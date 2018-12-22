Friday’s Wrestling/Swimming Roundup: Rock Hill leads at Mallard Creek wrestling tournament

Rock Hill will take the lead into the final day of the E.B. Memorial Clash at the Creek wrestling tournament at Mallard Creek High.
Semifinals and finals of the 24-team tournament will take place Saturday, and the Bearcats have a slim lead in what was – on the opening day, at least – a three-team race.
Rock Hill scored 72 points in the first day of wrestling, ahead of second-place Providence Day (67) and third-place East Rowan (65).
Rounding out the top 10 were host Mallard Creek (54.5), Kernersville Glenn (51.5), Alexander Central and Ardrey Kell (each at 50), Salisbury (49), and Kannapolis Brown and China Grove Carson (each at 48).
Other team scores: East Mecklenburg (46); Providence (44.5); Lake Norman (41); East Gaston (33.5); Central Cabarrus (32); Myers Park and South Rowan (each at 31); Eastern Randolph (30); Olympic (29); Independence (28); Richmond Senior (23.5); Purnell Swett (23); West Mecklenburg (14); and Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (7).
Newton-Conover takes lead
Newton-Conover took the first-day lead in the 23-team Hunger/Theraworx Protect Great Smoky Mountain wrestling tournament at the US Cellular Center in Asheville.
The Red Devils, a perennial state 2A power, scored 105.5 points for a nine-point lead over second-place Cherokee (Ga.). Third, with 83.5 points, is Canton Pisgah. Rounding out the top five are Enka (79.5) and Robbinsville (69).
Forest City Chase is 16th, with 28 points.
The tournament has drawn teams from the Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia.
Catholic swimmers honored
Charlotte Catholic’s Madeline Menkhaus and Jack Meehan were named Swimmers of the Week by N.C. Swim.
Menkhaus received the honor after winning the 200-meter individual medley and 100 butterfly in a meet against Waxhaw Cuthbertson and Monroe Parkwood. Meehan took the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke in the same meet.
The honors were for events during the week of Dec. 10-16.
