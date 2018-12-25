All-Observer girls golf: Cannon School star wins player of the year

The Cannon School girls’ golf team came into the 2018 season expecting to dominate their competition.
The Cougars not only went undefeated this season, but finished off the 2018 campaign in historic fashion, winning the NCISAA Division I state championship by 75 shots as a team.
Cannon School coach Pat Whisenant is the co-Charlotte Observer girls’ coach of the year for helping his team to their third straight state championship and sixth (state) title in the last seven years.
Cannon School sophomore Amanda Sambach is the Charlotte Observer girls’ golf player of the year, after winning the NCISAA Division I individual state title by 12 shots.
Sambach, a University of Virginia commit, shot a course-record 64 in the opening round of the state tournament, finishing it off with a 71 to earn a the tournament-record (135) overall.
Sambach is also one of North Carolina’s top junior players, as she is ranked No. 4 in state, according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association.
Meanwhile, Carmel Christian girls’ golf coach, Bill Smith shares co-Observer girls’ coach of the year honors after leading his team to the NCISAA Division II state championship.
Smith and company won the state title in their first year as a team with four players in Annalise Dale, Sarah Gilbert, Bethany Welch and Kelley Topiwala (who had played previously as an individual).
First Team
Amanda Sambach, Cannon School, So.: University of Virginia commit shot a school-record 64 en route to the NCISAA Division I individual and team state titles.
Muskan Uppal, Cannon School, Sr.: University of Richmond commit was the NCISAA Division I state runner-up to her teammate, Sambach.
Alexis Sudjianto, Charlotte Latin, Sr.: Carnegie Mellon University commit was the CISAA conference champion and finished third at the NCISAA Division I state meet to help her Latin team to a team runner-up finish.
Kelley Topiwala, Carmel Christian, Jr.: Cougars’ standout finished fourth at the NCISAA (Division II) state meet to lead Carmel Christian to a NCISAA Division II state title in their first year as a team.
Sophie Holland, Cannon School, Jr.: Another all-state performer for the Cougars finished fourth at the NCISAA Division I state championship. A Division I college golf recruit, according to Coach Whisenant.
Lauren Martin, Mooresville, Sr.: I-Meck 4A conference champion, player of the year tied for fourth at the 4A West Regional; tied for 8th-place at states.
Anna McDonald, Hickory, Sr.: Northwestern 3A/4A conference champion, player of the year finished tied for sixth at the 3A West Regionals, fourth-place at 3A state meet.
Chloe Pittman, Hough, Jr.: 4A West Regional runner-up, also finished seventh at the 4A state championships.
Audrey Nelson, Myers Park, Sr.: The Southwestern 4A player of the year, also tied for fourth at the 4A West Regional; tied for eighth at the 4A state championships.
Kallie Pavlish, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.: The Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) champion and player of the year tied for fourthth at the 3A West Regional, tied for ninth at the 3A state meet.
Kayla Yang, Maiden, Sr.: 1A/2A West Regional champion, finished seventh at the 1A/2A state championships.
Kayleigh Reinke, Northwestern, So.: The Trojans’ sophomore had a breakout year, winning the Region III, AAAAA title, finishing as AAAAA, Upper State runner-up and 16th at the (AAAAA) state championships.
Second Team
Natalie Lutz, Kings Mountain, Sr.
Kasey Owenby, Forestview, Sr.
Ryann Sinclair, Davidson Day, Sr.
Layla Meric, Cuthbertson, So.
Hailey Pendleton, Sun Valley, Jr.
Amber Capote, Marvin Ridge, Jr.
Riya Modak, Cox Mill, So.
Shea Smith, Ardrey Kell, Fr.
Lauren Denhard, Gray Stone Day, Sr.
Sophia Laliberte, East Lincoln, So.
Maggie Magner, South Mecklenburg, Fr.
Hannah Lindeman, Ardrey Kell, So.
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments