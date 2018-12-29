Saturday’s Regional Holiday Tournament Scores

ARBY’S CLASSIC
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
Boys only
Saturday
(consolation bracket)
Columbia Cardinal Newman 60, Trinity (KY) 58
Mount Bethel (GA) 58, Orem (UT) 54
(championship bracket)
Carmel Christian 67, Buford (GA) 62
Knoxville (TN) Bearden 69, Wenonah 61
Monday
7th-place game: Dobyns-Bennett (TN) vs. Gate City (VA), 1
5th-place: Columbia Cardinal Newman vs. Mount Bethel (GA), 2:30
3rd-place: Buford (GA) vs. Wenonah (AL), 5
Championship: Carmel Christian vs. Knoxville (TN) Bearden, 6:30
ASHBROOK HOLIDAY HOOPSFEST
(at Gastonia Ashbrook)
Boys only
Saturday
7th-place game: Berry Academy 74, Gastonia Ashbrook 54
5th-place: Richmond Senior 58, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 57
3rd-place: Butler 69, South Mecklenburg 52
Championship: Vance 75, Gastonia Huss 42
BEACH BALL CLASSIC
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
Boys
Saturday
(consolation bracket)
Florence (MS) 58, Morgantown (WV) University 54
Concord Cox Mill 90, White Plains (NY) Bishop Stepinac 77
Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell 98, Houston Yates 87
Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 59, North Mecklenburg 57
(championship bracket)
Scott County (KY) 69, North Little Rock (ARK) 62
Los Angeles Westchester 47, Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley 45
Monday
9th place: Middle Village (NY) Christ the King vs. Myrtle Beach, noon
7th place: Florence (MS) vs. Lakewood (OH) St. Edward, 1:45
5th place: Concord Cox Mill vs. Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell, 3:30
3rd place: North Little Rock (ARK) vs. Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley, 5:30
Championship: Scott County (KY) vs. Los Angeles Westchester, 7:30
BENNIE BENNETT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
(at Clover High)
Boys only
Saturday
7th-place game: Laurens (SC) vs. Seneca (SC), score NA
5th-place: Newberry (SC) vs. Palm Coast (FL) Matanzas, score NA
3rd-place: Kettering (OH) Alter 82, Clover 43
Championship: Aiken (SC) 49, Spartanburg 47
BSN SPORTS QUEEN CITY CLASH
(at Charlotte Country Day)
Girls only
Saturday
5th-place game: Charlotte Country Day 47, Pinewood (SC) Prep 40
3rd-place: Gaston Day 54, Independence 39
Championship: Carmel Christian 70, West Charlotte 66 (OT)
BUD BLACK-DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Cherryville)
Boys
Friday
3rd-place game: Mooresville Langtree Charter 72, Forest City Chase 69
Championship game: Cherryville 82, Bessemer City 77
Girls
Friday
3rd-place game: Forest City Chase 46, Cherryville 40
Championship game: Mooresville Langtree Charter 65, Bessemer City 13
CALDWELL COUNTY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at Lenoir Hibriten)
Boys
Friday
3rd-place game: West Caldwell def. Wilkes Central, score NA
Championship game: Lenoir Hibriten 62, Gastonia Piedmont Community 47
Girls
Friday
3rd-place game: Lenoir Hibriten def. Gastonia Piedmont Community, score NA
Championship game: Wilkes Central 60, West Caldwell 24
CHESTERFIELD (SC) CLASSIC
(at Chesterfield High)
Boys only
Friday
3rd-place game: Anson County 86, Cheraw (SC) 82 (OT)
Championship game: Monroe Union Academy 48, Unionville Piedmont 47 (OT)
CHIK-FIL-A CLASSIC
(at Richland Northeast High, Columbia – two gyms)
Boys
Saturday
(National Bracket)
7th-place game: Columbia Ridge View 70, West Columbia Gray Collegiate 62
5th-place: Philadelphia Roman Catholic 72, Norcross (GA) 62
3rd-place: Sunrise (FL) Christian 55, Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s 42
