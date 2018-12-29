Prep Insider Blog

Friday’s basketball roundup: Christian star wins dunkout; Carmel escpase Arby’s upset bid

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 29, 2018 12:33 AM

Charlotte Christian senior Efosa U-Edosomwan won the Hoodie’s Classic dunk contest Friday
Charlotte Christian senior Efosa U-Edosomwan won the Hoodie’s Classic dunk contest Friday Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Charlotte Christian senior Efosa U-Edosomwan won the Hoodie’s Classic dunk contest Friday Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln girls: 37 points, six rebounds, four steals, four assists and three blocks in a 73-70 loss to Concord Robinson.

South Meck New Year’s Classic All-Tournament Team: Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell; Shariah Gaddy, South Meck; Jordan McLaughlin, Berry; Rickyia Evans, Byrnes; Madi Reed, Cardinal Gibbons; Jada Burton, Northwestern; Tanajah Hayes, Vance; Lucy Vanderbeck, Ardrey Kell; Excellenxt Greer, Vance

Community School of Davidson: won the Laurie Ann Cruise Tournament with wins against Albemarle, Concord and Mount Pleasant. CSD’s Sage Alexander, Austin Fekete named All Tournament and Brandon Ellington named Most Valuable Player.

Efosa U-Edosomwan, Charlotte Christian: 6-2 senior guard showed off some major bounce in winning the Hoodie’s Classic dunk contest Friday.

Charlotte Christian senior guards JC Tharrington (left) and Efosa U-Edosomwan celebrate after U-Edosomwan won the Hoodie’s Classic dunk contest
Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Friday’s #BIG5 Performers

Ralph Black, Vance: 27 points, six rebounds, six steals, four assists in a 64-57 win over South Meck.

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover girls: How you top a 33-points, 29-rebounds in the opening game of the DICKS’ Sporting Goods Classic Thursday? Friday, Cornwell led her team to a 60-51 overtime win over Bunker Hill with this stat line: 32 points, on 14-for-23 shooting, 28 rebounds, seven blocks and one steal.

Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford: S.C. preseason all-state star had 31 points in a 74-61 win over Mauldin. Mauldin’s AJ Jackson also had 31.

Nyla McGill, Providence girls: Had 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists in 45-42 win over Charlotte Catholic Friday. She had 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists against Fort Mill Nation Ford Thursday. Providence is 9-1.

Kris Robinson, Lincolnton: 37 points in an 86-66 win over Gastonia Highland Tech at the People’s Bank Holiday Classic.

Friday’s boys basketball capsules

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 55, TRINITY (KY) 49


CCS: 13 6 17 19 55

Train: 18 9 11 11 49



CCS: Donovan Gregory 15, DeAngelo Epps 14, Maide 5, Jake Boggs 12, Pierre 7, Gwynn 2



Trin: Stan Turnier 17, Ethan Hodge 16, Hardaway 6, Kenemore 4, Rice 2, Brian 2, Stahlman 2



Notable: Carmel rallied from a 27-19 halftime deficit at the Arby’s Classsic. The Cougar advance to Saturday’s semifinal against uford (GA) at 7 p.m.



CHARLOTTE LATIN 83, CHRIST THE KING 42


CK 14 13 10 5--42
CL 22 23 21 17--83


CK--Hendershott 8, Butterfield 8, Stanley 6, Steele 5, Schroeder 5, Kuhn 4, Todd 3, Clapp 3
CL--John Beecy 16, Bennett Smith 16, Randy Johnson 14, Jones 9, Felkner 7, Calton 6, Haughton 6, Clements 3, Lloyd 2, Brouse 2, Hull 2


Records: Latin 7-5, Christ the King 7-6
Game Notes: Latin will play St. Xavier out of Cincinnati, Ohio in the final game of the St. Piux Christmas Tournament in Atlanta.


DAVIDSON DAY 94, NORTH DAVIDSON 78

DDS - 36 16 23 19 = 94

NDHS - 12 23 16 27= 78

DDS: Wolter 2, Baucom 6, Bryce Alfino 19, Jackson Threadgill 26, Adam Brazil 14, Breunig 7, Huntley 4, Coble 4, Luke Robinson 12

NDHS: Themus Fulks 38, Wilson 3, Brerhart 2, Yokley 2, Jamarien Dalton 13, Green 8, Landon Moore 12

Records: Davidson Day Patriots: 10-2; North Davidson Black Knights 3-2

Highlights: Jr. Jackson Threadgill led DDS with 26 pts, Soph. Bryce Alfino added 19, while Jr. Mark Breunig chipped in with 7 pts., 9 assists, and 5 steals. Sr. Themus Fulks of North Davidson scored a game-high 38 pts.

Notes: Davidson Day will play The Burlington School tomorrow (12/29) at 4:30p in the 5th place game of the Sheetz Holiday Classic in High Point.



MYERS PARK 47, WEDDINGTON 45


Weddington:17/9/11/8
Myers Park: 9/19/13/6


Weddington:
Van Gundy - 7, Wetherbee - 7, Lowe - 7, Noch - 4, Bowen - 2, Applegate - 5, Killings - 4, Dixie - 4, Frazier - 2, Glynn - 3


Myers Park
C. McReed - 13, Medcelvy -5, K. Mack - 11, D. Maybe - 11, Johnson - 6, Bly - 1


NORTH MECKLENBURG 83, CHRIST THE KING (NY) 64


Christ the King 30 34 -- 64
North Meck 41 42 -- 83


CHRIST THE KING 64 -- Sterling Jones 12, Ryan Myers 11, McPherson 9, Curry 7, Harrison-Hunter 2, Nicolas Molina 17, Smith 4, Goderich 2


NORTH MECKLENBURG 83 -- Demar Anderson 10, Artsi 9, Tristan Maxwell 20, Givens 4, Chris Ford 24, Williams 7, Stewart 2


Notable: North Meck’s Chris Ford had 24 points, 13 rebounds at the Beach Ball Classic. North will play St. Edward (OH) Saturday at 5:15.


RANNEY SCHOOL (NJ) 70, WEST CHARLOTTE 58


West Charlotte 7 5 22 24 -- 58
Ranney 10 13 22 25 -- 70


WEST CHARLOTTE 58 -- Cartier Jernigan 22, Patrick Williams 13, Quinton Thomas 18, Walker 3, Terrell 2


RANNEY 70 -- Bryan Antoine 36, Perkiins 7, Klatsky 3, Scottie Lewis 24


Records: Ranney 7-0; West Charlotte 5-4


Notable: Jernigan had seven rebounds, three assists for West Charlotte. Ranney’s Antoine (Villanova) and Lewis (Florida) are high major Division I recruits.


SALESIAN (CA) 41, INDEPENDENCE 36



Independence 36 -- Matthew Smith 11, Milton 7, McKee 1, Pauldin 2, Harris 3, Allen 6, Bodrick 6


Salesian (CA) 41 -- Shane Bell 20, McClanahan 8, Brinkman 5, Sawyer 8


SCOTT COUNTY (KY) 71, CONCORD COX MILL 60


Cox Mill 23 37 - 60
Scott County 23 48 -- 71


COX MILL 60 -- Wendell Moore 23, Sedegren 1, Cline 7, Khalid Davis 11, Caleb Stone-Carrawell 17, Baruti 1
SCOTT COUNTY 71 -- Fluker 9, Bryce Long 17, Diablo Stewart 12, Moreno 3, Lorenzo Williams 18, Hamilton 2, Covington 7, Harris 3


Notable: Moore had 11 rebounds for Cox MIll, which drops into the consolation bracke at the Beach Ball Classic. Cox Mill plays Archbishop Stepinac (NY) Saturday at noon.


VANCE 64, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 57



South Meck - 14 14 8 21 = 57

Vance - 18 22 9 15 = 64



South Meck: Bryson Nesbit 4, Donte Wiggins 4, Cole Mallory 15, Darien Hayes 13, Ben Hollifield 5, Matt Kupreanik 2, Barrett Funderburke 3, Deshawn White 1, Zae Robinson 10



Vance: RJ Black 27, Brandin Biedleman 14, Daniel Ransom 1, Daniel Sanford 7, Myles Vinson 3, Donald Hill 9, Tre’von Barnes 1, Jheison Saunds 2



WANDO 33, PROVIDENCE DAY 24

Providence Day 15 9 24

Wando HS 18 15 33

PDS: Patterson 6, Harrison 2, Cowan 5, Miralia 6, Zanoni 3, Brighton 2

WHS: Laydon 6, Brown 6, Freeling 5, Harding 4, Turney 2, Washington 8, Andrews 2



Records: WHS: (7-3) PDS: (7-8)



ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 59, ASHEVILLE REYNOLDS 40


Asheville Christian 09 17 11 22 = 59

AC Reynolds 12 08 11 09 = 40


BUNKER HILL 71, SOUTH CALDWELL 43


South Caldwell 9 15 6 13 -- 43
Bunker Hill 18 6 21 26 -- 71


SOUTH CALDWELL 43 -- Austin Raynor 5, Avery Raynor 3, Justin Eggers 15, Colby Collins 10, Kirby 4, Tolbert 6


BUNKER HILL 71 -- Carlos Fletcher 14 (10 rebounds), Isenhour 7, Anderson 7, Christian Ramseur 13, Murray 4, Hush 3, White 4, Hilderbran 3, Stamey 3, Khamphengphet 2, C. Sigmon 2, M. Sigmon 2, Kee 3, Moore 2, Abrams 2


CONCORD CANNON 77, RALEIGH WORD OF GOD 68


Cannon 13 14 19 22 -- 68
Word of God 9 24 18 26 -- 77


CANNON 68 -- Elrod 5, Jaden Bradley 23, Moss 5, DJ Nix 26, H. Alexander 2, T Alexander 5, Dibble 2
WORD OF GOD 77 -- Anthony 6, Spencer 6, Shackleford 1, Chase Forte 15, Max Farthing 12, BJ Freeman 10, Quandre Bullock 20, Reid 7


CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 80, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 51



Concord First Assembly - 20 17 15 8 = 60

Charlotte Catholic - 9 12 15 15 = 51

CFA: Benhem - 18, Traore - 14, Cupples - 13

CC: Thomas - 14, Robbe - 8, Pino - 7

Notes: Myers Park vs Concord First Assembly @ 7 for Championship of Myers Park/Mellow Mushroom; Catholic vs Weddington @ 3 for 3rd place



FREEDOM 102, DRAUGHN 71

Freedom 34 18 21 29 = 102

Draughn 16 23 13 19 = 71


Freedom: Jakari Dula 18, Fletcher Abee 17, Aidan Pearson 17, Michael Logan 15, James Freeman 13, Johnson 8, Tolbert 6, Ledford 3, Moore 3, Davis 2


Draughn: Jaylen Abee 22, Jeremiah Daye 13, Isaac Walker 10, Poteet 9, Robinson 5, Treadway 3, Gray 5, Chrisco 4


Notable: Freedom 8-0, 15th All-Time Freedom Christmas Invitational Championship (45th year of tourney)
Next game at Home wednesday, January 2 v. St Stephens


All-Tournament Team:
Jeremiah Daye - Draughn
Jaylen Abee - Draughn
Ren Dyer - North Buncombe
Fletcher Abee - Freedom (MVP)
Jakari Dula - Freedom
Michael Logan - Freedom


GASTON DAY 68, SHELBY 65


Gaston Day 12 11 16 29 68

Shelby 20 7 15 23 65


Gaston Day Scoring: Darian Anderson 21, Michael Collins 15, Ja’Kai Belton 9, Demilade Adelekun 8, John Crump 8, Bryce Scott 5, Zach Clark 2


Shelby Scoring: Mitchell 14, George 12, Bess 11, Davies 11, Christopher 7, Hillman 5, Hollified 2, Whisnant 1, McCleare 1, Borders 1


Gaston Day Record: 8-3
Next Game: 12/29 - 7:30pm vs Kings Mountain High School
Cleveland County Holiday Classic Championship
@ Kings Mountain High School

LINCOLNTON 86, HIGHLAND TECH 66

(Highland): Q1:11 Q2:27 Q3:46 Q4:66

(Lincolnton): Q1:25 Q2:48 Q3;68

Highland Tech(66)-Will Porter 21pts, -Kobe Christian 16pts, Tyler McCurdy 12pts

Lincolnton(86)-Kris Robinson 37pts, -Davis Grooms 11 -Malcom Derr 10

HICKORY 45, NEWTON-CONOVER 42

Newton-Conover 16 2 16 8 -- 42

Hickory 14 11 10 10 -- 45

NEWTON-CONOVER 42 -- Matthew Martinez 11, McCarthern 4, Brandon Johnson 10, Trey Kennedy 13, Davis 2, Danner 2

