Thursday’s regional Christmas tournament scores and Friday’s schedule

ARBY’S CLASSIC
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
Boys only
Wednesday
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
(championship bracket)
Columbia Cardinal Newman 77, Morristown (TN) East 70
Buford (GA) 51, Bristol (TN) Tennessee 45
Carmel Christian 78, Science Hill (TN) 57
Trinity (KY) 60, Dobyns-Bennett (TN) 44
Thursday
Bearden (TN) 87, Nassau (Bahamas) Tabernacle 38
Mount Bethel (GA) 55, Knoxville (TN) Sullivan East 47
Wenonah (ALA) 69, Gate City (VA) 68
Orem (UT) 66, Greeneville (TN) 50
Friday
Columbia Cardinal Newman vs. Buford (GA), 5
Carmel Christian vs. Trinity (KY), 6:30
Bearden (TN) vs. Mount Bethel (GA), 8
Wenonah (ALA) vs. Orem (UT), 9:30zx
ASHBROOK HOLIDAY HOOPSFEST
(at Gastonia Ashbrook)
Boys only
Thursday
(first round)
Butler 66, Berry Academy 57
Vance 71, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 42
Gastonia Huss 65, Richmond Senior 61
South Mecklenburg 54, Gastonia Ashbrook 51
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Butler Academy vs. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 3
Richmond Senior vs. Gastonia Ashbrook, 4:30
(championship bracket)
Butler vs. Vance, 6
Gastonia Huss vs. South Mecklenburg, 7:30
Saturday
7th-place game: 3 p.m.
5th-place game: 4:30
3rd-place game: 6
Championship game: 7:30
BEACH BALL CLASSIC
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
Boys
Wednesday
(first round)
North Little Rock (ARK) 76, Florence (MS) 60
White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac 75, Myrtle Beach Christian 52
Concord Cox Mill 92, Morgantown (WV) University 82
Scott County (KY) 95, Myrtle Beach Socastee 60
Thursday
(first round)
Houston Yates 97, Middle Village (NY) Christ the King 91
Los Angeles Westchester 54, North Mecklenburg 44
Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley 63, Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 59
Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell 84, Myrtle Beach 59
(consolation bracket)
Florence (MS) 72, Myrtle Beach Christian 49
Morgantown (WV) University 85, Myrtle Beach Socastee 77
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Middle Village (NY) Christ the King vs. North Mecklenburg, noon
Lakewood (OH) St. Edward vs. Myrtle Beach, 1:45
(championship bracket)
North Little Rock (ARK) vs. White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac, 3:30
Concord Cox Mill vs. Scott County (KY), 5:15
Houston Yates vs. Los Angeles Westchester, 7
Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley vs. Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell, 8:45
Saturday
Semifinal round
Monday
Championship round
BENNIE BENNETT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
(at Clover High)
Boys only
Thursday
(first round)
Spartanburg def. Newberry (SC), score NA
Kettering (OH) Alter 65, Laurens (SC) 46
Clover 66, Seneca (SC) 54
Aiken (SC) 54, Palm Coast (FL) Matanzas 39
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Newberry (SC) vs. Laurens (SC), 2:30
Seneca (SC) vs. Palm Coast (Fla) Matanzas, 4
(championship bracket)
Spartanburg vs. Kettering (Ohio) Alter, 5:30
Clover vs. Aiken (SC), 7
Saturday
7th-place game: 2:30
5th-place game: 4
3rd-place game: 5:30
Championship game: 7
BSN SPORTS QUEEN CITY CLASH
(at Charlotte Country Day)
Girls only
Thursday
Carmel Christian 60, Pinewood (SC) Prep 37
West Charlotte 56, Gaston Day 39
Independence 60, Charlotte Country Day 46
Friday
West Charlotte vs. Pinewood (SC) Prep, 4
Carmel Christian vs. Independence, 5:30
Gaston Day vs. Charlotte Country Day, 7
Saturday
5th-place game: 12:30
3rd-place game: 2
Championship game: 3:30
BUD BLACK-DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Cherryville)
Boys
Thursday
Bessemer City 61, Forest City Chase 52
Cherryville 85, Mooresville Langtree Charter 64
Friday
3rd-place game: Forest City Chase vs. Mooresville Langtree Charter, 4:30
Championship game: Bessemer City vs. Cherryville, 7:30
Girls
Thursday
Bessemer City 40, Forest City Chase 39
Mooresville Langtree Charter 60, Cherryville 21
Friday
3rd-place game: Forest City Chase vs. Cherryville, 3
Championship game: Bessemer City vs. Mooresville Langtree Charter, 6
CALDWELL COUNTY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at Lenoir Hibriten)
Boys
Thursday
Gastonia Piedmont Community 79, West Caldwell 60
Lenoir Hibriten 59, Wilkes Central 54
Friday
3rd-place game: West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 5
Championship game: Gastonia Piedmont Community vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 8
Girls
Thursday
West Caldwell 61, Gastonia Piedmont Community 14
Wilkes Central 45, Lenoir Hibriten 36
Friday
3rd-place game: Gastonia Piedmont Community vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 3:30
Championship game: West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 6:30
CHESTERFIELD (SC) CLASSIC
(at Chesterfield High)
Boys only
Wednesday
Unionville Piedmont 71, Conway (SC) Christian 51
Monroe Union Academy 57, Camden (SC) 54
Cheraw (SC) 80, Indian Land 56
Anson County 66, Chesterfield 61
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Conway (SC) Christian vs. Indian Land, score NA
Camden (SC) vs. Chesterfield, score NA
(championship bracket)
Unionville Piedmont 66, Cheraw (SC) 57
Monroe Union Academy 73, Anson County 52
Friday
7th-place game: Conway Christian-Indian Land loser vs. Camden-Chesterfield loser, 2:30
5th-place game: Conway Christian-Indian Land winner vs. Camden-Chesterfield winner, 4
3rd-place game: Cheraw (SC) vs. Anson County, 5:30
Championship game: Unionville Piedmont vs. Monroe Union Academy, 7
CHIK-FIL-A CLASSIC
(at Richland Northeast High, Columbia – two gyms)
Boys
Wednesday
Blythewood (SC) Westwood 68, Blythewood (SC) 53
Decatur (GA) Greenforest Christian 68, United Faith Christian 60
Roebuck (SC) Dorman 56, Columbia Gray Collegiate 44
Columbia Keenan 64, Columbia Ridge View 62
Thursday
Independence 63, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 52
Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s 64, Simpsonville Hillcrest 54
Los Angeles Salesian 50, Norcross (GA) 40
Blythewood (SC) Westwood 70, United Faith Christian 48
Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep 81, Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep 70
Lakeside (GA) 73, Columbia Lower Richland 64
Sunrise (FLA) Christian 57, Gainesville (FLA) The Rock 38
Blythewood (SC) 83, Hartsville (SC) 65
Baltimore St. Frances 59, Memphis East 58
Friday
(consolation brackets)
Norcross (GA) vs. Columbia Gray Collegiate, 3:20
Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep vs. Gainesville (FLA) The Rock, 4:55
Simpsonville (SC) Hillcrest vs. Memphis East, 6:25
Philadelphia Roman Catholic vs. Columbia Ridge View, 8
(championship brackets)
Los Angeles Salesian vs. Independence, 3:50
Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s vs. Baltimore St. Frances, 5:25
Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep vs. Sunrise (FLA) Christian, 7
Roebuck (SC) Dorman vs. Columbia Keenan, 8:30
(non-championship games)
York Prep vs. Columbia Lower Richland, 1:50
Lakeside (GA) vs. Richland Northeast, 2:20
CLEVELAND COUNTY CLASSIC
(at Kings Mountain High)
Boys only
Thursday
Lawndale Burns vs. Hickory Grove Christian, score NA
Gaston Day 62, Irmo (SC) 58
Shelby 62, Harding 54
Kings Mountain def. Australia Nationals, score NA
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Lawndale Burns-Hickory Grove Christian loser vs. Irmo (SC), 3
Harding vs. Australia Nationals, 4:30
(championship bracket)
Lawndale Burns-Hickory Grove Christian winner vs. Gaston Day, 6
Shelby vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30
Saturday
7th-place game: 3
5th-place game: 4:30
3rd-place game: 6
Championship game: 7:30
COMPORIUM CLASSIC
(at Kershaw, SC, Andrew Jackson)
Boys
Friday
Marlboro County (SC) vs. Chester, 4:30
Columbia Eau Claire vs. Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30
Saturday
3rd-place game: 4:30
Championship game: 7:30
Girls
Friday
Marlboro County (SC) vs. Monroe, 3
Chester vs. Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 6
Saturday
3rd-place game: 3
Championship game: 6
CRAZE SPORTS CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE
(at Carole Hoefner Complex, uptown Charlotte)
Girls only
Thursday
Davidson Day 42, Carolina Christian 30
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter def. Southern Pines O’Neal School, score NA
Friday
Carolina Christian vs. Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 1:30
Davidson Day vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School, 3
Saturday
3rd-place game: noon
Championship game: 4
DALES’ SPORTING GOODS SAM MOIR CLASSIC
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
Boys
Thursday
Salisbury 69, China Grove Cason 58
North Rowan 66, South Rowan 39
Davie County 77, West Rowan 54
North Stanly 80, East Rowan 47
Friday
(consolation bracket)
China Grove Carson vs. South Rowan, 10:30 a.m.
West Rowan vs. East Rowan, 1
(championship bracket)
Salisbury vs. North Rowan, 4:30
Davie County vs. North Stanly, 7:30
Saturday
7th-place game: 10:30 a.m.
5th-place game: 1
3rd-place game: 4:30
Championship game: 7:30
Girls
Thursday
Salisbury 52, North Rowan 28
West Rowan 64, Davie County 26
China Grove Carson 52, Kannapolis Brown 11
East Rowan 64, South Rowan 36
Friday
(consolation bracket)
North Rowan vs. Davie County, 9 a.m.
Kannapolis Brown vs. South Rowan, noon
(championship bracket)
Salisbury vs. West Rowan, 3
China Grove Carson vs. East Rowan, 6
Saturday
7th-place game: 9 a.m.
5th-place game: noon
3rd-place game: 3
Championship game: 6
DICKS SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
Boys
Thursday
Hickory 67, Newton Foard 57
Newton-Conover 60, Hickory St. Stephens 51
Alexander Central 70, Claremont Bunker Hill 67
Maiden 63, South Caldwell 36
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Newton Foard vs. Hickory St. Stephens, 11:30 a.m.
Claremont Bunker Hill vs. South Caldwell, 2:30
(championship bracket)
Hickory vs. Newton-Conover, 5:30
Alexander Central vs. Maiden, 8:30
Saturday
7th-place game: 11:30 a.m.
5th-place game: 2:30
3rd-place game: 5:30
Championship game: 8:30
Girls
Thursday
Alexander Central 45, Hickory St. Stephens 30
Hickory 45, South Caldwell 20
Newton-Conover 71, Newton Foard 47
Maiden 62, Claremont Bunker Hill 56
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Hickory St. Stephens vs. South Caldwell, 10 a.m.
Newton Foard vs. Claremont Bunker Hill, 1
(championship bracket)
Alexander Central vs. Hickory, 4
Newton-Conover vs. Maiden, 7
Saturday
7th-place game: 10 a.m.
5th-place game: 1
3rd-place game: 4
Championship game: 7
EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM
(at East Lincoln High)
Boys
Thursday
Kannapolis Brown 73, Gastonia Forestview 52
Mallard Creek 61, Northwest Cabarrus 58
Victory Christian 52, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 50
East Lincoln 83, Garinger 35
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Gastonia Forestview vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 1
Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Garinger, 2:30
(championship bracket)
Kannapolis Brown vs. Mallard Creek, 5:30
Victory Christian vs. East Lincoln, 8:30
Saturday
7th-place game: 1
5th-place game: 2:30
3rd-place game: 5:30
Championship game: 8:30
Girls
Thursday
North Mecklenburg 75, Northwest Cabarrus 59
Butler 82, Gastonia Forestview 32
North Gaston 69, Concord Jay M. Robinson 29
Kings Mountain 62, East Lincoln 52
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Northwest Cabarrus vs. Gastonia Forestview, 1
Concord Jay M. Robinson vs. East Lincoln, 2:30
(championship bracket)
North Mecklenburg vs. Butler, 4
North Gaston vs. Kings Mountain, 7
Saturday
7th-place game: 10 a.m.
5th-place game: 11:30 a.m.
3rd-place game: 4
Championship game: 7
FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at Morganton Freedom)
Boys
Wednesday
R-S Central 64, Asheville Christian 60
Valdese Draughn 72, Marion McDowell 68
North Buncombe 78, East Burke 44
Morganton Freedom 91, Asheville Reynolds 44
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Asheville Christian 75, Marion McDowell 45
Asheville Reynolds 82, East Burke 63
(championship bracket)
Valdese Draughn 74, R-S Central 70 (OT)
Morganton Freedom 99, North Buncombe 80
Friday
7th-place game: Marion McDowell vs. East Burke, 1
5th-place game: Asheville Christian vs. Asheville Reynolds, 2:30
3rd-place game: R-S Central vs. North Buncombe, 5:30
Championship game: Valdese Draughn vs. Morganton Freedom, 8:30
Girls
Wednesday
East Burke 75, R-S Central 40
Asheville Erwin 58, Marion McDowell 53
Asheville Christian 40, Valdese Draughn 34
Morganton Freedom 60, Asheville Reynolds 22
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
R-S Central 70, Marion McDowell 58
Asheville Reynolds 57, Valdese Draughn 37
(championship bracket)
Asheville Erwin 56, East Burke 46
Morganton Freedom 56, Asheville Christian 33
Friday
7th-place game: Marion McDowell vs. Valdese Draughn, 10 a.m.
5th-place game: R-S Central vs. Asheville Reynolds, 11:30 a.m.
3rd-place game: East Burke vs. Asheville Christian, 4:30
Championship game: Asheville Erwin vs. Morganton Freedom, 7
HOODIES’ HOUSE NATIONAL HOOPS CLASSIC
(at Rocky River)
Boys only
Thursday
Holly Springs 66, Bronx (NY) Monsignor Scanlan 63
Brooklyn (NY) Nazareth Regional 74, Northside Christian 61
Long Island (NY) Lutheran 76, Ardrey Kell 59
Charlotte Christian 80, South Atlanta (GA) 65
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Bronx (NY) Monsignor Scanlan vs. Northside Christian, 2:30
Ardrey Kell vs. South Atlanta (GA), 4:15
(championship bracket)
Holly Springs vs. Brooklyn (NY) Nazareth Regional, 6
Long Island (NY) Lutheran vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:45
Saturday
7th-place game: 2:30
5th-place game: 4:15
3rd-place game: 6
Championship game: 7:45
IREDELL SPORTS HALL OF FAME HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at North Iredell High)
Boys
Thursday
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 76, Statesville 68
South Iredell 67, West Iredell 58
Mooresville 99, Mooresville Carolina International 55
Lake Norman 87, North Iredell 57
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Statesville vs. West Iredell, 10:30 a.m.
Mooresville Carolina International vs. North Iredell, 1:30
(championship bracket)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep vs. South Iredell, 4:30
Mooresville vs. Lake Norman, 7:30
Saturday
7th-place game: 10:30 a.m.
5th-place game: 1:30
3rd-place game: 4:30
Championship game: 7:30
Girls
Thursday
Mooresville 44, West Iredell 36
Lake Norman def. South Iredell, score NA
Statesville 62, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 20
North Iredell, bye
Friday
(consolation bracket)
South Iredell vs. Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, noon
West Iredell, bye
(championship bracket)
Lake Norman vs. Statesville, 3
North Iredell vs. Mooresville, 6
Saturday
5th-place game: noon
3rd-place game: 3
Championship game: 6
LAURIE ANN CRUSE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
(at Mount Pleasant High)
Boys
Wednesday
Community School of Davidson 73, Albemarle 41
Concord 77, Indian Trail Sun Valley 63
Central Cabarrus 80, South Stanly 53
Mount Pleasant 78, Greater Cabarrus Stallions 50
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Indian Trail Sun Valley 81, Albemarle 59
South Stanly 85, Greater Cabarrus Stallions 72
(championship bracket)
Community School of Davidson 68, Concord 58
Mount Pleasant def. Central Cabarrus, score NA
Friday
7th-place game: Albemarle vs. Greater Cabarrus Stallions, 10:30 a.m.
