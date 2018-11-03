NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis: Maiden, Catholic win state finals; Myers Park falls

Two Observer-area teams won N.C. High School Athletic Association dual-team tennis state titles Saturday. One area team lost in the finals.
Maiden won the 2A state title and Charlotte Catholic won 3A.
Two area teams lost in the finals. In 1A, PIne Lake Prep lost to Raleigh Charter. And in 4A, unbeaten Cary Green Hope (19-0) handed Myers Park (21-2) just its second loss of the season.
Green Hope won four of the six singles matches and won 5-3.
▪ In the 2A finals, Maiden won 5-1 over Durham School of the Arts, and No. 1 singles player Zoe Huffman was named championship MVP. Huffman won 6-0, 60 in her singles match. No doubles matches were played.
▪ In 3A, Catholic’s Rose Kenny won 6-3, 6-2 a No. 1 singles and was named match MVP. Catholic finished at 24-0. Catholic won the first five singles matches to clinch the title. The No. 6 match, between East Chapel Hill’s Jenna Kang and Catholic’s Domenica Merino didn’t finish because the title was decided.
Kenny won the NCHSAA 3A individual state title last week, polishing off a 20-1 season.
1A Championship
#1 Raleigh Charter (16-3) def. #1 Pine Lake Prep (9-2) 5-2
Singles
#1 – Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Prep) def. Camryn McClure (Raleigh Charter) 6-4, 6-0
#2 – Vedika Birla (Raleigh Charter) def. Haley Frye (Pine Lake Prep) 0-6, 6-4, [10-6]
#3 – Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) def. Grace Kuechler (Pine Lake Prep) 6-3, 6-1
#4 – Sophia Taffet (Pine Lake Prep) def. Claire White (Raleigh Charter) 6-3, 6-3
#5 – Alissa Meyerhoffer (Raleigh Charter) def. Hanna Berger (Pine Lake Prep) 6-0, 6-0
#6 – Lauren McClure (Raleigh Charter) def. Salem Matheson (Pine Lake Prep) 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, [10-7]
Doubles
#1 – Camryn McClure and Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) def. Andersen Schubert and Haley Frye (Pine Lake Prep) 10-6
#2 – Grace Kuechler and Sophia Taffet (Pine Lake Prep) led Vedika Birla and Claire White (Raleigh Charter) 7-4 (DNF)
#3 – Salem Matheson and Srya Mannepalli (Pine Lake Prep) led Alissa Meyerhoffer and Lauren McClure (Raleigh Charter) 7-2 (DNF)
M.V.P. – Camryn McClure (Raleigh Charter)
2A Championship
#1 Maiden (19-3) def. #2 Durham School of the Arts (22-4) 5-1
Singles
#1 – Zoe Huffman (Maiden) def. Chase Ogle (D.S.A.) 6-0, 6-0
#2 – Jayce Gaither (D.S.A.) def. Easton Finger (Maiden) 6-4, 6-2
#3 – Gracie Arrowood (Maiden) def. Calior Bestwick (D.S.A.) 6-3, 6-2
#4 – Madi Shull (Maiden) def. Lauren Pippin (D.S.A.) 6-4, 6-1
#5 – Hannah Sherrill (Maiden) def. Emerson Walston (D.S.A.) 6-1, 6-2
#6 – Evan Sherrill (Maiden) def. Aiden Rooney (D.S.A.) 7-5, 2-6, [10-5]
M.V.P. – Zoe Huffman (Maiden)
3A Championship
#1 Charlotte Catholic (24-0) def. #1 East Chapel Hill (21-2) 5-0
Singles
#1 – Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Savannah Bright (East Chapel Hill) 6-3, 6-2
#2 – Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) def. Maddie Moore (East Chapel Hill) 6-1, 6-1
#3 – Logan Stuckey (Charlotte Catholic) def. Sarah McClanahan (East Chapel Hill) 6-1, 6-0
#4 – Ava Tan (Charlotte Catholic) def. Ingrid Mast (East Chapel Hill) 6-1, 6-1
#5 – Amore Cardenas-Cook (Charlotte Catholic) def. Margaret Nelson (East Chapel Hill) 6-2, 6-2
#6 – Jenna Kang (East Chapel Hill) led Domenica Merino (Charlotte Catholic) 6-4, 1-1 [DNF]
M.V.P. – Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic)
4A Championship
#1 Green Hope (19-0) def. #1 Myers Park (21-2) 5-3
Singles
#1 – Katie Weber (Myers Park) def. Katie Andreini (Green Hope) 7-6 (10-5), 7-6 (10-5)
#2 – Anna Rico (Green Hope) def. Emily Holderness (Myers Park) 6-0, 6-2
#3 – Halle Futch (Myers Park) def. Sophia Gray (Green Hope) 1-6, 6-1, [10-7]
#4 – Rindha Sudhini (Green Hope) def. Elyse Duley (Myers Park) 6-3, 7-5
#5 – Reilly Major (Green Hope) def. Carson Weber (Myers Park) 6-3, 6-4
#6 – Cynthia Xiao (Green Hope) def. Anna Lassiter (Myers Park) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
#1 – Katie Andreini & Anna Rico (Green Hope) def. Emily Holderness & Elyse Duley (Myers Park) 10-6
#2 – Katie Weber & Carson Weber (Myers Park) def. Sophia Gray & Cynthia Xiao (Green Hope) 10-3
#3 – Halle Futch & Cate Davis (Myers Park) led Reilly Major and Rindha Sudhini (Green Hope) 9-5 (DNF)
M.V.P. – Katie Andreini (Green Hope)
