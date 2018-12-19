Prep Insider Blog

Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.18.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 19, 2018 12:02 AM

West Charlotte head coach Reggie Mobley cheers on team as they erased an early deficit against rival North Meck Tuesday.
West Charlotte head coach Reggie Mobley cheers on team as they erased an early deficit against rival North Meck Tuesday. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
West Charlotte head coach Reggie Mobley cheers on team as they erased an early deficit against rival North Meck Tuesday. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

NO. 1 VANCE 63, HOPEWELL 36

Vance- 18 11 18 16 -63

Hopewell - 7 12 9 8-36

Vance - Leah Barringer 4, Excellanxt Greer 4, Tori Reid 5, Amhyia Moreland 11, Kyanna Morgan 11, Tanajah Hayes 15, Trinity Moreland 6, Megan Jackson 4, M’Kaylah Marshall 3

Hopewell - Kayla Lawson 4, Jas’Myne Craig 2, Aniya Finger 17, Ariana Montgomery 7, Nawaza Chambers 6

Records: Vance 7-0, (2-0) | Mallard Creek 6-1, (1-1)

NO. 2 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 63, GARINGER 27

Hickory Ridge 21 26 10 6 63

Garinger 6 6 4 6 27

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 18, Jasmine Fearne 14, Calhoun 8, Shears 6, Lampe 6, Ruggiero 4, Henry 4, Dickens 3

Garinger jackson 9, Patterson 3, Alexander 3, Deyesus 2, Chapman 3, Baker 2

Record: Hickory Ridge 7-0, 2-0; Garinger 1-5, 0-1

Notable: hickory Ridge was led by Nia Daniel with 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assist. Freshman Jasmine Fearne 14 points 7 rebounds and 4 steals and Sophomore, Kennedy Calhoun with 8 points and 5 steals and 5 assist.

NO. 5 ARDREY KELL 57, WEST MECK 15

AK 15 16 10 16 -- 57

WM 5 0 6 4 -- 15

AK: Rogers 14, Ojo 9, Griffin 8, Cash 6, Littlejohn 6, Sherrill 6, Harding 4, Miller 4

WM: Law 6, McMillan 4, Jackson 2, Mcneil 2, Harris 1

AK 8-1 (1-1)

NO. 6 NORTH MECKLENBURG 46, WEST CHARLTTE 32

North Meck. 11. 5. 13. 17. 46
West Charlotte. 7. 7. 13. 5. 32


North Meck (46) N.Smith 4 , R.Hogg 7, J.Jenkins 6, S.Vance 2, A.Harris 4, Jessica Timmons 16, E. Depess 2, A.Dunlap 5
West Charlotte ( 32) D.Hamilton 5, Kamiah Moore 15, J.Davis 6, Q.Champy 2, H.Chaffin 4.

NO. 8 BUTLER 82, PORTER RIDGE 23

Butler 28 22 21 11

PR 3 15 0 5


Butler: Michaela Lane 24, Micahla Funderburk 12, Hailey Nance 12, Dotson 8, Sutton 2, Dixon 9, Aboutaleb 6, Kennedy 9
PR: Serraia Goodman 10, Olaleye 2, Corrmier 5, Pickering 1, Massey 2, Wideman 3

NO. 11 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 37, OLYMPIC 32

South Meck. 4 5 14 14 37

Olympic. 8 7 8 9 32

South Meck 37 -- Shariah Gaddy 15, Katie Houpt 11,Blair-Young 4, Lowe 4, Alexander 3

Olympic 32 -- Jayda Bridgman 13, McGill 9, Hutchinson 4, Barr 4, Terry 2

NO. 13 MALLARD CREEK 68, LAKE NORMAN 18

MALLARD CREEK— 7 22 23 16

LAKE NORMAN— 8 10 0 0

MALLARD CREEK- Dazia Lawrence 15, Sydney Hunter 10, Kennedy Alexander 10, Lutz 8, Mitchell 7, Howard 6, Hunter 4, Simpson 4, Culver 2, Doctor 2

