Thursday’s Observer-area prep basketball roundup

Elevator
↑Hoodie’s Classic at Rocky River High: Tournament off to a good start Thursday, with some really good semifinal matchups Friday. Complete recap, preview here
↑Unionville Piedmont D: Panthers outscored Cheraw 19-8 in first quarter of a 56-43 win. Piedmont (5-6) got 16 points from Josiah Hall and advanced to the finals of the Farm Bureau Classic against Monroe Union Academy at Chesterfield High Friday. Tipoff is at 7.
↑Fort Mill D: Fort Mill limited Chesnee to 14 points in the first three quarters of Thursday’s 75-30 win in the first round of the Lowe’s Roundball Classic. Fort Mill (13-1) plays Westside Friday at 5:30
↑DeMarcus Johnson, Pine Lake Prep: 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists in a 76-68 win over Statesville.Quick Links
Thursday’s high school tournament scores, pairings
Northside Christian’s Jaden Seymour attracting major college interest, star rising fast
Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: 18 points, 14 rebounds, seven blocks, two assists in a 65-28 win over Irmo at the Cleveland County Holiday Classic.
Anthony Allen, Raja Milton, Independence: Allen had 17 points, four rebounds, two assists in a 63-52 win over northeast power Roman Catholic (PA) at the Chick-Fil-A Tournament in Columbia. Milton added 15 points, eight assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover girls: made 15-of-21 field goal attempts and had 33 points, 29 rebounds and six blocks in a 68-36 win over Newton Foard at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic.
DaNya Hamilton, West Charlotte girls: 35 points in a 56-39 win over Gaston Day at the BSN Buccaneer Holiday Classic at Charlotte Country Day.
Zach Schultz, Lake Norman: 29 points, eight rebounds in a 87-57 win over North Iredell in the quarterfinals of the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Classic.
Thursday’s Boys Capsules
ASHBROOK HOLIDAY HOOPFEST
SOUTH MECK 54, GASTONIA ASHBROOK 51
South Meck - 14 12 13 15 = 54
Ashbrook - 12 15 14 10 = 51
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 12, Cole Mallory 7, Bryson Nesbit 3, Ben Hollifield 13, Zae Robinson 6, Darien Hayes 9, Matt Kupreanik 4
Ashbrook: Chris Britt 10, James Dotson 15, Tyler Roseboro 14, Seth Williamson 2, Greg Brockington 2, Michael Johnson 2, Justin Watkins 6
BUTLER 66, BERRY 57
Butler 15 11 20 20 66
Berry 11 18 12 16 57
Butler: Raquan Brown 17, Jordan McPhatter 14, Brayden Dixon 11, Rajuan Connor 10, Payne 6, Wessler 6, Stinson 2.
Berry: D. Best 22, D. Connor 10, Brown 8, Moore 8, Calloway 3, Moore 2. Gladden 2, Smith 2.
Notable: Butler 8-1 plays Hunter Huss tomorrow at 6 pm in semi-finals @ Ashbrook.
DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 70, BUNKER HILL 67, OT
Bunker Hill 5 17 15 17 13 -- 67
Alexander 14 14 15 11 16 -- 70
BUNKER HILL 67 -- C. Sigmon 2, Isenhour 2, Christian Ramseur 21, Murray 4, Andeson 9, Jonathan White 13, Hilderbran 6, Carlos Fletcher 10
ALEXANDER 70 -- Elder 2, Jem Lowrance 22, Dalton Stikeleather 17, Benfield 3, Walker 7, Zach Wooten 10, Presnell 3, Kerley 6
Notable: Lowarnce had nine rebounds, four assists. Alexander shot 50 percent in OT compared to 37 for Bunker Hill.
