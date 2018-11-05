Saturday’s soccer roundup: Catholic, Hibriten open playoffs with wins

The top seeds in the Western Region of North Carolina’s boys’ high school soccer playoffs had auspicious starts Saturday night.
Charlotte Catholic, top seed in the 3A playoffs, blanked Monroe Parkwood 5-0. And 2A top seed Lenoir Hibriten blasted East Gaston 8-1.
The top seeds in the other two classes – Northwest Guilford (4A) and Community School of Davidson (1A) – had opening-round byes.
The tournament’s second round will be played Monday and Tuesday evenings, with most teams scheduled for Tuesday.
Catholic’s leading goal-scorer during the regular season kept it up Saturday. Patrick Fenton had a pair of goals, and the Cougars (22-2-1) recorded their eighth shutout in their last nine matches.
They will host Asheville Reynolds in the second round. Parkwood finished with a 6-13-1 record.
▪ Hibriten scored four goals in each half of its first-round romp. The Panthers (22-0-2) are averaging about five goals a game this season. They will host Lexington in the second round. East Gaston finished with a 9-11-1 mark.
Here is a look at other area matches:
CLASS 4A
Ardrey Kell 4, Richmond Senior 0: The Knights (16-5-1) put it away with three second-half goals. They visit South Caldwell (12-6-3) in the second round. Richmond Senior finished 12-10).
Independence 2, Kernersville Glenn 1 (OT): The Patriots scored in the first overtime and improved to 15-6-1. They visit No. 1 seed Northwest Guilford in the second round.
Mooresville 2, Lake Norman 0: The Blue Devils won it with two late goals. They are 12-8-1 and visit fellow I-Meck 4A member Hough (17-6) in the second round. Lake Norman finished 10-8-2.
Providence 2, East Forsyth 0: Jackson Youngstrom and Owen Culver scored for the Panthers (15-4-2), who visit Indian Trail Porter Ridge (21-2) in the second round.
CLASS 3A
Boone Watauga 6, Gastonia Huss 1: The Pioneers scored four times in the second half, improving to 20-5. They will face Concord in the second round. Huss finished 13-8.
Central Cabarrus 3, Skyland Roberson 0: The Vikings (15-4-1) handed Roberson only its second home loss of the season. They travel to Winston-Salem Mount Tabor in the next round.
Concord 5, West Caldwell 3: The Spiders built a 4-0 halftime lead and held off West Caldwell’s comeback. Concord (17-4-2) visits Boone Watauga in the second round. West Caldwell finished 15-7.
Gastonia Forestview 3, Kings Mountain 1: Nick Skiles got the winning goal and Samuel Cardona scored on a penalty kick for the Jaguars, who went 2-1 against Kings Mountain this season.
Kannapolis Brown 2, Statesville 0: The Wonders, now 18-4-1, will host Asheville Erwin (13-9-2) in the next round.
Marvin Ridge 6, North Iredell 0: The Mavericks scored five second half goals, improving to 20-5. They will host Enka in the second round.
Monroe 1, South Iredell 0 (OT): The Cardinal upset the North Piedmont 3A champions and improved to 11-8-1. South Iredell finished 13-3-5.
Southwest Guilford 3, Hickory 1: The Red Tornadoes finished 15-5-4.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: Ben Patrick scored on an assist from Rafael Intriago, and the Cavaliers’ defense held on for this upset victory. Ashbrook, the Big South 3A champ, finishes 17-4-1.
Weddington 2, Winston-Salem Parkland 1: The Warriors, now 11-6-3, pulled a mild upset and will travel to Asheville (21-1-1) in the second round.
West Forsyth 3, North Mecklenburg 0: The Vikings were tied 0-0 at the half, but West Forsyth surged in the final 40 minutes. The Vikings finished 11-11-2.
CLASS 2A
Belmont South Point 4, Sylva Smoky Mountain 1: The Red Raiders (12-7) will visit second seed Surry Central in the second round.
Black Mountain Owen 2, Newton Foard 1: The Tigers finished 8-12-3.
East Lincoln 3, East Burke 1: Chase Gilley (two goals) and twin brother Logan (one goal, one assist) led the Mustangs (20-3), who will host Wilkes Central in the next round. The Cavaliers finished 12-8-1.
Marshville Forest Hills 4, East Bend Forbush 0: Edgar Cuevas had a goal and an assist, and goalkeeper Gerardo Castillo got the shutout. The Yellow Jackets (11-11-1) visit Black Mountain Owen in the second round.
Morganton Patton 7, East Henderson 2: The Panthers (14-9-1) broke it open with five second-half goals.
