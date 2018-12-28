Prep Insider Blog

Thursday’s Observer-area prep basketball roundup

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 28, 2018 12:58 AM

Myers Park Head Coach Scott Taylor looks for the foul during Tuesday’s loss to South Meck.
Myers Park Head Coach Scott Taylor looks for the foul during Tuesday’s loss to South Meck. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Elevator

Hoodie’s Classic at Rocky River High: Tournament off to a good start Thursday, with some really good semifinal matchups Friday. Complete recap, preview here

Unionville Piedmont D: Panthers outscored Cheraw 19-8 in first quarter of a 56-43 win. Piedmont (5-6) got 16 points from Josiah Hall and advanced to the finals of the Farm Bureau Classic against Monroe Union Academy at Chesterfield High Friday. Tipoff is at 7.

Fort Mill D: Fort Mill limited Chesnee to 14 points in the first three quarters of Thursday’s 75-30 win in the first round of the Lowe’s Roundball Classic. Fort Mill (13-1) plays Westside Friday at 5:30

DeMarcus Johnson, Pine Lake Prep: 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists in a 76-68 win over Statesville.Quick Links

Thursday’s high school tournament scores, pairings

Northside Christian’s Jaden Seymour attracting major college interest, star rising fast

Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: 18 points, 14 rebounds, seven blocks, two assists in a 65-28 win over Irmo at the Cleveland County Holiday Classic.

Anthony Allen, Raja Milton, Independence: Allen had 17 points, four rebounds, two assists in a 63-52 win over northeast power Roman Catholic (PA) at the Chick-Fil-A Tournament in Columbia. Milton added 15 points, eight assists, five steals and three rebounds.

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover girls: made 15-of-21 field goal attempts and had 33 points, 29 rebounds and six blocks in a 68-36 win over Newton Foard at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic.

DaNya Hamilton, West Charlotte girls: 35 points in a 56-39 win over Gaston Day at the BSN Buccaneer Holiday Classic at Charlotte Country Day.

Zach Schultz, Lake Norman: 29 points, eight rebounds in a 87-57 win over North Iredell in the quarterfinals of the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Classic.



Thursday’s Boys Capsules

ASHBROOK HOLIDAY HOOPFEST

SOUTH MECK 54, GASTONIA ASHBROOK 51



South Meck - 14 12 13 15 = 54

Ashbrook - 12 15 14 10 = 51



South Meck: Donte Wiggins 12, Cole Mallory 7, Bryson Nesbit 3, Ben Hollifield 13, Zae Robinson 6, Darien Hayes 9, Matt Kupreanik 4



Ashbrook: Chris Britt 10, James Dotson 15, Tyler Roseboro 14, Seth Williamson 2, Greg Brockington 2, Michael Johnson 2, Justin Watkins 6

BUTLER 66, BERRY 57

Butler 15 11 20 20 66

Berry 11 18 12 16 57

Butler: Raquan Brown 17, Jordan McPhatter 14, Brayden Dixon 11, Rajuan Connor 10, Payne 6, Wessler 6, Stinson 2.

Berry: D. Best 22, D. Connor 10, Brown 8, Moore 8, Calloway 3, Moore 2. Gladden 2, Smith 2.

Notable: Butler 8-1 plays Hunter Huss tomorrow at 6 pm in semi-finals @ Ashbrook.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 70, BUNKER HILL 67, OT

Bunker Hill 5 17 15 17 13 -- 67

Alexander 14 14 15 11 16 -- 70

BUNKER HILL 67 -- C. Sigmon 2, Isenhour 2, Christian Ramseur 21, Murray 4, Andeson 9, Jonathan White 13, Hilderbran 6, Carlos Fletcher 10

ALEXANDER 70 -- Elder 2, Jem Lowrance 22, Dalton Stikeleather 17, Benfield 3, Walker 7, Zach Wooten 10, Presnell 3, Kerley 6

Notable: Lowarnce had nine rebounds, four assists. Alexander shot 50 percent in OT compared to 37 for Bunker Hill.

HICKORY 78, NEWTON FOARD 39

Foard 4 6 19 10 -- 39

Hickory 17 17 20 24 -- 78

FOARD 39 -- Lackey 2, Whitener 3, Hemphill 2, Dallas Pena 13, M. Pena 1, Abernathy 3, Frye 3, Sollid 2, Colosimo 2Skeens 4, Bishop 4

HICKORY 78 -- Abernathy 5, Davis Amos 16, Joyner 5, Clark 2, Young 7, Jaylin Harper 13, Izard 2, Del Valle 4, Culbreath 3, Huit 6, Mason Long 15

MAIDEN 63, SOUTH CALDWELL 36

South Caldwell 6 10 6 14 -- 36

Maiden 20 18 15 10 -- 63

SOUTH CALDWELL 36 -- Raynor 2, Justin Eggers 16, Taylor 1, Piercy 6, Seagle 4, Collins 4, Kirby 3

MAIDEN 63 -- Mason High 14, Montell Stinson 10, Caleb McDaniel 13, Avery Boyles 10, Diciuccio 2, Wicker 2, Harris 3, Abernethy 2, Gabriel 5, McCullough 2

NEWTON-CONOVER 60, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 51

St. Stephens 13 8 7 23 -- 51

Newton 15 7 17 21 -- 60

ST. STEPHENS 51 -- Joshadrin Ikard 23, Will Rose 10, J. Ikard 3, Byrd 8, Walker 4, Cecil 2, McPherson 1

NEWTON 60 -- Danner 4, Matthew Martinez 10, Jahem McCarthen 15, Covington 7, Trey Kennedy 11, Davis 5, Johnson 8



CHICK-FIL-A

INDEPENDENCE 63, ROMAN CATHOLIC (PA) 52



Roman Catholic (PA) 52 - 25 27
Independence High 63 - 29 34


Roman Catholic (PA) 52 -- Lynn Greer III 14, Seth Lundy 10, Hakim Hart 10, Jalen Duren 11, Williams 4, Wild 3


Independence 63 -- Matthew Smith 11, Raja Milton 15, Anthony Allen 17, McKee 8, Harris 7, Bodrick 5


Notables:
Anthony Allen 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, & 1 steal
Raja Milton 15 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists & 5 steals

CLEVELAND COUNTY HOLIDAY

GASOTN DAY 62, IRMO (SC) 58

Gaston Day 12 10 16 15 9 62

Irmo 13 6 18 16 5 58


Gaston Day Scoring: Demilade Adelekun 18, Michael Collins 18, Ja’Kai Belton 11, Bryce Scott 8, John Crump 7


Irmo Scoring: Williams 17, Washington 13, Caldwell 10, Felder 10, Rivers 4, Forest 2, Avery 2


Gaston Day Record: 7-3
Next Game: 12/28 - 6:00pm vs Shelby High School
@ Kings Mountain High School
Cleveland County Holiday Classic

EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM

EAST LINCOLN 83, GARINGER 35

East Lincoln 19 18 26 20 83

Garinger 5 11 12 7 35

East Lincoln (1-0, 8-0): Sidney Dollar 16, Myles Adams 0, John Bean 11, Allden Horne 5, Justin Kuthan 21, Ben Zirkle 2, Ethan Staples 10, Petey Nichols 4, Jeremiah Jones 6, Logan Craig 5, Drew Bean 3, Evan Montanari 0

Garinger (0-2, 1-7): Kamara 6, Rivers 6, Davis 2, Richardson 2, Carr 1, Monroe 6, Young 5, Browning 4, Moore 3

Notable: East Lincoln had four players in double figures led by junior, Justin Kuthan, who had a game and team high 21 points and 12 rebounds, followed by senior, Sidney Dollar, who added 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, while senior, John Bean, added 11 points, and junior, Ethan Staples, had a career high 10 points....The Mustangs will play in the semi-finals of the tournament against the Mallard Creek Mavericks at 8:30 PM, while the Wildcats will play the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans at 2:30 PM.

FARM BUREAU CLASSIC



UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 56, CHERAW (SC) 43

Piedmont 19 10 10 17 56

Cheraw 8 11 10 14 43

Piedmont 56 -- Josiah Hall 16, Tyson 7, Watkins 7, Topper 6, McClendon 6, Alessandro Biolcati 11, Helms 3

Cheraw 43 -- Davis 6, Coif 14, Gillespie 4, Watson 2, Gordon 4, Sowell 3, Garney 2, McIver 8

Notable: Piedmont goes to 5-6 and plays Union Academy (Monroe) in finals tomorrow at 7 p.m.

