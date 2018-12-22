Prep Insider Blog

Saturday’s boys basketball capsules 12.22.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 22, 2018 09:00 PM

Cox Mill’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell, a Charlotte 49ers recruit, is introduced to the crowd before Saturday’s game with Greensboro Day at the Crown Town Classic
Cox Mill’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell, a Charlotte 49ers recruit, is introduced to the crowd before Saturday’s game with Greensboro Day at the Crown Town Classic Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Crown Town Classic Boxscores

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL 54, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 51

Va. Episcopal 20 4 10 20 -- 54

Country Day 4 10 24 13 -- 51

VA EPISCOPAL 54 -- Plet 5, Barnett 8, Waterman 8, Caprise 6, Dias 4

COUNTRY DAY 51 -- McLaurin 8, Alex Tabor 18, Krisko 5, Browner 9, Gillespie 4, Mitchell 2, Ray 3, Hedrick 2

DURHAM ACADEMY 66, CONCORD CANNON 60

Cannon 18 11 18 13 -- 60

Durham 15 22 13 16 -- 66

CANNON 60 -- Elrod 6, Jaden Bradley 20, Jarvis Moss 19, DJ Nix 12, Dibble 3, Alexander 1

DURHAM 66 -- MJ Rice 10, Savarino 7, Bryant Randleman 15, Cole Sinclair 11, Graves 6, Brent Randleman 8, Harris 9

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 75, RALEIGH TRINITY 70

Raleigh Trinity 10 19 11 30 -- 70

Northside 19 17 14 25 -- 75

RALEIGH TRINITY 70 -- Tyler Gill 11, Jake Bertolini-Felice 19, Sylvester White 10, Isaiah Todd 20, Price 5, Lawson 1, Curlin 4

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 75 -- Jalen Hood-Schifino 10, Jaden Seymour 28, Marion-Holmes 8, Hubbard 5, Glenn Bynum 15, Underwood 1, Tucker 2, Hubert 4, Hauser 2

WALKERTOWN 70, PROVIDENCE DAY 61

Walkertown 12 10 19 29 -- 70

Providence Day 13 20 12 16 -- 61

WALKERTOWN 70 -- Jalen Cone 49, McClain 2, Jalen Ware 10, Belcher 2, Douglas 3, McDaniel 2, Conrad 2

PROVIDENCE DAY 61 -- Drew Patterson 24, Cyncier Harrison 10, Cowan 8, Miralia 8, Byrne 3, Zanoni 8

OTHER RESULTS

HOPEWELL 62, HICKORY GROVE 58

Hopewell 7 | 14 | 21 | 20 - 62

Hickory Grove. 8 | 13 | 20 | 17 - 58

HOPEWELL 62 -- Brice Williams - 18 points, 7 assists, 8 rebounds; Alvin Cannady - 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks; Thomas Jackson - 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