Newton-Conover 3, Lake Norman Charter 0: The Red Devils beat their fellow South Fork 2A squad, improving to 19-3-1 and earning a second-round match with West Stokes. Lake Norman Charter had a 7-12 season.
Salisbury 4, West Davidson 2: The Hornets (21-2-1) will host Morganton Patton in the second round.
Shelby 6, Ashe County 1: The Golden Lions, now 10-0-1 at home and 17-3-2 overall, built a 4-0 halftime lead. The Huskies ended a 13-10-1 season.
Surry Central 2, North Lincoln 0: North Lincoln held No. 2 seed Surry Central scoreless in the first half. The Knights finished 9-13-2.
West Iredell 2, Lincolnton 1: The Warriors (15-4-3) visit Shelby in the second round. The Wolves closed an 11-10 season.
West Stanly 2, Hendersonville 2 (West Stanly won 6-5 on PKs): The Colts improved to 12-6-1.
CLASS 1A
Greensboro Cornerstone Charter 1, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 0: The Cardinals won with a late goal. The host Gryphons (15-3) peppered Cornerstone Charter with 18 shots on goal, but keeper Jonny Dean registered the shutout.
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, Albemarle 0
Monroe Union Academy 9, South Stokes 0: The Cardinals (13-7) will visit second seed Mount Airy in the second round.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Highlands 2: The Raptors (10-13) traveled into the mountains and scored a mild upset. They will visit top seed and fellow PAC 1A member Community School of Davidson in the second round.
Queens Grant 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 0: Mario Portillo scored two goals, as the Stallions improved to 14-10. Goalkeeper Jacob Goodman got the shutout. Queens Grant (14-10) travels into the mountains to face Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College in the second round.
Cross-country
Fort Mill Nation Ford’s Katie Pou won the South Carolina 5A girls’ state cross-country championship Saturday. Pou, a sophomore, finished in a time of 18:23.2 for the 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), beating runner-up Jessie Crowley of Greer Riverside by 11.5 seconds.
The team champion was Roebuck Dorman, with Riverside finishing second. Fort Mill was fourth in the team competition, with Nation Ford running eighth.
No Charlotte-area runners or teams placed near the top in the other classes.
NCHSAA Soccer Playoff Scores/Pairings
Class 4A
First round results
West
Independence 2, Kernersville Glenn 1
West Forsyth 3, North Mecklenburg 0
Pfafftown Reagan 1, Raeford Hoke County 0
Mooresville 2, Lake Norman 0
Durham Jordan 2, Greensboro Page 0
Greensboro Grimsley 0, Jamestown Ragsdale 0 (Grimsley won 4-3 on PKs)
Ardrey Kell 4, Richmond Senior 0
Providence 2, East Forsyth 0
East
Wilmington Ashley 2, Wilmington Laney 2 (Ashley won 6-5 on PKs)
Cary Panther Creek 4, Corinth Holders 0
Raleigh Athens Drive 4, Knightdale 1
Raleigh Millbrook 2, Raleigh Sanderson 1
Raleigh Broughton 5, Raleigh Wakefield 3
Apex 3, Wake Forest 2
Raleigh Enloe 3, Durham Riverside 0
Cary 1, Raleigh Leesville Road 0
Tuesday’s second round
West
Independence (15-6-1) at Northwest Guilford (18-1-1)
West Forsyth (17-4-2) at Myers Park (16-2)
Pfafftown Reagan (9-10-2) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (17-3)
Mooresville (12-8-1) at Hough (17-6)
Durham Jordan (14-6) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-7)
Greensboro Grimsley (13-7-1) at South Mecklenburg (15-5-1), Tues, 6
Ardrey Kell (16-5-1) at South Caldwell (12-6-3)
Providence (15-4-2) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (21-2)
East
Wilmington Ashley (9-6-2) at Cary Green Hope (18-2-1)
Cary Panther Creek (12-6-1) at Apex Friendship (17-4)
Raleigh Athens Drive (12-6-1) at New Bern (14-2)
Raleigh Millbrook (12-8-1) at Wilmington Hoggard (10-3)
Raleigh Broughton (14-8-1) at Holly Springs (13-6-1)
Raleigh Enloe (16-5-1) at Fayetteville Pine Forest (16-6)
Cary (11-11-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3-2)
Class 3A
First round results
West
Charlotte Catholic 5, Monroe Parkwood 0
Asheville Reynolds 4, Mayodan McMichael 1
Enka 0, Concord Cox Mill 0 (Enka won 4-3 on PKs)
Marvin Ridge 6, North Iredell 0
Boone Watauga 6, Gastonia Huss 1
Concord 5, West Caldwell 3
Weddington 2, Winston-Salem Parkland 1
Asheville 5, North Forsyth 0
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 2, Western Guilford 1
Central Cabarrus 3, Skyland Roberson 0
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Gastonia Forestview 3, Kings Mountain 1
Monroe 1, South Iredell 0 (OT)
Southwest Guilford 3, Hickory 1
Kannapolis Brown 2, Statesville 0
Asheville Erwin 3, Southwestern Randolph 1
East
Wilmington New Hanover 2, Southern Alamance 1
Pikeville Aycock 2, Fayetteville Cape Fear 1
Southern Lee 7, Eastern Alamance 2
Jacksonville 3, Western Alamance 0
Greenville Rose 2, West Brunswick 0
Chapel Hill 4, Southeast Guilford 0 (played Thursday)
Swansboro 4, Smithfield-Selma 0
Northern Guilford 1, East Wake 0 (OT)
Northern Guilford 4, Cameron Union Pines 1
Sanford Lee County 5, Burlington Williams 1 (played Thursday)
Clayton Cleveland 5, Hope Mills Gray’s Creek 0
Greenville Conley 4, Clayton 4 (Conley won 4-3 on PKs)
Fayetteville Sanford 1, West Johnston 0
White Oak 3, Asheboro 2
East Chapel Hill 5, Franklinton 1
Wilson Fike 4, Topsail 0
Tuesday’s second round
West
Asheville Reynolds (16-7) at Charlotte Catholic (22-2-1)
Enka (15-7-1) at Marvin Ridge (17-3)
Concord (17-4-2) at Boone Watauga (20-5)
Weddington (11-6-3) at Asheville (21-1-1)
Central Cabarrus (15-4-1) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (18-4-1)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (9-9-3) at Gastonia Forestview (15-4-1)
Southwest Guilford (11-7-5) at South Iredell (14-2-5)
Asheville Erwin (13-9-2) at Kannapolis Brown (18-4-1)
East
Pikeville Aycock (12-7-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (13-3-2)
Jacksonville (10-5-2) at Southern Lee (16-4)
Chapel Hill (17-3-1) at Greenville Rose (18-4-1)
Swansboro (8-6-3) at Northern Durham (15-3-2)
Sanford Lee County (14-9) at Northern Guilford (18-4)
Greenville Conley (15-8-1) at Clayton Cleveland (16-5-2)
White Oak (9-7-2) at Fayetteville Sanford (20-3)
East Chapel Hill (15-4-2) at Wilson Fike (17-2-1)
Class 2A
Saturday’s first round
West
Lenoir Hibriten 8, East Gaston 1
Lexington 2, Central Davidson 0
Black Mountain Owen 2, Newton Foard 1
Marshville Forest Hills 4, East Bend Forbush 0
Shelby 6, Ashe County 1
West Iredell 2, Lincolnton 1
West Stokes 4, North Surry 0
Newton-Conover 3, Lake Norman Charter 0
Salisbury 4, West Davidson 2
Morganton Patton 7, East Henderson 2
West Stanly 2, Hendersonville 2 (West Stanly won 6-5 on PKs)
North Davidson 2, Catawba Bandys 0
Wilkes Central 1, Winston-Salem Carver 0
East Lincoln 3, East Burke 1
Belmont South Point 4, Sylva Smoky Mountain 1
Surry Central 2, North Lincoln 0
East
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 5, Graham 0
East Montgomery 3, St. Pauls 1
Greene Central 5, Pasquotank County 0
North Johnston 3, Durham School of Arts 2 (OT)
Carrboro 3, North Lenoir 0
Newport Croatan 3 N.C. School of Science and Math 1
Currituck County 6, Vance County 0
Roanoke Rapids 8, Elizabeth City Northeastern 0
Southwest Onslow 5, Winston-Salem Atkins 2
Trinity Wheatmore 2, Ledford 1
Jordan-Matthews 7, Thomasville 0
East Duplin 2, Warsaw Kenan 1
East Bladen 5, Trinity 0
Dixon 2, Wallace-Rose Hill 1
Wilson Beddingfield 1, Washington 0
Clinton 9, Randleman 0
Tuesday’s second round
West
Lexington (16-7-1) at Lenoir Hibriten (22-0-2)
Marshville Forest Hills (11-11-1) at Black Mountain Owen (15-4)
West Iredell (15-4-3) at Shelby (17-3-2)
West Stokes (12-5-3) at Newton-Conover (19-3-1)
Morganton Patton (14-9-1) at Salisbury (21-2-1)
West Stanly (12-6-1) at North Davidson (18-4)
East Lincoln (20-3) at Wilkes Central (15-4-3)
Belmont South Point (12-7) at Surry Central (17-1-2)
East
East Montgomery (12-4-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (16-1-1)
North Johnston (12-7-1) at Greene Central (17-4)
Newport Croatan (12-4-1) at Carrboro (15-6-1)
Currituck County (11-7-2) at Roanoke Rapids (17-0-1)
Trinity Wheatmore (15-6-1) at Southwest Onslow (9-3-1)
East Duplin (14-6-2) at Siler City Jordan-Matthews (13-4-2)
Dixon (14-3) at East Bladen (18-1-2)
Wilson Beddingfield (12-4-2) at Clinton (21-1)
Class 1A
First round results
West
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Highlands 2
Hayesville 1, Graham River Mill Academy 0
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 9, Murphy 0
East Surry 4, West Montgomery 2
Queens Grant 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, Albemarle 0
Greensboro Cornerstone Charter 1, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 0
Monroe Union Academy 9, South Stokes 0
East
Vance Charter 1, Edenton Holmes 0
Wake Forest Franklin Academy 2, West Columbus 1
Rosewood 6, Louisburg 0
Pender County 5, Martin Riverside 3
Durham Research Triangle 6, Oxford Prep 1
Camden County 5, East Carteret 0
Raleigh Charter 6, Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy 1
Henderson Collegiate 4, Gates County 2
Tuesday’s second round
West
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (10-13) at Community School of Davidson (18-1-2)
Hayesville (10-2-1) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (16-4-1)
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (17-3-2) at Boonville Starmount (15-6)
East Surry (7-7-2) at North Moore (17-1)
Queens Grant (14-10) at Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (12-2)
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (14-7-1) at Lincoln Charter (13-7-1)
Greensboro Cornerstone Charter (6-13-1) at Polk County (12-10-1)
Monroe Union Academy (13-7) at Mount Airy (16-2)
East
Vance Charter (10-7-1) at Manteo (17-1)
Wake Forest Franklin Academy (16-4-1) at Cape Hatteras (6-5)
Rosewood (13-6-1) at Chapel Hill Woods Charter (11-7)
Pender County (8-9) at Lejeune (9-5)
Durham Research Triangle (14-4-2) at Granville Central (17-4-1)
Camden County (12-8-4) at Chocowinity Southside (18-1)
Raleigh Charter (13-4-2) at Hobbton (15-6-1)
Henderson Collegiate (13-8) at Durham Voyager Academy (17-3-2)
SCHSL Football, Volleyball Pairings
Class 5A
Friday’s first round
Upper State
Spartanburg (3-7) at Anderson T.L. Hanna (10-0)
Boiling Springs (5-5) at Rock Hill Northwestern (3-6)
Greenwood (7-4) at Roebuck Dorman (9-1)
Fort Mill Nation Ford (5-5) at Blythewood (6-3)
Laurens (4-7) at Rock Hill (7-2)
Gaffney (9-1) at Piedmont Woodmont (5-5)
Spring Valley (7-3) at Sumter (9-0)
Anderson Westside (5-5) at Duncan Byrnes (8-2)
Lower State
South Florence (5-5) at Dutch Fork (8-0)
Charleston West Ashley (5-5) at Summerville Cane Bay (5-5)
Summerville Ashley Ridge (5-5) at West Florence (9-1)
Mount Pleasant Wando (4-6) at North Charleston Fort Dorchester (8-2)
Irmo (5-4) at Moncks Corner Berkeley (9-1)
Conway (3-6) at Lexington River Bluff (8-1)
Goose Creek Stratford (4-6) at Summerville (8-2)
Lexington (6-4) at Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest (7-1)
Class 4A
Friday’s first round
Upper State
Blythewood Westwood (6-4) at Belton-Honea Path (8-2)
Travelers Rest (7-3) at Columbia Ridge View (6-3)
Pickens (4-6) at Greer (9-1)
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (4-5) at York (5-4)
Walhalla (7-3) at Rock Hill South Pointe (9-1)
Taylors Eastside (7-3) at Central Daniel (8-1)
Lancaster (6-4) at Columbia A.C. Flora (8-2)
Piedmont Wren (8-2) at Greenville (7-3)
Lower State
Hilton Head Island (4-7) at Region 5 champion
Colleton County (3-7) at Lower Richland (5-5)
Sumter Crestwood (2-8) at Hartsville (9-0)