FREEDOM INVITATIONAL

North Buncombe 20 17 21 24 = 82

Freedom 17 39 16 28 = 99



Freedom: Fletcher Abee 10, Michael Logan 26, Jakari Dula 28, James Freeman 18, Pearson 8, Johnson 5, Birchfield 2


North Buncombe: Ren Dyer 53, Harris 4, Ritchie 7, Wilson 3, Hammond 2, Laws 5, Elkins 2, Whitt 6


Freedom 7-0, tomorrow in championship game versus Draughn


Friday’s Full Schedule:


1:00pm McDowell v. East Burke (7th place game)
2:30pm AC Reynolds v. Asheville Christian (5th place game)
5:30pm North Buncombe v. RS Central (3rd place game)
8:30pm Freedom v. Draughn (Championship)

IREDELL COUNTY HALL OF FAME CLASSIC

LAKE NORMAN 87, NORTH IREDELL 57


Lake Norman . 16 . 27 . 22 . 22 -- 87
North Iredell . 10 . 14 . 19 . 14 -- 57


Lake Norman: Zach Schulz 29, Jack Edmonson 15, Adams 7, Haglan 7, Welsh 7, Courtney 6, Rossi 6, Taylor 4, Davidson 2, Gordon 2, Hodges 2


North Iredell: Jake Tuggle 16, Antonio Allison 13, Turner 6, Pierce 5, Barzee 4, Blanton 4, Jackson 3, Cline 2, Hawkins 2, Skinner 2


Records: Lake Norman 6-2


LOWE’S ROUNDBALL CLASSIC


FORT MILL 75, CHESNEE 30



Fort Mill 23 22 19 11 75



Chesnee 6 4 6 14 30



Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 11, Keyan Mims 11, Will Ross 9, Carson Morton 8, Lawrence Adams 7, Simon Wallace 7, Jordan Herman 6, Cabe Christopher 5, Brandon Wingo 3, Tearance Darby 2, Zach Christensen 2, Nic Curtis 2, Cam Saunders 2

Chesnee- Dez tate 10, Chris Jackson 5, Nyquile O’Fair 4, Ahmad Smith 4, Usir Barnes 3, K’Jymie Valentine 2, Malik Busby 2

Notes- Fort Mill improves to 13-1 and will play Westside in the second round of the Lowe’s Roundball Classic Friday at 5:30.

MYERS PARK/MELLOW MUSHROOM

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 58, HOUGH 49

CFA: 10 15 12 22 59

Hough: 9 10 12 18 49


CFA: Issac Boothe 8, Trae Benham 16, Eli Cupples 11, Garrett Hien 9, Peter Olatunji 2, Chick Traore 2, Derrick Butler 7, Lloyd Latta 4


Hough: Bissette 3, Shryock 5, Mabry 9, Chambers 5, Riehl 3, Worland 11, McCormick 13


Notable: CFA Record 14-3. CFA moves to Semi-final game vs Charlotte Catholic tomorrow @ 3:00.


MYERS PARK 75, CENTRAL PAGELAND 43



Myers Park: 20 9 27 19 = 75

Central: 13 5 16 7 = 43

Myers Park - Terrence Johnson 13, Jacob Newman 11, Duwe Farris 10

Central - Caleb Cofield 14

Notable: Myers Park plays Weddington at 7:00 pm in Semifinals; Central plays Providence at 6:00 pm.

WEDDINGTON 39, PROVIDENCE 20

Weddington: 2 16 10 11 = 39

Providence: 0 10 8 2 = 20

Weddington - Brock Bowen 10, Chris Killings 8

Providence - Eddie Garner 8

Notable: Weddington plays Myers Park at 7:00 pm in Semifinals; Providence plays Central (SC) at 6:00 pm

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 36, NORTH GASTON 36

North Gaston: 10 6 10 10 = 36

Charlotte Catholic: 15 13 10 18 = 56

NoGa - Tyrese McNeal 13, LT Thomas 10

Catholic - David Pino 16, Colin Thomas 10

Notable: Catholic plays Concord First Assembly at 3:00 pm in Semifinals; North Gaston plays Hough at 2:00 pm

