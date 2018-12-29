Friday’s basketball roundup: Christian star wins dunkout; Carmel escpase Arby’s upset bid

Elevator
↑Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln girls: 37 points, six rebounds, four steals, four assists and three blocks in a 73-70 loss to Concord Robinson.
↑South Meck New Year’s Classic All-Tournament Team: Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell; Shariah Gaddy, South Meck; Jordan McLaughlin, Berry; Rickyia Evans, Byrnes; Madi Reed, Cardinal Gibbons; Jada Burton, Northwestern; Tanajah Hayes, Vance; Lucy Vanderbeck, Ardrey Kell; Excellenxt Greer, Vance
↑Community School of Davidson: won the Laurie Ann Cruise Tournament with wins against Albemarle, Concord and Mount Pleasant. CSD’s Sage Alexander, Austin Fekete named All Tournament and Brandon Ellington named Most Valuable Player.
↑Efosa U-Edosomwan, Charlotte Christian: 6-2 senior guard showed off some major bounce in winning the Hoodie’s Classic dunk contest Friday.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Ralph Black, Vance: 27 points, six rebounds, six steals, four assists in a 64-57 win over South Meck.
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover girls: How you top a 33-points, 29-rebounds in the opening game of the DICKS’ Sporting Goods Classic Thursday? Friday, Cornwell led her team to a 60-51 overtime win over Bunker Hill with this stat line: 32 points, on 14-for-23 shooting, 28 rebounds, seven blocks and one steal.
Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford: S.C. preseason all-state star had 31 points in a 74-61 win over Mauldin. Mauldin’s AJ Jackson also had 31.
Nyla McGill, Providence girls: Had 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists in 45-42 win over Charlotte Catholic Friday. She had 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists against Fort Mill Nation Ford Thursday. Providence is 9-1.
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton: 37 points in an 86-66 win over Gastonia Highland Tech at the People’s Bank Holiday Classic.
Friday’s boys basketball capsules
CCS: 13 6 17 19 55
Train: 18 9 11 11 49
CCS: Donovan Gregory 15, DeAngelo Epps 14, Maide 5, Jake Boggs 12, Pierre 7, Gwynn 2
Trin: Stan Turnier 17, Ethan Hodge 16, Hardaway 6, Kenemore 4, Rice 2, Brian 2, Stahlman 2
Notable: Carmel rallied from a 27-19 halftime deficit at the Arby’s Classsic. The Cougar advance to Saturday’s semifinal against uford (GA) at 7 p.m.
DAVIDSON DAY 94, NORTH DAVIDSON 78
DDS - 36 16 23 19 = 94
NDHS - 12 23 16 27= 78
DDS: Wolter 2, Baucom 6, Bryce Alfino 19, Jackson Threadgill 26, Adam Brazil 14, Breunig 7, Huntley 4, Coble 4, Luke Robinson 12
NDHS: Themus Fulks 38, Wilson 3, Brerhart 2, Yokley 2, Jamarien Dalton 13, Green 8, Landon Moore 12
Records: Davidson Day Patriots: 10-2; North Davidson Black Knights 3-2
Highlights: Jr. Jackson Threadgill led DDS with 26 pts, Soph. Bryce Alfino added 19, while Jr. Mark Breunig chipped in with 7 pts., 9 assists, and 5 steals. Sr. Themus Fulks of North Davidson scored a game-high 38 pts.
Notes: Davidson Day will play The Burlington School tomorrow (12/29) at 4:30p in the 5th place game of the Sheetz Holiday Classic in High Point.