Region 5 fourth seed at Beaufort (5-5)
Florence Wilson (5-5) at Bluffton (5-4)
North Myrtle Beach (7-3) at Region 5 third seed
Marlboro County (7-4) at Region 5 second seed
Dreher (5-4) at Myrtle Beach (7-1)
Class 3A
Friday’s first round
Upper State
Greenwood Emerald (3-7) at Inman Chapman (10-0)
Camden (7-3) at Region 1 second seed
Chesnee (2-8) at Union County (7-3)
Region 1 third seed at Indian Land (5-5)
Winnsboro Fairfield Central (2-8) at Region 1 champion
Newberry (5-5) at Greenville Southside (7-3)
Region 1 fourth seed at Chester (10-0)
Spartanburg Broome (4-6) at Woodruff (8-2)
Lower State
Ridgeland-Hardeeville (4-6) at Dillon (8-0)
Swansea (2-7) at Manning (7-3)
Lake City (3-6) at Bluffton May River (10-0)
Georgetown (4-4) at Gilbert (6-3)
Pelion (3-7) at Hanahan (7-3)
Beaufort Battery Creek (2-8) at Aynor (7-1)
Charleston Bishop England (3-6) at Johnston Strom Thurmond (8-2)
Loris (3-5) at Hampton Wade Hampton (7-2)
Class 2A
Friday’s first round
Upper State
Aiken Silver Bluff (5-4) at Simpsonville Southside Christian (8-2)
Chesterfield (5-5) at Ninety-Six (8-2)
Columbia Johnson (2-8) at Lancaster Buford (7-3)
Saluda (6-4) at Blacksburg (6-4)
Kershaw Andrew Jackson (6-4) at Abbeville (9-0)
Greenville St. Joseph’s (5-5) at Kershaw North Central (7-3)
Batesburg-Leesville (4-6) at Columbia (4-4)
Pageland Central (6-4) at Landrum (8-2)
Lower State
Kingstree (3-6) at St. Stephen Timberland (7-2)
Dorchester Woodland (6-5) at Mullins (7-1)
Andrews (6-3) at Barnwell (9-0)
Calhoun County (4-5) at Charleston Burke (5-5)
Latta (5-4) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (6-4)
Hannah-Pamplico (8-2) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8-1)
North Charleston Garrett (5-4) at Hemingway Carvers Bay (8-0)
Beaufort Whale Branch (6-4) at Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (8-2)
Class 1A
Friday’s first round
Upper State
Ridge Spring-Monetta (5-4) at Timmonsville (5-5)
Ware Shoals (1-9) at McBee (2-8)
Williston-Elko (5-6) at McCormick (2-7)
Estill (2-9) at Whitmire (6-3)
(byes: Dixie, Blackville-Hilda, Lamar, Wagener-Salley)
Lower State
Branchville (6-3) at North Charleston Military Magnet (1-9)
Summerton Scott’s Branch (3-6) at Hemingway (4-5)
Charleston Math & Science (1-8) at Johns Island St. John’s (6-4)
(byes: Hollywood Baptist Hill, Greeleyville C.E. Murray, Bethune-Bowman, Lake View, Green Sea-Floyds)
VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Fort Mill Nation Ford (42-7) at Anderson T.L. Hanna (40-12)
Mount Pleasant Wando (48-3) at Lexington (36-7)
Class 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Central Daniel (15-10) at Pickens (28-1)
Myrtle Beach (13-10) at North Myrtle Beach (22-5)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Greenville Powdersville (24-4) at Inman Chapman (12-9)
Charleston Bishop England (21-30) at Beaufort Battery Creek (25-6)
Class 2A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Greenville St. Joseph’s (31-9) at Kershaw North Central (27-3)
West Columbia Gray Collegiate (17-18) at Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (31-9)
Class 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Hartsville Governors School (15-7) at Dixie (12-5)
Lake View (19-6) at Branchville (23-5)
Upper State
Spartanburg (3-7) at Anderson T.L. Hanna (10-0)
Boiling Springs (5-5) at Rock Hill Northwestern (3-6)
Greenwood (7-4) at Roebuck Dorman (9-1)
Fort Mill Nation Ford (5-5) at Blythewood (6-3)
Laurens (4-7) at Rock Hill (7-2)
Gaffney (9-1) at Piedmont Woodmont (5-5)
Spring Valley (7-3) at Sumter (9-0)
Anderson Westside (5-5) at Duncan Byrnes (8-2)
Lower State
South Florence (5-5) at Dutch Fork (8-0)
Charleston West Ashley (5-5) at Summerville Cane Bay (5-5)
Summerville Ashley Ridge (5-5) at West Florence (9-1)
Report results of your school’s fall sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments