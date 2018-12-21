Thursday’s high school basketball capsules

Thursday’s Boys Capsules
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 62, SIDNEY LANIER (AL) 58
CCS: 17 15 12 18 62
SL: 12 12 16 18 58
CCS: Donovan Gregory 17, DeAngelo Epps 14, Marten Maide 12, Boggs 9, Hunter 7, Pierre 3
SL: Rongie Gordon 18, Antwan Burnett 17, Knight 8, Stinson 6, Mickle 4, Jones 3, Johnson 2
CHARLOTTE LATIN 55, QUEENS GRANT 49
Queen’s Grant - 8 16 10 15 - 49
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 80, GBC 54
CFA: 18 20 22 21 80
COX MILL 85, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 50
CM-26-26-11-22—85
CC-18-9-11-12—50
Records: CM-7-0
COX MILL 85 -- Moore Jr -24, Cline-8, KH. Davis-14, Carrawell-19,
EAST LINCOLN 77, SOUTH IREDELL 71
East Lincoln 19 24 15 19 77
South Iredell 19 26 16 10 71
East Lincoln (1-0, 6-0): Sidney Dollar 34, Myles Adams 0, John Bean 7, Allden Horne 12, Justin Kuthan 21, Ben Zirkle 3, Petey Nichols 0, Ethan Staples 0, Jeremiah Jones 0
South Iredell (0-0, 4-3): Austin Edds 4, Ty Everhart 9, Greg Liechty 23, 4, Derrick Dulin 8, Holland Dowdy 4, Hunter Barnette 8, Sal Pellegrino 0, Seth Aeschilman 11, Ryan Oglietti 4
Notable: Sidney Dollar, who had a career high 34 points and also had 16 rebounds and 6 assists, junior, Justin Kuthan, added another double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while senior, Allden Horne, added 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Fort Mill 62 Wade Hampton 46
Fort Mill 19 10 18 15 62
Wade Hampton 21 7 12 6 46
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 29, Will Ross 12, Carson Morton 9, Keyan Mims 8, Simon Wallace 2, Tearance Darby 2
Wade Hampton- Nick Brenegan 16, James Kirven 13, Tyler Bowens 12, Cedric Shell 2, Patrick McCarter 2, Wulf Holden
Notes- Fort Mill advances to 2nd round and will play the host school Daniel at 6:30 on 12/21.
FREEDOM 72, PATTON 25
Freedom: 23 39 06 04 = 72
LAKE NORMAN 86, STATESVILLE 64
LINCOLN CHARTER 68, SUMTER 58
Lincoln Charter 14 17 14. 23 68
Sumter. 10. 16. 14. 18. 58
Lincoln Charter: Levontae Knox 26, Anthony Breland 13, Jackson Gabriel 12, Demitri McCall 11, Robinson 3, Holm 3, Fricker 2, Fulton, Cogan,
Sumter: Johnson 18, Crosskey 17, Lane 15, Brunson 2, Cooper 2
LCS.
Levontae Knox 26pts 6 rbs 4 assist
Jackson Gabriel 12 pts 7 assist 6 rbs
Anthony Breland 13 pts 5 rbs 3 assist 3 stls
WEDDINGTON 58, MONROE 47
Thursday’s Girls Capsules
BHHS. 14. 17. 17 12 60
CANNON 44, RAVENSCROFT 42
Cannon School 15 9 8 14-- 44
Ravenscroft 17 10 8 7-- 42
Cannon School 44-Reigan Richardson 27,Livingston 8, Davis 3, Wood 3, Edwards 2,
Cannon School: 7-2
Catholic 13 7 18 11 -- 49
Cox Mill 3 14 13 13 -- 43
Catholic 49: Dane Bertolina 17, Clara Flatau 16, Darling 6, Epperson 5, Coleman 3, Thompson 2
Cox Mill 43: Nya Tillery 11, Jeannie Hall 10, Smith 6, Feil 6, Webb 5, Sedergera 4, Parks 1
Catholic 8-2, 2-0; Cox Mill 3-6
EAST BURKE 69, R-S CENTRAL 60
East Burke 10 26 18 15 69
FREEDOM 48, PATTON 28
HICKORY RIDGE 97, MULLINS 44
Hickory Ridge 57 39 97
Mullins 18 26 44
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 27, Lauren Ruggiero 17, Kennedy Calhoun 16, Jadah Shears 13, Lampe 4, Fearne 8, Henry 6, Dickens 6
Mullins J. Nichols 17, Swiaton 1, Sindab 7, Friday 4, Lasane 15,
Nia Daniels led Hickory Ridge with 27 points 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Lauren Ruggiero 17 points 5 rebounds, 3 steals. Kennedy Calhoun 16 points, 9 assists and 4 steals.
Hickory Ridge will play on Friday at 2:45 against Bishop O’Connell in the Crescom Invitational at Myrtle Beach
ELHS: 4 14 11 8- 37
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 50, WEST MECK 37
VANCE 71, WILSON (SC) 62
Vance- 34 37 -71
Wilson - 27 35 -62
Vance - Leah Barringer 6, Excellanxt Greer 16, Tori Reid 9, Amhyia Moreland 5, Kyanna Morgan 11, Tanajah Hayes 18, Trinity Moreland 4, Layla Wall-Gibson 2
Wilson (SC) - Loyal McQueen 18, Kiki Jones 11, Jada Nowlin 19, Kayla Washington 9, Carlyn Foster 3, Rianna Stewart 2
