NCHSAA second round scores and Tuesday’s pairings

Class 4A
Tuesday’s second round
West
Independence (15-6-1) at Northwest Guilford (18-1-1), 6
West Forsyth (17-4-2) at Myers Park (16-2), 6
Pfafftown Reagan (9-10-2) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (17-3), 6
Mooresville (12-8-1) at Hough (17-6), 6
Durham Jordan (14-6) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-7), 6
Greensboro Grimsley (13-7-1) vs. South Mecklenburg (15-5-1) at Ardrey Kell, 6:30
Ardrey Kell (16-5-1) at South Caldwell (12-6-3), 6
Providence (15-4-2) vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (21-2) at Garinger, 6:30
East
Wilmington Ashley (9-6-2) at Cary Green Hope (18-2-1), 6
Cary Panther Creek (12-6-1) at Apex Friendship (17-4), 7
Raleigh Athens Drive (12-6-1) at New Bern (14-2), 7
Raleigh Millbrook (12-8-1) at Wilmington Hoggard (10-3), 6
Raleigh Broughton (14-8-1) at Wake Forest Heritage (15-3-4), 7
Apex (10-9-1) at Holly Springs (13-6-1), 7
Raleigh Enloe (16-5-1) at Fayetteville Pine Forest (16-6), 6
Cary (11-11-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3-2), 6
Class 3A
Tuesday’s second round
West
Asheville Reynolds (16-7) at Charlotte Catholic (22-2-1), 6
Enka (15-7-1) at Marvin Ridge (17-3), 6
Concord (17-4-2) at Boone Watauga (20-5), 7
Weddington (11-6-3) at Asheville (21-1-1), 7
Central Cabarrus (15-4-1) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (18-4-1), 7
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (9-9-3) at Gastonia Forestview (15-4-1), 6
Monroe (11-8-1) at Southwest Guilford (11-7-5), 6
Asheville Erwin (13-9-2) at Kannapolis Brown (18-4-1), 5
East
Pikeville Aycock (12-7-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (13-3-2), 6:30
Jacksonville (10-5-2) at Southern Lee (16-4), 6
Chapel Hill (17-3-1) at Greenville Rose (18-4-1), 6
Swansboro (8-6-3) at Northern Durham (15-3-2), 6
Sanford Lee County (14-9) at Northern Guilford (18-4), 6
Greenville Conley (15-8-1) at Clayton Cleveland (16-5-2), 6:30
White Oak (9-7-2) at Fayetteville Sanford (20-3), 6
East Chapel Hill (15-4-2) at Wilson Fike (17-2-1), 7
Class 2A
Tuesday’s second round
West
Lenoir Hibriten 5, Lexington 0 (played Monday)
Marshville Forest Hills (11-11-1) at Black Mountain Owen (15-4), 6
West Iredell (15-4-3) at Shelby (17-3-2), 6
West Stokes (12-5-3) at Newton-Conover (19-3-1), 6
Morganton Patton (14-9-1) at Salisbury (21-2-1), 7
West Stanly (12-6-1) at North Davidson (18-4), 6
East Lincoln (20-3) at Wilkes Central (15-4-3), 7
Belmont South Point (12-7) at Surry Central (17-1-2), 5:30
East
East Montgomery (12-4-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (16-1-1), 6
North Johnston (12-7-1) at Greene Central (17-4), 6:30
Newport Croatan (12-4-1) at Carrboro (15-6-1), 6
Currituck County (11-7-2) at Roanoke Rapids (17-0-1), 7
Trinity Wheatmore (15-6-1) at Southwest Onslow (9-3-1), 7
East Duplin (14-6-2) at Siler City Jordan-Matthews (13-4-2), 7
Dixon (14-3) at East Bladen (18-1-2), 7
Wilson Beddingfield (12-4-2) at Clinton (21-1), 6
Class 1A
Tuesday’s second round
West
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (10-13) at Community School of Davidson (18-1-2), 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3, Hayesville 0 (played Monday)
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (17-3-2) at Boonville Starmount (15-6), 6
East Surry (7-7-2) at North Moore (17-1), 6
Queens Grant (14-10) at Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (12-2), 4
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (14-7-1) at Lincoln Charter (13-7-1), 6
Polk County 7, Greensboro Cornerstone Charter 2 (played Monday)
Monroe Union Academy 1, Mount Airy 0 (played Monday)
East
Vance Charter (10-7-1) at Manteo (17-1), 4:30
Wake Forest Franklin Academy (16-4-1) at Cape Hatteras (6-5), 6
Rosewood (13-6-1) at Chapel Hill Woods Charter (11-7), 7
Pender County (8-9) at Lejeune (9-5), 7
Durham Research Triangle (14-4-2) at Granville Central (17-4-1), 6
Camden County (12-8-4) at Chocowinity Southside (18-1), 7
Raleigh Charter (13-4-2) at Hobbton (15-6-1), 6
Durham Voyager Academy 9, Henderson Collegiate 0 (played Monday)