HICKORY 78, NEWTON FOARD 39
Foard 4 6 19 10 -- 39
Hickory 17 17 20 24 -- 78
FOARD 39 -- Lackey 2, Whitener 3, Hemphill 2, Dallas Pena 13, M. Pena 1, Abernathy 3, Frye 3, Sollid 2, Colosimo 2Skeens 4, Bishop 4
HICKORY 78 -- Abernathy 5, Davis Amos 16, Joyner 5, Clark 2, Young 7, Jaylin Harper 13, Izard 2, Del Valle 4, Culbreath 3, Huit 6, Mason Long 15
MAIDEN 63, SOUTH CALDWELL 36
South Caldwell 6 10 6 14 -- 36
Maiden 20 18 15 10 -- 63
SOUTH CALDWELL 36 -- Raynor 2, Justin Eggers 16, Taylor 1, Piercy 6, Seagle 4, Collins 4, Kirby 3
MAIDEN 63 -- Mason High 14, Montell Stinson 10, Caleb McDaniel 13, Avery Boyles 10, Diciuccio 2, Wicker 2, Harris 3, Abernethy 2, Gabriel 5, McCullough 2
NEWTON-CONOVER 60, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 51
St. Stephens 13 8 7 23 -- 51
Newton 15 7 17 21 -- 60
ST. STEPHENS 51 -- Joshadrin Ikard 23, Will Rose 10, J. Ikard 3, Byrd 8, Walker 4, Cecil 2, McPherson 1
NEWTON 60 -- Danner 4, Matthew Martinez 10, Jahem McCarthen 15, Covington 7, Trey Kennedy 11, Davis 5, Johnson 8
CHICK-FIL-A
CLEVELAND COUNTY HOLIDAY
GASOTN DAY 62, IRMO (SC) 58
Gaston Day 12 10 16 15 9 62
EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM
EAST LINCOLN 83, GARINGER 35
East Lincoln 19 18 26 20 83
Garinger 5 11 12 7 35
East Lincoln (1-0, 8-0): Sidney Dollar 16, Myles Adams 0, John Bean 11, Allden Horne 5, Justin Kuthan 21, Ben Zirkle 2, Ethan Staples 10, Petey Nichols 4, Jeremiah Jones 6, Logan Craig 5, Drew Bean 3, Evan Montanari 0
Garinger (0-2, 1-7): Kamara 6, Rivers 6, Davis 2, Richardson 2, Carr 1, Monroe 6, Young 5, Browning 4, Moore 3
Notable: East Lincoln had four players in double figures led by junior, Justin Kuthan, who had a game and team high 21 points and 12 rebounds, followed by senior, Sidney Dollar, who added 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, while senior, John Bean, added 11 points, and junior, Ethan Staples, had a career high 10 points....The Mustangs will play in the semi-finals of the tournament against the Mallard Creek Mavericks at 8:30 PM, while the Wildcats will play the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans at 2:30 PM.
FARM BUREAU CLASSIC
UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 56, CHERAW (SC) 43
Piedmont 19 10 10 17 56
Cheraw 8 11 10 14 43
Piedmont 56 -- Josiah Hall 16, Tyson 7, Watkins 7, Topper 6, McClendon 6, Alessandro Biolcati 11, Helms 3
Cheraw 43 -- Davis 6, Coif 14, Gillespie 4, Watson 2, Gordon 4, Sowell 3, Garney 2, McIver 8
Notable: Piedmont goes to 5-6 and plays Union Academy (Monroe) in finals tomorrow at 7 p.m.
FREEDOM INVITATIONAL
North Buncombe 20 17 21 24 = 82
IREDELL COUNTY HALL OF FAME CLASSIC
LOWE’S ROUNDBALL CLASSIC
FORT MILL 75, CHESNEE 30
Fort Mill 23 22 19 11 75
Chesnee 6 4 6 14 30
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 11, Keyan Mims 11, Will Ross 9, Carson Morton 8, Lawrence Adams 7, Simon Wallace 7, Jordan Herman 6, Cabe Christopher 5, Brandon Wingo 3, Tearance Darby 2, Zach Christensen 2, Nic Curtis 2, Cam Saunders 2
Chesnee- Dez tate 10, Chris Jackson 5, Nyquile O’Fair 4, Ahmad Smith 4, Usir Barnes 3, K’Jymie Valentine 2, Malik Busby 2
Notes- Fort Mill improves to 13-1 and will play Westside in the second round of the Lowe’s Roundball Classic Friday at 5:30.
MYERS PARK/MELLOW MUSHROOM
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 58, HOUGH 49
CFA: 10 15 12 22 59
Myers Park: 20 9 27 19 = 75
Central: 13 5 16 7 = 43
Myers Park - Terrence Johnson 13, Jacob Newman 11, Duwe Farris 10
Central - Caleb Cofield 14
Notable: Myers Park plays Weddington at 7:00 pm in Semifinals; Central plays Providence at 6:00 pm.
