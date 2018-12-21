Friday’s roundup: Trinity Christian escapes Providence Day upset bid at Crown Town

Elevator
↑Carmel Christian: The Cougars, nationally ranked and No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, beat Heritage (GA) in the semifinals of the EC16 tournament in Niceville, Fla. DeAngelo Epps (17 points), Marten Maide (15) and Donovan Gregory (15) led Carmel (16-0).
↑Charlotte Country Day: Bucs got one of the biggest wins in recent school history Friday, upsetting reigning N.C. Independent Schools 3A state champion Greensboro Day 48-45 at home. Myles Browner had 12 for the Bucs (9-3).
↑Ardrey Kell girls defense: Knights led West Charlotte 20-3 in the first quarter of a 69-37 win. Michelle Ojo had 15 points, nine rebounds. Lucy Vanderbeck had career-high 13 for the Knights (9-1).
↑Crown Town Classic: high-level talent and a really good atmosphere at Providence Day Friday. And the Saturday schedule is even better (see below).
Savannah Brooks, MaKayla Smith, Union Academy girls: Brooks had 26 points and Smith 22 in a 64-46 win over Richmond Senior. Union Academy is a 1A school; Richmond is 4A.
Raquan Brown, Jordan McPhatter, Butler: Brown had 23 points, five rebounds, two assists in a 73-59 win over Raleigh Trinity. McPhatter had 21 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Greg Gantt, Fayetteville Trinity Christian: made a buzzer-beating jump shot, from NBA range, to beat Providence Day 56-54 and spoil a big upset. Gantt finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. He’s a Providence signee.
Cyncier Harrison, Providence Day: 23 points, three rebounds, two assists in the Trinity Christian game. Harrison made 8-of-12 shots and all four of his 3-point attempts.
M.J. Rice, Durham Academy: freshman had 27 points, on 11-of-15 shooting, plus five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 62-57 win over Northside Christian.
Observations
Crown Town Recaps
Fayetteville Trinity Christian 56, Providence Day 54: The Chargers were in position to pull over a major upset over a state title contender, using a zone defense and hot 3-point shooting. Cyncier Harrison made a tough step-through jump shot with 2.3 seconds left to give his team a 54-53 lead.
Then things got a little crazy.
Durham Academy 62, Northside Christian 57 -- Northside Christian was up early and rolling but Durham Academy hung around in the game, despite shooting 30 percent in the first half. In the second, Durham switched to a zone that slowed Northside down and it made 5-of-10 3-point attempts in the second half to rally to win. Cole Sinclair (13 ponits) and Bryant Randleman (11) were among the leaders for Durham.
Saturday’s Crown Town featured games/schedule
Greensboro Day vs. Concord Cox Mill at Providence Day, 7: reigning N.C. 3A private school state champion Greensboro Day was upset by Charlotte Country Day Friday. The Bengals will face reigning N.C. 3A public school champion Concord Cox Mill in the Crown Town Classic feature game Saturday. Cox Mill features 6-6 wing Wendell Moore, a five-star Duke recruit who is ranked in the top 25 nationally.
Full schedule: Charlotte Country Day vs. Virginia Episcopal, noon; Northside Christian vs. Raleigh Trinity, 1:45; Concord Cannon vs. Durham Academy, 3:30; Walkertown vs. Providence Day, 5:15; Concord Cox Mill vs. Greensboro Day, 7; Fayetteville Trinity Christian vs. Butler, 8:45.
Saturday’s area schedule
Carmel Christian in Emerald Coast 16 Holiday Classic in Niceville, FL (Boys’ only)
Cheraw in Panther Classic at Carolina Forest High (Boys’ only)
Concord First Assembly in Girls Always Live Christmas Tournament at UNC Greensboro (Girls’ only)
Concord First Assembly at Phenom Palmetto Winter Showcase at Ben Lippen High, Crescent Moon Bracket (Boys’ only)
Fort Mill in Daniel High Boys’ Basketball Tournament (Boys’ only)
Great Falls in Peoples’ Exchange Invitational in Lexington, KY (Boys’ only)
Hickory Ridge in Crescom Bank Invitational at Myrtle Beach Sports Center (SC) (Girls’ only)
Hopewell vs. St. Francis Prep (NY) in Hoops for Hearts’ Showcase at Fresh Meadows in
Queens, NY (Girls Only), 5
Independence in Arby’s Holiday Hoops Tournament at Viking Hall in Bristol, TN (Girls’ only)
Lincoln Charter in Phenom Palmetto Winter Classic (Boys’ only)
Olympic vs. Miller School (VA) in William Fleming Holiday Classic in Roanoke, VA (Boys’ only), 1
Statesville Christian in Wildcat Invitational at Westchester Country Day (Boys’ only)
Sugar Creek in Bobcat Classic at New Garden Friends’ School (Boys/Girls)
United Faith vs. Legacy Charter in Phenom Hoops’ Invitational at Porter Gaud (SC) (Boys’ only), 2
Vance in Beach Ball Classic at Myrtle Beach (Girls’ only)
West Mecklenburg in Bobcat Classic at New Garden Friends’ School (Boys/Girls)
York Prep in Icon Sports’ Performance Tournament (Girls’ only)
Anson County High School Invitational
At Anson County High
Girls’ Consolation game, 4
Boys’ Consolation game, 5:30
Girls’ Championship game, 7
Boys’ Championship game, 8:30
Millenium Invitational
At Victory Christian
Boys’ Bracket
7th-place game, 11 a.m.
5th-place game, 12:45
3rd-place game, 2:30
Championship game, 6
Millenium Girls’ Bracket
At Victory Christian
Consolation game, 2:30
Championship game, 4:15
Queen City Holiday Classic
At Northside Christian
West Charlotte at Northside Christian (Girls), 2
Hickory Grove vs. Hopewell (Boys), 3:30
Mallard Creek vs. Ardrey Kell (Girls), 5
Burlington School vs. Northwood Temple (Boys), 6:30
Y.C. Winborn Classic
At Rock Hill
Boys’ Bracket
7th-place game, 11 a.m.
5th-place game, 2
3rd-place game, 5
Championship game, 8
Girls’ Bracket
At Rock Hill
7th-place game, 9:30 a.m.
5th-place game, 12:30
3rd-place game, 3:30
Championship game, 6:30
Sunday, December 23
Hopewell vs. Truman High (NY) in Hoops for Hearts’ Showcase at Fresh Meadows in Queens, NY (Girls’ only) 12:30
Lincoln Charter in Phenom Palmetto Winter Classic (Boys’ only)
United Faith vs. Village Christian in Phenom Hoops’ Invitational at Porter Gaud (SC) (Boys’ only), 5