LAURIE ANN CRUISE HOLIDAY

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 68, CONCORD 58



CSD 15 18 15 20 — 68
Concord 25 8 9 16 — 58


COMM SCH OF DAV (68) - Ellington 17, Alexander 16, Renshaw 10, K Johnson 10, Fekete 8, Hosse 5, Boone 2



Concord (58) — O’Neal 21, Stowe 13, Robinson 8, Bond 7, Cannady 5, Johnson 4


Records: CSD 6-2; 2-0; Concord 8-4; 0-0


Notes: Spartans win 6th game in a row with Sr SG Brandon Ellington (17 pts - 6/9 FGs, 5/5 FTs) and Sr PG Sage Alexander (16 pts - 4/6 FGs, 1/2 3PTs, 5/6 FTs) powering the Spartans to the Laurie Ann Cruse Christmas Class Championship game


SUN VALLEY 81, ALBEMARLE 59


Sun Valley 25 18 27 11= 81

Albemarle 16 14 10 19= 59



Sun Valley: Justin Morton 11, Walker 9, Threatt 7, Clyburn 2, Raheem Howard 17, Butler 2, Dorian Shinhoster 23, Joe Flucus 10



Albemarle: Raye 18, Baldwin 9, Currie 8, Megson 4, Williams 13, Dennis 3, J. Megson 4

PEOPLE’s BANK HOLIDAY CLASH

NORTH LINCOLN 59, EAST GASTON 49

North Lincoln 8 16 17 18 -- 59

East Gaston 9 16 7 17

NORTH LINCOLN: Jack Carter 17 points, Daniel Carter 17 points, Will Dedmon 12 points, Jake Quilla 9, Matthew regan 3
Nick McKinney 1


Notable: Player of the game Daniel Carter 17 points 9 rebounds.



OTHERS

JESUIT (FLA.) 58, CHARLOTTE LATIN 49

JE 16 13 16 13--58
CL 7 11 11 20--49


JE--Jack Cooper 16, Ryan Weir 11, Clare 9, Dansoh 8, Yount 6, Anderson 4, Gomez 3
CL--Graham Caltom 13, Randy Johnson 11, Beecy 7, Felkner 7, Clements 6, Smith 4, Lloyd 1


Records: Tampa Jesuit 10-1, Latin 6-5



VANCE 71, HICKORY RIDGE 42



Vance 20 12 21 18 Final 71

Hickory Ridge 7 14 7 14 42



VANCE -- Black 11, Vinson 4, Hart 7, Dixon 2, Hill 2, Beidleman 22, Ransom 2, Barnes 5, Sanford 10, Hodges 5, Saunds 1

QUEENS GRANT 62, SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 49

Queen’s Grant - 17 13 13 19 - 62
Southside Chr - 6 14 8 21 - 49


Queen’s Grant - Jah’Quez Sanders 13, Jeremiah Murphy 11, Suggs 8, Craig 7, McKnight 7, Boyette 5, Westbrook 4, Cox 4, Williams 3


Southside Chr - Matt Kormylo 17, Boles 8, Thompson 8, Thomson 6, Dowis 5, Chumney 3, Willis 2


Notes: Queen’s Grant advances to the semifinals of the Western North Carolina Holiday Classic versus Gaston Christian at 6pm Friday.


CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 51, GREENVILLE TECH 45



Country Day (51) 20 15 4 12

Greenville Tech (45) 12 12 15 6



Country Day - 51 Rylan McLaurin 17, Tabor 8, Browner 8, R. Gillespie 6, Mitchell 5, Wiliams 2, Ray 2, McKay 2, Hedrick 1



Greenville Tech - 45 J. Breazeale 13, J. Jones 10, G. Stockton 10, Cooper 7, Morris 5



Notes: Rylan McLaurin 17pts., 5stls.; Country Day advances to semifinals of WNC Holiday Classic in Asheville.



