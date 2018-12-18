Tuesday’s #BIG5 girls basketball performers

Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists in Tuesday’s 63-27 win over Garinger. Freshman Jasmine Fearne had 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Tanajah Hayes, Vance: had a triple double in Tuesday’s 63-36 win over Hopewell: .15 points, 10 steals, 10 assists and four rebounds.
Michaela Lane, Butler: game-high 24 points in a 82-23 win over Indian Trail Porter RIdge. Butler held Porter Ridge to zero points in the third quarter.
Nyla McGill, Providence: 14 assists in a 70-29 win over Harding. McGill is averaging 8.5 assists per game.