WEDDINGTON 39, PROVIDENCE 20
Weddington: 2 16 10 11 = 39
Providence: 0 10 8 2 = 20
Weddington - Brock Bowen 10, Chris Killings 8
Providence - Eddie Garner 8
Notable: Weddington plays Myers Park at 7:00 pm in Semifinals; Providence plays Central (SC) at 6:00 pm
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 36, NORTH GASTON 36
North Gaston: 10 6 10 10 = 36
Charlotte Catholic: 15 13 10 18 = 56
NoGa - Tyrese McNeal 13, LT Thomas 10
Catholic - David Pino 16, Colin Thomas 10
Notable: Catholic plays Concord First Assembly at 3:00 pm in Semifinals; North Gaston plays Hough at 2:00 pm
LAURIE ANN CRUISE HOLIDAY
SUN VALLEY 81, ALBEMARLE 59
Sun Valley 25 18 27 11= 81
Albemarle 16 14 10 19= 59
Sun Valley: Justin Morton 11, Walker 9, Threatt 7, Clyburn 2, Raheem Howard 17, Butler 2, Dorian Shinhoster 23, Joe Flucus 10
Albemarle: Raye 18, Baldwin 9, Currie 8, Megson 4, Williams 13, Dennis 3, J. Megson 4
PEOPLE’s BANK HOLIDAY CLASH
NORTH LINCOLN 59, EAST GASTON 49
North Lincoln 8 16 17 18 -- 59
East Gaston 9 16 7 17
Notable: Player of the game Daniel Carter 17 points 9 rebounds.
OTHERS
JESUIT (FLA.) 58, CHARLOTTE LATIN 49
VANCE 71, HICKORY RIDGE 42
Vance 20 12 21 18 Final 71
Hickory Ridge 7 14 7 14 42
VANCE -- Black 11, Vinson 4, Hart 7, Dixon 2, Hill 2, Beidleman 22, Ransom 2, Barnes 5, Sanford 10, Hodges 5, Saunds 1
QUEENS GRANT 62, SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 49
Country Day (51) 20 15 4 12
Greenville Tech (45) 12 12 15 6
Country Day - 51 Rylan McLaurin 17, Tabor 8, Browner 8, R. Gillespie 6, Mitchell 5, Wiliams 2, Ray 2, McKay 2, Hedrick 1
Greenville Tech - 45 J. Breazeale 13, J. Jones 10, G. Stockton 10, Cooper 7, Morris 5
Notes: Rylan McLaurin 17pts., 5stls.; Country Day advances to semifinals of WNC Holiday Classic in Asheville.
Records: Country Day 10-4; Greenville Tech 3-5
PINE LAKE PREP 76, STATESVILLE 68
Statesville 13 15 19 21 68
Pine Lake 10 21 23 22 76
ST - Jeremiah Mott 21 Gaebriel White 11 Brown 9 Mook 6 Gathings 6 Fields 5 Knox 4 Biglow 4
PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 33 Derek Finizio 19 Justin Workman 14 L. Johnson 4 Doroodchi 2 Wagner 2 Bushrod 1 Forest 1
Notes: DeMarcus Johnson 33 pts 8 rb 6 ast
Thursday’s Girls Capsules
BSN BUCCANEER HOLIDAY CLASSIC
WEST CHARLOTTE 56, GASTON DAY 39
INDEPENDENCE 60, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 46
Independence 14 17 14 15 --60
Country Day 13 12 6 15 -- 46
Indy (60) Braylyn Milton 21, Sharonda Smith 12, Laura Flynn 10, Barrino 8, Anderson 5, Rohlfing 2, Lowery 2
CD (46) Mary Holland Waters 11, Lulu Sasz 10, Rixham 8, Rucker 8, O’Neil 6, Corey 3,
Records: Indy 6-5 (1-1) CD 5-6
DICK’S SPORTING GOODS
BUNKER HILL 51, MAIDEN 29
Maiden 10 7 9 3 -- 29
Bunker Hill 14 11 14 12 -- 51
MAIDEN 29 -- Hentschel 8, Huffman 3, Arrowood 3, Andrews 4, Keener 5, Rice 2, Sigmon 2, Mingus 2
BUNKER HILL 51 -- Bryant 2, Addie Wray 23, Stotts 9, Linebarger 2, Crystany White 13, Isenhour 2
