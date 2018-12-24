All-Observer volleyball: Nation Ford star is player of the year

Marvin Ridge dominated their competition for most of the season going 44-2 overall, capping its season with a N.C. 3A state championship.
The Mavericks’ coach, Brook Hammers, is the Charlotte Observer volleyball coach of the year after her team won 116 of the 121 sets played this season.
Hammers and Marvin Ridge didn’t lose a set in six playoff victories, including a 3-0 sweep of Greenville Conley to claim the 3A state title.
Nation Ford junior Sophie Fischer is the Charlotte Observer volleyball player of the year.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Fischer, a University of North Carolina commit who stands 6-foot-5, was second in the state with 618 kills to help lead the Falcons (46-7-1) to the S.C. AAAAA state championship.
Fischer, the Region III, 5A player of the year, is a two-time all-state pick had 345 digs, 65 aces and 51 blocks.
First Team
Sophie Fischer, Nation Ford, Jr.: University of North Carolina commit, all-state selection led Falcons to a S.C. AAAAA state title with 618 kills, 345 digs, 65 aces and 51 blocks this season.
Adriana Jordan, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: Mavericks’ setter led the state with 1,275 assists; set state record with 4,010 career assists. Also had 251 digs, 61 aces to help Marvin Ridge win a 3A state championship.
Emma Ellis, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.: Under Armour All-American, Purdue signee and Southern Carolinas’ conference player of the year had 406 kills, 38 aces, 58 blocks, 256 digs and 722 service receptions this season.
Skyy Howard, Mallard Creek, Sr.: Under Armour All-American, co-I-Meck 4A conference player of the year, University of North Carolina commit had 429 kills, 53 blocks, 36 aces for I-Meck conference champions, 4A state quarterfinalist.
Zoe Weatherington, Charlotte Country Day, Sr.: Bucs’ all-state performer, Under Armour All-American, CISAA conference player of the year and University of Utah commit had 429 kills, 224 digs, 55 aces and 36 blocks for the NCISAA 4A state runner-up.
Cierra Huntley, Davidson Day, Jr.: All-state pick and Virginia Tech commit led Patriots’ attack with 379 kills, 287 digs, 50 aces, 33 blocks for NCISAA 2A state semifinalist team.
Kennedy Smith, SouthLake Christian, Sr.: All-state, D3 National Association of Private School player of the year and Wofford commit had 465 kills, 341 digs, 51 aces for the NCISAA 3A quarterfinalist squad.
Maggie Mullen, Hickory Ridge, Sr.: Southwestern 4A player of the year, Wingate University commit had 499 assists, 191 digs, 107 aces as a libero and setter for the Ragin’ Bulls.
Jadyn Barry, Ardrey Kell, Jr.: Knights’ all-SoMeck7 setter had 799 assists, 198 digs, 64 aces to lead Ardrey Kell to a SW4A conference title (regular season).
Annie Leonard, Providence, Sr.: All-SoMeck7 performer led Panthers with 279 kills to help Providence to SW4A tournament title, 4A state quarterfinals.
Lexi Thomas, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: Mavericks’ standout had 422 kills, 252 digs, 61 aces and 47 blocks to help Marvin Ridge to the 3A state title.
Mac Russ, Marvin Ridge, So.: Most valuable player of the 3A state tournament, Wichita State commit had 367 kills and 73 blocks.
Rebekah Farthing, Watauga, Jr.: Northwestern 3A/4A conference player of the year, Appalachian State commit had 356 kills, 198 digs, 44 blocks and 34 aces for a 25-1, Pioneers’ team.
Login Williams, Hough, Sr.: Co-I-Meck 4A conference player of the year, Radford University commit had 588 assists 124 kills, 36 aces.
Camryn McDonagh, Nation Ford, Sr.: All-region libero was all over the court with 520 digs, 60 aces for S.C. AAAAA state champions.
Maylen Mitrovich, Rock Hill, So.: University of North Carolina commit earned all-state honors as a sophomore with 262 kills, 168 digs.
Second Team
Emily Lammers, Nation Ford, Jr.
McKenzy Sharpe, West Iredell, Sr.
Morgan Allen, Mallard Creek, Jr.
Lauren Hall, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.
Katie Cruise, Providence, Fr.
Tegan Allan, Watauga, Jr.
Tori Hester, West Rowan, Jr.
Tara Barber, East Gaston, Sr.
Hailey Buchanan, East Lincoln, Sr.
McKenzie Hayes, Crest, So.
Makenzie Taylor, Lake Norman, Jr.
Kyann Crocker, Kings Mountain, So.
Grace Iannarino, SouthLake Christian, Sr.
Maggie Young, Marvin Ridge, Sr.
Sidney Bing, Gaston Day, Jr.
Lauralee Hurst, Gaston Day, Jr.
Ella Abraham, Providence Day, Jr.
Faith Herman, Maiden, Sr.
Cristen Ledet, Cox Mill, Sr.
Trinity Bolt, Mount Pleasant, Jr.
Madison Dagenhart, Statesville, Sr.
Comments