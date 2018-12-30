Saturday’s Regional Roundup: Christian pulls off big upset at Hoodie’s

Elevator
↑Catawba Bandys girls defense: held Lincolnton to eight points in the second and third quarters of a 40-27 win at the People’s Bank championship. MVP Macy Rummage had 11 for Bandys.
↑Gastonia Forestview: will honor former stars Shannon Smith and Kelsey Harris before a home game with rival Gastonia Ashbrook Jan. 4. The duo, both 2010 grads, led Forestview to a 111-11 record in their careers and a 47-1 mark against conference opponents. In 2010, the pair led Forestview to the N.C. 3A state title.
↑Davidson Day girls: upset previously unbeaten Southern Pines O’Neal (10-1) 51-47 to win the Craze Sports tournament Saturday. Nevaeh Brown had 22 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and five assists to lead Davidson Day (12-2) in what could be a preview of the N.C. Independent Schools 2A state final.
↑Charlotte Country Day: beat Gaston Christian 53-49 to win the WNC Holiday Classic. Alex Tabor (15 points Saturday) and Richard Gillespie (8) made the all-tournament team.
Hoodie’s Roundup: Ardrey Kell’s Stankavage looks like a star, #BIG5, capsules, photos
Video reaction from Charlotte Christian’s Hoodie’s Classic upset
Charlotte Christian upsets Long Island Lutheran at Hoodie’s
The 2018 Hoodie’s House Hoops Classic crowned a local champion Saturday night as the Charlotte Christian Knights downed the Long Island (NY) Lutheran Crusaders 54-39 at Rocky River High School.
Seth Bennett poured in a game-high 22 points for Christian while Efosa U-Edosomwan added 15 for the Knights. Jalen Celestine paced the Crusaders with 15 points
“We knew we had to make shots tonight,” said Christian coach Shonn Brown. “You look at Seth Bennett, you look at Peter (Lash) hitting that 3-pointer and we were fortunate to make shots tonight. That forced them to really stretch out and guard us, and then Paul Hudson went to work in the middle.”
Christian handed Long Island Lutheran (8-1) its first loss of the season while the Knights improved to (14-1).
Christian took a 16-7 first-quarter lead thanks to an eight-point period by U-Edosomwan. Bennett took over in the second half with 13 of his game-high 20 points in the final two quarters. The Knights lead by seven at the half and never trailed the entire game.
Long Island Lutheran had a big height advantage over Christian with six players that were 6 feet, 5 inches or taller. The tallest, 6-9 Crusaders’ center Essam Mostafa, was held in check by the smaller Knights and finished with only seven points.
“It was another great year,” said Tournament Founder and Director Jeff Hood. “It was a very talented group of teams and players we had from around the country. It was great to see one of our local teams step up to the challenge and beat a nationally-ranked team (Long Island Lutheran – ranked No. 23 by Max Preps).
THREE WHO MATTERED:
(Seth Bennett – Charlotte Christian) Named the tournament MVP, Bennett led was the key performer for the Knights, especially in the semi-finals and finals where he led Christian in scoring with 15 and 20 points respectively.
(Jalen Celestine – Long Island Lutheran) Tied for the championship game’s second-leading scorer with 15 points but could have had more had he not gotten into foul trouble and missed a large portion of the second half
(Efosa U-Edosomwan – Charlotte Christian) Named to the All-Tournament team and also won the Hoodies Classic dunking contest.
WORTH MENTIONING:
Christian advanced to the championship game with victories over South Atlanta and Nazareth Regional (NY). Long Island Lutheran worked its way into the final with wins against Charlotte’s Ardrey Kell and Holly Springs (NC).
The Knights were the first local team to win the Hoodies’ national tournament since Providence Day won back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016. Christian and Providence Day are the only two Mecklenburg County teams to win since the tournament began 18 years ago.
THEY SAID IT: “We just played nice, sound defense. We were beating our man to the spot and not failing. We played defense with our feet and not with our hands. That’s what we do every day in practice.” Christian’s Efosa U-Edosomwan on the Knights’ defense in holding the Crusaders to only 39 points.
WHAT’S NEXT: Charlotte Christian plays next on Friday, January 4 in Raleigh facing Ravenscroft, while Long Island Lutheran will play a first-round game in the Apparel Challenge in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, January 6.