5th-place game: Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. South Stanly, 1:30
3rd-place game: Concord vs. Central Cabarrus, 4:30
Championship game: Community School of Davidson vs. Mount Pleasant, 7:30
Girls
Wednesday
Albemarle 63, Greater Cabarrus Stallions 26
Concord 37, Indian Trail Sun Valley 30
South Stanly 44, Community School of Davidson 39
Concord Cox Mill 54, Mount Pleasant 50
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Indian Trail Sun Valley 53, Greater Cabarrus Stallions 29
Community School of Davidson 35, Mount Pleasant 31
(championship bracket)
Albemarle 69, Concord 64 (OT)
Concord Cox Mill 54, South Stanly 28
Friday
7th-place game: Greater Cabarrus Stallions vs. Mount Pleasant, 9 a.m.
5th-place game: Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Community School of Davidson, noon
3rd-place game: Concord vs. South Stanly, 3
Championship game: Albemarle vs. Concord Cox Mill, 6
LEON BROGDEN INVITATIONAL
(at Wilmington Hoggard High – two gyms)
Boys
Thursday
Marshville Forest Hills 64, Wilmington New Hanover 62
Raleigh Millbrook 89, Wilmington Ashley 42
Wilmington Laney 65, Summerville (SC) 60
Concord Jay M. Robinson 46, Wilmington Hoggard 45
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Wilmington New Hanover vs. Summerville, 3
Wilmington Ashley vs. Wilmington Hoggard, 6
(championship bracket)
Marshville Forest Hills vs. Raleigh Millbrook, 4:30
Wilmington Laney vs. Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30
Saturday
7th-place game: 3
5th-place game: 4:30
3rd-place game: 6
Championship game: 7:30
LEWISVILLE LIONS HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Richburg Lewisville, SC, High)
Boys only
Thursday
Elevation Prep def. McBee (SC), score NA
Augusta (GA) Christian def. Rock Hill Franklin Prep, score NA
East Mecklenburg def. Weddington Arborbrook Christian, score NA
Friday
(consolation bracket)
McBee (SC) vs. Rock Hill Franklin Prep, noon
Weddington Arborbrook Christian vs. Northside Christian, 1:30
(championship bracket)
Elevation Prep vs. Augusta (GA) Christian, 3
East Mecklenburg vs. Richburg Lewisville, 4:30
Saturday
7th-place game: noon
5th-place game: 1:30
3rd-place game: 3
Championship game: 4:30
LINCOLN CHARTER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
(at Lincoln Charter School)
Girls only
Thursday
Avery County vs. Lincoln Charter, score NA
Central Cabarrus vs. Gastonia Ashbrook, score NA
Friday
3rd-place game: 5
Championship game: 7
MYERS PARK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Myers Park High’s old and new gyms)
Boys
Thursday
Weddington 39, Providence 20
Charlotte Catholic 56, North Gaston 36
Concord First Assembly 59, Hough 49
Myers Park 75, Pageland (SC) Central 43
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Hough vs. North Gaston, 2
Providence vs. Pageland (SC) Central, 6
(championship bracket)
Concord First Assembly vs. Charlotte Catholic, 2
Weddington vs. Myers Park, 6
Saturday
7th-place game: 2
5th-place game: 6
3rd-place game: 3
Championship game: 7
Girls
Thursday
Fort Mill Nation Ford 55, Providence 54
Hough def. Weddington, score NA
Science Hill (TN) 52, Charlotte Catholic 43
Myers Park 65, Pageland (SC) Central 11
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Providence vs. Charlotte Catholic, noon
Weddington vs. Pageland (SC) Central, 4
(championship bracket)
Fort Mill Nation Ford vs. Science Hill (TN), 1
Hough vs. Myers Park, 5
Saturday
7th-place game: noon
5th-place game: 4
3rd-place game: 1
Championship game: 5
PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at North Lincoln High)
Boys
Thursday
Gastonia Highland Tech vs. West Lincoln, score NA
Lincolnton def. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, score NA
East Gaston 56, North Lincoln 52
Catawba Bandys, bye
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Gastonia Highland Tech-West Lincoln loser vs. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 12:30
North Lincoln, bye
(championship bracket)
Gastonia Highland Tech-West Lincoln winner vs. Lincolnton, 3:30
East Gaston vs. Catawba Bandys, 6:30
Saturday
5th-place game: 11 a.m.
