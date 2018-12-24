All-Observer Field Hockey: Myers Park caps off perfect season with player of year award

Myers Park senior Megan Frost is the Charlotte Observer Field Hockey player of the year after leading the Mustangs to a 19-0 record and their third straight N.C. Field Hockey Association (NCFHA) state championship.
Frost, a Stanford University commit and member of the U17 U.S. National Field Hockey team (last year), poured in 34 goals and 25 assists this season.
The final goal of Frost’s high school career gave Myers Park a 1-0 victory over East Chapel Hill in the NCFHA state title game.
Frost finishes her Myers Park field hockey career with a school-record 115 goals and 85 assists.
Myers Park’s Erica Adcock is the Charlotte Observer field hockey coach of the year after leading the Mustangs to an undefeated season and third straight NCFHA state title.
The Mustangs, who outscored their opponents 106-4 this season, are 48-5 in the last three years combined.
Charlotte Latin coach Deb Savino also led the Hawks to their fourth straight, NCISAA state championship going 16-3 overall.
All Charlotte Observer Field Hockey Team
Forwards
Megan Frost, Myers Park, Sr.: Stanford commit led Mustangs scored 34 goals and had 25 assists to lead Myers Park to a perfect 19-0 record, NCFHA state title.
Caroline Juckett, Charlotte Latin, Sr.: Two-time all-state performer had 28 goals, 15 assists to help the Hawks to a fourth straight NCISAA state championship in a row.
Sarah Perkinson, Myers Park, Jr.: Mustangs’ first-team all-conference pick another potent offensive weapon with 22 goals, six assists.
Jacquelyn Ives, Providence Day, Sr.: Chargers’ all-state forward led Providence Day offense with 15 goals, nine assists.
Moira Darling, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.: second-team all-state performer led Cougars with 33 goals while adding 15 assists on a NCFHA state semifinalist team.
Forward/Midfielders
Julia Chaverin, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.: Another potent weapon for the Cougars’ offense with 27 goals and 13 assists.
Reagan McCrossan, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: University of Richmond commit a versatile performer for Mavericks.
Midfielders
Myah Pease, Charlotte Latin, Sr.: Dartmouth College commit, three-time all-state pick had 13 goals, six assists.
Cece Colombo, Charlotte Latin, Sr.: University of Tampa lacrosse commit is also an all-state field hockey player who had two goals, two assists and was a lockdown defender, holding Myers Park’s Frost scoreless in their two matchups this season.
Caroline Wick, Myers Park, Sr.: second-team all-state selection another big weapon for Mustangs with nine goals, five assists.
Molly Firr, Providence Day, Sr.: Davidson College commit, all-state performer had nine goals, nine assists
Mary Thompson Charlesbois, Charlotte Country Day, Sr.: Bucs’ all-state performer had six goals for the NCISAA state runner-up team.
Defenders/Midfielder
Katie So, Charlotte Country Day, Jr.: Yale University commit, all-state pick had four goals, seven assists.
Grace Stokes, Providence Day, So.: All-state defensive center midfielder had four goals, three assists; was named one of the top 100 sophomores in the country by maxfieldhockey.com.
Sarah Minges, Myers Park, Jr.: first-team all-conference pick had four goals, two assists, and was critical piece to Mustangs’ defense.
Defenders
Sutton Orndorff, Charlotte Latin, Sr.: University of Richmond commit named NCISAA and CISAA player of the year; a three-time all-state pick led a Hawks’ defense that allowed only 10 goals all season, won their fourth straight NCISAA state title.
Caroline Page, Myers Park, Sr.: Mustangs’ first-team all-conference pick, defensive stopper also had two assists.
Arden Davies, Charlotte Country Day, Jr.: Bucs’ all-state defender a key player on a unit that gave up only 17 goals in 18 games.
Bennet Ann McIver, Providence Day, Sr.: Chargers’ all-conference center back helped a defense that had 10 shutouts.
Goalkeepers
Colette Morgan, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.: All-state goalkeeper is a Fairfield University commit who was also the NCFHA’s Western Conference defensive player of the year.
Grace Crutchfield, Charlotte Latin, So.: All-conference goalkeeper helped Latin defense to 13 shutouts in 19 games.