NEWTON-CONOVER 68, NEWTON FOARD 36
Newton-Conover 20 21 16 11 -- 68
Foard 6 13 13 4 -- 36
NEWTON-CONOVER 68 -- Jahlea Peters 12, Chyna Cornwell 33, Sandel 4, Tamiya Artis 14, Loftin 2, Schenck 2, Duncan 1
FOARD 36 -- Garvin 6, Alexis Wolgemuth 14, Ekonomon 9, Dula 6, Foreman 1
HICKORY 45, SOUTH CALDWELL 20
South Caldwell 5 4 3 8 -- 20
Hickory 14 7 13 11 -- 45
SOUTH CALDWELL 20 -- Everhart 1, Propst 3, Taylor Austin 12, Huggins 4
HICKORY 45 -- Hill 4, Lafevers 4, Shelby Darden 11, Paradine 2, Iness Knox 12, Soublet 4, Byrd 1, Morin 7
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45, ST. STEPHENS 34
Alexander 10 10 7 18 -- 45
St. Stephens 11 7 8 8 -- 34
ALEXANDER 45 -- Glenn 8, Hagy 7, Hammer 8, Sharpe 3, Stikeleather 3, Gracie Harrington 11, Jenkins 5
ST. STEPHENS 34 -- McHenry 3, Chloe Abbot 13, Makayla Stafford 13, Sumpter 3, McGlamery 2
EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM
KINGS MOUNTAIN 62, EAST LINCOLN 52
N.Meck 20 27 17 12 ---76
NWC 9 17 9 24 --5
N.Meck: Jessica Timmons 31, Nye’mah Smith 11, Dunn 8, Jenkins 7, Dunlap 7, Harris 7, Hogg 2, Vance 1,
Depass 2
Overall 8-2 Conf 2-0
NWC: Allen 23, Fields 14, Barringer 8, Dunn 4, Gordon 3, Jackson 2, Green 2, Robinson 2, Sterling 1
East Lincoln Semifinal game @ 4:00pm North Meck vs Butler
BUTLER 82, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 32
FREEDOM CHRISTMAS INVITATIONAL
ASHEVILLE ERWIN 56, EAST BURKE 45
LINCOLN CHARTER TOURNAMENT
CCHS: 18, 17, 11, 15 (61)
Ashbrook: 25, 7, 11, 13 (46)
CCHS: Demi Case 20, Jael Miller 18, Aniyah Tate 13, Barrie 6, Webb 4
Ashbrook: Shaynanna Pattee 11, Summer Schloss 15, Barrett 8, Wilson 8 Hall 4
MYERS PARK/MELLOW MUSHROOM
FORT MILL NATION FORD 55, PROVIDENCE 54
Providence HS - 13 13 09 20 54
Nation Ford HS- 16 11 12 16 55
Providence HS - Bowen 4, Chapman 2, DiBenedetto 6, Butler 3, Nayla McGill 25, Shires 4, Harrison 2, Askew 4, Mulkey 4
Nation Ford - Moulds 14, Adams 5, Blackwell 4, Ruffalo 1, Lindsay 25, Fakes 2, Jordan 4
MYERS PARK 65, CENTRAL PAGELAND (SC) 11
Central HS - 03 04 03 01 11
Myers Park - 20 26 16 03 65
Central HS -Hamilton 2, Funderburk 2, Vanderpool 6, Davis 1
Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 20, Clamp 8, Stehmeier 2, Holcomb 4, Nelson 7, Griffen 2, Wimpel 4, Muhammad 3, Shire 7, Thompson 2, Harrell 6
SCIENCE HILL (TN) 52, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 43
Science Hill 10 18 10 14 -- 52
Catholic 11 4 19 9 -- 43
Science Hill 52: Alasia Smith 27, Greenlee 7, Fugate 6, Egerbrecht 6, Richmond 2, Hill 2, Cullop 2
Catholic 43: Dane Bertolina 15, Walton 9, Epperson 5, Flatau 4, Darling 4, Lang 4, Green 2
Records: Catholic 6-3, 2-0
BYRNES 65, NORTHWESTERN 26
B 18 19 19 7 65
NW 6 10 8 3 26
Byrnes- Knight 5, Jada Burton 28, Evans 8, McMillan 8, Scott 2, Gilliam 6, Crocker 2, Simpson 6
Northwestern- Roach 4, Massey 5, Jordan 3, Brittany Bumpers 13, McMullan 2.
