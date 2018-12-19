Wrestling/Swimming Roundup: Myers Park, South Meck gets big wrestling wins

Myers Park and South Mecklenburg scored conference wrestling victories Tuesday, with their top wrestlers leading the way.
Myers Park used its strength in the upper weights to down Southwestern 4A foe Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 43-21, and South Mecklenburg swept the middle weight classes in its 53-18 SoMeck 7 4A triumph over Harding.
Myers Park won the 220- and 285-pound classes by forfeit, and 182-pounder Gianmarco Price scored a 14-3 major decision over Collin Macall. That improved Price’s season record to 16-3.
Jakob Sklar (126), Ryan Sklar (145) and Nathan Glenn (160) won by pin for the Mustangs.
Hickory Ridge standout Collin Shulman improved his season record to 13-3 by winning by pin at 132 pounds.
South Mecklenburg 126-pounder Kyle Sanders won by forfeit against Harding, upping his record to 17-1. Teammate Cade Watrous, at 138 pounds, scored a technical fall victory and improved his record to 16-1.
Ted Wright (145), Benjamin Foesch (182) and Tucker Connette (195) won by pin for the Sabres, while Harding’s Chancellor Dolphus (220) also won by pin.
Top performers
Maddy Flickinger (Weddington girls’ swimming): Flickinger was named female Swimmer of the Week by N.C. Swim, after winning the 100-meter backstroke and 200 individual medley in the Union County Championships. Her backstroke time of 57.64 seconds was second-fastest among the state’s 3A swimmers so far this season.
Brad Poelke (Marvin Ridge boys’ swimming): Poelke was named male Swimmer of the Week by N.C. Swim. He won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly in the Union County Championships and has the third-fastest time in each event this season in 3A.
Swimming
Central Cabarrus sweeps: The Vikings’ girls and boys beat Harrisburg Hickory Ridge in a meet at the West Cabarrus YMCA. The girls won 128-109 and the boys prevailed 123-92.
Amanda and Erica Losey each won two events for Central Cabarrus, with Amanda Losey taking the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Erica Losey won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle. Central Cabarrus’ Ajay Federico won two boys’ events, taking the 50 and 500 freestyle races.
Wrestling
Concord Jay M. Robinson 41, Belmont South Point 39: Joshua Martinez won by pin at 220 pounds, clinching victory for the Bulldogs. South Point’s Jacob Humphrey made the final score closer by winning his 285-pound bout by pin. Robinson built a 35-15 lead before South Point won at 170, 182 and 195 pounds, narrowing the margin to 35-33.
Hickory St. Stephens sweeps: St. Stephens ran its season dual-meet record to 23-0 over the weekend, winning three times in the Newton-Conover Super Duals. St. Stephens trounced Clover 62-6, Rock Hill 48-18, and Eden Morehead 74-0. Dakota Metcalf (182) and Salvador Gilvaja (195) won by pin in all three meets, and teammate Blake Baker (138) had two pins and a technical fall.
Hough 78, North Mecklenburg 6: Jun Figueredo (120), Nick Pope (132), Anthony Fabian (170), Diego Cardenas (182), Colin Paradis (195) and Nicolas Salazar (285) won by pin for the Huskies. North Mecklenburg got a pin from Sincere Hepburn (220).
Lincolnton 57, East Gaston 15: Dajzay Powell (126), Esteban Hoyle (145), Cameron Lloyd (182), Johan Rodriguez (195) and Eduardo Mendez (220) scored pin victories for the Wolves. John Bedard (132) and Alaric Drum (170) won by pin for East Gaston.
Monroe Central Academy 50, West Stanly 22: Central Academy’s Brady Ross (126), David Booth (145) and Cade Haines (170) won by pin. So did West Stanly’s Jared Watson (152) and Braxton Lipke (195).
Mooresville 53, Lake Norman 27: The Blue Devils swept seven straight weight classes, from 138 through 195 pounds, and downed their I-Meck 4A rivals. Timothy Deery (106), Isaac Shaw (138), Isaac Byers (152), Michael Goins (160), Dilyn Roudebush (170), Jaxon McAllister (182) and Michael Brown (195) took pins for Mooresville.
Kaiden Fisher (113), Orion Fisher (120) and Zach Foster (132) won by pin for Lake Norman.
Newton Foard 75, Lenoir Hibriten 6: Five Tigers won by pin in less than a minute, leading their team to a lopsided Foothills 2A victory. The quickest pin winners for Fred T. Foard were 285-pounder Amorion McAfee, in 23 seconds, and 126-pounder Jamie Richard, in 28 seconds.
South Iredell 42, China Grove Carson 28: South Iredell trailed 18-12 but won five of the last seven bouts and scored a North Piedmont 3A victory. Billy Bailey of South Iredell won by pin in 42 seconds at 182 pounds.
West Lincoln 68, North Lincoln 9: West Lincoln rolled to a South Fork 2A victory, winning all but the first two weight classes. The closest match came at 195 pounds, where West Lincoln’s Harley Scronce outdueled Brenden Pickler 6-4.
AVERY COUNTY QUAD
Avery County 49, Morganton Patton 30: Jonah Hayes (132) and Levi Andrews (220) won by pins in less than a minute for Avery County, as did Patton’s Kelab Spann (182) and Troy Gragg (195).
Avery County 48, South Caldwell 30: River Griffith (138) scored a 25-second pin for Avery County, which took eight of 13 contested bouts. Hunter Hudson (145) won by pin in 1:02 for South Caldwell.
Morganton Patton 53, South Caldwell 27: Patton won five bouts by pin and another by technical fall. Patton’s Christian Hoffpauir (132) won by pin in 33 seconds.
Morganton Patton 74, West Wilkes 6: Sawyer James (126), Christian Hoffpauir (132) and Dakota Munger (138) scored quick pins, leading Patton.
Wilkes Central 48, South Caldwell 36: Jade Hutto (126) won by pin for South Caldwell, but Wilkes Central took eight of 14 weight classes for the team victory.