-- Tim Donelli
Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Jaden Bradley, DJ Nix, Concord Cannon: In a 66-60 win over Downey (Fla.) Christian, Nix had 23 points, six rebounds and Bradley had 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds. Downey features YouTube sensation Julian Newman. He had 17 points and four rebounds.
Zaria Clark, Gaston Day girls: 19 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists in a 54-39 win over Independence at the Queen City Clash. Clark, a sophomore, made the all-tournaent team. Teammate Olivia King, a Lees-McRae commit, had 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Caleb McReed, Myers Park: game-high 21 points in a 64-59 win over Concord First Assembly in the championship game of the Myers Park/Mellow Mushroom Christmas tournament. Myers Park has won six in a row heading into next Friday’s Southwestern 4A showdown with Butler.
Wendell Moore Jr., Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Concord Cox Mill: Both stars were big in Saturday’s 90-77 overtime win over Archbishop (NY) Stepinac at the Beach Ball Classic. Stone-Carrawell, signed to Charlotte, had 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Moore Jr., signed to Duke, had 38 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He made 12-of-14 free throws.
Patrick Williams, Cartier Jernigan, West Charlotte: sparked 75-61 win over Raleigh Leesville Road at the John Wall Holiday Tournament in Raleigh. Williams had 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Jernigan had 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.
All-Tournament Teams
Hoodie’s Classic: Seth Bennett, Charlotte Christian (MVP); Efosa U-Edosomwan, Charlotte Christian; Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell; Andre Curbelo, Long Island (NY) Lutheran; Matt Mayers, Monsignor (NY) Scanlan (Charlotte Christian beat nationally ranked Long Island Lutheran 54-39 in the final).
DICKS’ Sporting Goods Boys: Jem Lowrance, Alexander Central; Christian Ramseur, Bunker Hill; Andrew Bishop, Foard; Davis Amos (MVP), Cody Young, Jaylin Harper, Hickory; Montrell Stinson, Caleb McDaniel, Maiden; Matthew Martinez, Newton-Conover; Justin Eggers, South Caldwell; Axavier Byrd, St. Stephens
DICKS’ Sporting Goods Girls: Lanie Hammer, Alexander Central; Crystany White, Bunker Hill; Alexis Wolgemuth, Foard; Iness Knox, MiKayla Hill, Hickory; Lainee Hentschel, Maiden; Chyna Cornwell (MVP), Grace Loftin, Jahlea Peters, Newton-Conover; Taylor Austin, South Caldwell; Alaysha McHenry, St. Stephens
East Lincoln Winter Jam girls: Hailey Nance, Ashlyn Dotson and MVP Michaela Lane of Butler were among the all-tournament team. Butler beat Kings Mountain 64-24 in the final.
Lee County Yellow Jacket Classic: Rocky River’s Toby Forte, Narique Smith (MVP), Nicholas Burns (Rocky River beat Hoke County 65-44 in the final).
People’s Bank Girls: Stuart Cramer- Carly Womack; Highland Tech- Marjan (MJ) Onaforwara; North Lincoln- Rachel Seagle; East Gaston- AJ Price; West Lincoln- Kinsley Gilmore; Bandys- Asisa McLean; Bandys- Logan Dutka; Lincolnton- Ashlyn Rhyne; Lincolnton- Joslyn Killian; MVP- Bandys- Macy Rummage (Bandys beat Lincolnton 40-27 in tournament final)
People’s Bank Boys: Stuart Cramer- Kendall Karr; East Gaston- Aaron LeGrand; West Lincoln- Seth Willis; Highland Tech- Kobe Christian; Bandys- Charlie Styborski; Lincolnton-Kris Robinson; Lincolnton- Davis Grooms; North Lincoln- Daniel Carter; North Lincoln- Will Dedmon; MVP- Jack Carter- North Lincoln (North Lincoln beat Lincolnton 71-65 in the final)
Queen City Girls: Ann Elizabeth Nichols, Olivia Boyce, Amaya Glenn, Carmel among those selected. Carmel beat West Charlotte 70-66 in the final.