Championship: Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep 55, Baltimore St. Frances 46
(American Bracket)
7th-place: Phoenix Hillcrest Prep 95, Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep 83
5th-place: Memphis East 59, Gainesville (FLA) The Rock 58
3rd-place: Columbia Keenan 60, Independence 58
Championship: Los Angeles Salesian vs. Roebuck (SC) Dorman, late
CLEVELAND COUNTY CLASSIC
(at Kings Mountain High)
Boys only
Saturday
7th-place game: Harding 57, McKinnon (Australia) 35
5th-place game: Irmo (SC) 75, Lawndale Burns 42
3rd-place game: Shelby 85, Hickory Grove Christian 66
Championship game: Kings Mountain 80, Gaston Day 67
COMPORIUM CLASSIC
(at Kershaw, SC, Andrew Jackson)
Boys
Saturday
3rd-place game: Marlboro County vs. Columbia Eau Claire, score NA
Championship: Kershaw Andrew Jackson 79, Chester 70
Girls
Saturday
3rd-place game: Monroe vs. Chester, score NA
Championship: Kershaw Andrew Jackson 47, Marlboro County (SC) 45
CRAZE SPORTS CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE
(at Carole Hoefner Complex, uptown Charlotte)
Girls only
Saturday
3rd-place game: Locust Carolina Christian vs. Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, score NA
Championship: Davidson Day d. Southern Pines O’Neal School, score NA
DALES’ SPORTING GOODS SAM MOIR CLASSIC
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
Boys
Saturday
7th-place game: West Rowan 60, South Rowan 53
5th-place: China Grove Carson 65, East Rowan 57
3rd-place: North Stanly def. North Rowan, score NA
Championship: Davie County 59, Salisbury 47
Girls
Saturday
7th-place: North Rowan 45, Kannapolis Brown 40
5th-place: East Rowan 31, Davie County 30
3rd-place: West Rowan 73, South Rowan 39
Championship: China Grove Carson 52, Salisbury 38
DICKS SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
Boys
Saturday
7th-place game: Claremont Bunker Hill 71, Hickory St. Stephens 43
5th-place: South Caldwell 78, Newton Foard 57
3rd-place: Alexander Central 44, Newton-Conover 35
Championship game: Hickory vs. Maiden, late
Girls
Saturday
7th-place: Hickory St. Stephens 57, Maiden 43
5th-place: South Caldwell 53, Newton Foard 42
3rd-place: Claremont Bunker Hill 55, Alexander Central 41
Championship: Newton-Conover 60, Hickory 54
EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM
(at East Lincoln High)
Boys
Saturday
7th-place game: Waxhaw Cuthbertson 71, Garinger 48
5th-place: Gastonia Forestview vs. Northwest Cabarrus, score NA
3rd-place: East Lincoln 60, Victory Christian 53
Championship: Kannapolis Brown 71, Mallard Creek 65
Girls
Saturday
7th-place: Gastonia Forestview vs. East Lincoln, score NA
5th-place: Northwest Cabarrus vs. Concord Jay M. Robinson, score NA
3rd-place: North Mecklenburg 81, North Gaston 47
Championship: Butler 62, Kings Mountain 24
FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at Morganton Freedom)
Boys
Friday
7th-place game: Marion McDowell 64, East Burke 49
5th-place game: Asheville Christian 59, Asheville Reynolds 40
3rd-place game: North Buncombe 84, R-S Central 78
Championship game: Morganton Freedom 102, Valdese Draughn 71
Girls
Friday
7th-place game: Marion McDowell 87, Valdese Draughn 62
5th-place game: R-S Central 60, Asheville Reynolds 57
3rd-place game: East Burke 55, Asheville Christian 34
Championship game: Asheville Erwin 59, Morganton Freedom 43
HOODIES’ HOUSE NATIONAL HOOPS CLASSIC
(at Rocky River)
Boys only
Saturday
7th-place game: Bronx (NY) Monsignor Scanlan 81, South Atlanta (GA) 58
5th-place: Ardrey Kell 78, Northside Christian 65
3rd-place: Holly Springs 76, Brooklyn (NY) Nazareth 59
Championship: Charlotte Christian 54, Long Island (NY) Lutheran 39
