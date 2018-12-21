Prep Insider Blog

Friday’s roundup: Trinity Christian escapes Providence Day upset bid at Crown Town

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 21, 2018 11:54 PM

Fayetteville Trinity Chrisitan celebrates after Providence recruit Greg Gantt made a buzzer-beating 3-point shot to beat Providence Day at the Crown Town Classic
Carmel Christian: The Cougars, nationally ranked and No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, beat Heritage (GA) in the semifinals of the EC16 tournament in Niceville, Fla. DeAngelo Epps (17 points), Marten Maide (15) and Donovan Gregory (15) led Carmel (16-0).

Charlotte Country Day: Bucs got one of the biggest wins in recent school history Friday, upsetting reigning N.C. Independent Schools 3A state champion Greensboro Day 48-45 at home. Myles Browner had 12 for the Bucs (9-3).

Ardrey Kell girls defense: Knights led West Charlotte 20-3 in the first quarter of a 69-37 win. Michelle Ojo had 15 points, nine rebounds. Lucy Vanderbeck had career-high 13 for the Knights (9-1).

Crown Town Classic: high-level talent and a really good atmosphere at Providence Day Friday. And the Saturday schedule is even better (see below).

Before his team played at the Crown Town Classic Friday, Raleigh Trinity’s Isaiah Todd, a top 10 national recruit, signed autographs for fans

By

Top 10 national recruit Isaiah Todd showing why UNC, Kansas are recruiting him hard

Friday’s boys basketball capsules, photos

Friday’s girls basketball capsules

Harding football star Quavaris Crouch picks a college

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Savannah Brooks, MaKayla Smith, Union Academy girls: Brooks had 26 points and Smith 22 in a 64-46 win over Richmond Senior. Union Academy is a 1A school; Richmond is 4A.

Raquan Brown, Jordan McPhatter, Butler: Brown had 23 points, five rebounds, two assists in a 73-59 win over Raleigh Trinity. McPhatter had 21 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Greg Gantt, Fayetteville Trinity Christian: made a buzzer-beating jump shot, from NBA range, to beat Providence Day 56-54 and spoil a big upset. Gantt finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. He’s a Providence signee.

Cyncier Harrison, Providence Day: 23 points, three rebounds, two assists in the Trinity Christian game. Harrison made 8-of-12 shots and all four of his 3-point attempts.

M.J. Rice, Durham Academy: freshman had 27 points, on 11-of-15 shooting, plus five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 62-57 win over Northside Christian.



Observations



Really impressed with Durham Academy freshman M.J. Rice, a 6-5 forward. Rice has a college-sized body, great body control and outstanding athleticism. He will have to expand his game if he doesn’t continue to grow, but he’s got a lot to work with.


Another impressive freshman was Northside’s Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 6-4 point guard. Schifino plays with an almost effortless gait. He had a team-high 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal against Durham Academy.




A regional scout told me that something to watch in local sports is how expensive the cost of living is in Charlotte, and that’s forcing people to choose live in counties just outside of Mecklenburg and commute in. That’s also sending a lot of high school talent to those out-of-county schools, too.


Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer



Durham Academy senior guard Michael Savarino is the grandson of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Savarino struggled shooting (1-of-5) in his team’s win over Northside Christian, but calmly handled Northside’s pressure defense all game and kept his team level.


Here’s a story on Savarino from last summer.


Coach K’s grandson is playing in Durham. And he’s a baller.

Crown Town Recaps



Fayetteville Trinity Christian 56, Providence Day 54: The Chargers were in position to pull over a major upset over a state title contender, using a zone defense and hot 3-point shooting. Cyncier Harrison made a tough step-through jump shot with 2.3 seconds left to give his team a 54-53 lead.

Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer



Then things got a little crazy.


Trinity Christian then tried a long inbounds pass that was knocked away and Providence Day started a big celebration. The game appeared, briefly, to be over.


But the referees awarded Trinity a timeout -- before the play began.


On the second try, Trinity ran the same play: a long pass to Gantt. Gantt, who appeared to travel after he caught it, gathered himself and swished a deep game-winning 3 to take the game of the night.


Durham Academy 62, Northside Christian 57 -- Northside Christian was up early and rolling but Durham Academy hung around in the game, despite shooting 30 percent in the first half. In the second, Durham switched to a zone that slowed Northside down and it made 5-of-10 3-point attempts in the second half to rally to win. Cole Sinclair (13 ponits) and Bryant Randleman (11) were among the leaders for Durham.

Virginia Episcopal 46, Hickory 44 -- Episcopal rallied by outscoring Hickory 16-11 in the fourth quarter to win. Hickory got 20 points, three assists and two rebounds from Cody Young, and Hickory had the late lead on a night when the Red Tornadoes shot 32 percent. Bryce Waterman (10 points) and Saliou Diop (10 points, eight rebounds) led Episcopal.


Butler 73, Raleigh Trinity 59: With top 10 national recruit Isaiah Todd in foul trouble, Butler established a comfortable lead. Raquan Brown (23 points) and Jordan McPhatter (21) had big nights. Jake Bertolini-Felice had 18 points, four rebounds for Raleigh Trinity.


Saturday’s Crown Town featured games/schedule

Walkertown at Providence Day, 5:15 p.m.: the state’s No. 3 junior, Jalen Cone of Walkertown, will be in action. Cone, a 5-11 point guard, is averaging 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds and is one of the most prolific scorers in North Carolina.


Greensboro Day vs. Concord Cox Mill at Providence Day, 7: reigning N.C. 3A private school state champion Greensboro Day was upset by Charlotte Country Day Friday. The Bengals will face reigning N.C. 3A public school champion Concord Cox Mill in the Crown Town Classic feature game Saturday. Cox Mill features 6-6 wing Wendell Moore, a five-star Duke recruit who is ranked in the top 25 nationally.


Full schedule: Charlotte Country Day vs. Virginia Episcopal, noon; Northside Christian vs. Raleigh Trinity, 1:45; Concord Cannon vs. Durham Academy, 3:30; Walkertown vs. Providence Day, 5:15; Concord Cox Mill vs. Greensboro Day, 7; Fayetteville Trinity Christian vs. Butler, 8:45.

Saturday’s area schedule

Carmel Christian in Emerald Coast 16 Holiday Classic in Niceville, FL (Boys’ only)

Cheraw in Panther Classic at Carolina Forest High (Boys’ only)

Concord First Assembly in Girls Always Live Christmas Tournament at UNC Greensboro (Girls’ only)

Concord First Assembly at Phenom Palmetto Winter Showcase at Ben Lippen High, Crescent Moon Bracket (Boys’ only)

Fort Mill in Daniel High Boys’ Basketball Tournament (Boys’ only)

Great Falls in Peoples’ Exchange Invitational in Lexington, KY (Boys’ only)

Hickory Ridge in Crescom Bank Invitational at Myrtle Beach Sports Center (SC) (Girls’ only)

Hopewell vs. St. Francis Prep (NY) in Hoops for Hearts’ Showcase at Fresh Meadows in

Queens, NY (Girls Only), 5

Independence in Arby’s Holiday Hoops Tournament at Viking Hall in Bristol, TN (Girls’ only)

Lincoln Charter in Phenom Palmetto Winter Classic (Boys’ only)

Olympic vs. Miller School (VA) in William Fleming Holiday Classic in Roanoke, VA (Boys’ only), 1

Statesville Christian in Wildcat Invitational at Westchester Country Day (Boys’ only)

Sugar Creek in Bobcat Classic at New Garden Friends’ School (Boys/Girls)

United Faith vs. Legacy Charter in Phenom Hoops’ Invitational at Porter Gaud (SC) (Boys’ only), 2

Vance in Beach Ball Classic at Myrtle Beach (Girls’ only)

West Mecklenburg in Bobcat Classic at New Garden Friends’ School (Boys/Girls)

York Prep in Icon Sports’ Performance Tournament (Girls’ only)

Anson County High School Invitational

At Anson County High

Girls’ Consolation game, 4

Boys’ Consolation game, 5:30

Girls’ Championship game, 7

Boys’ Championship game, 8:30

Millenium Invitational

At Victory Christian

Boys’ Bracket

7th-place game, 11 a.m.

5th-place game, 12:45

3rd-place game, 2:30

Championship game, 6

Millenium Girls’ Bracket

At Victory Christian

Consolation game, 2:30

Championship game, 4:15

Queen City Holiday Classic

At Northside Christian

West Charlotte at Northside Christian (Girls), 2

Hickory Grove vs. Hopewell (Boys), 3:30

Mallard Creek vs. Ardrey Kell (Girls), 5

Burlington School vs. Northwood Temple (Boys), 6:30

Y.C. Winborn Classic

At Rock Hill

Boys’ Bracket

7th-place game, 11 a.m.

5th-place game, 2

3rd-place game, 5

Championship game, 8

Girls’ Bracket

At Rock Hill

7th-place game, 9:30 a.m.

5th-place game, 12:30

3rd-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 6:30

Sunday, December 23

Hopewell vs. Truman High (NY) in Hoops for Hearts’ Showcase at Fresh Meadows in Queens, NY (Girls’ only) 12:30

Lincoln Charter in Phenom Palmetto Winter Classic (Boys’ only)

United Faith vs. Village Christian in Phenom Hoops’ Invitational at Porter Gaud (SC) (Boys’ only), 5