Saturday’s Boys Capsules
BUTLER 69, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 52
South Meck - 10 13 10 19 = 52
Butler - 19 16 17 17 = 69
South Meck: Barrett Funderburke 8, Darien Hayes 8, Cole Mallory 4, Bryson Nesbit 6, Matt Kupreanik 2, Zae Robinson 6, Donte Wiggins 11, Deshawn White 2, Max McKittrick 5
Butler: Raquan Brown 13, Rajuan Connor 11, Christian Rudisell 6, Brayden Dixon 4, Jordan McPhatter 16, Moses Payne 6, Patrick Wessler 3, Carson Evans 2, Jonathan Aguilar 2, Chase Stinson 6
Notable: Raquan Brown was first team All-Tournament at Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest
Butler 9-2 plays Jan. 4th home vs Myers Park
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 67, BUFORD (GA) 62
CCS: 21 15 20 11 -- 67
BHS: 8 16 21 17 -- 62
CCS: Donovan Gregory 7, DeAngelo Epps 16, Marten Maide 10, Jake Boggs 5, Myles Pierre 20, Kenny Gwynn 4, Myles Hunter 5
Burford: Marcus Watson 22, Eric Coleman 13, Nixton 9, Young 6, Miller 6, Green 4, Williams 2
Notable: Carmel advances to Arby’s (TN) Classic Final Monday at 6:30pm vs Bearden (AL)
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 53, GASTON CHRISTIAN 49
Country Day (53) 13 20 10 10
Gaston Christian (49) 17 14 10 8
Country Day - 53 Alex Tabor 15, Rylan McLaurin 12, Ray 9, R. Gillespie 8, Browner 6, Williams 3
Gaston Christian - 49 M. Gordon 20, Gillis 8, Stewart 6, Venn 6, Lanier 5, Peters 4
Notable: Country Day wins WNC Holiday Classic Championship (Asheville, NC); Rylan McLaurin, Alex Tabor and Richard Gillespie makes to All-Tournament Team.
Records: Country Day 12-4, Gaston Christian 6-4
CHARLOTTE LATIN 60, XAVIER (OHIO) 54
GCA KNOXVILLE 49, QUEEN’S GRANT 33
Queen’s Grant - 5 13 10 5 - 33
GCA Knoxville - 12 16 11 5 - 49
Queen’s Grant - Jah’Quez Sanders 16, Williams 6, Boyette 4, Craig 4, Murphy 3
GCA Knoxville - G. Ledford 23, BJ Marable 11, Crawley 6, Geer 5, Riggs 4
Queen’s Grant Notes: Queen’s Grant finishes 4th in the 8 team WNC Holiday Classic.
KEENAN (SC) 60, INDEPENDENCE 58
Concord First Assembly - 15 12 13 19 = 59
Myers Park - 8 26 16 14 = 64
CFA - Benham 18, Traore 15, Hien 10
MP - Caleb McReed 21, Drake Maye 18, Jacob Newman 8, Duwe Farris 7
Notable: Myers Park wins Mellow Mushroom Holiday Classic. MP has won 6 in a row and returns to action Jan. 4 at Butler.
PROVIDENCE DAY 59, PALMETTO CHRISTIAN 40
Palmetto Christian 13 27 40
Providence Day 26 33 59
PDS: Patterson 8, Kintzinger 5, Cynicer Harrison 10, Michael Zanoni 10, Cowan 4, Asrat 3, Brighton 6, Ratchford 1, Olin 4, Miralia 4, Reeves 4
Records: PDS (8-9) PCA (3-6)
ST. EDWARD (OH) 59, NORTH MECKLENBURG 57
North Mecklenburg 27 30 -- 57
St Edward 26 33 -- 59
NORTH MECKLENBURG 57 -- Anderson 8, Artis 5, Tristan Maxwell 20, Givens 2, Chris Ford 11, Trayden Williams 11
ST EDWARD 59 -- Demetrius Terry 10, Fostr 7, Grant Huffman 13, Devontae Blanton 12, Crane 4, Ogle 9, Knight 4
VANCE 75, GASTONIA HUSS 42
Vance 17 14 21 23 Final 75
Hunter Huss 11 14 10 7 42
VANCE 75 -- Black 2, Hill 4, Beidleman 31, Ransom 13, Barnes 3, Sanford 6, Hodges 7, Saunds 9
Highlights: Beidleman: Career High 31 points, 10 assists; Saunds: 9 Points, 10 Rebounds, 4 Assists; Ransom: 13 points, 7 Rebounds
WEST CHARLOTTE 75, RALEIGH LEESVILLE ROAD 61
Leesville 18 10 20 13 -- 61
West Charlotte 11 30 9 25 -- 75
LEESVILLE ROAD 61 -- Jaron Vanhoosier 16, Carter Whitt 21, Martin 2, Carawan 6, Wilson 9, Hakerem 7
WEST CHARLOTTE 75 -- Cartier Jernigan 16, Patrick Williams 21, Thomas 7, Magness 6, Dow 2, Devontez Walker 15, Harris 8
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 44, NEWTON-CONOVER 35
Alexander 10 8 13 13 -- 44
Newton 8 9 11 7 -- 35
ALEXANDER 44 -- Elder 4, Jem Lowrance 15, Stikeleather 4, Benfield 3, Wooten 3, Presnell 3, Kerley 6, Strickland 6
NEWTON 35 -- Matthew Martinez 13, McCarthern 2, Covington 5, Johnson 1, Kennedy 9, Davis 1, Danner 4
CATAWBA BANDYS 69, HIGHLAND TECH 63
Bandys 15 14 11 18 -- 69
Highland 15 25 13 10 -- 63
Highland Tech(63) -Kobe Christian 28pt;-Will Porter 12pts
Bandys(69)-Charlie Styborski 28pts, -Hunter Clanton 11
CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 78, NEWTON FOARD 57
Foard 16 7 12 22 -- 57
Bunker Hill 18 15 24 21 -- 78
FOARD 57 -- Whitener 9, Skeens 2, Abernathy 5, Pena 7, Lackey 2, Hemphill 7, Frye 2, Pena 5, Sollid 4, Colosimo 6, Bishop 8
BUNKER HILL 78 -- Carlos Fletcher 12, Isenhour 6, Anderson 5, Christian Ramseur 10, Murray 8, Hush 8, Hildebran 7, Stamey 4, Khamphengphet 4, C. Sigmon 5, M. Sigmon 2, Kee 4
CONCORD COX MILL 90, ARCHBISHOP STEPINAC 77 OT
Stepinac 45 26 6 -- 77
Cox Mill 41 30 19 -- 90
STEPINAC 77 -- RJ Davis 23, Sanchez 5, Gibbs 2, Bangura 4, Justiin Morety 17, Eduard Minaya 15, Matt Brand 11
COX MILL 90 -- Wendell Moore Jr. 38, Sedegren 2, Khalid Davis 1, Caleb Stone-Carrawell 24, Malcolm Morgan 12, Cline 5, Baker 2
FORT MILL 71, WOODMONT 42
Fort Mill 11 17 25 18 71
Woodmont 7 7 17 11 42
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 27, Keyan Mims 10, Brandon Wingo 9, Carson Morton 8, Will Ross 4, Lawrence Adams 4, Tearance Darby 3, Simon Wallace 3, Cabe Christopher 3
Woodmont- Braylen Wilson 13, Christian Rivera 11, Ashton Arnold 7, Ahmad Williams 6, Micah King 3, Alon Barksdale 2
Notes- Fort Mill improves to 14-2, and will play Jan 11th at home vs Rock Hill.
