Thursday’s Wrestling/Swimming Roundup: North Lincoln wins Reindeer Meet

Andrew Holden, Jason Micah Ulibarri and Devon Speckman led North Lincoln to a 39-34 victory over Lincolnton on Thursday evening in a feature match of the Reindeer Rumble Meet at Lincolnton High.
The event, a series of dual meets, featured teams from Lincoln, Gaston, Cleveland and Iredell counties.
North Lincoln went unbeaten during the evening and handed Lincolnton its only loss in five meets.
Key victories came from Holden (132 pounds), Ulibarri (138) and Speckman (182), Each of whom won by pins. Holden is now 15-6 on the season, Ulibarri improved to 17-5, and Speckman is 12-4.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Lincolnton’s Cameron Smith improved his record to 29-2 on the season by gaining a 14-6 decision over Dylan Quilla at 120 pounds.
In other results from the Reindeer Rumble:
Belmont South Point 48, Cherryville 24: Winning by pin were South Point’s Will Bowman (126) and Andrew Warren (170) and the Ironmen’s Ryan Riffle (145), Sean Kostiuk (182) and Jayden Blanton (195).
Cherryville 30, Shelby 27: Most of the matches were forfeits, but Cherryville’s Brady Buchanan (113) won by pin.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 78, Bessemer City 6: Zack Karagias (113), Johnathon O’Shea (132), Harrison Shropshire (170) and Lisandro Zarate (182) won by pin for the Storm, while Bessemer City’s Brian Diaz (160) also scored a pin victory.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 48, Belmont South Point 24: Zack Karagias (120), Joseph Fox (126) and Johnathon O’Shea (132) scored three straight victories by fall for the Storm in their victory.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 42, Statesville 39: Stuart Cramer built a big lead and held off the Greyhounds. Zack Karagias (113), Joseph Fox (126), Tyreese Morris (145), Patrick Abernathy (152), Harrison Shropshire (170) and Colby Green (195) were the Stuart Cramer winners.
Gastonia Ashbrook 40, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 39: Nick Harris scored a pin for Ashbrook at 220 pounds, and the Green Wave won the meet by taking a forfeit at 285. Ethan Stroud (132), Kross May (138), Cooper Merritt (160) and Elijah Batts (182) also won by pin for Ashbrook. Harrison Shropshire (170) was a pin winner for Stuart Cramer.
Gastonia Ashbrook 39, Cherryville 30: Cherryville’s Jayden Blanton (182) won by pin, in a meet where most matches were forfeits.
Gastonia Huss 42, Cherryville 27: Matt Hayes (126) scored a pin for the Huskies.
Lincolnton 54, Gastonia Ashbrook 24: Brandon Joaquin (152), Mason Whitaker (160), Ethan Register (170) and Cameron Lloyd (182) won by pin for the Wolves. Ashbrook took the final two bouts by pin, with victories by Nick Harris (220) and Antwon McClee (285).
Lincolnton 83, Bessemer City 0: Evonte Shuford (113), Mason Whitaker (160), Elijah Powell (170) and Ethan Register (182) won by pin for the Wolves.
Lincolnton 54, Statesville 27: Eight Lincolnton wrestlers won by pin. In the closest match, Statesville’s Kobe Imes beat Jonathan Alwran 4-1 at 138 pounds.
Lincolnton 51, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 23: Cameron Lloyd (182), Caden Wyatt (195), Bernard Wingate (220) and Gabriel Youngblood (285) took the final four matches by pin, lifting the Wolves to victory.
North Lincoln 48, Gastonia Huss 30: The feature bout was at 182 pounds, where North Lincoln’s Devon Speckman held off Asantae Spikes 13-10.
Burke Brawl
This series of dual meets at Valdese Draughn High brought together Burke County’s four high schools
Morganton Freedom 48, Valdese Draughn 18: The Patriots prevailed, behind pins by Jeris Hall (120), Brandon Lindsay (126), Colby Miller (138), Jaxon McMahan (152), Spencer Leonhardt (160) and Wolfgang Wheeler (285).
Morganton Freedom 39, East Burke 24: Jaxon McMahan (145) and Spencer Leonhardt (152) won by pin for Freedom.
Morganton Patton 45, Morganton Freedom 36: Patton’s Dilan Patton edged Davion Lowdermilk 9-8 in a featured 113-pound bout.
Morganton Patton 69, East Burke 9: Dilan Patton (113), Sawyer Jones (126), Dakota Munger (138), Matthew Ledford (152) and Kaleb Spann (170) were winners by pin for Patton.
Morganton Patton 76, Valdese Draughn 4: Dakota Munger (138) scored a 37-second pin, lifting Patton to a one-sided victory.
Report results of your school’s winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments