Thursday’s regional Christmas tournament scores and Friday’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 28, 2018 01:13 AM

Northside Christian’s readies for starting lineups. Northside would play Durham Academy at the Crown Town Classic Tournament hosted by Providence Day School
Northside Christian’s readies for starting lineups. Northside would play Durham Academy at the Crown Town Classic Tournament hosted by Providence Day School Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Northside Christian’s readies for starting lineups. Northside would play Durham Academy at the Crown Town Classic Tournament hosted by Providence Day School Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

ARBY’S CLASSIC



(at Bristol, Tenn.)

Boys only

Wednesday

(championship bracket)

Columbia Cardinal Newman 77, Morristown (TN) East 70

Buford (GA) 51, Bristol (TN) Tennessee 45

Carmel Christian 78, Science Hill (TN) 57

Trinity (KY) 60, Dobyns-Bennett (TN) 44

Thursday

Bearden (TN) 87, Nassau (Bahamas) Tabernacle 38

Mount Bethel (GA) 55, Knoxville (TN) Sullivan East 47

Wenonah (ALA) 69, Gate City (VA) 68

Orem (UT) 66, Greeneville (TN) 50

Friday

Columbia Cardinal Newman vs. Buford (GA), 5

Carmel Christian vs. Trinity (KY), 6:30

Bearden (TN) vs. Mount Bethel (GA), 8

Wenonah (ALA) vs. Orem (UT), 9:30zx



ASHBROOK HOLIDAY HOOPSFEST



(at Gastonia Ashbrook)

Boys only

Thursday

(first round)

Butler 66, Berry Academy 57

Vance 71, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 42

Gastonia Huss 65, Richmond Senior 61

South Mecklenburg 54, Gastonia Ashbrook 51

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Butler Academy vs. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 3

Richmond Senior vs. Gastonia Ashbrook, 4:30

(championship bracket)

Butler vs. Vance, 6

Gastonia Huss vs. South Mecklenburg, 7:30

Saturday

7th-place game: 3 p.m.

5th-place game: 4:30

3rd-place game: 6

Championship game: 7:30

BEACH BALL CLASSIC



(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)

Boys

Wednesday

(first round)

North Little Rock (ARK) 76, Florence (MS) 60

White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac 75, Myrtle Beach Christian 52

Concord Cox Mill 92, Morgantown (WV) University 82

Scott County (KY) 95, Myrtle Beach Socastee 60

Thursday

(first round)

Houston Yates 97, Middle Village (NY) Christ the King 91

Los Angeles Westchester 54, North Mecklenburg 44

Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley 63, Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 59

Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell 84, Myrtle Beach 59

(consolation bracket)

Florence (MS) 72, Myrtle Beach Christian 49

Morgantown (WV) University 85, Myrtle Beach Socastee 77

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Middle Village (NY) Christ the King vs. North Mecklenburg, noon

Lakewood (OH) St. Edward vs. Myrtle Beach, 1:45

(championship bracket)

North Little Rock (ARK) vs. White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac, 3:30

Concord Cox Mill vs. Scott County (KY), 5:15

Houston Yates vs. Los Angeles Westchester, 7

Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley vs. Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell, 8:45

Saturday

Semifinal round

Monday

Championship round



BENNIE BENNETT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT



(at Clover High)

Boys only

Thursday

(first round)

Spartanburg def. Newberry (SC), score NA

Kettering (OH) Alter 65, Laurens (SC) 46

Clover 66, Seneca (SC) 54

Aiken (SC) 54, Palm Coast (FL) Matanzas 39

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Newberry (SC) vs. Laurens (SC), 2:30

Seneca (SC) vs. Palm Coast (Fla) Matanzas, 4

(championship bracket)

Spartanburg vs. Kettering (Ohio) Alter, 5:30

Clover vs. Aiken (SC), 7

Saturday

7th-place game: 2:30

5th-place game: 4

3rd-place game: 5:30

Championship game: 7

BSN SPORTS QUEEN CITY CLASH



(at Charlotte Country Day)

Girls only

Thursday

Carmel Christian 60, Pinewood (SC) Prep 37

West Charlotte 56, Gaston Day 39

Independence 60, Charlotte Country Day 46

Friday

West Charlotte vs. Pinewood (SC) Prep, 4

Carmel Christian vs. Independence, 5:30

Gaston Day vs. Charlotte Country Day, 7

Saturday

5th-place game: 12:30

3rd-place game: 2

Championship game: 3:30



BUD BLACK-DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC



(at Cherryville)

Boys

Thursday

Bessemer City 61, Forest City Chase 52

Cherryville 85, Mooresville Langtree Charter 64

Friday

3rd-place game: Forest City Chase vs. Mooresville Langtree Charter, 4:30

Championship game: Bessemer City vs. Cherryville, 7:30

Girls

Thursday

Bessemer City 40, Forest City Chase 39

Mooresville Langtree Charter 60, Cherryville 21

Friday

3rd-place game: Forest City Chase vs. Cherryville, 3

Championship game: Bessemer City vs. Mooresville Langtree Charter, 6

CALDWELL COUNTY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT



(at Lenoir Hibriten)

Boys

Thursday

Gastonia Piedmont Community 79, West Caldwell 60

Lenoir Hibriten 59, Wilkes Central 54

Friday

3rd-place game: West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 5

Championship game: Gastonia Piedmont Community vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 8

Girls

Thursday

West Caldwell 61, Gastonia Piedmont Community 14

Wilkes Central 45, Lenoir Hibriten 36

Friday

3rd-place game: Gastonia Piedmont Community vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 3:30

Championship game: West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 6:30



CHESTERFIELD (SC) CLASSIC



(at Chesterfield High)

Boys only

Wednesday

Unionville Piedmont 71, Conway (SC) Christian 51

Monroe Union Academy 57, Camden (SC) 54

Cheraw (SC) 80, Indian Land 56

Anson County 66, Chesterfield 61

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Conway (SC) Christian vs. Indian Land, score NA

Camden (SC) vs. Chesterfield, score NA

(championship bracket)

Unionville Piedmont 66, Cheraw (SC) 57

Monroe Union Academy 73, Anson County 52

Friday

7th-place game: Conway Christian-Indian Land loser vs. Camden-Chesterfield loser, 2:30

5th-place game: Conway Christian-Indian Land winner vs. Camden-Chesterfield winner, 4

3rd-place game: Cheraw (SC) vs. Anson County, 5:30

Championship game: Unionville Piedmont vs. Monroe Union Academy, 7





CHIK-FIL-A CLASSIC



(at Richland Northeast High, Columbia – two gyms)

Boys

Wednesday

Blythewood (SC) Westwood 68, Blythewood (SC) 53

Decatur (GA) Greenforest Christian 68, United Faith Christian 60

Roebuck (SC) Dorman 56, Columbia Gray Collegiate 44

Columbia Keenan 64, Columbia Ridge View 62

Thursday

Independence 63, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 52

Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s 64, Simpsonville Hillcrest 54

Los Angeles Salesian 50, Norcross (GA) 40

Blythewood (SC) Westwood 70, United Faith Christian 48

Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep 81, Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep 70

Lakeside (GA) 73, Columbia Lower Richland 64

Sunrise (FLA) Christian 57, Gainesville (FLA) The Rock 38

Blythewood (SC) 83, Hartsville (SC) 65

Baltimore St. Frances 59, Memphis East 58

Friday

(consolation brackets)

Norcross (GA) vs. Columbia Gray Collegiate, 3:20

Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep vs. Gainesville (FLA) The Rock, 4:55

Simpsonville (SC) Hillcrest vs. Memphis East, 6:25

Philadelphia Roman Catholic vs. Columbia Ridge View, 8

(championship brackets)

Los Angeles Salesian vs. Independence, 3:50

Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s vs. Baltimore St. Frances, 5:25

Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep vs. Sunrise (FLA) Christian, 7

Roebuck (SC) Dorman vs. Columbia Keenan, 8:30

(non-championship games)

York Prep vs. Columbia Lower Richland, 1:50

Lakeside (GA) vs. Richland Northeast, 2:20



CLEVELAND COUNTY CLASSIC



(at Kings Mountain High)

Boys only

Thursday

Lawndale Burns vs. Hickory Grove Christian, score NA

Gaston Day 62, Irmo (SC) 58

Shelby 62, Harding 54

Kings Mountain def. Australia Nationals, score NA

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Lawndale Burns-Hickory Grove Christian loser vs. Irmo (SC), 3

Harding vs. Australia Nationals, 4:30

(championship bracket)

Lawndale Burns-Hickory Grove Christian winner vs. Gaston Day, 6

Shelby vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30

Saturday

7th-place game: 3

5th-place game: 4:30

3rd-place game: 6

Championship game: 7:30



COMPORIUM CLASSIC



(at Kershaw, SC, Andrew Jackson)

Boys

Friday

Marlboro County (SC) vs. Chester, 4:30

Columbia Eau Claire vs. Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Saturday

3rd-place game: 4:30

Championship game: 7:30

Girls

Friday

Marlboro County (SC) vs. Monroe, 3

Chester vs. Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 6

Saturday

3rd-place game: 3

Championship game: 6

CRAZE SPORTS CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE



(at Carole Hoefner Complex, uptown Charlotte)

Girls only

Thursday

Davidson Day 42, Carolina Christian 30

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter def. Southern Pines O’Neal School, score NA

Friday

Carolina Christian vs. Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 1:30

Davidson Day vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School, 3

Saturday

3rd-place game: noon

Championship game: 4



DALES’ SPORTING GOODS SAM MOIR CLASSIC



(at Catawba College, Salisbury)

Boys

Thursday

Salisbury 69, China Grove Cason 58

North Rowan 66, South Rowan 39

Davie County 77, West Rowan 54

North Stanly 80, East Rowan 47

Friday

(consolation bracket)

China Grove Carson vs. South Rowan, 10:30 a.m.

West Rowan vs. East Rowan, 1

(championship bracket)

Salisbury vs. North Rowan, 4:30

Davie County vs. North Stanly, 7:30

Saturday

7th-place game: 10:30 a.m.

5th-place game: 1

3rd-place game: 4:30

Championship game: 7:30

Girls

Thursday

Salisbury 52, North Rowan 28

West Rowan 64, Davie County 26

China Grove Carson 52, Kannapolis Brown 11

East Rowan 64, South Rowan 36

Friday

(consolation bracket)

North Rowan vs. Davie County, 9 a.m.

Kannapolis Brown vs. South Rowan, noon

(championship bracket)

Salisbury vs. West Rowan, 3

China Grove Carson vs. East Rowan, 6

Saturday

7th-place game: 9 a.m.

5th-place game: noon

3rd-place game: 3

Championship game: 6

DICKS SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC



(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)

Boys

Thursday

Hickory 67, Newton Foard 57

Newton-Conover 60, Hickory St. Stephens 51

Alexander Central 70, Claremont Bunker Hill 67

Maiden 63, South Caldwell 36

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Newton Foard vs. Hickory St. Stephens, 11:30 a.m.

Claremont Bunker Hill vs. South Caldwell, 2:30

(championship bracket)

Hickory vs. Newton-Conover, 5:30

Alexander Central vs. Maiden, 8:30

Saturday

7th-place game: 11:30 a.m.

5th-place game: 2:30

3rd-place game: 5:30

Championship game: 8:30

Girls

Thursday

Alexander Central 45, Hickory St. Stephens 30

Hickory 45, South Caldwell 20

Newton-Conover 71, Newton Foard 47

Maiden 62, Claremont Bunker Hill 56

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Hickory St. Stephens vs. South Caldwell, 10 a.m.

Newton Foard vs. Claremont Bunker Hill, 1

(championship bracket)

Alexander Central vs. Hickory, 4

Newton-Conover vs. Maiden, 7

Saturday

7th-place game: 10 a.m.

5th-place game: 1

3rd-place game: 4

Championship game: 7



EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM



(at East Lincoln High)

Boys

Thursday

Kannapolis Brown 73, Gastonia Forestview 52

Mallard Creek 61, Northwest Cabarrus 58

Victory Christian 52, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 50

East Lincoln 83, Garinger 35

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Gastonia Forestview vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 1

Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Garinger, 2:30

(championship bracket)

Kannapolis Brown vs. Mallard Creek, 5:30

Victory Christian vs. East Lincoln, 8:30

Saturday

7th-place game: 1

5th-place game: 2:30

3rd-place game: 5:30

Championship game: 8:30

Girls

Thursday

North Mecklenburg 75, Northwest Cabarrus 59

Butler 82, Gastonia Forestview 32

North Gaston 69, Concord Jay M. Robinson 29

Kings Mountain 62, East Lincoln 52

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Gastonia Forestview, 1

Concord Jay M. Robinson vs. East Lincoln, 2:30

(championship bracket)

North Mecklenburg vs. Butler, 4

North Gaston vs. Kings Mountain, 7

Saturday

7th-place game: 10 a.m.

5th-place game: 11:30 a.m.

3rd-place game: 4

Championship game: 7

FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT



(at Morganton Freedom)

Boys

Wednesday

R-S Central 64, Asheville Christian 60

Valdese Draughn 72, Marion McDowell 68

North Buncombe 78, East Burke 44

Morganton Freedom 91, Asheville Reynolds 44

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Asheville Christian 75, Marion McDowell 45

Asheville Reynolds 82, East Burke 63

(championship bracket)

Valdese Draughn 74, R-S Central 70 (OT)

Morganton Freedom 99, North Buncombe 80

Friday

7th-place game: Marion McDowell vs. East Burke, 1

5th-place game: Asheville Christian vs. Asheville Reynolds, 2:30

3rd-place game: R-S Central vs. North Buncombe, 5:30

Championship game: Valdese Draughn vs. Morganton Freedom, 8:30

Girls

Wednesday

East Burke 75, R-S Central 40

Asheville Erwin 58, Marion McDowell 53

Asheville Christian 40, Valdese Draughn 34

Morganton Freedom 60, Asheville Reynolds 22

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

R-S Central 70, Marion McDowell 58

Asheville Reynolds 57, Valdese Draughn 37

(championship bracket)

Asheville Erwin 56, East Burke 46

Morganton Freedom 56, Asheville Christian 33

Friday

7th-place game: Marion McDowell vs. Valdese Draughn, 10 a.m.

5th-place game: R-S Central vs. Asheville Reynolds, 11:30 a.m.

3rd-place game: East Burke vs. Asheville Christian, 4:30

Championship game: Asheville Erwin vs. Morganton Freedom, 7



HOODIES’ HOUSE NATIONAL HOOPS CLASSIC



(at Rocky River)

Boys only

Thursday

Holly Springs 66, Bronx (NY) Monsignor Scanlan 63

Brooklyn (NY) Nazareth Regional 74, Northside Christian 61

Long Island (NY) Lutheran 76, Ardrey Kell 59

Charlotte Christian 80, South Atlanta (GA) 65

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Bronx (NY) Monsignor Scanlan vs. Northside Christian, 2:30

Ardrey Kell vs. South Atlanta (GA), 4:15

(championship bracket)

Holly Springs vs. Brooklyn (NY) Nazareth Regional, 6

Long Island (NY) Lutheran vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:45

Saturday

7th-place game: 2:30

5th-place game: 4:15

3rd-place game: 6

Championship game: 7:45



IREDELL SPORTS HALL OF FAME HOLIDAY CLASSIC



(at North Iredell High)

Boys

Thursday

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 76, Statesville 68

South Iredell 67, West Iredell 58

Mooresville 99, Mooresville Carolina International 55

Lake Norman 87, North Iredell 57

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Statesville vs. West Iredell, 10:30 a.m.

Mooresville Carolina International vs. North Iredell, 1:30

(championship bracket)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep vs. South Iredell, 4:30

Mooresville vs. Lake Norman, 7:30

Saturday

7th-place game: 10:30 a.m.

5th-place game: 1:30

3rd-place game: 4:30

Championship game: 7:30

Girls

Thursday

Mooresville 44, West Iredell 36

Lake Norman def. South Iredell, score NA

Statesville 62, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 20

North Iredell, bye

Friday

(consolation bracket)

South Iredell vs. Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, noon

West Iredell, bye

(championship bracket)

Lake Norman vs. Statesville, 3

North Iredell vs. Mooresville, 6

Saturday

5th-place game: noon

3rd-place game: 3

Championship game: 6

LAURIE ANN CRUSE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC



(at Mount Pleasant High)

Boys

Wednesday

Community School of Davidson 73, Albemarle 41

Concord 77, Indian Trail Sun Valley 63

Central Cabarrus 80, South Stanly 53

Mount Pleasant 78, Greater Cabarrus Stallions 50

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Indian Trail Sun Valley 81, Albemarle 59

South Stanly 85, Greater Cabarrus Stallions 72

(championship bracket)

Community School of Davidson 68, Concord 58

Mount Pleasant def. Central Cabarrus, score NA

Friday

7th-place game: Albemarle vs. Greater Cabarrus Stallions, 10:30 a.m.

5th-place game: Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. South Stanly, 1:30

3rd-place game: Concord vs. Central Cabarrus, 4:30

Championship game: Community School of Davidson vs. Mount Pleasant, 7:30

Girls

Wednesday

Albemarle 63, Greater Cabarrus Stallions 26

Concord 37, Indian Trail Sun Valley 30

South Stanly 44, Community School of Davidson 39

Concord Cox Mill 54, Mount Pleasant 50

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Indian Trail Sun Valley 53, Greater Cabarrus Stallions 29

Community School of Davidson 35, Mount Pleasant 31

(championship bracket)

Albemarle 69, Concord 64 (OT)

Concord Cox Mill 54, South Stanly 28

Friday

7th-place game: Greater Cabarrus Stallions vs. Mount Pleasant, 9 a.m.

5th-place game: Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Community School of Davidson, noon

3rd-place game: Concord vs. South Stanly, 3

Championship game: Albemarle vs. Concord Cox Mill, 6

LEON BROGDEN INVITATIONAL



(at Wilmington Hoggard High – two gyms)

Boys

Thursday

Marshville Forest Hills 64, Wilmington New Hanover 62

Raleigh Millbrook 89, Wilmington Ashley 42

Wilmington Laney 65, Summerville (SC) 60

Concord Jay M. Robinson 46, Wilmington Hoggard 45

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Wilmington New Hanover vs. Summerville, 3

Wilmington Ashley vs. Wilmington Hoggard, 6

(championship bracket)

Marshville Forest Hills vs. Raleigh Millbrook, 4:30

Wilmington Laney vs. Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

Saturday

7th-place game: 3

5th-place game: 4:30

3rd-place game: 6

Championship game: 7:30

LEWISVILLE LIONS HOLIDAY CLASSIC



(at Richburg Lewisville, SC, High)

Boys only

Thursday

Elevation Prep def. McBee (SC), score NA

Augusta (GA) Christian def. Rock Hill Franklin Prep, score NA

East Mecklenburg def. Weddington Arborbrook Christian, score NA

Friday

(consolation bracket)

McBee (SC) vs. Rock Hill Franklin Prep, noon

Weddington Arborbrook Christian vs. Northside Christian, 1:30

(championship bracket)

Elevation Prep vs. Augusta (GA) Christian, 3

East Mecklenburg vs. Richburg Lewisville, 4:30

Saturday

7th-place game: noon

5th-place game: 1:30

3rd-place game: 3

Championship game: 4:30



LINCOLN CHARTER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT



(at Lincoln Charter School)

Girls only

Thursday

Avery County vs. Lincoln Charter, score NA

Central Cabarrus vs. Gastonia Ashbrook, score NA

Friday

3rd-place game: 5

Championship game: 7



MYERS PARK HOLIDAY CLASSIC



(at Myers Park High’s old and new gyms)

Boys

Thursday

Weddington 39, Providence 20

Charlotte Catholic 56, North Gaston 36

Concord First Assembly 59, Hough 49

Myers Park 75, Pageland (SC) Central 43

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Hough vs. North Gaston, 2

Providence vs. Pageland (SC) Central, 6

(championship bracket)

Concord First Assembly vs. Charlotte Catholic, 2

Weddington vs. Myers Park, 6

Saturday

7th-place game: 2

5th-place game: 6

3rd-place game: 3

Championship game: 7

Girls

Thursday

Fort Mill Nation Ford 55, Providence 54

Hough def. Weddington, score NA

Science Hill (TN) 52, Charlotte Catholic 43

Myers Park 65, Pageland (SC) Central 11

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Providence vs. Charlotte Catholic, noon

Weddington vs. Pageland (SC) Central, 4

(championship bracket)

Fort Mill Nation Ford vs. Science Hill (TN), 1

Hough vs. Myers Park, 5

Saturday

7th-place game: noon

5th-place game: 4

3rd-place game: 1

Championship game: 5



PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC



(at North Lincoln High)

Boys

Thursday

Gastonia Highland Tech vs. West Lincoln, score NA

Lincolnton def. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, score NA

East Gaston 56, North Lincoln 52

Catawba Bandys, bye

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Gastonia Highland Tech-West Lincoln loser vs. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 12:30

North Lincoln, bye

(championship bracket)

Gastonia Highland Tech-West Lincoln winner vs. Lincolnton, 3:30

East Gaston vs. Catawba Bandys, 6:30

Saturday

5th-place game: 11 a.m.

3rd-place game: 2

Championship game: 5

Girls

Thursday

Gastonia Highland Tech vs. West Lincoln, score NA

Lincolnton def. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, score NA

North Lincoln def. East Gaston, score NA

Catawba Bandys, bye

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Gastonia Highland Tech-West Lincoln loser vs. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 11 a.m.

East Gaston, bye

(championship bracket)

Gastonia Highland Tech-West Lincoln winner vs. Lincolnton, 2

Catawba Bandys vs. North Lincoln, 5

Saturday

5th-place game: 11 a.m.

3rd-place game: 2

Championship game: 5

PIEDMONT HOLIDAY CLASSIC



(at Unionville Piedmont High)

Girls only

Thursday

Monroe Central Academy vs. Misenheimer Gray Stone Day, score NA

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian vs. Unionville Piedmont, score NA

Friday

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day vs. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 4:30

Monroe Central Academy vs. Unionville Piedmont, 6



QUEEN CITY HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL



(at Northside Christian)

Boys

Friday

Liberty Heights Academy vs. Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara, 5

High Point Wesleyan vs. Hickory Moravian Prep, 9:30

Saturday

Hickory Moravian Prep vs. Liberty Heights Academy, 2:30

Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara vs. High Point Wesleyan, 5:30

Girls

Friday

Olympic vs. Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson, 6:30

Rocky River vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 8

Saturday

Olympic vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 1

Rocky River vs. Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson, 4



SOUTH MECKLENBURG NEW YEARS CLASSIC



(at South Mecklenburg High)

Girls only

Thursday

Vance 41, Berry Academy 31

Duncan (SC) Byrnes 65, Rock Hill Northwestern 26

Ardrey Kell 42, Clover 37

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 40, South Mecklenburg 31

Friday

Rock Hill Northwestern vs. South Mecklenburg, 2

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons vs. Berry Academy, 3:30

Clover vs. Duncan (SC) Byrnes, 5

Vance vs. Ardrey Kell, 6:30



ST. PIUS X CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT



(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta – two gyms)

Boys

Thursday

Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield 53, Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 37

Atlanta St. Pius X def. Christ the King, score NA

Tampa Jesuit 58, Charlotte Latin 49

Buffalo Canisius 56, Cincinnati St. Xavier 47 (OT)

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Jacksonville Bishop Kenny vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier, 2:30

Christ the King vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30

(championship bracket)

Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield vs. Buffalo Canisius, 3

Atlanta St. Pius X vs. Tampa Jesuit, 7

Saturday

7th-place game: 11 a.m.

5th-place game: 1

3rd-place game: 3

Championship game: 7

Girls

Thursday

Tampa Catholic vs. Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep, score NA

Atlanta St. Pius X 45, Christ the King 15

Philadelphia Bonner/Prendle vs. Charlotte Latin, score NA

Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross vs. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny, score NA

Friday

Tampa Catholic vs. Charlotte Latin, 12:30

Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep vs. Philadelphia Bonner/Prendle, 1

Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross vs. Christ the King, 4:30

Jacksonville Bishop Kenny vs. Atlanta St. Pius X, 5

Saturday

Tampa Catholic-Charlotte Latin loser vs. Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross-Christ the King loser, 11 a.m.

Tampa Catholic-Charlotte Latin winner vs. Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross-Christ the King winner, 1

Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep-Philadelphia Bonner/Prendle loser vs. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny-Atlanta St. Pius X loser, 3

Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep-Philadelphia Bonner/Prendle winner vs. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny-Atlanta St. Pius X winner, 5