Christ the King 30 34 -- 64
South Meck - 14 14 8 21 = 57
Vance - 18 22 9 15 = 64
South Meck: Bryson Nesbit 4, Donte Wiggins 4, Cole Mallory 15, Darien Hayes 13, Ben Hollifield 5, Matt Kupreanik 2, Barrett Funderburke 3, Deshawn White 1, Zae Robinson 10
Vance: RJ Black 27, Brandin Biedleman 14, Daniel Ransom 1, Daniel Sanford 7, Myles Vinson 3, Donald Hill 9, Tre’von Barnes 1, Jheison Saunds 2
WANDO 33, PROVIDENCE DAY 24
Providence Day 15 9 24
Wando HS 18 15 33
PDS: Patterson 6, Harrison 2, Cowan 5, Miralia 6, Zanoni 3, Brighton 2
WHS: Laydon 6, Brown 6, Freeling 5, Harding 4, Turney 2, Washington 8, Andrews 2
Records: WHS: (7-3) PDS: (7-8)
Asheville Christian 09 17 11 22 = 59
Concord First Assembly - 20 17 15 8 = 60
Charlotte Catholic - 9 12 15 15 = 51
CFA: Benhem - 18, Traore - 14, Cupples - 13
CC: Thomas - 14, Robbe - 8, Pino - 7
Notes: Myers Park vs Concord First Assembly @ 7 for Championship of Myers Park/Mellow Mushroom; Catholic vs Weddington @ 3 for 3rd place
FREEDOM 102, DRAUGHN 71
Freedom 34 18 21 29 = 102
Gaston Day 12 11 16 29 68
LINCOLNTON 86, HIGHLAND TECH 66
(Highland): Q1:11 Q2:27 Q3:46 Q4:66
(Lincolnton): Q1:25 Q2:48 Q3;68
Highland Tech(66)-Will Porter 21pts, -Kobe Christian 16pts, Tyler McCurdy 12pts
Lincolnton(86)-Kris Robinson 37pts, -Davis Grooms 11 -Malcom Derr 10
HICKORY 45, NEWTON-CONOVER 42
Newton-Conover 16 2 16 8 -- 42
Hickory 14 11 10 10 -- 45
NEWTON-CONOVER 42 -- Matthew Martinez 11, McCarthern 4, Brandon Johnson 10, Trey Kennedy 13, Davis 2, Danner 2
HICKORY 45 --Abernathy 8, Amos 6, Clark 2, Cody Young 13, Joyner 6, Izard 2, Culbreath 3, Long 5
MCDOWELL 64, EAST BURKE 49
MAIDEN 55, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 41
Pine Lake 5 14 17 24 60
S Iredell 17 19 19 15 70
PLP - Derek Finizio 16 Doroodchi 7 Shirley 7 L Johnson 6 Houchins 5 Workman 5 D Johnson 3 Wagner 3 Morgan 3 Drakeford 2 Forest 2 Bushrod 1
SI - Lichty 18 Edds 16 Everhart 13 Dowdy 7 Aeschilman 6 Oghety 4 Dulin 2 Barnette 2 Uphoff 2
Fort Mill 15 23 11 21 70
Westside 12 18 18 23 71
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 31, Keyan Mims 14, Will Ross 13, Carson Morton 8, Lawrence Adams 3, Tearance Darby 1
Westside- Traye Carson 25, Odarius Cade 15, Paul Johnson 13, KD Miles 8, Ty Danzy 6, Xavier Thornton 4
First Baptist (SC) 39 23 62
Providence Day 29 27 56
FB: Mikey Dukes 15, Powell 5, Weekley 4, Devin Dean 24, McNeil 6, Washington 2, Brown 2, Crawford 4
PDS: Drew Patterson 18, Cyncier Harrison 16, Cowan 3, Miralia 8, Zanoni 8, Ratchford 3
FB (5-4) PDS (7-9)
Friday’s girls basketball capsules
BUTLER 57, NORTH MECKLENBURG 51
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 68, INDEPENDENCE 50
Carmel Christian - 21 12 14 21 - 68
Independence - 17 6 17 10 - 50
Carmel Christian- Ann Elizabeth Nichols 19, Amaya Glenn 18, Olivia Boyce 17, DeJesse 8, Mendieta 6
Independence - Braylyn Milton 21, Sharonda Smith 11, Gracie Breckenridge 10, Anderson 4, Flynn 2, Wilson 2
Notable: Carmel- Career high for freshman Nichols. The next 2 highest scorers (Glenn and Boyce) are both eighth graders. Carmel Christian will face West Charlotte in the QCC Championship on Saturday.
DDS Mallorie Haines 5 7 31 Brown 1 1 5 Jo. Wiles 1 0 2 Je. Wiles 1 0 2 Otto 1 0 2 Tejeda 0 1 1
MIC Zahra Bichara 6 3 15 Cruz 2 0 4 Hatztopolous 1 1 3
Notable: DDS now 11-2 reaches Craze tournament final Saturday 12/29 at 4pm vs. Undefeated NCISAA 2A opponent O’neal school; DDS junior guard Nevaeh Brown added 8 rebounds and 7 assist in the win.
GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 57, PROVIDENCE DAY 34
PDS 3-9-8-14—34
GRC 18-16-10-13—57
PDS MiLea Owens 11 Morgan Kelson 11 Gutierrez 5 Godwin 2 Levitz 3 Naod 2
GRC- Hayley Harrison 19 Jasmine Flowers 10 Wilson 8 Bell 2 T.Flowers 7 Gray 2 Anderson 6 Flanery 3
PDS Record 7-8
MALLARD CREEK 80, EAST LINCOLN 77
Mallard Creek 19 10 17 11 8 15 80
East Lincoln 17 16 13 11 8 12 7
East Lincoln (1-0, 8-1): Sidney Dollar 24, Myles Adams 11, John Bean 15, Justin Kuthan 16, Ben Zirkle 10, Ethan Staples 0, Petey Nichols 0, Jeremiah Jones 1, Logan Craig 0
Mallard Creek (2-0, 8-2): Sincere Washington 2, Demetrius Dixon 6, Kameron Ross 26, Justin Taylor 15, Kaleb Baker 17, Adrian Suffern 4, Shaun Neely 10
Notable: East Lincoln will play the Victory Christian Kings tomorrow at 5:30 PM in the 3rd place game of the East Lincoln Winter Jam, while Mallard Creek will be in the championship game at 8:30 PM against the AL Brown Wonders.
