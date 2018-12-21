Prep Insider Blog

Thursday’s high school basketball capsules

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 21, 2018 10:54 AM

West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams (4) steals the ball mid court and goes in for the dunk. West Charlotte would host North Meck Tuesday Dec 18, 2018.
Thursday’s Boys Capsules

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 62, SIDNEY LANIER (AL) 58

CCS: 17 15 12 18 62

SL: 12 12 16 18 58



CCS: Donovan Gregory 17, DeAngelo Epps 14, Marten Maide 12, Boggs 9, Hunter 7, Pierre 3



SL: Rongie Gordon 18, Antwan Burnett 17, Knight 8, Stinson 6, Mickle 4, Jones 3, Johnson 2

CHARLOTTE LATIN 55, QUEENS GRANT 49

Queen’s Grant - 8 16 10 15 - 49

Charlotte Latin - 14 10 18 13 - 55


Queen’s Grant - Jah’Quez Sanders 20, Xavier Westbrook 11, Boyette 6, McKnight 5, Murphy 4, Suggs 3


Charlotte Latin - John Beecy 14, RJ Johnson 13, Grayson Clements 12, Graham Calton 11, Smith 4, Hirsch 1


Queen’s Grant Notes:
Xavier Westbrook 11p/10r



CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 80, GBC 54



CFA: 18 20 22 21 80

GBC: 7 17 14 16 54


CFA: Trae Benham 14, Derrick Butler 9, Cheick Traore 6, Garrett Hien 15, Isaac Boothe 14, Eli Cupples 15, Peter Olatunji 4, Lloyd Latta 2, Clay Robinson 2


CFA Record 12-2
Great Bridge Record 11-3


Notable: Garrett Hien (Game MVP) 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 ast, 2 steals, Isaac Boothe 14 pts, 3 asts, 3 stls, Eli Cupples 15 pts, 4 stls. CFA ended with 24 team stls.

COX MILL 85, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 50

CM-26-26-11-22—85

CC-18-9-11-12—50

Records: CM-7-0

COX MILL 85 -- Moore Jr -24, Cline-8, KH. Davis-14, Carrawell-19,

EAST LINCOLN 77, SOUTH IREDELL 71

East Lincoln 19 24 15 19 77

South Iredell 19 26 16 10 71

East Lincoln (1-0, 6-0): Sidney Dollar 34, Myles Adams 0, John Bean 7, Allden Horne 12, Justin Kuthan 21, Ben Zirkle 3, Petey Nichols 0, Ethan Staples 0, Jeremiah Jones 0

South Iredell (0-0, 4-3): Austin Edds 4, Ty Everhart 9, Greg Liechty 23, 4, Derrick Dulin 8, Holland Dowdy 4, Hunter Barnette 8, Sal Pellegrino 0, Seth Aeschilman 11, Ryan Oglietti 4

Notable: Sidney Dollar, who had a career high 34 points and also had 16 rebounds and 6 assists, junior, Justin Kuthan, added another double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while senior, Allden Horne, added 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Fort Mill 62 Wade Hampton 46

Fort Mill 19 10 18 15 62

Wade Hampton 21 7 12 6 46

Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 29, Will Ross 12, Carson Morton 9, Keyan Mims 8, Simon Wallace 2, Tearance Darby 2

Wade Hampton- Nick Brenegan 16, James Kirven 13, Tyler Bowens 12, Cedric Shell 2, Patrick McCarter 2, Wulf Holden

Notes- Fort Mill advances to 2nd round and will play the host school Daniel at 6:30 on 12/21.



FREEDOM 72, PATTON 25

Freedom: 23 39 06 04 = 72

Patton: 10 10 03 02 = 25


Freedom: Fletcher Abee 19, Aidan Pearson 17, James Freeman 10, Tolbert 9, Logan 6, Johnson 4, Davis 4, Dula 3


Patton: Benson 8, Rigsbee 6, Hall 4, Streppa 3, Vance 3, Holsclaw 1


Freedom 4-0, next game Friday, Dec 21 v. East Burke at HOME

LAKE NORMAN 86, STATESVILLE 64



Lake Norman . 24 . 18 . 17 . 27 -- 86
Statesville 13 . 25 . 9 17 -- 64


Lake Norman: Zach Schulz 28, Zane Haglan 17, Adams 9, Edmonson 7, Rossi 7, Courtney 6, Welsh 5, Gordon 4, Nordness 2, Taylor 1


Statesville: Jeremiah Mott 16, Gaebriel White 13, Jasiah Gathings 12, Biglow 8, Knox 7, Davis 3, Holland 3, Brown 2


Records: Lake Norman (5-2) . Statesville (2-5)



LINCOLN CHARTER 68, SUMTER 58



Lincoln Charter 14 17 14. 23 68

Sumter. 10. 16. 14. 18. 58



Lincoln Charter: Levontae Knox 26, Anthony Breland 13, Jackson Gabriel 12, Demitri McCall 11, Robinson 3, Holm 3, Fricker 2, Fulton, Cogan,



Sumter: Johnson 18, Crosskey 17, Lane 15, Brunson 2, Cooper 2



LCS.

Levontae Knox 26pts 6 rbs 4 assist

Jackson Gabriel 12 pts 7 assist 6 rbs

Anthony Breland 13 pts 5 rbs 3 assist 3 stls



RS CENTRAL 76, EAST BURKE 63


East Burke . 12 . 17 . 18 . 16 -- 63
R-S Central . 21 . 15 . 19 . 21 -- 76


R-S Central 76 -- Elijah Carson 22, Jacob Knox 19, Ty Watkins 18, Dee Williams 10, Crocker 3, Littlejohn 2, Cuthbertson 2



East Burke 63 -- Aaron Morrison 20, Cam Propst 10, Ward 9, Brittain 6, Shuford 6, Coble 4, Cox 3, Teague 3, Lor 2


Records: R-S Central 7-2, East Burke 1-6


WEDDINGTON 58, MONROE 47


Weddington: Chase Lowe - 13, Wayne Dixie - 13, Caleb Wetherbee - 12, Bowen - 6, Van Gundy - 5, Applegate - 5, Killings - 2, Frazier - 2,


Monroe: T. Shepperd- 18, S. Streeter - 17, Knotts - 8, Irey- 4

Thursday’s Girls Capsules



BHHS. 14. 17. 17 12 60

SSHS. 8. 6. 8. 5. 27


BHHS Crystany White. 19, Addie Wray 16, Ashlynn Stoker. 7, Bailee Hamlett 7, Olivia Ellis. 6, Faith Isenhour. 2, Maddie Stotts 2
DaLesha Lineberger 1


SSHS Alaysha McHenry. 12, Makayla Stamford 4, Ryleigh Rhoades 3, Adii Thompson 3, Elizabeth Sumpter 2, KayleeMcGlamery 2, Lazarian Winkler 1


CANNON 44, RAVENSCROFT 42

Cannon School 15 9 8 14-- 44

Ravenscroft 17 10 8 7-- 42

Cannon School 44-Reigan Richardson 27,Livingston 8, Davis 3, Wood 3, Edwards 2,

Cannon School: 7-2



CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 49, COX MILL 43

Catholic 13 7 18 11 -- 49

Cox Mill 3 14 13 13 -- 43

Catholic 49: Dane Bertolina 17, Clara Flatau 16, Darling 6, Epperson 5, Coleman 3, Thompson 2

Cox Mill 43: Nya Tillery 11, Jeannie Hall 10, Smith 6, Feil 6, Webb 5, Sedergera 4, Parks 1