LAKE NORMAN- Saunders 9, Dancy 4, Sullivan 3, Gaus 2

BUFORD 41, LEWISVILLE 22

Lewisville 5, 6, 4, 7 -- 22
Buford 10, 12, 10, 9 -- 41


Leading Scorers: Amber Bass: 10pts, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks, 3 turnovers; Katlyn Fossett: 7pts, 2 steals



BUNKER HILL 56, DRAUGHN 43


DHS 5 17 15 6 43

BHHS7 16 21 12 56


DHS 43 -- Kincade 13; Suttles 10, Parker 8, Davis 7, Bryant 2, Shuping 3


BHHS Crystany White 19, Maddie Stotts 16, Addie Wray 13, DaLesha Lineberger 2, Ashlyn Stoker 2, Bailee Hamlett 2, Olivia Ellis 2, Camyrn Bryant, Marlee Miller


BHHS 7-3 1-1

CHARLOTTE LATIN 59, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 41

CLS - 13 20 12 14 = 37

MCA - 4 13 7 17 = 41

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 15, Morgan Stradford 2, Elizabeth Rose 8, Ruthie Jones 12, Jacqueline Giftos 6, Maddie Shannon 2, Kathryn Vandiver 14, Sidney Paraison 2

MCA: Emily Waters 10, Ella McClain 4, Kori McClain 6, Lizzy Neyens 2, Caroline McGee 3, Anna Phibbs 4, Maddie Dooley 2, Maggie Miller 10

Records:



CLS 5 – 3, 1 – 0; MCA 3 – 7, 2 – 0

Notes: Latin closes out the semester when hosting Queens Grant on Thursday, Dec. 20th at 5:30pm. After the Christmas holiday, Latin will head to Atlanta for the St. Pius X Christmas Classic, Thursday – Saturday, Dec. 27th – 29th.



CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 45, MONROE PARKWOOD 12

Catholic 45: Clara Flatau 12, Bertolina 7, Cullicerto 7, Walton 6, Thompson 5, Darling 3, Coleman 2, Petras 2, Schroeder 1



Parkwood 12: Lills 2, Yetter 2, Lavoie 2, Hardy 2, Helms 2, Laney 1, Chandler 1



Catholic 5-2, 2-0; Parkwood 3-6, 1-2



CHINA GROVE CARSON 57, CENTRAL CABARRUS 48

CCHS: 10, 11, 19, 8 (48)

JCHS: 9, 16, 17, 16 (57)



CCHS: Jael Miller 24, Aniyah Tate 14, Knight 5, Barrie 4, Mpembu 1



JCHS: McKenzie Gadson 15, Colbi Perry 11, Wilhelm 10, Isley 10 Perry 9



EAST BURKE 37, MORGANTON PATTON 28

East Burke 7 12 6 12 37

Patton. 2 12 7 8. 28


East Burke Scoring
Brooke Arney 16, Maya Chrisco 7, Ariana Hawkins 6, Josie Hise 6, Allie Cooke 2


Patton Scoring
Danisha Hemphill 10, Zakiah King 10, Claire Hawkins 3, Brailey Nelson 2, Ceslie James 2, Catherine Causby 2


East Burke 5-2 (2-0)
Patton 7-2 (1-1)


HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 62 SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 15


HGCS 20 16 18 8 -- 62
SLCA 3 3 3 6 -- 15


Hickory Grove Christian 62, Peyton Bowers 18 Kayla Ganda 10 Calhoun 8 Brown 7 Parker 6 Jennings 6 Cherry 6 Hammonds 1


Southlake Christian 15, Thomas 6 Johnson 6 Carter 3


Records: HGCS (8-2) SLCA (0-9)


INDEPENDENCE 49, EAST MECKLENBURG 32



Indy 3 11 14 21 49

EM 6 15 6 5 32

Indy: Braylyn Milton 16, Ayanna Anderson 12, Smith 7, Flynn 6, Barrino 5, Wilson 3

Indy (3-3)

EM: Staley 10, Browne 8, Dixon 4, Hall 2, Green 2, Stamford 2, Lockley 2, Cunnings 2

(3-6)

MAIDEN 53, BANDYS 3

BHS - 12 7 9 8 = 3

MHS - 14 15 15 9 = 53

BHS: Emma Dutka 8, Logan Dutka 8, A. De La Canal 4, L. Paul 4, C. Mirman 4, S. Wilson 3, O. Little 3, A. McLean 2

MHS: Zoe Huffman 23, Gracie Arrowood 15, L. Hentschel 7, N. Glover 4, M. Andrews 2, M. Bohemier 2

Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 4 - 1, Conf. 0 - 1

Notes:

BHS Lady Trojans’ next game will be at Patton High School Friday, December 21st.

