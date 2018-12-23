Saturday’s Roundup: No. 1 Carmel Christian wins EC16 tournament in Florida

Elevator
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
↑Charlie Barnett, Virginia Episcopal: game-winning 3-point shot to beat Charlotte Country Day at the Crown Town Classic at Providence Day.
↑Drew Patterson, Providence Day: made a three-quarter buzzer-beating 3-pointer at halftime of the Chargers’ game with Walkertown. Patterson made 4-of-5 3-point shots and 5-of-7 field goals in a 17-point first half. Patterson finished with 24 points, six rebounds.
↑Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: UNC recruit had 27 points, seven steals, six rebounds and two assists in a 73-50 win over Columbia Keenan (SC). Teammate Lauren Ruggiero scored a career-high 21 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
↑Mallard Creek girls: upset Sweet 16 No. 5 Ardrey Kell 53-47 behind 20 points from Charlotte recruit Dazia Lawrence. Mallard Creek is ranked No. 13 in the poll.
↑Rock Hill Northwestern: beat Rock Hill 78-56 to win the Winborn Championship. Zay Martin (25 points) and Ashton Parker were named all-tournament for Northwestern (12-1).
Quick Links
Column: Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore conquers early struggles, leads Greensboro Day win at Crown Town
No. 1 Carmel Christian takes down Pebblebrook (GA) at EC16
Carmel Christian, the No. 1 ranked team in the Sweet 16, beat Pebblebrook (GA) 82-66 to win the “Three Stripes Life” bracket at the EC16 tournament in Florida. Jake Boggs, a UNC-Wilmington recruit, had a team-high 21 points. College of Charleston recruit DeAngelo Epps had 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists. Liberty recruit Marten Maide had 16 points and Houston Baptist recruit Myles Pierre had 13 points and five rebounds.
Carmel Christian is ranked No. 16 in the MaxPreps national poll. Pebblebrook is No. 38.
Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Jaden Seymour, Northside Christian: 28 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 75-70 win over Raleigh Trinity at the Crown Town Classic,. Seymor made 9-of-16 field goals and 10-of-19 free throws.
Nijah Cunningham, Sugar Creek Charter girls: led her team to a win over 9A Miami Killian. Cunningham had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.
Eli Cupples, Concord First Assembly: 30 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals in a 76-56 win over AC Flora. First Assembly (13-3) outscored Flora 40-25 in the second half.
Raquan Brown, Butler: 26 points, six rebounds, two assists against Fayetteville Trinity Christian at the Crown Town Classic.
Observations
Bradley had several ACC coaches in the building watching his every move, and it’s easy to understand why. He plays with the poise of a senior and he’s got a speed burst that reminds me a little of the high school versions of Raymond Felton and Ty Lawson that I watched play years ago. Bradley may be a little too unselfish at times, but to think he has three more years of high school basketball is almost unfair. He’s that good.
▪ I understand officials want to keep control of these big-time high school games that have college-sized kids and college-talented athletes all over the court, but I’m seeing too many reaction calls hurting games. In the Butler-Trinity Christian game Saturday, for example, a Trinity player got a big block with his team up 62-60 with 85 seconds left in overtime. He yelled and reacted, probably a bit too over zealously for an early-game play, but given the situation, I didn’t think the technical he got was warranted.
Butler’s Raquan Scott tied the game with the technical fouls and Butler held for a final shot. Scott’s game-winning attempt was blocked and the game went into double-overtime. Trinity Christian ultimately won 71-66.
Saturday’s Crown Town Classic Recaps
Northside Christian 75, Raleigh Trinity 70 -- National top 10 recruit Isaiah Todd had 20 points, 11 rebounds and one monster dunk, but for the second straight night he struggled with foul trouble. He watched from the bench for most of the fourth quarter as Northside (12-5) got the win. Northside got 15 points, four rebounds from Glenn Bynum and 10 points, three rebounds from freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who also fouled out.
Concord Cox Mill 75, Greensboro Day 61 -- In the feature game of the Crown Town event, Cox Mill trailed at halftime but caused the Bengals (11-3) problems with its full-court pressure in the second half. Cox Mill outscored Greensboro Day 28-13 in the fourth quarter. Greensboro Day sophomore Cam Hayes, a top 35 national recruit, had 20 points, three rebounds, and Virginia recruit Carson McCorkle added 12 points and five rebounds. Charlotte recruit Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 13 points, six rebounds for Cox Mill (8-0).
Durham Academy 66, Concord Cannon 60 -- Durham Academy used a 22-11 advantage in the second quarter to build a cushion and maintained it despite Cannon shooting 66 percent in the second half. Bryant Randleman, who got a High Point offer Saturday, led Durham (13-1) with 15 points, six rebounds. Freshman M.J. Rice had 10 points, six rebounds. Jarvis Moss (19 points, three rebounds, three assists) and D.J. Nix (12 points, four rebounds, three assists) had strong games for Cannon.
Virginia Episcopal 54, Charlotte Country Day 51 -- One night after upsetting national power Greensboro Day, the Bucs nearly got another one before Charlie Barnett’s buzzer-beating 3-point shot ruined the upset attempt. Episcopal (9-2) led 20-4 after the first quarter, but the Bucs gradually worked back into the game, led by senior guard Alex Tabor (18 points). Country Day outscored Episcopal 34-14 in the second and the third quarters and had 38-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Walkertown 70, Providence Day 61 -- The teams played a close game throughout, but in the fourth quarter, Walkertown (5-3), a 2A public school team, outscored the Chargers (7-7) 29-16. Jalen Ware had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Walkertown. Cyncier Harrison had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists for Providence Day.
Trinity Christian 71, Butler 66: Trinity Christian, which beat Providence Day with a buzzer-beater Friday night, needed two overtimes to get past another Mecklenburg County power Saturday. Trinity Christian’s Greg Gantt, a Providence recruit, blocked a potential game-winning layup to force the second overtime. DJ Horne had 18 points, 10 rebounds for Trinity Christian. Butler got 14 points, seven rebounds from Rajuan COnnor and 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists from Brayden Dixon.
Comments