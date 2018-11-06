Exclusive: Charlotte Observer prep football conference standings, schedules 11.06.18

Providence High coach Brad Bowles and the Panthers face a hot West Meck team Friday in a Charlotte Observer high school football game of the week
SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Meck

5

0



8

1

335

107

Providence

4

1



5

5

272

270

Ardrey Kell

4

1



4

6

145

261

Harding

2

3



2

8

124

363

Olympic

2

4



3

8

248

380

South Meck

1

4



2

8

169

299

Berry Academy

0

5



0

10

124

398

Friday’s games

Harding at Ardrey Kell, 7

Berry at South Mecklenburg, 7

West Mecklenburg at Providence, 7

Off: Olympic

SOUTHWESTERN 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Butler

6

0



8

2

339

206

Myers Park

5

1



9

1

402

103

Porter Ridge

5

2



7

4

374

209

Hickory Ridge

3

3



5

5

244

157

Independence

2

4



5

5

216

281

Rocky River

2

4



4

6

176

254

Garinger

2

5



3

8

159

347

East Mecklenburg

0

6



1

9

141

367

Friday’s games

all games canceled

I-MECK 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Mallard Creek

6

0



9

0

431

55

Hough

5

1



9

1

378

113

Vance

5

1



9

1

351

103

Mooresville

4

2



8

2

311

178

West Charlotte

2

4



5

5

198

277

North Meck

1

5



5

5

298

274

Lake Norman

1

5



3

7

129

320

Hopewell

0

6



0

10

132

457

Friday’s games

Hopewell at West Charlotte, 7

Hough at Vance, 7

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mooresville at Mallard Creek, 7

SANDHILLS 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Richmond

6

0



9

1

376

123

Pinecrest

5

1



8

2

296

152

Fay. 71st

4

2



7

3

318

163

Fay. Jack Britt

4

2



5

5

177

198

Scotland

3

3



4

5

200

216

Purnell Swett

1

5



3

6

162

277

Lumberton

1

5



2

8

185

326

Hoke County

0

6



0

10

139

330

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Britt at Scotland County, 7:30

Lumberton at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30

Richmond Senior at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Watauga (3A)

7

0



11

0

500

111

Freedom (3A)

6

1



9

2

479

180

Alexander (3A)

4

2



8

2

407

149

Hickory (3A)

3

3



5

5

305

287

St. Stephens (3A)

3

4



4

7

278

341

McDowell (4A)

2

5



4

7

267

354

South Caldwell (4A)

2

5



3

8

348

504

West Caldwell (3A)

0

7



0

11

53

615

Friday’s games

Hickory at Alexander Central, 7:30

BIG SOUTH 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hunter Huss

7

0



11

0

387

82

Kings Mountain

6

1



9

2

466

185

Crest

5

2



8

3

357

138

Stuart Cramer

4

3



7

4

316

236

Ashbrook

3

4



5

6

242

351

Burns

2

5



4

7

287

433

Forestview

1

6



3

8

237

395

North Gaston

0

7



2

9

223

426

Friday’s games

No games schedule

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Statesville

3

1



7

3

326

89

East Rowan

3

1



6

4

250

195

South Iredell

3

1



5

5

231

246

West Rowan

3

2



6

5

317

282

Carson

1

4



3

8

230

348

North Iredell

0

4



2

8

96

392

Friday’s games

North Iredell at South Iredell, 7:30

Statesville at East Rowan, 7:30

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

NW Cabarrus

5

0



11

0

435

160

Cox Mill

4

1



8

3

282

159

Central Cabarrus

2

3



8

3

356

157

Jay M. Robinson

2

3



5

5

173

245

A.L. Brown

2

3



6

5

367

266

Concord

0

5



1

10

131

312

Friday’s games

No games schedule

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Catholic

7

0



10

1

348

68

Weddington

6

1



10

1

412

153

Sun Valley

4

2



8

2

368

196

Marvin Ridge

3

3



6

4

299

182

Monroe

3

4



6

5

345

279

Cuthbertson

3

4



3

8

265

399

Parkwood

1

6



2

9

147

402

Piedmont

0

7



2

9

193

368

Thursday’s game

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge, 7:30

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Ledford

9

0



10

1

354

57

North Davidson

8

1



9

2

402

49

Salisbury

6

2



6

4

252

198

Thomasville

6

3



8

3

239

128

Oak Grove

4

4



5

5

143

235

Lexington

4

5



5

6

184

242

South Rowan

3

6



3

8

170

368

West Davidson

2

7



3

8

133

333

East Davidson

2

7



2

9

132

303

Central Davidson

0

9



1

10

100

352

Friday’s games

Midway Oak Grove at Salisbury, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hibriten

