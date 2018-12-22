Saturday’s boys basketball capsules 12.22.18

Crown Town Classic Boxscores
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL 54, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 51
Va. Episcopal 20 4 10 20 -- 54
Country Day 4 10 24 13 -- 51
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
VA EPISCOPAL 54 -- Plet 5, Barnett 8, Waterman 8, Caprise 6, Dias 4
COUNTRY DAY 51 -- McLaurin 8, Alex Tabor 18, Krisko 5, Browner 9, Gillespie 4, Mitchell 2, Ray 3, Hedrick 2
DURHAM ACADEMY 66, CONCORD CANNON 60
Cannon 18 11 18 13 -- 60
Durham 15 22 13 16 -- 66
CANNON 60 -- Elrod 6, Jaden Bradley 20, Jarvis Moss 19, DJ Nix 12, Dibble 3, Alexander 1
DURHAM 66 -- MJ Rice 10, Savarino 7, Bryant Randleman 15, Cole Sinclair 11, Graves 6, Brent Randleman 8, Harris 9
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 75, RALEIGH TRINITY 70
Raleigh Trinity 10 19 11 30 -- 70
Northside 19 17 14 25 -- 75
RALEIGH TRINITY 70 -- Tyler Gill 11, Jake Bertolini-Felice 19, Sylvester White 10, Isaiah Todd 20, Price 5, Lawson 1, Curlin 4
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 75 -- Jalen Hood-Schifino 10, Jaden Seymour 28, Marion-Holmes 8, Hubbard 5, Glenn Bynum 15, Underwood 1, Tucker 2, Hubert 4, Hauser 2
WALKERTOWN 70, PROVIDENCE DAY 61
Walkertown 12 10 19 29 -- 70
Providence Day 13 20 12 16 -- 61
WALKERTOWN 70 -- Jalen Cone 49, McClain 2, Jalen Ware 10, Belcher 2, Douglas 3, McDaniel 2, Conrad 2
PROVIDENCE DAY 61 -- Drew Patterson 24, Cyncier Harrison 10, Cowan 8, Miralia 8, Byrne 3, Zanoni 8
OTHER RESULTS
HOPEWELL 62, HICKORY GROVE 58
Hopewell 7 | 14 | 21 | 20 - 62
Hickory Grove. 8 | 13 | 20 | 17 - 58
HOPEWELL 62 -- Brice Williams - 18 points, 7 assists, 8 rebounds; Alvin Cannady - 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks; Thomas Jackson - 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists
Comments