Catholic 8-2, 2-0; Cox Mill 3-6

EAST BURKE 69, R-S CENTRAL 60

East Burke 10 26 18 15 69

RS Central 8. 16 19 23. 60


East Burke Scoring
Ariana Hawkins 22, Brooke Arney 18, Josie Hise 13, Riley Haas 7, Maya Chrisco 4, Gracie Ruff 3, Graleigh Hildebran 2


RS Central
Jada Logan 30, Maddie Gillie 15, Jada Wilkins 9, Makenzi Searcy 4, Nikya Lynch 2
r\
East Burke 5-2 (2-0)


FREEDOM 48, PATTON 28



Freedom 14 13 10 11 - 48
Patton 8 4 6 10 - 28


Freedom 48 - Madison Bailey 13, Adair Garrison 11, Blaikley Crooks 10, McGee 2, Rhone 6, Moore 2, Davenport 4, Short, Tate, Watkins, Cisneros, Johnson.


Patton 28 - Fisher 11, Hawkins 2, Hemphill 6, Nelson 4, King 2, Lail 3, Duckworth, Teeters, Clark, James, Causby.



HICKORY RIDGE 97, MULLINS 44


Hickory Ridge 57 39 97

Mullins 18 26 44

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 27, Lauren Ruggiero 17, Kennedy Calhoun 16, Jadah Shears 13, Lampe 4, Fearne 8, Henry 6, Dickens 6

Mullins J. Nichols 17, Swiaton 1, Sindab 7, Friday 4, Lasane 15,

Nia Daniels led Hickory Ridge with 27 points 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Lauren Ruggiero 17 points 5 rebounds, 3 steals. Kennedy Calhoun 16 points, 9 assists and 4 steals.

Hickory Ridge will play on Friday at 2:45 against Bishop O’Connell in the Crescom Invitational at Myrtle Beach



SOUTH IREDELL 72, EAST LINCOLN 37


ELHS: 4 14 11 8- 37

SIHS: 20 11 16 25- 72


ELHS: Katie Cox 10, B. Tadlock 7, K. Campo 6, R. Ross 5, T. Thomas 5, T. Robinette 2, A. Robinette 2


SIHS: Sarah Nelson 30, L. Mercer 8, J. King 8, A. Labelle 6, S. Bassinger 5, S. Houser 4, S. Bell 3, T. Brown 3, K. Wightman 2


Noteables: Katie Cox 10 pts, 10 rebs, 5 steals, 2 assists, 1 block


ELHS: (2-4, 1-0) Next Game @ Statesville 12/21/18
SIHS: ( 4-3, 0-0) Next Game @ N. Iredell Xmas Tourney TBA 12/27/18


SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 50, WEST MECK 37


Sugar Creek Charter: 17 11 18 4 F 50
West Meck: 5 9 6 17 F 37


Sugar Creek: Nijah Cunningham 22,
Cruz 2, Slawon 9, Gardner 3, Redfern 7, Sanders 5 Williams 2.


West Meck: Diamond Law 16, Jackson 3 McNeil 5, Nyasia McMillian 13


SCCS (10-2) WMeck (2-8)


Nijah Cunningham led wildcats with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Rogerlyne Slawon finished with 9points 5 rebounds 4steals and 4 assist.

VANCE 71, WILSON (SC) 62

Vance- 34 37 -71

Wilson - 27 35 -62

Vance - Leah Barringer 6, Excellanxt Greer 16, Tori Reid 9, Amhyia Moreland 5, Kyanna Morgan 11, Tanajah Hayes 18, Trinity Moreland 4, Layla Wall-Gibson 2

Wilson (SC) - Loyal McQueen 18, Kiki Jones 11, Jada Nowlin 19, Kayla Washington 9, Carlyn Foster 3, Rianna Stewart 2

Vance 8-0, (2-0) | Wilson 7-1



Co Player of the Game | Tanajah Hayes 18pts, 10asst, 10stls (2nd triple double of the season) and Excellanxt Greer 16pts, 5asst, 5stls


