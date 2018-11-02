Prep Notes: Providence Day girls hoops Super Showcase tips Saturday

The 11th annual Providence Day girls basketball jamboree is Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. The day’s final games will tip at 7:20 pm.
Many of the area’s top teams and players will participate in the preseason scrimmage. There will be 42 games played.
The are 28 teams represented in the event, which has averaged at least 40 college colleges.
“The players enjoy competing against some rivals across the city and state, as well as having the opportunity to be recruited by coaches from all levels that travel from across the country,” Providence Day coach Josh Springer said. “This event gives college coaches and girls basketball media members an extremely rare opportunity in high school basketball to evaluate so many prospects in one location and at one time. Basketball fans from all over the region are able to enjoy the wealth of talent in girls’ basketball. Overall, it is easy to see why this date is circled on the calendar by many each season.”
Admission: $6.00 (8 and under admitted for free)
Concessions: Open throughout the tournament
Locations: Providence Day School
5800 Sardis Road
Charlotte, NC 28270
704 887 6004
Courts 1 and 2: Mosack Athletic Center
Court 3: Ridenhour Gym
Volleyball
Three Mecklenburg County players named the Under Armour All-American volleyball team.
Charlotte Catholic middle blocker Emma Ellis was named to the first team. Mallard Creek’s Skyy Howard made second team. Charlotte Country Day’s Zoe Weatherington made honorable mention.
Ellis, being named to the first team, will be invited to the Under Armour All-American volleyball match Dec. 14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
A record 793 nominations were submitted for the teams and 150 players were named honorable mention All-Americans.
Saturday’s N.C. Dual-Team Tennis Championship Pairings
The 2018 NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis State Championships are scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 3rd at Burlington Tennis Center. No media credentials are required for this event, however, you are encouraged to wear some sort of credential to identify yourself as media.
2A and 4A Championships are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. with coaches meetings at 9:00 a.m. 1A and 3A Championships are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. with coaches meetings at 12:00 noon. We will provide scores after the match and details on the M.V.P. of each match. Expected singles lineups are listed below.
1A Championship
#1 Raleigh Charter (15-3) vs. #1 Pine Lake Prep (9-1)
Singles
#1 – Camryn McClure (Raleigh Charter) vs. Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Prep)
#2 – Vedika Birla (Raleigh Charter) vs. Haley Frye (Pine Lake Prep)
#3 – Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) vs. Grace Kuechler (Pine Lake Prep)
#4 – Claire White (Raleigh Charter) vs. Sophia Taffet (Pine Lake Prep)
#5 – Alissa Meyerhoffer (Raleigh Charter) vs. Hanna Berger (Pine Lake Prep)
#6 – Lauren McClure (Raleigh Charter) vs. Salem Matheson (Pine Lake Prep)
2A Championship
#2 Durham School of the Arts (22-3) vs. #1 Maiden (18-3)
Singles
#1 – Chase Ogle (D.S.A.) vs. Zoe Huffman (Maiden)
#2 – Jayce Gaither (D.S.A.) vs. Easton Finger (Maiden)
#3 – Calior Bestwick (D.S.A.) vs. Gracie Arrowood (Maiden)
#4 – Lauren Pippin (D.S.A.) vs. Madi Shull (Maiden)
#5 – Emerson Walston (D.S.A.) vs. Hannah Sherrill (Maiden)
#6 – Aiden Rooney (D.S.A.) vs. Evan Sherrill (Maiden)
3A Championship
#1 East Chapel Hill (21-1) vs. #1 Charlotte Catholic (23-0)
Singles
#1 – Savannah Bright (East Chapel Hill) vs. Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic)
#2 – Maddie Moore (East Chapel Hill) vs. Kaitlyn Tozzi (Charlotte Catholic)
#3 – Sarah McClanahan (East Chapel Hill) vs. Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic)
#4 – Ingrid Mast (East Chapel Hill) vs. Logan Stuckey (Charlotte Catholic)
#5 – Margaret Nelson (East Chapel Hill) vs. Ava Tan (Charlotte Catholic)
#6 – Jenna Kang (East Chapel Hill) vs. Amore Cardenas-Cook (Charlotte Catholic)
4A Championship
#1 Green Hope (18-0) vs. #1 Myers Park (21-1)
Singles
#1 – Katie Andreini (Green Hope) vs. Katie Weber (Myers Park)
#2 – Anna Rico (Green Hope) vs. Emily Holderness (Myers Park)
#3 – Sophia Gray (Green Hope) vs. Halle Futch (Myers Park)
#4 – Rindha Sudhini (Green Hope) vs. Elyse Duley (Myers Park)
#5 – Reilly Major (Green Hope) vs. Carson Weber (Myers Park)
#6 – Cynthia Xiao (Green Hope) vs. Cate Davis (Myers Park)
