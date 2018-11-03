Marvin Ridge wins NCHSAA 3A volleyball title

Marvin Ridge won its state-record 44th volleyball match of the season Saturday. And with it, the Mavericks won the school’s first state championship.
Marvin RIdge beat Greenville Conley in three sets (25-22, 25-8 and 25-16) to win the N.C. 3A state championships at N.C. State Saturday.
The first set was highly contested, with 11 ties before Maggie Young’s kills sparked the first set win. In the second set, Marvin Ridge was dominant, sparked by tournament MVP Mac Russ, who had four of her 12 kills on the day in a 25-8 set win.
In the third set, Marvin Ridge went up 5-0 and expanded to 24-16. On championship point, Russ blocked a Vikings shot for the win. Russ had one assist to go with her team-high 12 kills. Adriana Jordan, who set the state record for assists this season, finished with 34 assists, six digs and three kills.
▪ In 2A, Currituck County beat West Davidson 3-0 to win its first state title.
▪ Falls Lake Academy beat Polk County 3-0 in the 1A finals.
▪ And in the 4A finals, Cary Green Hope swept Cary Panther Creek 3-0, become the first 4A team to 3-peat as state champs.
NOTE: 2005 was the last time that all four NCHSAA State Championships were 3-set sweeps. That year, Hendersonville swept Trask in the 1A finals, Cardinal Gibbons downed West Henderson in 2A, Fred T. Foard bounced D.H. Conley in 3A and Providence beat Person in 4A.
