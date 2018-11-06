Exclusive: Charlotte Observer prep football conference standings, schedules 11.06.18

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Meck
5
0
8
1
335
107
Providence
4
1
5
5
272
270
Ardrey Kell
4
1
4
6
145
261
Harding
2
3
2
8
124
363
Olympic
2
4
3
8
248
380
South Meck
1
4
2
8
169
299
Berry Academy
0
5
0
10
124
398
Friday’s games
Harding at Ardrey Kell, 7
Berry at South Mecklenburg, 7
West Mecklenburg at Providence, 7
Off: Olympic
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Butler
6
0
8
2
339
206
Myers Park
5
1
9
1
402
103
Porter Ridge
5
2
7
4
374
209
Hickory Ridge
3
3
5
5
244
157
Independence
2
4
5
5
216
281
Rocky River
2
4
4
6
176
254
Garinger
2
5
3
8
159
347
East Mecklenburg
0
6
1
9
141
367
Friday’s games
all games canceled
I-MECK 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Mallard Creek
6
0
9
0
431
55
Hough
5
1
9
1
378
113
Vance
5
1
9
1
351
103
Mooresville
4
2
8
2
311
178
West Charlotte
2
4
5
5
198
277
North Meck
1
5
5
5
298
274
Lake Norman
1
5
3
7
129
320
Hopewell
0
6
0
10
132
457
Friday’s games
Hopewell at West Charlotte, 7
Hough at Vance, 7
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg, 7
Mooresville at Mallard Creek, 7
SANDHILLS 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Richmond
6
0
9
1
376
123
Pinecrest
5
1
8
2
296
152
Fay. 71st
4
2
7
3
318
163
Fay. Jack Britt
4
2
5
5
177
198
Scotland
3
3
4
5
200
216
Purnell Swett
1
5
3
6
162
277
Lumberton
1
5
2
8
185
326
Hoke County
0
6
0
10
139
330
Friday’s games
Fayetteville Britt at Scotland County, 7:30
Lumberton at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30
Richmond Senior at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Watauga (3A)
7
0
11
0
500
111
Freedom (3A)
6
1
9
2
479
180
Alexander (3A)
4
2
8
2
407
149
Hickory (3A)
3
3
5
5
305
287
St. Stephens (3A)
3
4
4
7
278
341
McDowell (4A)
2
5
4
7
267
354
South Caldwell (4A)
2
5
3
8
348
504
West Caldwell (3A)
0
7
0
11
53
615
Friday’s games
Hickory at Alexander Central, 7:30
BIG SOUTH 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hunter Huss
7
0
11
0
387
82
Kings Mountain
6
1
9
2
466
185
Crest
5
2
8
3
357
138
Stuart Cramer
4
3
7
4
316
236
Ashbrook
3
4
5
6
242
351
Burns
2
5
4
7
287
433
Forestview
1
6
3
8
237
395
North Gaston
0
7
2
9
223
426
Friday’s games
No games schedule
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Statesville
3
1
7
3
326
89
East Rowan
3
1
6
4
250
195
South Iredell
3
1
5
5
231
246
West Rowan
3
2
6
5
317
282
Carson
1
4
3
8
230
348
North Iredell
0
4
2
8
96
392
Friday’s games
North Iredell at South Iredell, 7:30
Statesville at East Rowan, 7:30
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
NW Cabarrus
5
0
11
0
435
160
Cox Mill
4
1
8
3
282
159
Central Cabarrus
2
3
8
3
356
157
Jay M. Robinson
2
3
5
5
173
245
A.L. Brown
2
3
6
5
367
266
Concord
0
5
1
10
131
312
Friday’s games
No games schedule
\u0009
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Catholic
7
0
10
1
348
68
Weddington
6
1
10
1
412
153
Sun Valley
4
2
8
2
368
196
Marvin Ridge
3
3
6
4
299
182
Monroe
3
4
6
5
345
279
Cuthbertson
3
4
3
8
265
399
Parkwood
1
6
2
9
147
402
Piedmont
0
7
2
9
193
368
Thursday’s game
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge, 7:30
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Ledford
9
0
10
1
354
57
North Davidson
8
1
9
2
402
49
Salisbury
6
2
6
4
252
198
Thomasville
