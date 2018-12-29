Friday’s Wrestling/Swimming Report: Fayetteville school takes Holy Angels

Fayetteville Cape Fear won two weight classes and had enough depth to win the team championship of the 26th annual Holy Angels Wrestling Tournament.
About 80 schools competed in the two-day meet at Bojangles Coliseum, bringing together some of the top high school wrestling teams across the Southeast.
Cape Fear totaled 165.5 points, beating runner-up Hickory St. Stephens’ total of 149. Monroe Central Academy, with 140 points, finished third. Rounding out the top five were Avery County (136) and North Henderson (128).
Finishing sixth through 10th were Piedmont (SC) Woodmont, 125.5 points; Unionville Piedmont, Wilmington Laney and Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons tied for seventh with 123; and Hough, 112.5.
Five Charlotte-area wrestlers won weight class titles, including two from Piedmont.
The Panthers’ champs were 113-pounder Tripp Collins, a sophomore who improved his record this season to 34-2; and Josh Blatt at 132 pounds. Blatt, a senior, pinned previously unbeaten Logan Lambert of South Rowan in the finals. Lambert is the defending state 2A champion.
Other area champions were Hough’s Richard Treanor (106), a sophomore who is now 25-0; Mooresville senior Silas Shaw, now 35-0 on the season; and Gastonia Ashbrook’s Antwon McClee(285), a senior who is 25-0.
Remaining champions were Asheboro Uwharrie Charter’s Hayden Waddell (120); Trinity Wheatmore’s Ethan Oakley (126); Cape Fear’s Dallas Wilson (138); Woodmont’s Garrett Starks (152); Cameron Union Pines’ Elijah Martin (160); Cape Fear’s Jared Barbour (170); Skyland Roberson’s Anthony Johnson (182); Independence (WV) wrestler Mason Kump (195); and Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons’ Jalen Brooks (220).
The meet started in 1993 as an eight-team event at the old Charlotte Catholic High (now Holy Trinity Middle School) and moved several years ago to Bojangles Coliseum.
▪ Here’s how other area teams fared:
11. Rock Hill 109.5; 14. Mooresville 106; 15. Mallard Creek 102.5; 17. R-S Central 99.5; 18. Indian Trail Porter Ridge 94.5; 27. East Rowan 70.
30. Weddington 67; 34. (tie) Gastonia Ashbrook and China Grove Carson 62; 38. East Mecklenburg 53; 41. Olympic 49; 42. Kannapolis Brown 48.5; 43. Marvin Ridge 48; 44. Providence Day 46; 45. (tie) Fort Mill Nation Ford and South Rowan 45; 47. Ardrey Kell 44.5; 48. West Rowan 44.
50. West Mecklenburg 40.5; 51. Myers Park 39; 52. Monroe 38; 53. Waxhaw Cuthbertson 37.5; 54. Central Cabarrus 37; 56. (tie) Providence and Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 32; 58. (tie) Independence and Monroe Parkwood 30; 61. Northwest Cabarrus 28; 62. Boiling Springs Crest 27.5; 63. West Iredell 26.5; 64. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 25; 65. South Mecklenburg 21.5; 66. (tie) Charlotte Catholic and Southlake Christian 20.
71. East Gaston 14; 72. Charlotte Country Day 12; 73. Concord 11; 74. Hopewell 10; 76. Concord Jay M. Robinson 9; 77. Charlotte Christian 8.
Adam Benson Duals
This single-day dual-meet event took place at East Burke High.
Lenoir Hibriten 48, Marion McDowell 30: Max McMahan (113), Ben Winkler (132), Caden Crowe (138) and Hayden Wyke (160) scored pins for Hibriten.
Marion McDowell 54, Valdese Draughn 12: Addison Poteat (285) won by pin for Draughn.
Newton Foard 70, Wilkes Central 9: Spencer Bechtol (113), Jake Santolli (132), Josh Riggs (138), Justin Whalen (145), A.J. Wingate (160) and Hunter Lloyd (170) won by pin for the Tigers.
Newton Foard 60, North Gaston 18: Foard’s Daniel White beat C.J. McClellan 8-4 in the 195-pound match, keying the Tigers’ victory.