HICKORY 45 --Abernathy 8, Amos 6, Clark 2, Cody Young 13, Joyner 6, Izard 2, Culbreath 3, Long 5

MCDOWELL 64, EAST BURKE 49

McDowell 17 . 14 . 12 . 21 -- 64
East Burke . 16 . 14 . 8 . 11 -- 49


McDowell 64 -- Trent Lewis 18, Dylan McRary 15, Qualigue Garner 14, Boyce 6, Randolph 6, Olivo 4, Harrison 1
East Burke 49 -- Trey Ward 14, Logan Shuford 11, Coble 9, Propst 5, Morrison 4, Brittain 4, Teague 2


Records: McDowell 5-4, East Burke 1-10



MAIDEN 55, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 41


Alexander 12 9 9 11 -- 41
Maiden 11 16 14 14 -- 55


ALEXANDER 41 -- Elder 2, Jem Lowrance 12, Stikeleather 3, Benfield 4, Wooten 4, Presnell 6, Herman 2, Hager 4, Kerley 2, Strickland 2
MAIDEN 55 -- McDaniel 8, Boyles 8, Stinson 7, Mason High 24, Diciuccio 4, Copeland 2, McCullough 2


NATION FORD 74 MAULDIN 61


Nation Ford 23 13 21 17 -- 74
Mauldin 6 14 23 18 -- 61


NAFO 74 -- Shaman Alston 15, Khy Smith 11, Zeb Graham 31, Malik Bryant 8, Burnham 7, Heath 2


MAULDIN 61 -- Reanes 4, Tucker 9, AJ Jackson 31, Washington 9, Daniel Stratford 10.


Records: Fort Mill 11-2


NEWTON FOARD 51, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 44


Foard 8 10 18 15 -- 51
St. Stephens 6 13 13 12 -- 44


FOARD 51 -- Whitener 8, Skeens 6, D. Pena 4 Lackey 4, Hemphill 2, Frye 1, M. Pena 6, Sollid 4, Jack Colosimo 13, Bishop 3
ST. STEPHENS 44 -- Axaiver Byrd 21 (11 rebounds, five blocks), Josh Ikard 4, JI Ikard 1, Walker 2, Burgess 2, Zane McPherson 14


SOUTH IREDELL 70, PINE LAKE PREP 60



Pine Lake 5 14 17 24 60

S Iredell 17 19 19 15 70



PLP - Derek Finizio 16 Doroodchi 7 Shirley 7 L Johnson 6 Houchins 5 Workman 5 D Johnson 3 Wagner 3 Morgan 3 Drakeford 2 Forest 2 Bushrod 1



SI - Lichty 18 Edds 16 Everhart 13 Dowdy 7 Aeschilman 6 Oghety 4 Dulin 2 Barnette 2 Uphoff 2



WESTSIDE 71, FORT MILL 70



Fort Mill 15 23 11 21 70



Westside 12 18 18 23 71



Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 31, Keyan Mims 14, Will Ross 13, Carson Morton 8, Lawrence Adams 3, Tearance Darby 1

Westside- Traye Carson 25, Odarius Cade 15, Paul Johnson 13, KD Miles 8, Ty Danzy 6, Xavier Thornton 4



LATE THURSDAY


WESTCHESTER (CA) 54, NORTH MECKLENBURG 44


FIRST BAPTIST (SC) 62, PROVIDENCE DAY 56


First Baptist (SC) 39 23 62

Providence Day 29 27 56

FB: Mikey Dukes 15, Powell 5, Weekley 4, Devin Dean 24, McNeil 6, Washington 2, Brown 2, Crawford 4

PDS: Drew Patterson 18, Cyncier Harrison 16, Cowan 3, Miralia 8, Zanoni 8, Ratchford 3

FB (5-4) PDS (7-9)

Friday’s girls basketball capsules

BUTLER 57, NORTH MECKLENBURG 51

Butler 10 16 18 14 -- 57

NM. 13 16 9 13 -- 51


Butler: Michaela Lane 15, Micahla Funderburk 13, Hailey Nance 12, Dotson 8, Dixon 2, Aboutaleb 2, Kennedy 3, Williams 2
NM: Jessica Timmons 18, N.Smith 10, Dunn 4, Jenkins 8, Vance 3, Harris 2, Depass 2, Dunlap 4


CARMEL CHRISTIAN 68, INDEPENDENCE 50

Carmel Christian - 21 12 14 21 - 68

Independence - 17 6 17 10 - 50

Carmel Christian- Ann Elizabeth Nichols 19, Amaya Glenn 18, Olivia Boyce 17, DeJesse 8, Mendieta 6

Independence - Braylyn Milton 21, Sharonda Smith 11, Gracie Breckenridge 10, Anderson 4, Flynn 2, Wilson 2

Notable: Carmel- Career high for freshman Nichols. The next 2 highest scorers (Glenn and Boyce) are both eighth graders. Carmel Christian will face West Charlotte in the QCC Championship on Saturday.



DAVIDSON DAY 43, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 23



DDS Mallorie Haines 5 7 31 Brown 1 1 5 Jo. Wiles 1 0 2 Je. Wiles 1 0 2 Otto 1 0 2 Tejeda 0 1 1

MIC Zahra Bichara 6 3 15 Cruz 2 0 4 Hatztopolous 1 1 3



Notable: DDS now 11-2 reaches Craze tournament final Saturday 12/29 at 4pm vs. Undefeated NCISAA 2A opponent O’neal school; DDS junior guard Nevaeh Brown added 8 rebounds and 7 assist in the win.

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 57, PROVIDENCE DAY 34

PDS 3-9-8-14—34

GRC 18-16-10-13—57



PDS MiLea Owens 11 Morgan Kelson 11 Gutierrez 5 Godwin 2 Levitz 3 Naod 2



GRC- Hayley Harrison 19 Jasmine Flowers 10 Wilson 8 Bell 2 T.Flowers 7 Gray 2 Anderson 6 Flanery 3



PDS Record 7-8

MALLARD CREEK 80, EAST LINCOLN 77

Mallard Creek 19 10 17 11 8 15 80

East Lincoln 17 16 13 11 8 12 7

East Lincoln (1-0, 8-1): Sidney Dollar 24, Myles Adams 11, John Bean 15, Justin Kuthan 16, Ben Zirkle 10, Ethan Staples 0, Petey Nichols 0, Jeremiah Jones 1, Logan Craig 0

Mallard Creek (2-0, 8-2): Sincere Washington 2, Demetrius Dixon 6, Kameron Ross 26, Justin Taylor 15, Kaleb Baker 17, Adrian Suffern 4, Shaun Neely 10

Notable: East Lincoln will play the Victory Christian Kings tomorrow at 5:30 PM in the 3rd place game of the East Lincoln Winter Jam, while Mallard Creek will be in the championship game at 8:30 PM against the AL Brown Wonders.

PROVIDENCE 45 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 42

PROVIDENCE - 11 18 6 10 = 45

CATHOLIC - 12 9 6 15 = 42

PHS: Nyla McGill 18, Lili Bowen 4, Cameron Mulkey 4, Jaylynn Askew 4, Grace Shires 5, Eva Butler 4, Marlow Chapman 2, Averie DiBenedetto 4

CCHS: Bartolina 11, Walton 4, Flatau 15, Green 2, Darling 6, Epperson 2, Thompson 1, Cullicerto 1

Records: Providence: 9-1 (2-0)

Comments: Nyla McGill with back to back double doubles – yesterday vs Nation Ford 25 pts, 10 rebounds, 6 assists. Today vs Catholic – 18 pts, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 69, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 31

SM 20 12 11 26 69

NW 3 11 8 9 31

SM- Shariah Gaddy 18, J’adn Alexander 12, Mallory Justis 11, Brown 7, Feit 5, Blair-Young 9, Houpt 2, Olmeda 3, Johnston 2.

NW- Chitwood 2, Southall 4, Jordan 2, Bumpers 14, McMullen 4, West 5



BERRY 34, CARDINAL GIBBONS 27

B 17 6 4 7 34

CG 4 4 3 18 27

B- Jordan McLaughlin 13, Terry 9, Shipman 4, Bazemore 2, Haskins 3, Carlton 3

CG- Reed 4, Kimmel 2, S. Bonella 3, A. Benella 6, Hawkins 1, Nereu 4, Oguama 9

VANCE 54, ARDREY KELL 45



V- 14 10 19 11 54

AK- 13 10 11 11 45



Vance- Wall 6, Barringer 9, Marshall 2, Greer 10, Reed 2, Morgan 6, Hayes 8, T. Moreland 5, A. Moreland 6

Ardrey Kell- Palmer 2, Rogers 3, Miller 8, Lucy Vanderbeck 11, Harding 2, Michelle Ojo 19

WEST CHARLOTTE 62, PINEWOOD PREP 39

West Charlotte. 16. 15. 22. 9. =. 62
Pinewood Prep. 12. 7. 5. 14 =. 39


West Charlotte (62): DaNya Hamilton 23, Kamiah Moore 22 , T.Harris 4 , Q.Champy 4, H.Chaffin 4, J.Davis 3 , J.Mercer 2.
Pinewood Prep (39): A.Lewis 11, D.Bryant 6, G.Powell 4, J.Mangus 4, M.Riddick 4, J.Weston 3,M.McKinney 2, C.Bulford 2, O.Polk 1, MG.Robertson 1.


WEDDINGTON 58, MYERS PARK 50



Weddington 17 10 15 16 58

Myers Park 06 13 14 17 50

Weddington - Karrah Katzbach 23, Anna James 10, Miranda Barron 14, Swilling 4, Cunningham 5, Beck 2,

Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 23, Nia Nelson 10, Woollen 2, Wimpel 2, Clamp 2, Muhammad 2, Shire 8, Harrell 2



AVERY 63, CENTRAL CABARRUS 54


Avery 22 10 15 16 63
Central Cabrrus 7 18 14 15 54


Avery: Heaven Nelson 18, F Daniel 14, McIntosh 10, Franklin 9, McKinney 5, Crowe 5,


Central Cabarrus: J Miller 27, A Tate 10, Case 7, Webb 5, Barrie 3,


Notable: Central won the Lincoln Charter holiday tournment.
All Tournament Team:
Ashbrook: Zoey Ward, Summer Schloss
Lincoln Charter: Lauren Horton
Central Cabarrus: Ja-el Miller, Demi Case
Avery: Heaven Nelson, Faith Daniels
Tournament MVP: Avery Hannah Mcintosh


BANDYS 56, East Gaston 51


BHS - 11 7 14 24 = 56
EGHS - 13 13 7 18 = 51


BHS: Macy Rummage 21, Asisa McLean 10, Laci Paul 8, Caroline Mirman 8, Logan Dutka 5, Emma Dutka 2, April De La Canal 2


EGHS: AJ Price 24, A. Craig 7, M. Boyd 6, M. Mistry 5, Z. Hall 4, S. Usher 4, F. Smith 1


Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 5 - 2, Conf. 0 - 1


Notes: BHS Lady Trojans’ will play for the People’s Bank Classic Championship on Saturday, December 29th at 5:00pm against Lincolnton.

BYRNES 41, CLOVER 40

C 8 6 12 14 40

B 13 11 8 9 41

Clover- Wade 2, Walls 9, Deal 9, Carter 6, Ballard 8, Thomas 3, Bertwell 2, Farmer 1

Byrnes- Burton 7, Evans 11, McMillian 6, Scott 2, Gilliam 3, Crocker 4, Simpson 8



CONCORD CANNON 45, RIDGELAND-HARDEEVILLE 26

Cannon School 15 9 5 16 - - 43

Ridgeland Hardeeville HS 4 6 5 11 - - 26

Cannon School 43- Reigan Richardson 24 Wood 8, Livingston 8, Davis 2, Dickerson 2, Galloway 1

Records: Cannon School: 8-3

Notes: Reigan Richardson Double-Double 24 points and 10 Rebounds. Cannon School plays the Winner of Northwood Academy vs Great Bridge Christian (VA) at 11:30am tomorrow at the Carolina Invitational in Charleston, SC.

