All-Observer Boys Cross-Country: Providence Day backs up historic season

Christian Landis had great expectations coming into this sophomore season after running to “probably the best freshman year (in cross country) in Mecklenburg County history,” according to longtime Providence Day cross country coach Ben Hovis.
This year, the Providence Day sophomore continued to prove himself as Landis won the NCISAA 4A state individual title, while also leading his Chargers’ team to a state championship.
Landis is the Charlotte Observer Boys’ cross country runner of the year for his efforts.
Landis also won the CISAA conference individual title, while running a personal- and Observer-best 15:25.70 at the Great American Cross Country Festival, Oct. 6 in Cary.
Meanwhile, Weddington coach Rick Spencer is the Charlotte Observer boys’ cross country coach of the year.
Spencer led the Weddington boys’ to a dominant season winning the Southern Carolinas’ conference, the 3A Midwest Regional and 3A state championships as a team, while spending most of the season nationally-ranked.
Spencer kept an experienced and talented team motivated all year as six Weddington runners posted times in the top 40 in the state, according to ncrunners.com.
First Team
Christian Landis, Providence Day, So.: NCISAA 4A state individual champion and CISAA conference champion ran a personal-best and Observer-best 15:25.70 at the Great American Festival, Oct. 6. He also ran 15:37.30 at Nike Cross Nationals’ Southeast Regional to cap the cross country season.
Kyle Durham, Weddington, Sr.: Versatile Warriors’ runner was Southern Carolinas’ conference runner-up; fifth at 3A Midwest Regionals, 12th at the 3A state meet, ran personal-best 15:30.60 at the Great American Cross Country Festival.
Jason Thomson, North Lincoln, Jr.: The Knights’ junior had a big year as 2A state runner-up, 2A Midwest Regional champion, and ran a personal-record 15:38.80 at Nike Cross Nationals’ Southeast Regional, Nov. 24.
Stephen Larson, Weddington, Sr.: Warriors’ senior was consistent all season, running a personal-best 15:43.70 at the Great American Cross Country Festival, also finished eighth at the 3A Midwest Regional, 17th at the 3A state meet.
Nate Jaster, Weddington, Fr.: Warriors’ standout posted one of the best times in the nation for a freshman, running a 15:47.80 (8th in the country for class of 2022) at the Great American Cross Country Festival, also finished 5th at the 3A state meet to lead his team, individually.
Jackson O’Hara, Weddington, Sr.: Charlotte 49ers’ signee capped his Weddington cross country career as the Southern Carolinas’ conference and 3A Midwest Regional (individual champion), running a personal-best 15:49.20 at the Great American Festival.
Jack Trabucco, Cox Mill, Sr.: Chargers’ standout finished strong with as 3A Midwest Regional runner-up, fifth at the 3A state meet, ran a personal-record 15:52.28 at the Hare and Hounds’ Invitational.
Brian Risse, North Lincoln, Sr.: Knights’ senior also finished strong coming in third-place at both the 2A Midwest Regional and 2A state meet, while running a personal-best 15:52.80 at the Nike Cross National Southeast Regional, Nov. 24.
Jake Toomey, Weddington, Jr.: Warriors’ junior started the season with a bang running a personal-record 15:55.63 at the season-opening Providence Invitational (finished 3rd)
Will Mazur, Weddington, Sr.: Warriors’ standout broke the 16-minute barrier, ran a personal-best 15:57.50 at the Nike Cross Nationals’ Southeast Regional, Nov. 24, also finished 11th at the 3A state meet.
John Ciprich, Piedmont, Sr.: UNC Asheville signee ran a personal-best 15:58.60 to finish 3rd at the 3A Midwest Regional, also came in 7th at 3A state meet.
Avery Cannon, Watauga, Jr.: Northwestern 3A/4A conference runner-up ran a personal-record 16:01.60 to finish 4th at the 3A West Regional.
Cooper Castellaw, Alexander Central, Sr.: Northwestern 3A/4A conference champion ran a personal-best 16:01.90 to finish 5th at the 3A West Regional meet.
Second Team
Lucas Brown, Queens Grant, Sr.
Dalton McGlamery, St. Stephens, Sr.
Pace Clark, Providence, Sr.
Matthew Fowler, Concord First Assembly, Sr.
Jake Baugher, Community School of Davidson, Sr.
Murphy Smith, Ardrey Kell, So.
Daniel Hopkins, Lincolnton, Jr.
Johnny Grant, North Lincoln, Sr.
Adam Habas, Providence Day, Jr.
Micah Gilpatrick, York, Jr.
Cole Jackson, Marvin Ridge, So.
Daniel Similton, Hickory Grove, Sr.