Records: Country Day 10-4; Greenville Tech 3-5

PINE LAKE PREP 76, STATESVILLE 68

Statesville 13 15 19 21 68

Pine Lake 10 21 23 22 76



ST - Jeremiah Mott 21 Gaebriel White 11 Brown 9 Mook 6 Gathings 6 Fields 5 Knox 4 Biglow 4



PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 33 Derek Finizio 19 Justin Workman 14 L. Johnson 4 Doroodchi 2 Wagner 2 Bushrod 1 Forest 1



Notes: DeMarcus Johnson 33 pts 8 rb 6 ast

Thursday’s Girls Capsules

BSN BUCCANEER HOLIDAY CLASSIC

WEST CHARLOTTE 56, GASTON DAY 39

West Charlotte. 11. 10. 23. 12= 56
Gaston Day. 8. 12. 12. 7= 39


West Charlotte (56) : DaNya Hamilton 35, K.Moore 9 , H.Chaffin 8 , Q.Champy 4.


Gaston Day (39) : Zaria Clark 14, Olivia King 12, P.Shouse 5, C.Harris 4 , T.Andres 2, L.Letts 2


INDEPENDENCE 60, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 46


Independence 14 17 14 15 --60

Country Day 13 12 6 15 -- 46

Indy (60) Braylyn Milton 21, Sharonda Smith 12, Laura Flynn 10, Barrino 8, Anderson 5, Rohlfing 2, Lowery 2

CD (46) Mary Holland Waters 11, Lulu Sasz 10, Rixham 8, Rucker 8, O’Neil 6, Corey 3,

Records: Indy 6-5 (1-1) CD 5-6

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS

BUNKER HILL 51, MAIDEN 29

Maiden 10 7 9 3 -- 29

Bunker Hill 14 11 14 12 -- 51

MAIDEN 29 -- Hentschel 8, Huffman 3, Arrowood 3, Andrews 4, Keener 5, Rice 2, Sigmon 2, Mingus 2

BUNKER HILL 51 -- Bryant 2, Addie Wray 23, Stotts 9, Linebarger 2, Crystany White 13, Isenhour 2

NEWTON-CONOVER 68, NEWTON FOARD 36

Newton-Conover 20 21 16 11 -- 68

Foard 6 13 13 4 -- 36

NEWTON-CONOVER 68 -- Jahlea Peters 12, Chyna Cornwell 33, Sandel 4, Tamiya Artis 14, Loftin 2, Schenck 2, Duncan 1

FOARD 36 -- Garvin 6, Alexis Wolgemuth 14, Ekonomon 9, Dula 6, Foreman 1

HICKORY 45, SOUTH CALDWELL 20

South Caldwell 5 4 3 8 -- 20

Hickory 14 7 13 11 -- 45

SOUTH CALDWELL 20 -- Everhart 1, Propst 3, Taylor Austin 12, Huggins 4

HICKORY 45 -- Hill 4, Lafevers 4, Shelby Darden 11, Paradine 2, Iness Knox 12, Soublet 4, Byrd 1, Morin 7

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45, ST. STEPHENS 34

Alexander 10 10 7 18 -- 45

St. Stephens 11 7 8 8 -- 34

ALEXANDER 45 -- Glenn 8, Hagy 7, Hammer 8, Sharpe 3, Stikeleather 3, Gracie Harrington 11, Jenkins 5

ST. STEPHENS 34 -- McHenry 3, Chloe Abbot 13, Makayla Stafford 13, Sumpter 3, McGlamery 2

EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM

KINGS MOUNTAIN 62, EAST LINCOLN 52

KMHS: 14 12 19 17- 62
ELHS: 8 12 14 18- 52


KMHS: Hannah Clark 21, Saniyah Wilson 16, Niya Kelly 10, E. Houser 8, S. Drennan 5, T. Hopper 1


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 20, Katie Cox 14, Raven Ross 11, A. Robinette 4, S. Rhoney 3


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 20 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asst, 2 steals, 1 block. Raven Ross 11 pts, 4 rebs, 1 asst.


