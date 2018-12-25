All-Observer girls tennis: ‘perfect’ South Meck star takes player of the year again

South Mecklenburg freshman, Jenna Thompson started her high school career with great expectations as the No. 1 player in the state in both the 14 and 16-year old age groups in the USTA junior ranks. This was before she played a high school match.
Thompson, who doesn’t turn 17 until December 16, has lived up to all the hype. She is already a three-time state 4A state singles’ champion and hasn’t lost a singles’ match in her South Mecklenburg career.
Thompson is Charlotte Observer girls’ tennis player of the year for the third straight season.
Thompson is currently ranked No. 1 in the state, No. 7 in the Southeast and No. 24 in the nation in her class (2020), according to tennisrecruiting.net.
Charlotte Catholic’s Jo Cabana is the Charlotte Observer Girls’ Tennis coach of the year, after leading the Cougars to a perfect 24-0 record on their way to their second straight 3A state championship (team title).
Charlotte Catholic won 189 of the 199 matches it played this year, capping their season with a 5-0 sweep of East Chapel Hill in the 3A state finals.
Cabana and company are 47-3 in the last two years.
First Team
Singles
Jenna Thompson, South Mecklenburg, Jr.: Three-time, 4A state singles’ champion still hasn’t lost a match in her high school career.
Rose Kenny, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.: Repeated as 3A state singles’ champion, going 24-1 this season (singles’ play) as she led the Cougars to a perfect 24-0 season and their second straight 3A state (team) championship. Kenny was also the 3A state championship’s (team) most valuable player (MVP).
Zoe Huffman, Maiden, Sr.: UNC Wilmington commit finished her career as a five-time state champion, with three N.C. 2A state singles’ titles (2015, 2017 and 2018) and one state doubles’ championship (2016), while leading Maiden to the 3A state (team) title in her final high school match, where she was named 2A state championship (team) MVP. Huffman didn’t lose a game in four state tournament matches.
Margaret Carlton, Charlotte Christian, Jr.: CISAA conference player of the year also an all-state selection for the third straight season; also led Knights to NCISAA 4A state semifinals.
Maggie Gehrig, Charlotte Catholic, Fr.: Cougars’ standout had a breakout year in her first high school season as the 3A state singles’ runner-up to her teammate, Rose Kenny.
Elyse Duley, Myers Park, So.: 4A state singles’ quarterfinalist was also the Southwestern 4A singles’ champion and player of the year.
Katie Weber, Myers Park, Jr.: Mustangs’ No. 1 singles played a lead role for the 4A state runner-up team, losing only one (singles) match at the top spot for Myers Park.
Hannah Jiang, Cox Mill, So.: Chargers’ standout was a 3A state singles’ semifinalist, South Piedmont conference singles’ champion.
Doubles
Sophie Imhof (Jr.)/Ella Imhof (Sr.) Marvin Ridge: Mavericks’ sister duo won the 3A state doubles’ championship, lost only 13 games in four matches at the state (doubles) tournament.
Logan Stuckey (Sr.)/Kaitlyn Tozzi (Fr.), Charlotte Catholic: Cougars’ senior-freshman duo was 3A state doubles’ runner-up for the undefeated 3A state champion.
Haley Futch (Jr.)/Emily Holderness (Sr.), Myers Park: 4A state doubles’ semifinalist for the 4A state runner-up Mustangs’ team.
Alexis Wolgemuth (Fr.)/Emily Campbell (Sr.), Fred T. Foard: 2A state champions didn’t lose a set in their four matches at the state championship tournament.
Avery Sager (Fr.)/Ainsley Zubrinsky (Sr.), Marvin Ridge: The Mavericks’ duo made it to the 3A state doubles’ semifinals before losing to their own teammates, the Imhof sisters.
Second Team
Singles
Kate Coppage, Charlotte Latin, So.
Nina Lavelle, Charlotte Latin, Fr.
Anna Daniels, Covenant Day, So.
Emma Bost, Gray Stone Day, So.
Madelynn Fowler, Independence, Fr.
Toni Laney, Bandys, Jr.
Maranda Adair, Crest, Sr.
Anderson Schubert, Pine Lake Prep, Fr.
Doubles
Zoe Panizza (Sr.)/Annie Thomas (Sr.), Lake Norman Charter.
Molly Handler (Jr.)/Maya Haynes (Jr.), Concord.
Grant Kuechler (Sr.)/Sophia Taffet (Fr.), Pine Lake Prep.
Natalie Lutz (Sr.)/Madelynn Frye (Jr.), Kings Mountain.
Julia Abrams (So.)/Natalie White (Jr.), Mooresville.
Skye Mowery (Sr.)/Margaret Thurman (Fr.), Salisbury.
