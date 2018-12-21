Friday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.21.18

ARDREY KELL 69, WEST CHARLOTTE 37
AK 20 16 21 12 -- 69
WC 3 10 11 13 -- 37
AK: Michelle Ojo 15 points & 9 rebounds; Lucy Vanderbeck 13 points (career high); Evan Miller 11; Stephanie Sherrill 8; Nia Griffin 6; Meghan Rogers 4; Riley Littlejohn 4 & 11 rebounds (career high); Jamara Johnson 4; Emerson Harding 4
WC: Hamilton 11; Qyataisha 9; Moore 8; Pool 3; Davis 6
Records: AK 9-1 (1-1)
BISHOP O’CONNELL 76, HICKORY RIDGE 44
Bishop O’Connell 31 45 76
Hickory Ridge 16 28 44
Bishop O’Connell Smith 16, Jones 14, Hayashi 13, Brunsis 4, Levine 5, Simmons 6, Brown 2, Balistrere 3, Carlock 3, Havis 2, Edmondson 8
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 14, Jadah Shears 11, Kennedy Calhoun 10, Fearne 6, Ruggiero 3
CENTRAL CABARRUS 54, PIEDMONT 35
CCHS: 11, 11, 16, 16 (54)
Piedmont: 9, 9, 11, 6 (35)
CCHS: Jael Miller 26, Aniyah Tate 17, Webb 7, Knight 2, Barrie
Piedmont: Ashley Caraway 12, Alexia Atwell 10, Atwell 4, Evans 3, Jordan 2, Helms 2
NOTES: Central Cabarrus defeated Piedmont by a score 54-35. Jael Miller led the way with 26 points 6 assist and 4 Steals. Aniyah Tate added 17pts and 11 rebounds and 5 steals
FREEDOM 59, EAST BURKE 32
East Burke 6 5 10 11 - 32
FREEDOM (VA) 58, SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 26
GREENSBORO DAY 44, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 34
Greensboro Day 0 10 18 16 -- 44
Country Day 6 7 9 12 -- 34
GDS (44) Hailey Blackwell 15, Wyrick 9, Head 9, Jones 7,Thomas 3, Murdock 1
CD (34) Mary Holland Waters 14, Rixham 9, Sasz 4, Riddell 2, Rucker 3, O’Neil 1
LEE CENTRAL 62, LEWISVILLE 46
Northside Christian Academy- 7 0 0 7 =14
Mallard Creek High School- 27 19 19 18=83
Northside Christian Academy: Spring Griffin 4pts, Akiya Phillips 4pts, Kaylee Nolen 6pts
Mallard Creek High School: Dazia Lawrence 10pts, Karina Mitchell 6pts, Shonti Lutz 13pts, Kennedy Alexander 6pts, Sydney Hunter 6pts, India Howard 12pts, Hali Doctor 6pts, Kennedy Simpson 11pts, Mia Culver 4pts, Alexis Bynum 9pts
Records: Northside Christian Academy 2-10 (2-1), Mallard Creek High School 7-3
PROVIDENCE DAY 73, FREEDOM CHRISTIAN 5
PDS 37-21-9-6—73
Freedom 0-4–1-0—5
PDS- Morgan Kelson 15 Kailey Smith 10 Emnet Naod 11 Godwin 9 Gutierrez 8 Owens 6 Sanchez 8 Ferguson 6
Freedom Christian- Morse 3 Webb 2
PDS Record 6-6
STATESVILLE 64, EAST LINCOLN 49
UAHS 20 16 13 16-64
RSHS 7 23 8 8-46
UAHS Savanna Brooks 26, MaKayla Smith 22, Mya Manivanh 12, Kelsey Havican 2, Emma Munday 2
SSHS Jeyla M 19, Tallah W 4, Alexis S 6, Jakerra C 8, Aeliyah S 4, Jamiya R 2
Records: Union Academy Lady Cardinals 8-1, Richmond Sr High 3-5
Notes: Union Academy Lady Cardinals will play winner of Parkwood and Anson tomorrow night at 7pm at Anson High school.