KMHS: (5-1, 0-0) Next game vs North Gaston @ East Lincoln Winter Jam 7 pm
ELHS: (2-6, 1-0) Next Game vs Jay M Robinson @ East Lincoln Winter Jam 1pm


NORTH MECKLENBURG 76, NW CABARRUS 59



N.Meck 20 27 17 12 ---76

NWC 9 17 9 24 --5

N.Meck: Jessica Timmons 31, Nye’mah Smith 11, Dunn 8, Jenkins 7, Dunlap 7, Harris 7, Hogg 2, Vance 1,

Depass 2

Overall 8-2 Conf 2-0

NWC: Allen 23, Fields 14, Barringer 8, Dunn 4, Gordon 3, Jackson 2, Green 2, Robinson 2, Sterling 1

East Lincoln Semifinal game @ 4:00pm North Meck vs Butler

BUTLER 82, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 32

Butler 21 22 24 14
Forestview 6 10 13 3


Butler: Ashlyn Dotson 25, Michaela Lane 15, Renee Kennedy 12, Sutton 6, Funderburk 2, Dixon 9, Nance 6, Aboutaleb 4, Williams 3
Forestview: Kensi Dunlap 12, Miller 8, Robinson 2, Love 8, Jurs 2


FREEDOM CHRISTMAS INVITATIONAL


Freedom 56, Asheville Christian 33


ACA 6 7 13 7 - 33
Freedom 8 12 19 17 - 56


ACA 33 - Nahndi Smith 13, Caroline Sikkink 10, Waites 2, Compton 5, Sluder 3, Schneider, L. Pittman, I. Pittman, Dasher, Bass.
Freedom 56 - Adair Garrison 16, Blaikley Crooks 12, Madison Bailey 11, Davenport 7, Moore 6, Rhone 2, McGee 2, Short, Cisneros.


ASHEVILLE ERWIN 56, EAST BURKE 45


East Burke 11. 13. 4. 17. 45
Erwin. 17. 7. 17. 11. 56


East Burke scoring
Josie Hise 15, Ariana Hawkins 12, Brooke Arney 7, Gracie Ruff 3, Allie Cooke 3, Riley Haas 3, Graleigh Hildebran 2


Erwin scoring
Kaia Wilson 33, Kaitlyn Messer 12, Nautice Smiley 4, Allie Jones 3, Emily Willis 2


East Burke 6-4
Erwi. 9-0

LINCOLN CHARTER TOURNAMENT

AVERY 57, LINCOLN CHARTER 26


Lincoln Charter 4 11 11 0 26
Avery 11 11 18 17 57


Avery: Heaven Nelson 20, Dielle 10, Franklin 8, McIntosh 9, Hanna 9


Lincoln Charter: Filicity Fields 12, Hannah Hansley 10, Horton 2, Wright 2


CENTRAL CABARRUS 61, GASTONIA ASHBROOK 46



CCHS: 18, 17, 11, 15 (61)

Ashbrook: 25, 7, 11, 13 (46)



CCHS: Demi Case 20, Jael Miller 18, Aniyah Tate 13, Barrie 6, Webb 4



Ashbrook: Shaynanna Pattee 11, Summer Schloss 15, Barrett 8, Wilson 8 Hall 4



MYERS PARK/MELLOW MUSHROOM


FORT MILL NATION FORD 55, PROVIDENCE 54

Providence HS - 13 13 09 20 54

Nation Ford HS- 16 11 12 16 55

Providence HS - Bowen 4, Chapman 2, DiBenedetto 6, Butler 3, Nayla McGill 25, Shires 4, Harrison 2, Askew 4, Mulkey 4

Nation Ford - Moulds 14, Adams 5, Blackwell 4, Ruffalo 1, Lindsay 25, Fakes 2, Jordan 4



MYERS PARK 65, CENTRAL PAGELAND (SC) 11

Central HS - 03 04 03 01 11

Myers Park - 20 26 16 03 65

Central HS -Hamilton 2, Funderburk 2, Vanderpool 6, Davis 1

Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 20, Clamp 8, Stehmeier 2, Holcomb 4, Nelson 7, Griffen 2, Wimpel 4, Muhammad 3, Shire 7, Thompson 2, Harrell 6

SCIENCE HILL (TN) 52, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 43

Science Hill 10 18 10 14 -- 52

Catholic 11 4 19 9 -- 43



Science Hill 52: Alasia Smith 27, Greenlee 7, Fugate 6, Egerbrecht 6, Richmond 2, Hill 2, Cullop 2



Catholic 43: Dane Bertolina 15, Walton 9, Epperson 5, Flatau 4, Darling 4, Lang 4, Green 2

Records: Catholic 6-3, 2-0

SOUTH MECKLENBURG NEW YEAR’S CLASSIC


BYRNES 65, NORTHWESTERN 26



B 18 19 19 7 65

NW 6 10 8 3 26

Byrnes- Knight 5, Jada Burton 28, Evans 8, McMillan 8, Scott 2, Gilliam 6, Crocker 2, Simpson 6

Northwestern- Roach 4, Massey 5, Jordan 3, Brittany Bumpers 13, McMullan 2.

