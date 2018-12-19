Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.18.18

NO. 1 VANCE 63, HOPEWELL 36
Vance- 18 11 18 16 -63
Hopewell - 7 12 9 8-36
Vance - Leah Barringer 4, Excellanxt Greer 4, Tori Reid 5, Amhyia Moreland 11, Kyanna Morgan 11, Tanajah Hayes 15, Trinity Moreland 6, Megan Jackson 4, M’Kaylah Marshall 3
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hopewell - Kayla Lawson 4, Jas’Myne Craig 2, Aniya Finger 17, Ariana Montgomery 7, Nawaza Chambers 6
NO. 2 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 63, GARINGER 27
Hickory Ridge 21 26 10 6 63
Garinger 6 6 4 6 27
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 18, Jasmine Fearne 14, Calhoun 8, Shears 6, Lampe 6, Ruggiero 4, Henry 4, Dickens 3
Garinger jackson 9, Patterson 3, Alexander 3, Deyesus 2, Chapman 3, Baker 2
Record: Hickory Ridge 7-0, 2-0; Garinger 1-5, 0-1
Notable: hickory Ridge was led by Nia Daniel with 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assist. Freshman Jasmine Fearne 14 points 7 rebounds and 4 steals and Sophomore, Kennedy Calhoun with 8 points and 5 steals and 5 assist.
NO. 5 ARDREY KELL 57, WEST MECK 15
AK 15 16 10 16 -- 57
WM 5 0 6 4 -- 15
AK: Rogers 14, Ojo 9, Griffin 8, Cash 6, Littlejohn 6, Sherrill 6, Harding 4, Miller 4
WM: Law 6, McMillan 4, Jackson 2, Mcneil 2, Harris 1
AK 8-1 (1-1)
NO. 6 NORTH MECKLENBURG 46, WEST CHARLTTE 32
NO. 8 BUTLER 82, PORTER RIDGE 23
NO. 11 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 37, OLYMPIC 32
South Meck. 4 5 14 14 37
Olympic. 8 7 8 9 32
South Meck 37 -- Shariah Gaddy 15, Katie Houpt 11,Blair-Young 4, Lowe 4, Alexander 3
Olympic 32 -- Jayda Bridgman 13, McGill 9, Hutchinson 4, Barr 4, Terry 2
NO. 13 MALLARD CREEK 68, LAKE NORMAN 18
MALLARD CREEK— 7 22 23 16
LAKE NORMAN— 8 10 0 0
MALLARD CREEK- Dazia Lawrence 15, Sydney Hunter 10, Kennedy Alexander 10, Lutz 8, Mitchell 7, Howard 6, Hunter 4, Simpson 4, Culver 2, Doctor 2
LAKE NORMAN- Saunders 9, Dancy 4, Sullivan 3, Gaus 2
BUFORD 41, LEWISVILLE 22
BUNKER HILL 56, DRAUGHN 43
DHS 5 17 15 6 43
CHARLOTTE LATIN 59, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 41
CLS - 13 20 12 14 = 37
MCA - 4 13 7 17 = 41
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 15, Morgan Stradford 2, Elizabeth Rose 8, Ruthie Jones 12, Jacqueline Giftos 6, Maddie Shannon 2, Kathryn Vandiver 14, Sidney Paraison 2
MCA: Emily Waters 10, Ella McClain 4, Kori McClain 6, Lizzy Neyens 2, Caroline McGee 3, Anna Phibbs 4, Maddie Dooley 2, Maggie Miller 10
Records:
CLS 5 – 3, 1 – 0; MCA 3 – 7, 2 – 0
Notes: Latin closes out the semester when hosting Queens Grant on Thursday, Dec. 20th at 5:30pm. After the Christmas holiday, Latin will head to Atlanta for the St. Pius X Christmas Classic, Thursday – Saturday, Dec. 27th – 29th.
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 45, MONROE PARKWOOD 12
Catholic 45: Clara Flatau 12, Bertolina 7, Cullicerto 7, Walton 6, Thompson 5, Darling 3, Coleman 2, Petras 2, Schroeder 1
Parkwood 12: Lills 2, Yetter 2, Lavoie 2, Hardy 2, Helms 2, Laney 1, Chandler 1
Catholic 5-2, 2-0; Parkwood 3-6, 1-2
CHINA GROVE CARSON 57, CENTRAL CABARRUS 48
CCHS: 10, 11, 19, 8 (48)
JCHS: 9, 16, 17, 16 (57)
CCHS: Jael Miller 24, Aniyah Tate 14, Knight 5, Barrie 4, Mpembu 1
JCHS: McKenzie Gadson 15, Colbi Perry 11, Wilhelm 10, Isley 10 Perry 9
EAST BURKE 37, MORGANTON PATTON 28
East Burke 7 12 6 12 37
Indy 3 11 14 21 49
EM 6 15 6 5 32
Indy: Braylyn Milton 16, Ayanna Anderson 12, Smith 7, Flynn 6, Barrino 5, Wilson 3
Indy (3-3)
EM: Staley 10, Browne 8, Dixon 4, Hall 2, Green 2, Stamford 2, Lockley 2, Cunnings 2
(3-6)
MAIDEN 53, BANDYS 3
BHS - 12 7 9 8 = 3
MHS - 14 15 15 9 = 53
BHS: Emma Dutka 8, Logan Dutka 8, A. De La Canal 4, L. Paul 4, C. Mirman 4, S. Wilson 3, O. Little 3, A. McLean 2
MHS: Zoe Huffman 23, Gracie Arrowood 15, L. Hentschel 7, N. Glover 4, M. Andrews 2, M. Bohemier 2
Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 4 - 1, Conf. 0 - 1
Notes:
BHS Lady Trojans’ next game will be at Patton High School Friday, December 21st.
MONROE 41, PIEDMONT 23
Monroe 17 6 11 7 - 41
Piedmont 5 2 5 11 - 23
Monroe 41 – J. Reddick 13; I. Knotts 9; K. Clark 5; S. Taylor 4; K. Parker 2; A. Roland 2; Z. White 2; J. Parsons 2
Piedmont 23- O. Jordan 6, A. Caraway 4, I. Collins 4, G. Laine 4, C. Simpson 3, C. Andrews 1, B. Atwell 1
Records: Monroe 6-0; Piedmont 4-5
PROVIDENCE 70 HARDING 29
PROVIDENCE - 21 13 24 12 = 70
HARDING - 4 10 9 6 = 29
PHS: Nyla McGill 2, Lili Bowen 6, Cameron Mulkey 16, Jaylynn Askew 6, Grace Shires 7, Eva Butler 4, Marlow Chapman 6, Lauren Cope 8, Audrey Lytle 3, Averie DiBenedetto 6, Erin Miller 4, Brynn Harrison 2
HHS: Thompson 21, Coxton
Records: Providence: 8-0 (2-0)
Comments: Nyla McGill – 14 assists (averaging 8.5 assists per game), all 12 players scored
ROCKY RIVER 54, MYERS PARK 47
Rocky River 09 16 12 16 54
Myers Park 13 16 06 10 47
Rocky River - Andresia Alexander 13, Mashya Scott 15, Delayzha Dixon 12, Harris 2, Dean 3, Graves 4, Chambers 4,
Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 28, Nelson 6, Clamp 3, Muhammad 4, Shire 4, Harrell 2
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 46, GRACE ACADEMY 7
UNION ACADEMY 71, BRADFORD PREP 27
UAHS 26 20 11 14-71
BPHS 13 0 7 7-27
UAHS Savanna Brooks 24, MaKayla Smith 17, Mya Manivanh 9, Hannah Wease 8, CC Coppin 4, Ryleigh Clayborn 2, Mia Fraticelli 2, Kelsey Havican 2, Emma Munday 2, Ashlin Austin 1
BPHS Haley Seymour 15, Megan Seymour 7, Saleena Gupta 3, Neveah Davis 2
Records UAHS Lady Cardinals 6-1 overall, 1-0 in conference.
BPHS Lady Bears 6-2 overall, 0-1 on conference.
The Lady Cardinals play tomorrow night at CATA.
Late Monday
BUTLER 69, CENTRAL CABARRUS 48
CCHS: 11,13,12,12 (48)
Butler: 13,22,24,12(69)
CCHS: Ja’el Miller- 15. Barrie-6. Webb-2. Aniyah Tate- 16. Mpembu-4. Haley-5
Butler: Dotson-9. Dayton-2. M. Fundorburl-12. M.Lane-10. Dixon-6. Nance-18. Aboutaleb-3. Kennedy-3.
KINGS MOUNTAIN 64, SHELBY 58
Comments