3rd-place game: 2
Championship game: 5
Girls
Thursday
Gastonia Highland Tech vs. West Lincoln, score NA
Lincolnton def. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, score NA
North Lincoln def. East Gaston, score NA
Catawba Bandys, bye
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Gastonia Highland Tech-West Lincoln loser vs. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 11 a.m.
East Gaston, bye
(championship bracket)
Gastonia Highland Tech-West Lincoln winner vs. Lincolnton, 2
Catawba Bandys vs. North Lincoln, 5
Saturday
5th-place game: 11 a.m.
3rd-place game: 2
Championship game: 5
PIEDMONT HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Unionville Piedmont High)
Girls only
Thursday
Monroe Central Academy vs. Misenheimer Gray Stone Day, score NA
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian vs. Unionville Piedmont, score NA
Friday
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day vs. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 4:30
Monroe Central Academy vs. Unionville Piedmont, 6
QUEEN CITY HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
(at Northside Christian)
Boys
Friday
Liberty Heights Academy vs. Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara, 5
High Point Wesleyan vs. Hickory Moravian Prep, 9:30
Saturday
Hickory Moravian Prep vs. Liberty Heights Academy, 2:30
Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara vs. High Point Wesleyan, 5:30
Girls
Friday
Olympic vs. Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson, 6:30
Rocky River vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 8
Saturday
Olympic vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 1
Rocky River vs. Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson, 4
SOUTH MECKLENBURG NEW YEARS CLASSIC
(at South Mecklenburg High)
Girls only
Thursday
Vance 41, Berry Academy 31
Duncan (SC) Byrnes 65, Rock Hill Northwestern 26
Ardrey Kell 42, Clover 37
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 40, South Mecklenburg 31
Friday
Rock Hill Northwestern vs. South Mecklenburg, 2
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons vs. Berry Academy, 3:30
Clover vs. Duncan (SC) Byrnes, 5
Vance vs. Ardrey Kell, 6:30
ST. PIUS X CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta – two gyms)
Boys
Thursday
Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield 53, Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 37
Atlanta St. Pius X def. Christ the King, score NA
Tampa Jesuit 58, Charlotte Latin 49
Buffalo Canisius 56, Cincinnati St. Xavier 47 (OT)
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Jacksonville Bishop Kenny vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier, 2:30
Christ the King vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30
(championship bracket)
Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield vs. Buffalo Canisius, 3
Atlanta St. Pius X vs. Tampa Jesuit, 7
Saturday
7th-place game: 11 a.m.
5th-place game: 1
3rd-place game: 3
Championship game: 7
Girls
Thursday
Tampa Catholic vs. Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep, score NA
Atlanta St. Pius X 45, Christ the King 15
Philadelphia Bonner/Prendle vs. Charlotte Latin, score NA
Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross vs. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny, score NA
Friday
Tampa Catholic vs. Charlotte Latin, 12:30
Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep vs. Philadelphia Bonner/Prendle, 1
Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross vs. Christ the King, 4:30
Jacksonville Bishop Kenny vs. Atlanta St. Pius X, 5
Saturday
Tampa Catholic-Charlotte Latin loser vs. Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross-Christ the King loser, 11 a.m.
Tampa Catholic-Charlotte Latin winner vs. Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross-Christ the King winner, 1
Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep-Philadelphia Bonner/Prendle loser vs. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny-Atlanta St. Pius X loser, 3
Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep-Philadelphia Bonner/Prendle winner vs. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny-Atlanta St. Pius X winner, 5
Comments