Newton Foard 81, Valdese Draughn 0: Five Foard wrestlers won by pin. In the closest match, 106-pounder Ian Willis edged Darughn’s Tucker Sisk 5-3.
Newton Foard 70, East Rutherford 10: Ryan Heavner (132), Josh Riggs (138), Hunter Lloyd (170), Daniel White (195) and Amorion McAfee (285) won by pin for the Tigers.
West Lincoln 70, Marion McDowell 9: Chade Norman (113) and Chance Norman (132) were among the pin winners for West Lincoln. In the closest match, McDowell’s Tobias Finn edged West Lincoln’s Luke Stewart 3-0 at 126 pounds.
West Lincoln 31, Newton Foard 29: Two penalty points against Foard in the 152-pound bout made the difference. Harley Scronce (220) and Brock Steele (285) closed out the meet with victories for West Lincoln.
Bunker Hill duals
Claremont Bunker Hill 78, Boone Watauga 6: Raul Hernandez (113), Brian Bouttavong (170), Garrett Icard (182) and Gabriel Guess (195) each won by pin in less than a minute for the Bears.
Claremont Bunker Hill 62, Sylva Smoky Mountain 11: Clayton Dobbins (138) and Aaron Bryant (220) each won 6-3 decisions for Bunker Hill against tough Smoky Mountain competition.
Newton-Conover 66, Sylva Smoky Mountain 9: Isaiah Summers (120) and Spenser Harris (126) got the Red Devils off to a quick start against Smoky Mountain with pins.
Newton-Conover 69, South Caldwell 6: The victorious Red Devils closed out the meet with six straight victories, including a 2-1 decision triumph at 285 pounds by Ryan Walker over South Caldwell’s Josh Voelkel.
South Caldwell 54, Boone Watauga 24: Steven Warren (220) and Josh Voelkel (285) closed out the meet with victories by pin for South Caldwell.
West Stokes 51, Boone Watauga 30: Jacob Ruppert (170), BenCritcher (182) and Ben Oakes (195) scored three straight pins for Watauga.
Indoor track at Hopewell
The Kannapolis Brown boys and Mallard Creek girls dominated the Hopewell Polar Bear track meet Thursday.
Team scores were not announced, but using a typical 10-8-6-4-2-1 scoring for the top six places, Kannapolis Brown would have finished with 102 points in the boys events, followed by Hopewell (79), Mallard Creek (73) and then North Mecklenburg, Vance, Community School of Davidson and Lake Norman.
Michael Lillywhite of Mallard Creek won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, and Vance’s Jaime Halton captured the 300 and 500 meter runs. Also winning two events was A.L. Brown’s Joshua Parks, who took the 55-meter hurdles and the high jump.
▪ Other winners were Jalen Neal (Brown), 55 meters; David Kitterman (Hopewell), 1,000 meters; Xavier Harris (Brown), long jump; Bryce Parker (Mallard Creek), triple jump; Kolby Clark (Hopewell), shot put; and teams from North Mecklenburg (4-by-200 relay), Vance (4-by-400 relay) and Brown (4-by-800 relay).
The traditional scoring system would have given Mallard Creek’s girls 127 points, well ahead of Vance (66). Trailing were North Mecklenburg, Lake Norman, Hopewell and Kannapolis Brown.
▪ Freshman Patrice Hinkson of North Mecklenburg had a pair of spectacular victories, winning the 1,000 meters with a time of three minutes 27.3 seconds – 12.7 seconds faster than the runner-up finisher; and the 1,600 meters in 5:58.6 – a full 29 seconds ahead of the next-best runner. Vance’s Imani Boyd won the 55-meter hurdles and the high jump.
▪ Other girls’ winners were Liberty Anderson (Mallard Creek), 55 meters; Gabrielle Thomas (Mallard Creek), 300 meters; Emma Smith (Hopewell), 500 meters; Sydney Cook (Lake Norman), 3,200 meters; Rei-Ann Dean (Mallard Creek), long jump; Nikole McCahill (Lake Norman), triple jump; and S’Khaja Charles (Vance), shot put.
Mallard Creek took the 4-by-200 and 4-by-800 relays. There were no teams for a 4-by-400 relay event.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