ARDREY KELL 42, CLOVER 37



AK- 10 8 9 16 42

C- 5 12 8 10 37

AK- Cash 6, Rogers 4, Griffin 1, Littlejohn 3, Miller 8, Vanderbeck 7, Harding 4, Michelle Ojo 10

Clover- Wade 5, Walls 7, Ballard 8, Thomas 9, Farmer 6



RALEIGH CARDINAL GIBBONS 40, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 31



SM- 11 4 7 9 31

CG- 6 10 11 11 40

SM- Olmeda 1, Justis 2, Houpt 2, Shariah Gaddy 17, Blair-Young 2, Feit 7

CG- Maddy Reed 25, Kimmel 2, Bonello 3, Hawkins 2, Nereu 2, Small 2



VANCE 41, PHILLIP O. BERRY 31

Vance- 6 6 9 20-41

Phillip O. Berry- 8 12 3 8-31

Vance - Leah Barringer 2, Excellanxt Greer 4, Tori Reid 10, Amhyia Moreland 7, Kyanna Morgan 2, Tanajah Hayes 10, Trinity Moreland 1, M’Kaylah Marshall 3, Layla Wall 2

Phillip O. Berry- Jordan McLoughlin 11, Lauren Joseph 2, Kendall Terry 10, Mica Carlton 2, Naomi Bazemore 2, Alaija Hoskins 4

Records: Vance 10-1, (2-0) | Phillip O. Berry, 4-6 (1-0)

OTHERS

Davidson Day School (Girls) 42, Arborbrook Christian Academy 30



DDS 16 9 17 42

ACA 11 12 7 30



DDS Mallorie Haines 5 4 22 Nevaeh Brown 5 2 12 Jo. Wiles 2 0 4 Je. Wiles 0 2 2 Otto 1 0 2

ACA Busby 2 2 12 Zawacki 2 1 9 Abbey 1 0 2 Timberlake 1 1 5 Johnson 1 0 2



Notable: DDS First round of Craze tournament. Play Mountain Island Charter 3pm tomorrow in second round. DDS now 10-2

ACA now 13-2

MORRISTOWN WEST 64, PROVIDENCE DAY 30

PDS 3-8-9-10—30

Morristown West 20-10-19-15—64



PDS- Naod 7 Smith 5 Kelson 2 Godwin 2 Gutierrez 3 Levitz 3 Owens 2 Ferguson 2 Sanchez 4



Morristown West- Blayre Shultz 27 Angel Simms 12 Seals 3 Lovelace 2 Mattison 3 Howard 7 Hefner 4 Ewing 6



PDS record 7-7



ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON 46, CONCORD CANNON 43

Cannon School 10 11 10 12-- 43

Orangeburg Wilkinson HS 6 11 13 16–46

Cannon School 43- Reigan Richardson 30, Wood 5. Evans 4, Livingston 4

Orangeburg Wilkinson HS 46- Tucker 22, Graves 8, Downey 7, Zeiglee 5, Davis 2, Brailey 2

Cannon School: 7-3

Notes: Reigan Richardson Double-Double 30 points and 11 Rebounds. She went 19-20 at the FT Line. Cannon School plays Ridgeland-Hardeeville tomorrow at 1:30pm at the Carolina Invitational in Charleston, SC.

SUN VALLEY 53, GCAA 29

Sun Valley 10 17 12 14 53

GCAA 8 5 7 9 29



Sun Valley

Ebere Anyawa 16, Kingsley Turriff 4, Ta’Naha Peoples 11, Sierra Smith 10, Bethany Thorton 4,

Najah Carpenter 8



GCAA

Liv Griffin 3, Makalie Beaver 9, Amy Harrell 11, Alayna Wilson 2, Nadia Delacruz 4