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 49, NORTHWOOD ACADEMY 47

Northwood Academy- 9- 10- 18 -10- 47


Concord first assembly 12 - 19 - 10 - 8 49


Northwood Academy- C Simpson 18, Halverson 2, Gregory 2, Jones 9, Bostick 8, K Jones 8


CFA - B Stinson 6, Zy Benjamin 11, S Zayed 13, Jada McMillian 12, K Stinson 2, Lockhart 5


Notes: CFA plays Friday @ Christmas Tournament in Charleston vs Keenan High School


CONCORD ROBINSON 73, EAST LINCOLN 70


JRHS: 21 16 11 25- 73
ELHS: 20 20 14 16- 70


JRHS: Nasyah Walker 18, Jakiah Misenheimer 17, Keyonna Farris 12, S. Harrison 6, Merceal S. 6, O. Mahaffey 5,H. Ford 4, N. Florido 3, P. Taylor 2


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 37, A. Robinette 9, T. Thomas 7, R. Ross 6, S. Rhoney 4, K. Campo 3, K. Cox 3, T. Robinette 1


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 37 pts, 6 rebs, 4 steals, 4 assists, 3 blocks


JRHS: (1-11, 0-0) Next game vs Winner of Forestview/ Northwest Cabbarus 11:30 a.m. @ East Lincoln Winter Jam


ELHS: (2-7, 1-0) Next Game vs Loser of Forestview/ Northwest Cabbarrus 10:00 am @ East Lincoln Winter Jam

EAST BURKE 55, ASHEVILLE 34

East Burke 09 17 08 21 = 55
Asheville Christian 13 07 07 07 = 34

FRED T. FOARD 59, MAIDEN 56

Maiden 9 14 22 11 -- 56

Foard 26 15 4 14 -- 59

FOARD 59 -- Destiny Garvin 11, Cameron Ekonomon 15, Paiden Dula 10, Alexis Wolgemuth 18, Hill 4, Deal 1

MAIDEN 46 -- Maggie Andrews 12, Lainee Hentschel 14, Glover 4, Bohemier 4, Sigmon 7, Keener 6, Rice 2, Mingus 7

Freedom 43, Erwin 59


Erwin . 18 14 6 21 - 59
Freedom . 4 14 10 15 - 43


Erwin 59 - Jaia Wilson 34, Meada 6, Willis 2, Smiley 9, Messer 8, Frisbee, Ducker, Stover.
Freedom 43 - Balikley Crooks 19, Bailey 8, Rhone 8, Cisneros 1, Garrison 4, Crooks 3, Davenport, Short, McGee, Moore.


All-Tournament Team: Blaikley Crooks, Madison Bailey



HICKORY 54, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 12


Alexander 0 0 6 6 -- 12
Hickory 15 18 11 10 -- 54


ALEXANDER 12 -- Sharpe 4, Glenn 2, Hagy 2, Stikeleather 2, Jenkins 2
HICKORY 54 -- Mikaya Hill 11, Darden 6, Paradine 8, Iness Knox 21, Lafevers 5, Soublet 1, Johnson 1, Byrd 1


NORTH LINCOLN 67, EAST GASTON 62


North Lincoln 16 15 18 18 67
East Gaston 13 12 18 19 62


North Lincoln Rachel Seagle 22, Sylvia Burroughs 17, Aly Wadkovsky 13, Ashlyn White 7, Dylan Ambrose 3, Addie Reid 2, Aniya McLean 1


Stuart Cramer Carley Womack 26, Ranija Hamilton 13, Nyla Lewis 10, Karis Peterson 7, Meghan Kimbril 3, Reece Wolfe 2, Alysha Woody 1


Notes: North Lincoln will play Highland Tech tomorrow at 11:00 AM


NEWTON-CONOVER 60, BUNKER HILL 51


Newton-Conover 15 4 12 13 16 -- 60
Bunker Hill 19 16 2 7 7 -- 51


NEWTON-CONOVER 60 -- Chyna Cornwell 32, Walton 9, Artis 2, Peters 7, Grace Loftin 10
BUNKER HILL 51 -- Bryant 4, Maddie Stotts 17, Linebarger 5, Crystany White 12, Addie Wray 11, Hamlett 2


R-S CENTRAL 85, AC REYNOLDS 59

RS-Central 22 28 13 22 = 85

AC Reynolds 15 04 22 18 = 59


SOUTH CALDWELL 35, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 28


South Caldwell 4 15 7 9 -- 35
St. Stephens 2 1 9 16 -- 28


SOUTH CALDWELL 35 -- Everhart 6, Austin 8, Huggins 5, Miller 9, Wynn 7
ST. STEPHENS 28 -- Rhodes 9, Alaysha McHenry 11, Abbott 3, Pilkenton 2, Winkler 2, McGlamery 1