6
3
8
3
239
128
Oak Grove
4
4
5
5
143
235
Lexington
4
5
5
6
184
242
South Rowan
3
6
3
8
170
368
West Davidson
2
7
3
8
133
333
East Davidson
2
7
2
9
132
303
Central Davidson
0
9
1
10
100
352
Friday’s games
Midway Oak Grove at Salisbury, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hibriten
6
0
11
0
615
86
Fred T. Foard
5
1
6
5
334
254
Patton
4
2
6
5
193
238
West Iredell
3
3
5
6
268
291
Bunker Hill
2
4
2
9
111
462
Draughn
1
5
2
9
160
443
East Burke
0
6
1
10
162
468
Friday’s games
No games scheduled
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Mount Pleasant
4
0
5
6
272
272
West Stanly
3
1
6
4
244
302
Forest Hills
2
2
3
8
283
435
Anson County
1
3
4
6
303
322
E. Montgomery
0
4
3
7
202
409
Friday’s games
No games scheduled
SOUTH FORK 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Bandys
7
0
10
1
425
176
North Lincoln
6
1
8
3
299
221
West Lincoln
5
2
9
2
374
113
Maiden
3
3
7
3
319
172
East Lincoln
3
4
5
6
272
204
Newton-Conover
2
5
4
7
297
341
Lincolnton
1
5
2
8
153
238
Lake Norman Charter
0
7
2
9
173
427
Wednesday’s game
Lincolnton at Maiden, 7:30
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Shelby
5
0
8
3
353
173
South Point
4
1
8
3
399
177
East Rutherford
3
2
9
2
475
233
Chase
2
3
4
7
219
339
R-S Central
1
4
2
9
134
388
East Gaston
0
5
0
11
89
487
Friday’s games
No games scheduled
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Ashe County (2A)
7
0
9
2
463
206
Starmount (1A)
5
2
5
6
291
327
East Wilkes (1A)
4
3
7
4
303
287
Alleghany (1A)
4
3
6
5
276
194
Wilkes Cent. (2A)
4
3
6
5
303
237
Elkin (1A)
2
4
5
5
156
226
N. Wilkes (2A)
1
5
5
5
306
289
W. Wilkes (2A)
0
7
3
8
139
295
Friday’s game
North Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Mountain Heritage (2A)
5
0
9
1
448
154
Mitchell (1A)
4
1
9
2
466
166
Black Mtn. Owen (2A)
3
2
4
6
222
340
Polk County (1A)
2
3
3
8
249
411
Avery County (1A)
1
4
1
10
214
574
Madison (2A)
0
5
1
10
155
503
Friday’s games
No games scheduled
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
T. Jefferson Academy
7
0
11
0
523
202
Mtn. Island Charter
5
2
8
3
467
124
Bessemer City
5
2
6
5
223
234
Cherryville
4
3
7
4
298
272
Comm. School of Davidson
4
3
6
5
379
351
Highland Tech
1
6
4
6
270
313
Pine Lake Prep
1
6
4
7
232
269
Union Academy
1
6
3
8
230
347
Friday’s games
No games scheduled
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
North Stanly
7
0
9
2
472
84
North Rowan
5
1
8
2
316
84
South Stanly
5
2
7
4
344
190
W. Montgomery
3
3
4
6
229
336
Albemarle
3
3
3
6
176
229
Chatham Central
2
5
2
9
159
525
North Moore
1
5
2
8
184
312
South Davidson
0
7
1
10
78
437
Thursday’s game
Albemarle at West Montgomery, 7:30
Friday’s game
North Rowan at North Moore, 7:30
BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Clt. Christian
3
0
10
0
409
58
Providence Day
2
1
5
6
350
208
Clt. Latin
1
2
5
4
212
164
Country Day
0
3
6
5
330
212
Friday’s games
Arden Christ School at Charlotte Christian, 7 (Division 1 playoff championship)
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7 (Division 2 playoff semifinal)
NCISAA WEST
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Metrolina Christian
4
0
7
3
353
195
Christ School
3
0
10
1
457
197
Northside Christian
2
2
5
5
227
198
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
2
2
5
6
325
362
Asheville School
2
3
6
4
338
246
Hickory Grove Christian
1
3
2
8
195
459
Victory Christian
0
4
0
8
38
206
Friday’s games