6

0



11

0

615

86

Fred T. Foard

5

1



6

5

334

254

Patton

4

2



6

5

193

238

West Iredell

3

3



5

6

268

291

Bunker Hill

2

4



2

9

111

462

Draughn

1

5



2

9

160

443

East Burke

0

6



1

10

162

468

Friday’s games

No games scheduled

ROCKY RIVER 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Mount Pleasant

4

0



5

6

272

272

West Stanly

3

1



6

4

244

302

Forest Hills

2

2



3

8

283

435

Anson County

1

3



4

6

303

322

E. Montgomery

0

4



3

7

202

409

Friday’s games

No games scheduled

SOUTH FORK 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Bandys

7

0



10

1

425

176

North Lincoln

6

1



8

3

299

221

West Lincoln

5

2



9

2

374

113

Maiden

3

3



7

3

319

172

East Lincoln

3

4



5

6

272

204

Newton-Conover

2

5



4

7

297

341

Lincolnton

1

5



2

8

153

238

Lake Norman Charter

0

7



2

9

173

427

Wednesday’s game

Lincolnton at Maiden, 7:30

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Shelby

5

0



8

3

353

173

South Point

4

1



8

3

399

177

East Rutherford

3

2



9

2

475

233

Chase

2

3



4

7

219

339

R-S Central

1

4



2

9

134

388

East Gaston

0

5



0

11

89

487

Friday’s games

No games scheduled

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Ashe County (2A)

7

0



9

2

463

206

Starmount (1A)

5

2



5

6

291

327

East Wilkes (1A)

4

3



7

4

303

287

Alleghany (1A)

4

3



6

5

276

194

Wilkes Cent. (2A)

4

3



6

5

303

237

Elkin (1A)

2

4



5

5

156

226

N. Wilkes (2A)

1

5



5

5

306

289

W. Wilkes (2A)

0

7



3

8

139

295

Friday’s game

North Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Mountain Heritage (2A)

5

0



9

1

448

154

Mitchell (1A)

4

1



9

2

466

166

Black Mtn. Owen (2A)

3

2



4

6

222

340

Polk County (1A)

2

3



3

8

249

411

Avery County (1A)

1

4



1

10

214

574

Madison (2A)

0

5



1

10

155

503

Friday’s games

No games scheduled

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

T. Jefferson Academy

7

0



11

0

523

202

Mtn. Island Charter

5

2



8

3

467

124

Bessemer City

5

2



6

5

223

234

Cherryville

4

3



7

4

298

272

Comm. School of Davidson

4

3



6

5

379

351

Highland Tech

1

6



4

6

270

313

Pine Lake Prep

1

6



4

7

232

269

Union Academy

1

6



3

8

230

347

Friday’s games

No games scheduled

YADKIN VALLEY 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

North Stanly

7

0



9

2

472

84

North Rowan

5

1



8

2

316

84

South Stanly

5

2



7

4

344

190

W. Montgomery

3

3



4

6

229

336

Albemarle

3

3



3

6

176

229

Chatham Central

2

5



2

9

159

525

North Moore

1

5



2

8

184

312

South Davidson

0

7



1

10

78

437

Thursday’s game

Albemarle at West Montgomery, 7:30

Friday’s game

North Rowan at North Moore, 7:30

BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Clt. Christian

3

0



10

0

409

58

Providence Day

2

1



5

6

350

208

Clt. Latin

1

2



5

4

212

164

Country Day

0

3



6

5

330

212

Friday’s games

Arden Christ School at Charlotte Christian, 7 (Division 1 playoff championship)

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7 (Division 2 playoff semifinal)