MONROE 41, PIEDMONT 23

Monroe 17 6 11 7 - 41

Piedmont 5 2 5 11 - 23

Monroe 41 – J. Reddick 13; I. Knotts 9; K. Clark 5; S. Taylor 4; K. Parker 2; A. Roland 2; Z. White 2; J. Parsons 2

Piedmont 23- O. Jordan 6, A. Caraway 4, I. Collins 4, G. Laine 4, C. Simpson 3, C. Andrews 1, B. Atwell 1

Records: Monroe 6-0; Piedmont 4-5

PROVIDENCE 70 HARDING 29

PROVIDENCE - 21 13 24 12 = 70

HARDING - 4 10 9 6 = 29

PHS: Nyla McGill 2, Lili Bowen 6, Cameron Mulkey 16, Jaylynn Askew 6, Grace Shires 7, Eva Butler 4, Marlow Chapman 6, Lauren Cope 8, Audrey Lytle 3, Averie DiBenedetto 6, Erin Miller 4, Brynn Harrison 2

HHS: Thompson 21, Coxton

Records: Providence: 8-0 (2-0)

Comments: Nyla McGill – 14 assists (averaging 8.5 assists per game), all 12 players scored

ROCKY RIVER 54, MYERS PARK 47

Rocky River 09 16 12 16 54

Myers Park 13 16 06 10 47

Rocky River - Andresia Alexander 13, Mashya Scott 15, Delayzha Dixon 12, Harris 2, Dean 3, Graves 4, Chambers 4,

Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 28, Nelson 6, Clamp 3, Muhammad 4, Shire 4, Harrell 2



SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 46, GRACE ACADEMY 7



Sugar Creek Charter: 10 17 17 2 F 46
Grace Academy 0 3 2 2 F 7


Sugar Creek: Nijah Cunningham 15,
Cruz 6, Slawon 1, Gardner 2, Rain Redfern 11, Kania Sanders 11


Grace Academy Cooper 2, McDowell 3, Griffis 3.


SCCS (10-2)



UNION ACADEMY 71, BRADFORD PREP 27



UAHS 26 20 11 14-71

BPHS 13 0 7 7-27



UAHS Savanna Brooks 24, MaKayla Smith 17, Mya Manivanh 9, Hannah Wease 8, CC Coppin 4, Ryleigh Clayborn 2, Mia Fraticelli 2, Kelsey Havican 2, Emma Munday 2, Ashlin Austin 1



BPHS Haley Seymour 15, Megan Seymour 7, Saleena Gupta 3, Neveah Davis 2



Records UAHS Lady Cardinals 6-1 overall, 1-0 in conference.

BPHS Lady Bears 6-2 overall, 0-1 on conference.



The Lady Cardinals play tomorrow night at CATA.

Late Monday

BUTLER 69, CENTRAL CABARRUS 48



CCHS: 11,13,12,12 (48)

Butler: 13,22,24,12(69)



CCHS: Ja’el Miller- 15. Barrie-6. Webb-2. Aniyah Tate- 16. Mpembu-4. Haley-5



Butler: Dotson-9. Dayton-2. M. Fundorburl-12. M.Lane-10. Dixon-6. Nance-18. Aboutaleb-3. Kennedy-3.

KINGS MOUNTAIN 64, SHELBY 58

Shelby 10 25 13 10 58
KM. 16. 18 12 18 64
Shelby L’Mia Kittlejohn 16 Neutika Degree 6 Kate Hollifield 19 Saniya Watkins 8 Mashayla Clyde 8 Asonya Thompson 1
KM A. Casler-Kee 6 S. Drennan 15 H. Clark 10 S. Wilson 20 E. Haiser 2 N. Kelly 9 K. Barnes 2