Arden Christ School at Charlotte Christian, 7 (Division 1 playoff championship)
High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7:30 (Division 2 playoff semifinal)
Southlake Christian at Asheville School, 7:30 (Division 3 playoff semifinal)
PIEDMONT SIX
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Statesville Christian
1
0
3
3
67
162
Cannon School
3
1
5
5
207
229
High Point Christian
2
1
8
3
376
213
Southlake Christian
2
1
7
4
294
210
Concord First Assembly
0
3
1
7
133
445
Christ the King
0
2
0
9
29
513
Friday’s games
High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7:30 (Division 2 playoff semifinal)
Southlake Christian at Asheville School, 7:30 (Division 3 playoff semifinal)
N.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Cabarrus Stallions
6
3
320
188
Covenant Day
6
5
295
285
Carolina Pride
4
6
280
412
Hickory Hawks
2
8
160
368
Commonwealth Ch.
0
6
60
218
Friday’s games
No games scheduled
SOUTH CAROLINA
REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Rock Hill
4
0
7
2
295
171
Northwestern
3
1
3
6
212
300
Nation Ford
2
2
5
5
254
268
Clover
1
3
5
5
267
229
Fort Mill
0
4
1
9
196
409
Thursday’s game
(first round of playoffs)
Boiling Springs at Northwestern, 7:30
Friday’s games
(first round of playoffs)
Laurens at Rock Hill, 7:30
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Blythewood, 7:30
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Pointe
5
0
9
1
432
184
York
4
1
5
4
197
170
Ridge View
3
2
6
3
323
163
Lancaster
2
3
6
4
289
217
Westwood
1
4
5
4
251
153
Richland NE
0
5
1
9
35
405
Friday’s games
(first round of playoffs)
Blythewood Westwood at Belton-Honea Path, 7:30
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at York, 7:30
Travelers Rest at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30
Walhalla at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Chester
4
0
10
0
363
144
Indian Land
3
1
5
5
161
198
Camden
2
2
6
3
325
127
Fairfield Central
1
3
2
8
253
370
Keenan
0
4
1
8
129
446
Friday’s games
(first round of playoffs)
Camden at Seneca, 7:30
Fairfield Central at Pendleton, 7:30
Iva Crescent at Indian Land, 7:30
Liberty at Chester, 7:30
REGION 6 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Dillon
5
0
8
0
371
54
Aynor
4
1
7
1
292
206
Loris
3
2
4
5
229
295
Lake City
2
3
3
7
175
333
Marion
1
4
1
7
135
271
Cheraw
0
5
2
8
263
406
Friday’s games
(first round of playoffs)
Beaufort Battery Creek at Aynor, 7:30
Lake City at Bluffton May River, 7:30
Loris at Hampton Wade Hampton, 7:30
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Dillon, 7:30
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Buford
6
0
7
3
299
211
North Central
5
1
7
3
295
183
Pageland Central
4
2
6
4
310
213
Chesterfield
3
3
5
5
303
313
Andrew Jackson
2
4
5
5
228
195
Lee Central
1
5
2
8
167
194
Lewisville
0
6
0
10
181
493
Friday’s games
(first round of playoffs)
Chesterfield at Ninety-Six, 7:30
Columbia C.A. Johnson at Lancaster Buford, 7:30
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Abbeville, 7:30
Pageland Central at Landrum, 7:30
REGION 2 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Lamar
3
0
7
1
305
67
McBee
2
1
2
8
134
401
Timmonsville
1
2
5
5
183
143
Great Falls
0
3
4
4
116
248
Friday’s games
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Timmonsville, 7:30
Ware Shoals at McBee, 7:30
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Carolina Crusaders
2
9
91
322
Friday’s game
No games scheduled
Comments