (17-5-1)
Topsail (5-7) at Wilson Fike (16-2-1)
Class 2A
Saturday’s first round
West
East Gaston (9-10-1) at Lenoir Hibriten (21-0-2)
Central Davidson (16-7) at Lexington (15-7-1)
Newton Foard (8-11-3) at Black Mountain Owen (14-4)
East Bend Forbush (11-13) at Marshville Forest Hills (10-11-1)
Ashe County (13-9-1) at Shelby (16-3-2)
Lincolnton (11-9) at West Iredell (14-4-3)
North Surry (11-7-1) at West Stokes (11-5-3)
Lake Norman Charter (7-11) at Newton-Conover (18-3-1)
West Davidson (9-13-1) at Salisbury (20-2-1)
Morganton Patton (13-9-1) at East Henderson (14-6-1)
West Stanly (11-6-1) at Hendersonville (12-3-2)
Catawba Bandys (10-7-3) at North Davidson (17-4)
Winston-Salem Carver (5-7) at Wilkes Central (14-4-3)
East Burke (12-7-1) at East Lincoln (19-3)
Sylva Smoky Mountain (16-4-3) at Belmont South Point (11-7)
North Lincoln (9-12-2) at Surry Central (16-1-2)
East
Graham (10-9-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (15-1-1)
East Montgomery (11-4-1) at St. Pauls (15-3)
Pasquotank County (8-4-2) at Greene Central (16-4)
Durham School of Arts (12-6-4) at North Johnston (11-7-1)
North Lenoir (13-6-1) at Carrboro (14-6-1)
Newport Croatan (11-4-1) at N.C. School of Science and Math (15-3)
Vance County (8-15-1) at Currituck County (10-7-2)
Elizabeth City Northeastern (7-8-2) at Roanoke Rapids (16-0-1)
Winston-Salem Atkins (9-12-1) at Southwest Onslow (8-3-1)
Ledford (14-7-1) at Trinity Wheatmore (14-6-1)
Thomasville (10-11) at Jordan-Matthews (12-4-2)
East Duplin (13-6-2) at Warsaw Kenan (16-4)
Trinity (13-8) at East Bladen (17-1-2)
Wallace-Rose Hill (12-7-3) at Dixon (13-3)
Wilson Beddingfield (11-4-2) at Washington (15-4)
Randleman (7-12-1) at Clinton (20-1)
Class 1A
Saturday’s first round
West
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (9-13) at Highlands (9-7-2)
Graham River Mill Academy (6-12) at Hayesville (9-2-1)
Murphy (4-8) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-3-2)
West Montgomery (9-8-1) at East Surry (6-7-2)
Gastonia Highland Tech (8-10-1) at Queens Grant (13-10)
Albemarle (9-9) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (13-7-1)
Greensboro Cornerstone Charter (5-13-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (15-2)
South Stokes (3-14-2) at Monroe Union Academy (12-7)
East
Edenton Holmes (10-11-1) at Vance Charter (9-7-1)
West Columbus (4-14) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (15-4-1)
Louisburg (10-8-1) at Rosewood (12-6-1)
Pender County (7-9) at Martin Riverside (11-4-3)
Oxford Prep (11-10) at Durham Research Triangle (13-4-2)
East Carteret (1-7) at Camden County (11-8-4)
Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (7-15-2) at Raleigh Charter (12-4-2)
Gates County (7-9-1) at Henderson Collegiate (12-8)
Tuesday’s second round
West
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter-Highlands winner at Community School of Davidson (18-1-2)
Graham River Mill Academy-Hayesville winner at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (16-4-1)
Murphy-Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness winner at Boonville Starmount (15-6)
West Montgomery-East Surry winner at North Moore (17-1)
Gastonia Highland Tech-Queens Grant winner at Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (12-2)
Albemarle-Misenheimer Gray Stone Day winner at Lincoln Charter (13-7-1)
Greensboro Cornerstone Charter-Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson winner at Polk County (12-10-1)
South Stokes-Monroe Union Academy winner at Mount Airy (16-2)
East
Edenton Holmes-Vance Charter winner at Manteo (17-1)
West Columbus-Wake Forest Franklin Academy winner at Cape Hatteras (6-5)
Louisburg-Rosewood winner at Chapel Hill Woods Charter (11-7)
Pender-Martin Riverside winner at Lejeune (9-5)
Oxford Prep-Durham Research Triangle winner at Granville Central (17-4-1)
East Carteret-Camden County winner at Chocowinity Southside (18-1)
Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy-Raleigh Charter winner at Hobbton (15-6-1)
Gates County-Henderson Collegiate winner at Durham Voyager Academy (17-3-2)
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Thursday’s semifinals
Pfafftown Reagan (23-5) at Cary Panther Creek (17-4)
Cary Green Hope (26-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (24-3)
Class 3A
Thursday’s semifinals
West Henderson (32-2) at Marvin Ridge (42-2)
Chapel Hill (28-5) at Greenville Conley (25-0)
Class 2A
Thursday’s semifinals
West Iredell (18-12) at West Davidson (25-0)
Trinity Wheatmore (25-4) at Currituck County (20-6)
Class 1A
Thursday’s semifinals
Polk County (19-8) at East Surry (25-4)
Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (22-5) at Louisburg (27-1)
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Class 4A
Wednesday’s semifinals
Myers Park 5, Hough 2
Cary Green Hope 5, Raleigh Sanderson 0
Saturday’s state finals
Myers Park (21-1) vs. Cary Green Hope (18-0), at Burlington Tennis Center, 9 a.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday’s semifinals
Charlotte Catholic 6, Concord 0
East Chapel Hill 5, Wilmington New Hanover 1
Saturday’s state finals
Charlotte Catholic (23-0) vs. East Chapel Hill (21-1), at Burlington Tennis Center, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday’s semifinals
Maiden 5, Surry Central 1
Durham School of the Arts 5, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 1
Saturday’s state finals
Maiden (18-3) vs. Durham School of the Arts (22-3), at Burlington Tennis Center, 9 a.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday’s semifinals
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 5, East Surry 1
Raleigh Charter 6, Lejeune 0
Saturday’s state finals
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (9-1) vs. Raleigh Charter (15-3), at Burlington Tennis Center, 12:30 p.m.
