NCHSAA cross-country finals: 4 Observer-area teams win titles

Three Observer-area boys teams and one area girls team won N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships Saturday.
▪ In 3A, Weddington’s boys won their third state title and their first since 2015. Weddington was dominant, outscoring second place Chapel Hill 50-126. Three Weddington runners finished in the top 12: Nate Jaster was fifth, Will Mazur was 11th and Kyle Furham 12th.
▪ Waxhaw Cuthbertson’s girls won the 3A title, behind individual race winner Madeline Hill, a sophomore, who ran a time of 18:11.52. She finished comfortably ahead of Maggie McCormick of Harnett Central (18:17.42) and teammate Leah Helms (18:19.22).
▪ In 2A, North Lincoln won its fourth state title. North won easily over second place First Flight (36-74). North Lincoln had three runners finish in the top five: Jason Thomson was second, Brian Risse was third and Johnny Grant was fifth.
▪ In 1A, Lincoln Charter won the school’s first state boys title. Polk County’s Caleb Potter beat Lincoln Charter’s Drew Zink by .07 seconds for the individual title. But Lincoln Charter cruised to the team title, putting five runners into the top 15.
▪ No Mecklenburg County teams won in the 4A race. Myers Park’s Cora Cooke was fourth in the 4A girls race and Hough’s Lilly Walters was ninth. No county boys runner had a top 10 finish. Mooresville, from Iredell County, finished No. 9 in the boys team totals.
Myers Park’s girls finished third and Hough fourth in the girls team totals.