ARDREY KELL 42, CLOVER 37
AK- 10 8 9 16 42
C- 5 12 8 10 37
AK- Cash 6, Rogers 4, Griffin 1, Littlejohn 3, Miller 8, Vanderbeck 7, Harding 4, Michelle Ojo 10
Clover- Wade 5, Walls 7, Ballard 8, Thomas 9, Farmer 6
RALEIGH CARDINAL GIBBONS 40, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 31
SM- 11 4 7 9 31
CG- 6 10 11 11 40
SM- Olmeda 1, Justis 2, Houpt 2, Shariah Gaddy 17, Blair-Young 2, Feit 7
CG- Maddy Reed 25, Kimmel 2, Bonello 3, Hawkins 2, Nereu 2, Small 2
VANCE 41, PHILLIP O. BERRY 31
Vance- 6 6 9 20-41
Phillip O. Berry- 8 12 3 8-31
Vance - Leah Barringer 2, Excellanxt Greer 4, Tori Reid 10, Amhyia Moreland 7, Kyanna Morgan 2, Tanajah Hayes 10, Trinity Moreland 1, M’Kaylah Marshall 3, Layla Wall 2
Phillip O. Berry- Jordan McLoughlin 11, Lauren Joseph 2, Kendall Terry 10, Mica Carlton 2, Naomi Bazemore 2, Alaija Hoskins 4
Records: Vance 10-1, (2-0) | Phillip O. Berry, 4-6 (1-0)
OTHERS
Davidson Day School (Girls) 42, Arborbrook Christian Academy 30
DDS 16 9 17 42
ACA 11 12 7 30
DDS Mallorie Haines 5 4 22 Nevaeh Brown 5 2 12 Jo. Wiles 2 0 4 Je. Wiles 0 2 2 Otto 1 0 2
ACA Busby 2 2 12 Zawacki 2 1 9 Abbey 1 0 2 Timberlake 1 1 5 Johnson 1 0 2
Notable: DDS First round of Craze tournament. Play Mountain Island Charter 3pm tomorrow in second round. DDS now 10-2
ACA now 13-2
MORRISTOWN WEST 64, PROVIDENCE DAY 30
PDS 3-8-9-10—30
Morristown West 20-10-19-15—64
PDS- Naod 7 Smith 5 Kelson 2 Godwin 2 Gutierrez 3 Levitz 3 Owens 2 Ferguson 2 Sanchez 4
Morristown West- Blayre Shultz 27 Angel Simms 12 Seals 3 Lovelace 2 Mattison 3 Howard 7 Hefner 4 Ewing 6
PDS record 7-7
ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON 46, CONCORD CANNON 43
Cannon School 10 11 10 12-- 43
Orangeburg Wilkinson HS 6 11 13 16–46
Cannon School 43- Reigan Richardson 30, Wood 5. Evans 4, Livingston 4
Orangeburg Wilkinson HS 46- Tucker 22, Graves 8, Downey 7, Zeiglee 5, Davis 2, Brailey 2
Cannon School: 7-3
Notes: Reigan Richardson Double-Double 30 points and 11 Rebounds. She went 19-20 at the FT Line. Cannon School plays Ridgeland-Hardeeville tomorrow at 1:30pm at the Carolina Invitational in Charleston, SC.
SUN VALLEY 53, GCAA 29
Sun Valley 10 17 12 14 53
GCAA 8 5 7 9 29
Sun Valley
Ebere Anyawa 16, Kingsley Turriff 4, Ta’Naha Peoples 11, Sierra Smith 10, Bethany Thorton 4,
Najah Carpenter 8
GCAA
Liv Griffin 3, Makalie Beaver 9, Amy Harrell 11, Alayna Wilson 2, Nadia Delacruz 4