IREDELL SPORTS HALL OF FAME HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at North Iredell High)
Boys
Saturday
7th-place game: West Iredell 73, Mooresville Carolina International 72
5th-place: North Iredell 55, Statesville 54
3rd-place: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 64, Lake Norman 62
Championship: Mooresville def. South Iredell, score NA
Girls
Saturday
5th-place: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, West Iredell 45
3rd-place: Lake Norman 53, Mooresville 33
Championship: North Iredell 55, Statesville 54
LAURIE ANN CRUSE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
(at Mount Pleasant High)
Boys
Friday
3rd-place game: Concord 75, Central Cabarrus 63
Championship game: Community School of Davidson def. Mount Pleasant, score NA
Girls
Friday
3rd-place game: Concord 47, South Stanly 37
Championship game: Concord Cox Mill 51, Albemarle 46
LEON BROGDEN INVITATIONAL
(at Wilmington Hoggard High – two gyms)
Boys
Saturday
7th-place game: Summerville (SC) 50, Wilmington Ashley 47
5th-place: Wilmington Hoggard 52, Wilmington New Hanover 40
3rd-place: Wilmington Laney 59, Concord Jay M. Robinson 50
Championship: Raleigh Millbrook 62, Marshville Forest Hills 60
LEWISVILLE LIONS HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Richburg Lewisville, SC, High)
Boys only
Saturday
7th-place game: McBee 79, Northside Christian 53
5th-place: Rock Hill Franklin Academy vs. Weddington Arborbrook Christian, score NA
3rd-place: Richburg Lewisville 66, Augusta (GA) Christian 59
Championship: East Mecklenburg 84, Elevation Prep 66
LINCOLN CHARTER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
(at Lincoln Charter School)
Girls only
Friday
3rd-place game: Lincoln Charter def. Gastonia Ashbrook, score NA
Championship: Avery County 62, Central Cabarrus 54
MYERS PARK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Myers Park High’s old and new gyms)
Boys
Saturday
7th-place game: score NA
5th-place: score NA
3rd-place: Charlotte Catholic 57, Weddington 56
Championship: Myers Park 64, Concord First Assembly 59
Girls
Saturday
7th-place: Charlotte Catholic vs. Pageland Central, score NA
5th-place: Providence vs. Hough, score NA
3rd-place: Fort Mill Nation Ford vs. Myers Park, score NA
Championship: Science Hill (TN) 60, Weddington 52
PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at North Lincoln High)
Boys
Saturday
5th-place game: score NA
3rd-place: score NA
Championship: North Lincoln 65, Lincolnton 60 (OT)
Girls
Saturday
5th-place: score NA
3rd-place: West Lincoln vs. North Lincoln, score NA
Championship: Catawba Bandys 40, Lincolnton 27
QUEEN CITY HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
(at Northside Christian)
Boys
Saturday
Liberty Heights Academy 66, Hickory Moravian Prep 64
Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara 58, High Point Wesleyan 42
Girls
Saturday
Hickory Grove Christian def. Olympic, score NA
Rocky River vs. Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson, score NA
ST. PIUS X CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta – two gyms)
Boys
Saturday
7th-place game: Jacksonville Bishop Kenny def. Christ the King, score NA
5th-place: Charlotte Latin 60, Cincinnati St. Xavier 54
3rd-place: Buffalo Canisius 72, Tampa Jesuit 66
Championship: Atlanta St. Pius X 72, Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield 68
Girls
Saturday
7th-place: Tampa Catholic def. Christ the King, score NA
5th-place: Kensington (MD) Academy of Holy Cross def. Charlotte Latin, score NA
3rd-place: Philadelphia Bonner Prendle 62, Atlanta St. Pius X 51
Championship: Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 56, Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep 51
Comments