GREENVILLE (SC) 72, FORT MILL NATION FORD 59
Nation Ford 13 14 18 14 -- 59
Greenville 14 17 17 24 -- 72
NATION FORD 59 -- Shaman Alston 13, Smith 9, Zeb Graham 12, Bryant 7, Burnham 8, Heath 2, Heckaman 2, Wilke 3, Chatham 3
GREENVILLE 72 -- Malik Norris 14, Dorian Williams 25, Quinton Johnson 11, Fritzche 4, Sanders 2, JQ Jones 15
HICKORY 55, MAIDEN 53
Hickory 9 16 7 23 -- 55
Maiden 12 9 14 18 - 53
HICKORY 55 -- Abernathy 8, Davis Amos 17, Joyner 6, Clark 2, Cody Young 13, Harper 6, Long 3
MAIDEN 53 -- Caleb McDaniel 14, Boyles 4, Montrell Stinson 22, Ly 3, High 6, Wicker 4
HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 46, SOUTH CALDWELL 35
South Caldwell 3 10 7 15 -- 35
St. Stephens 14 15 10 7 -- 46
SOUTH CALDWELL 35 - Raynor 8, Justin Eggers 14, Collins 5, Kirby 6, Piercy 2
ST STEPHENS 46 -- Byrd 7, Ikardd 5, Will Rose 11, Walker 3, McPherson 9, Ikard 8, Woy 1, Cecil 2
KINGS MOUNTAIN 80, GASTON DAY 67
Gaston Day 13 15 16 23 67
NORTH LINCOLN 71, LINCOLNTON 65
Lincolnton 18 12 20 8 7 -- 65
North Lincoln 16 12 15 15 13 -- 71
LINCOLNTON 65 -- Kris Robinson 34, David Grooms 15
NORTH LINCOLN 71 -- Jack Carter 26, Jake Quilla 13, Daniel Carter 10
PINE LAKE PREP 84, LAKE NORMAN 62
Pine Lake 19 17 10 18 64
L. Norman 14 20 13 15 62
PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 13 Grant Wagner 12 Justin Workman 11 Finizio 8 Drakeford 8 Doroodchi 7 Shirley 3 Morgan 2
LN - Zach Schultz 21 Adams 16 Welsh 8 Rossi 7 Edmonson 6 Haglan 2 Courtney 2
CONCORD CANNON 66, DOWNEY CHRISTIAN 60
Cannon 17 15 14 20 -- 66
Downey 12 15 21 12 -- 60
CANNON 66 -- Elrod 3, H. Alexander 9, Jaden Bradley 22, DJ Nix 23, T. Alexander 6, Dibble 3
DOWNEY CHRISTIAN 60 -- Emmanuel Maldado 12, Julian Newman 17, Felix 5, Eduardo Peralta 20, Diaz 2, Valdez 4
EAST LINCOLN 60, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 53
East Lincoln 11 18 11 20 60
Victory Christian 19 9 10 15 53
East Lincoln (1-0, 9-1): Myles Adams 11, John Bean 15, Justin Kuthan 27, Ben Zirkle 2, Ethan Staples 0, Petey Nichols 0, Jeremiah Jones 5, Logan Craig 0
Victory Christian (0-0, 8-5): Seth Smith 23, Vasileios Gountopoulos 6, Adarius Evans 4, Cedric Patterson 16, Tyreke Thompson 4
Saturday’s Girls Capsules
BUTLER 64, KINGS MOUNTAIN 24
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 70, WEST CHARLOTTE 66, OT
Carmel Christian - 21 13 14 14 8 - 70
West Charlotte - 15 13 20 14 4 - 66
Carmel Christian- Olivia Boyce 20, Amaya Glenn, 15, Jacqueline DeJesse 10, Ann Elizabeth Nichols 10, Mendieta 7, Harry 6
West Charlotte - DaNya Hamilton 21, Halle Chaffin 16, Kamiah Moore 11, Davis 8, Paul 5, Champy 5, Holly 2
Notable: CCS wins their second consecutive Queen City Class Championship. Nichols (9th), Boyce (8th), and Glenn (8th) selected to the all-tournament team.
CHARLOTT CATHOLIC 63, CENTRAL PAGELAND 20
Catholic 19 19 11 14 -- 63Central 2 4 4 10 -- 20
Catholic 63 -- Kaitlin Coleman 16, Dane Bertolina 15, Epperson 9, Thompson 7, Flatau 4, Walton 3, Cullicerto 3, Petras 2, Falcone 2, Schroeder 1, Lang 1
Central 20 -- Price 7, Hamilton 6, Chambers 3, Vanderpoole 2, Davis 2
Notable: Kaitlin Coleman scored a career high 16 points, and Dane Bertolina scored 15 points all in the first half.
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 47, PINEWOOD PREP 40
Country Day 14 11 16 6 -- 47
Pinewood Prep 13 14 7 6 -- 40
CD (47) Hudson Rixham 14, Mary Holland Waters 14, Rucker 7, O’Neil 6, Sasz 5, Corey 1
PP (40) Mangas 15, Lewis 7, Powell 5, Riddick 5, Robertson 4, Westen 3, Zhang 2, McKinney 1
Records : CD 6-7 PP 6-6
CATAWBA BANDYS 40, LINCOLNTON 27
Bandys 5 13 8 14 -- 40
Lincolnton 10 2 6 9 -- 27
BANDYS 40 -- Marcy Rummage 11, Alisa McLean 11, Logan Dutka 7
LINCOLNTON 27 -- Allyson Rhyne 13, Joylynn Killian 8
DAVIDSON DAY 51, SOUTHERN PINES O’NEAL 47
DDS 12 7 17 15 51
O’Neal 12 4 20 11 47
DDS Nevaeh Brown 6 1 22 Mallorie Haines 3 2 16 Roberts 1 1 6 Je. Wiles 1 0 3 Jo. Wiles 1 0 2 Otto 1 0 2
O’Neal Hadiya Balser 7 1 19 Ralayah McRae 4 5 13 Keionna Love 3 1 10 Balser 1 1 3 McHarney 0 2 2
Notable: DDS Girls win the Craze Sports Invitational Holiday tournament championship and improve to 12-2 on the year. Junior guard Nevaeh Brown added 12 rebounds 5 assist and 6 steals in this big NCISAA 2A battle....O’Neal School suffers their first loss and is now 10-1 on the year.
PROVIDENCE 61 HOUGH 42
PROVIDENCE - 10 14 23 14 = 61
HOUGH - 5 14 12 11 = 42
PHS: Nyla McGill 17, Lili Bowen 12, Cameron Mulkey 4, Jaylynn Askew 2, Grace Shires 6, Eva Butler 4, Marlow Chapman 2, Averie DiBenedetto 3, Erin Miller 2, Lauren Cope 6, Brynn Harrison 3
HHS: Frino 7, Mroz 9, Phocas 4, Swartz 4, Sell 7, Martin 2, Polito 9
Records: Providence: 10-1 (2-0)
Comments: Every player for Providence scored today. Nyla McGill averaged 20 pts, 10 reb, 7 assists and 4 steals per game in the Myers Park Mellow Mushroom Holiday Classic.
CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 55, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 41
Alexander Central 10 16 8 7 -- 41
Bunker HIll 13 14 12 16 -- 55
ALEXANDER 41 -- Sydney Sharpe 11, Glenn 2, Hagy 4, Lanie Hammer 10, Gracie Harrington 10, Fortner 2, Kidd 2
BUNKER HILL 55 -- Bryant 6, Maddie Stotts 11, Linebarger 5, Crystany White 13, Addie Wray 20
EAST GASTON 59, WEST LINCOLN 44
West Lincoln 6 14 6 18 -- 44
East Gaston 16 17 17 9 -- 59
WEST LINCOLN 44 -- Kinsley Gilmore 12, Morgan Chapan 11
EAST GASTON 59 -- Madison Mistry 15, AJ Price 12
GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 55, EAST LINCOLN 41
GREAT BRIDGE (VA) CHRISTIAN 62, CONCORD CANNON 32
Cannon School 8 8 15 1 —32
Great Bridge 15 23 16 8 — 62
Cannon School 32- Reigan Richardson 24, Galloway 4, Evans 2, Ray 1, Davis 1
Notes: Reigan Richardson named to Carolina Invitational All-Tournament team. Averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals during the tournament.
HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 57, MAIDEN 43
Maiden 10 12 16 5 -- 43
St. Stephens 13 16 18 10 -- 57
MAIDEN 43 -- Lainee Hentschel 13, Sigmon 2, Glover 2, Andrews 6, Bohemier 3, Keener 2, Rice 4, Marley Mingus 11
ST STEPHENS 57 -- Ryleigh Rhodes 11, Elizabeth Sumpter 14, McHenry 9, Abbott 6, Winkler 6, Pilketon 5, McGlamery 6
NEWTON-CONOVER 60, HICKORY 54
Newton-Conover 16 12 6 26 -- 60
Hickory 11 14 14 15 -- 54
NEWTON 60 -- Grace Loftin 16, Chyna Cornell 16, Walto 4, Artis 6, Jahlea Peters 16, Sandel 2
HICKORY 54 -- Mikayla Hill 16, Lafevers 9, Darden 6, Paradine 4, Iness Knox 10, Soublet 8, James 1
Notable: Cornwell had 21 rebounds, eight blocks.
NORTH LINCOLN 65, HIGHLAND TECH 41
