C Van Than, Independence Soccer (center) will lead his team into a second round match Tuesday
NCHSAA second round scores and Tuesday’s pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

November 06, 2018 10:59 AM

Class 4A

Tuesday’s second round

West

Independence (15-6-1) at Northwest Guilford (18-1-1), 6

West Forsyth (17-4-2) at Myers Park (16-2), 6

Pfafftown Reagan (9-10-2) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (17-3), 6

Mooresville (12-8-1) at Hough (17-6), 6

Durham Jordan (14-6) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-7), 6

Greensboro Grimsley (13-7-1) vs. South Mecklenburg (15-5-1) at Ardrey Kell, 6:30

Ardrey Kell (16-5-1) at South Caldwell (12-6-3), 6

Providence (15-4-2) vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (21-2) at Garinger, 6:30

East

Wilmington Ashley (9-6-2) at Cary Green Hope (18-2-1), 6

Cary Panther Creek (12-6-1) at Apex Friendship (17-4), 7

Raleigh Athens Drive (12-6-1) at New Bern (14-2), 7

Raleigh Millbrook (12-8-1) at Wilmington Hoggard (10-3), 6

Raleigh Broughton (14-8-1) at Wake Forest Heritage (15-3-4), 7

Apex (10-9-1) at Holly Springs (13-6-1), 7

Raleigh Enloe (16-5-1) at Fayetteville Pine Forest (16-6), 6

Cary (11-11-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3-2), 6

Class 3A

Tuesday’s second round

West

Asheville Reynolds (16-7) at Charlotte Catholic (22-2-1), 6

Enka (15-7-1) at Marvin Ridge (17-3), 6

Concord (17-4-2) at Boone Watauga (20-5), 7

Weddington (11-6-3) at Asheville (21-1-1), 7

Central Cabarrus (15-4-1) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (18-4-1), 7

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (9-9-3) at Gastonia Forestview (15-4-1), 6

Monroe (11-8-1) at Southwest Guilford (11-7-5), 6

Asheville Erwin (13-9-2) at Kannapolis Brown (18-4-1), 5

East

Pikeville Aycock (12-7-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (13-3-2), 6:30

Jacksonville (10-5-2) at Southern Lee (16-4), 6

Chapel Hill (17-3-1) at Greenville Rose (18-4-1), 6

Swansboro (8-6-3) at Northern Durham (15-3-2), 6

Sanford Lee County (14-9) at Northern Guilford (18-4), 6

Greenville Conley (15-8-1) at Clayton Cleveland (16-5-2), 6:30

White Oak (9-7-2) at Fayetteville Sanford (20-3), 6

East Chapel Hill (15-4-2) at Wilson Fike (17-2-1), 7



Class 2A

Tuesday’s second round

West

Lenoir Hibriten 5, Lexington 0 (played Monday)

Marshville Forest Hills (11-11-1) at Black Mountain Owen (15-4), 6

West Iredell (15-4-3) at Shelby (17-3-2), 6

West Stokes (12-5-3) at Newton-Conover (19-3-1), 6

Morganton Patton (14-9-1) at Salisbury (21-2-1), 7

West Stanly (12-6-1) at North Davidson (18-4), 6

East Lincoln (20-3) at Wilkes Central (15-4-3), 7

Belmont South Point (12-7) at Surry Central (17-1-2), 5:30

East

East Montgomery (12-4-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (16-1-1), 6

North Johnston (12-7-1) at Greene Central (17-4), 6:30

Newport Croatan (12-4-1) at Carrboro (15-6-1), 6

Currituck County (11-7-2) at Roanoke Rapids (17-0-1), 7

Trinity Wheatmore (15-6-1) at Southwest Onslow (9-3-1), 7

East Duplin (14-6-2) at Siler City Jordan-Matthews (13-4-2), 7

Dixon (14-3) at East Bladen (18-1-2), 7

Wilson Beddingfield (12-4-2) at Clinton (21-1), 6

Class 1A

Tuesday’s second round

West

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (10-13) at Community School of Davidson (18-1-2), 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3, Hayesville 0 (played Monday)

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (17-3-2) at Boonville Starmount (15-6), 6

East Surry (7-7-2) at North Moore (17-1), 6

Queens Grant (14-10) at Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (12-2), 4

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (14-7-1) at Lincoln Charter (13-7-1), 6

Polk County 7, Greensboro Cornerstone Charter 2 (played Monday)

Monroe Union Academy 1, Mount Airy 0 (played Monday)

East

Vance Charter (10-7-1) at Manteo (17-1), 4:30

Wake Forest Franklin Academy (16-4-1) at Cape Hatteras (6-5), 6

Rosewood (13-6-1) at Chapel Hill Woods Charter (11-7), 7

Pender County (8-9) at Lejeune (9-5), 7

Durham Research Triangle (14-4-2) at Granville Central (17-4-1), 6

Camden County (12-8-4) at Chocowinity Southside (18-1), 7

Raleigh Charter (13-4-2) at Hobbton (15-6-1), 6

Durham Voyager Academy 9, Henderson Collegiate 0 (played Monday)