PROVIDENCE 45 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 42
PROVIDENCE - 11 18 6 10 = 45
CATHOLIC - 12 9 6 15 = 42
PHS: Nyla McGill 18, Lili Bowen 4, Cameron Mulkey 4, Jaylynn Askew 4, Grace Shires 5, Eva Butler 4, Marlow Chapman 2, Averie DiBenedetto 4
CCHS: Bartolina 11, Walton 4, Flatau 15, Green 2, Darling 6, Epperson 2, Thompson 1, Cullicerto 1
Records: Providence: 9-1 (2-0)
Comments: Nyla McGill with back to back double doubles – yesterday vs Nation Ford 25 pts, 10 rebounds, 6 assists. Today vs Catholic – 18 pts, 10 rebounds, 5 assists
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 69, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 31
SM 20 12 11 26 69
NW 3 11 8 9 31
SM- Shariah Gaddy 18, J’adn Alexander 12, Mallory Justis 11, Brown 7, Feit 5, Blair-Young 9, Houpt 2, Olmeda 3, Johnston 2.
NW- Chitwood 2, Southall 4, Jordan 2, Bumpers 14, McMullen 4, West 5
BERRY 34, CARDINAL GIBBONS 27
B 17 6 4 7 34
CG 4 4 3 18 27
B- Jordan McLaughlin 13, Terry 9, Shipman 4, Bazemore 2, Haskins 3, Carlton 3
CG- Reed 4, Kimmel 2, S. Bonella 3, A. Benella 6, Hawkins 1, Nereu 4, Oguama 9
VANCE 54, ARDREY KELL 45
V- 14 10 19 11 54
AK- 13 10 11 11 45
Vance- Wall 6, Barringer 9, Marshall 2, Greer 10, Reed 2, Morgan 6, Hayes 8, T. Moreland 5, A. Moreland 6
Ardrey Kell- Palmer 2, Rogers 3, Miller 8, Lucy Vanderbeck 11, Harding 2, Michelle Ojo 19
WEST CHARLOTTE 62, PINEWOOD PREP 39
Weddington 17 10 15 16 58
Myers Park 06 13 14 17 50
Weddington - Karrah Katzbach 23, Anna James 10, Miranda Barron 14, Swilling 4, Cunningham 5, Beck 2,
Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 23, Nia Nelson 10, Woollen 2, Wimpel 2, Clamp 2, Muhammad 2, Shire 8, Harrell 2
AVERY 63, CENTRAL CABARRUS 54
BYRNES 41, CLOVER 40
C 8 6 12 14 40
B 13 11 8 9 41
Clover- Wade 2, Walls 9, Deal 9, Carter 6, Ballard 8, Thomas 3, Bertwell 2, Farmer 1
Byrnes- Burton 7, Evans 11, McMillian 6, Scott 2, Gilliam 3, Crocker 4, Simpson 8
CONCORD CANNON 45, RIDGELAND-HARDEEVILLE 26
Cannon School 15 9 5 16 - - 43
Ridgeland Hardeeville HS 4 6 5 11 - - 26
Cannon School 43- Reigan Richardson 24 Wood 8, Livingston 8, Davis 2, Dickerson 2, Galloway 1
Records: Cannon School: 8-3
Notes: Reigan Richardson Double-Double 24 points and 10 Rebounds. Cannon School plays the Winner of Northwood Academy vs Great Bridge Christian (VA) at 11:30am tomorrow at the Carolina Invitational in Charleston, SC.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 49, NORTHWOOD ACADEMY 47
CONCORD ROBINSON 73, EAST LINCOLN 70
EAST BURKE 55, ASHEVILLE 34
FRED T. FOARD 59, MAIDEN 56
Maiden 9 14 22 11 -- 56
Foard 26 15 4 14 -- 59
FOARD 59 -- Destiny Garvin 11, Cameron Ekonomon 15, Paiden Dula 10, Alexis Wolgemuth 18, Hill 4, Deal 1
MAIDEN 46 -- Maggie Andrews 12, Lainee Hentschel 14, Glover 4, Bohemier 4, Sigmon 7, Keener 6, Rice 2, Mingus 7
Newton-Conover 15 4 12 13 16 -- 60
R-S CENTRAL 85, AC REYNOLDS 59
