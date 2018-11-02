Thursday’s Roundup: Marvin Ridge volleyball advances to NCHSAA state finals Saturday

Marvin Ridge completed its dominant run through the state playoffs Thursday, sweeping West Henderson in the 3A Western Regional finals and earning a berth in Saturday’s state championship match.
The Mavericks, top-seeded in the West, snapped West Henderson’s 19-match winning streak by winning 25-15, 25-22 and 25-21. It capped a perfect (14-0) home record for Marvin Ridge.
Coach Brook Hammers’ team, now 43-2 on the season, will face Eastern Regional champion Greenville Conley for the state title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. Conley is 26-0 and swept Chapel Hill in the 3A East finals.
Marvin Ridge has not lost a set in the state playoffs and will carry a 17-match winning streak to Raleigh. The Mavericks’ last loss was in early September to North Raleigh Christian, which won the private schools’ 4A state title last week.
Here’s a look at Saturday’s other state finals:
4A: Cary Panther Creek (18-4) and Cary Green Hope (27-1), separated by only a mile and fellow members of the Tri-6 4A Conference, will meet for the title at noon. Panther Creek was placed in the Western Region, while Green Hope was the Eastern champion.
In Thursday’s Regional finals, Green Hope beat Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 3-1, and Panther Creek beat Pfafftown Reagan 3-1.
2A: West Iredell’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to West Davidson in the Western Regional finals. West Davidson (26-6) will face Currituck County (21-6) at 5 p.m. for the state crown. West Iredell (18-13) dropped the first set Thursday 25-17, won the second 25-22, but then fell 25-9 and 25-19.
1A: The state title match at 2:30 p.m. will pit Polk County (20-8) against Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (23-5). Polk County downed East Surry 3-1 for the West title, while Falls Lake swept Louisburg 3-0 in the East.
Boys’ soccer
A few first-round playoff matches took place Thursday, with most of the schedule set for Saturday night. In matches involving area teams:
3A PLAYOFFS
Enka 0, Concord Cox Mill 0 (Enka won 4-3 on PKs): The eighth-seeded Chargers (12-9-3) were upset by No. 25 Enka.
2A PLAYOFFS
North Davidson 2, Catawba Bandys 0: North Davidson broke a scoreless tie with a pair of second-half goals and eliminated the Trojans (10-8-3).
JV football
I-MECK 4A
Hough 7, Mallard Creek 0
Mooresville 36, West Charlotte 14
Vance 27, North Mecklenburg 0
SANDHILLS 4A
Richmond Senior 28, Scotland County 14
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 58, South Caldwell 6
Hickory St. Stephens 26, Hickory 20 (OT)
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 28, Kings Mountain 6 (Crest wins the conference championship)
Gastonia Forestview 35, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 6
Lawndale Burns 13, North Gaston 0
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 31, South Iredell 13
Statesville 26, West Rowan 6
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 14, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0
Kannapolis Brown 49, Concord 0 (A.L. Brown wins the conference championship with a 5-0 record)
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Marvin Ridge 23, Charlotte Catholic 13 (Marvin Ridge goes 7-0 in the conference, winning the championship)
Monroe Parkwood 28, Monroe 20
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Salisbury 28, South Rowan 20 (OT)
SOUTH FORK 2A
West Lincoln 38, Lake Norman Charter 0
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
R-S Central 14, Forest City Chase 0
Shelby 28, Belmont South Point 15 (Shelby caps a 10-0 season, going 5-0 and winning the conference)
