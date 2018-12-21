Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 12.21.18

Crown Town Classic
BUTLER 73, RALEIGH TRINITY 59
Trinity 11 16 14 18 -- 59
Butler 13 19 18 23 -- 73
RALEIGH TRINITY 59 -- Gill 6, Jae Bertolini-Felice 18, White 7, Isaiah Todd 14, Anderson 7, Lawson 3, Curlin 4
BUTLER 73 -- Raquan Brown 23, Connor 7, Brayden Dixon 12, Jordan McPhatter 21, Payne 6, Rudisell 3, Stinson 1
DURHAM ACADEMY 62, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 57
Durham Academy 7 18 18 19 -- 62
Northside Christian 15 12 14 16 -- 57
DURHAM ACADEMY 62 -- MJ Rice 27, Savarino 2, Bryant Randleman 11, Cole Sinclair 13, Graves 3, Harris 6
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 57 -- Jalen Hood-Schifino 17, Jaden Seymour 14, Cortez Marion-Holmes 13, Hubbard 6, Bynum 5, Hauser.
FAYETTEVILLE TRINITY CHRISTIAN 56, PROVIDENCE DAY 54
Trinity Christian 9 15 18 14 -- 56
Providence Day 14 14 14 12 -- 54
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 56 -- Horne 5, Todd Burt 10, Talton Jones 16, Greg Gantt 16, Marshall 5, Dilione 2, Wright 2
PROVIDENCE DAY 54 -- Drew Patterson 16, Kintzinger 3, Cyncier Harrison 23, Cowan 2, Miralia 7, Zanoni 3
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL 46, HICKORY 44
Virginia Episcopal 8 12 10 16 -- 46
Hickory 14 9 10 11 -- 44
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL 46 -- Plet 7, Barnett 6, Bryce Waterman 10, Saliou Diop 10, Caprise 4, Vuga 9
HICKORY 44 -- Hargrove 4, Cody Young 20, Amos 3, Joyner 9, Harper 3, Abernethy 2, Long 3
Other Results
Burlington 14 | 21 | 16 | 16 - 67
Hopewell: Brice Williams - 26 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Alvin Cannady - 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists
Thomas Jackson - 7 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 72, HERITAGE ACADEMY 58
CCS: 20 22 11 19 72
HER: 7 15 16 20 58
CCS: Donovan Gregory 15, DeAngelo Epps 17, Marten Maide 15, Jake Boggs 10, Hunter 2, Pierre 8, Murphy 3, Gwynn 2
HERT: Lance Terry 24, Ebenezer Dowuona 14, Kasen Jennings 12, Thompson 8
Notes: Carmel advances to championship game of the E16 championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. in Niceville, Fla.
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 76, METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 47
CCS: 37 22 13 4 = 76
MCA: Mason 9, T. Johnson 9, Clark 8, Brozik 7, Daigle 6, Owens 4, Griffin 4
Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 8-5, Conference (2-0)
Notes: Metrolina Christian goes down to Georgia to play South Gwinnett at 27th Annual Deep South Classic hosted by Brookwood HS on Thursday, December 27th at 430pm
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 48, GREENSBORO DAY 45
Country Day (48) 11 15 12 10
Greensboro Day (45) 9 14 10 12
Country Day – 48 Myles Browner 12, Tabor 9, Krisko 9, McLaurin 7, Williams 4, Gardner 3, R. Gillespie 2, Hedrick 2
Greensboro Day – 45 Josh Taylor 13, Fowler 9, Hayes 8, Evtimov 5, McCorkle 5, Inge 3, Trevey 2
Records: Country Day 9-3; Greensboro Day 11-2
FORT MILL 68, DANIEL 48
Fort Mill 23 15 22 8 68
Daniel 17 6 14 11 48
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 21, Carson Morton 13, Keyan Mims 13, Lawrence Adams 8, Will Ross 6, Tearance Darby 3, Cam Saunders 2, Cabe Christopher 2
Daniel- Bobby Taylor 14, Jaylin Gibbs 8, Griffin Hunter 6, Cole Simmons 6, Brenton Benson 5, Charlie Smith 4, De’Andre Bradley 3, David Cote 2
Notes- Fort Mill will play in the championship tomorrow vs TL Hanna at 6:30.
FREEDOM 70, EAST BURKE 35
Freedom 22 18 21 09 = 70
Gaston Day 21 11 27 24 83
Piedmont 60, Central Cabarrus 47
Central Cabarrus 3 8 14 22 47
Piedmont 19 7 14 20 60
Central Cabarrus Jonas 5, Cornish 6, Heslop 3, Bessette 6, Poller 16, McCallum 6, Diaz-Cruz 2, Graddy 3
Piedmont Hall 4, Cade Tyson 21, Crumbie 7, Pollock 2, Watkins 8, Topper 5, Biolcati 6, Helms 7
Records: Piedmont is now 3-6, Central falls to 2-7
Notes: Piedmont plays at the Farm Bureau Classic at Chesterfield HS, SC on 12/26 v. Conway Christian