NCISAA WEST



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Metrolina Christian

4

0



7

3

353

195

Christ School

3

0



10

1

457

197

Northside Christian

2

2



5

5

227

198

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

2

2



5

6

325

362

Asheville School

2

3



6

4

338

246

Hickory Grove Christian

1

3



2

8

195

459

Victory Christian

0

4



0

8

38

206

Friday’s games

Arden Christ School at Charlotte Christian, 7 (Division 1 playoff championship)

High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7:30 (Division 2 playoff semifinal)

Southlake Christian at Asheville School, 7:30 (Division 3 playoff semifinal)

PIEDMONT SIX



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Statesville Christian

1

0



3

3

67

162

Cannon School

3

1



5

5

207

229

High Point Christian

2

1



8

3

376

213

Southlake Christian

2

1



7

4

294

210

Concord First Assembly

0

3



1

7

133

445

Christ the King

0

2



0

9

29

513

Friday’s games

High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7:30 (Division 2 playoff semifinal)

Southlake Christian at Asheville School, 7:30 (Division 3 playoff semifinal)

N.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Cabarrus Stallions

6

3

320

188

Covenant Day

6

5

295

285

Carolina Pride

4

6

280

412

Hickory Hawks

2

8

160

368

Commonwealth Ch.

0

6

60

218

Friday’s games

No games scheduled

SOUTH CAROLINA

REGION 4 5A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Rock Hill

4

0



7

2

295

171

Northwestern

3

1



3

6

212

300

Nation Ford

2

2



5

5

254

268

Clover

1

3



5

5

267

229

Fort Mill

0

4



1

9

196

409

Thursday’s game

(first round of playoffs)

Boiling Springs at Northwestern, 7:30

Friday’s games

(first round of playoffs)

Laurens at Rock Hill, 7:30

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Blythewood, 7:30

REGION 3 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

South Pointe

5

0



9

1

432

184

York

4

1



5

4

197

170

Ridge View

3

2



6

3

323

163

Lancaster

2

3



6

4

289

217

Westwood

1

4



5

4

251

153

Richland NE

0

5



1

9

35

405

Friday’s games

(first round of playoffs)

Blythewood Westwood at Belton-Honea Path, 7:30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at York, 7:30

Travelers Rest at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30

Walhalla at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30

REGION 4 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Chester

4

0



10

0

363

144

Indian Land

3

1



5

5

161

198

Camden

2

2



6

3

325

127

Fairfield Central

1

3



2

8

253

370

Keenan

0

4



1

8

129

446

Friday’s games

(first round of playoffs)

Camden at Seneca, 7:30

Fairfield Central at Pendleton, 7:30

Iva Crescent at Indian Land, 7:30

Liberty at Chester, 7:30





REGION 6 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Dillon

5

0



8

0

371

54

Aynor

4

1



7

1

292

206

Loris

3

2



4

5

229

295

Lake City

2

3



3

7

175

333

Marion

1

4



1

7

135

271

Cheraw

0

5



2

8

263

406

Friday’s games

(first round of playoffs)

Beaufort Battery Creek at Aynor, 7:30

Lake City at Bluffton May River, 7:30

Loris at Hampton Wade Hampton, 7:30

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Dillon, 7:30





REGION 4 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Buford

6

0



7

3

299

211

North Central

5

1



7

3

295

183

Pageland Central

4

2



6

4

310

213

Chesterfield

3

3



5

5

303

313

Andrew Jackson

2

4



5

5

228

195

Lee Central

1

5



2

8

167

194

Lewisville

0

6



0

10

181

493

Friday’s games

(first round of playoffs)

Chesterfield at Ninety-Six, 7:30

Columbia C.A. Johnson at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Abbeville, 7:30

Pageland Central at Landrum, 7:30

REGION 2 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Lamar

3

0



7

1

305

67

McBee

2

1



2

8

134

401

Timmonsville

1

2



5

5

183

143

Great Falls

0

3



4

4

116

248

Friday’s games

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Timmonsville, 7:30

Ware Shoals at McBee, 7:30

S.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Carolina Crusaders

2

9

91

322

Friday’s game

No games scheduled

