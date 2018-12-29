Prep Insider Blog

Saturday’s Regional Holiday Tournament Scores

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 29, 2018 11:58 PM

Charlotte Christian’s Paul Hudson (4) readies to shoot 2 free throws. Charlotte Christian would play Long Island Lutheran in the finals of the Hoodie’s House High School Hoops Classic.
Charlotte Christian’s Paul Hudson (4) readies to shoot 2 free throws. Charlotte Christian would play Long Island Lutheran in the finals of the Hoodie’s House High School Hoops Classic. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Charlotte Christian’s Paul Hudson (4) readies to shoot 2 free throws. Charlotte Christian would play Long Island Lutheran in the finals of the Hoodie’s House High School Hoops Classic. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

ARBY’S CLASSIC

(at Bristol, Tenn.)

Boys only

Saturday

(consolation bracket)

Columbia Cardinal Newman 60, Trinity (KY) 58

Mount Bethel (GA) 58, Orem (UT) 54

(championship bracket)

Carmel Christian 67, Buford (GA) 62

Knoxville (TN) Bearden 69, Wenonah 61

Monday

7th-place game: Dobyns-Bennett (TN) vs. Gate City (VA), 1

5th-place: Columbia Cardinal Newman vs. Mount Bethel (GA), 2:30

3rd-place: Buford (GA) vs. Wenonah (AL), 5

Championship: Carmel Christian vs. Knoxville (TN) Bearden, 6:30

ASHBROOK HOLIDAY HOOPSFEST

(at Gastonia Ashbrook)

Boys only

Saturday

7th-place game: Berry Academy 74, Gastonia Ashbrook 54

5th-place: Richmond Senior 58, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 57

3rd-place: Butler 69, South Mecklenburg 52

Championship: Vance 75, Gastonia Huss 42

BEACH BALL CLASSIC

(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)

Boys

Saturday

(consolation bracket)

Florence (MS) 58, Morgantown (WV) University 54

Concord Cox Mill 90, White Plains (NY) Bishop Stepinac 77

Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell 98, Houston Yates 87

Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 59, North Mecklenburg 57

(championship bracket)

Scott County (KY) 69, North Little Rock (ARK) 62

Los Angeles Westchester 47, Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley 45

Monday

9th place: Middle Village (NY) Christ the King vs. Myrtle Beach, noon

7th place: Florence (MS) vs. Lakewood (OH) St. Edward, 1:45

5th place: Concord Cox Mill vs. Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell, 3:30

3rd place: North Little Rock (ARK) vs. Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley, 5:30

Championship: Scott County (KY) vs. Los Angeles Westchester, 7:30

BENNIE BENNETT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

(at Clover High)

Boys only

Saturday

7th-place game: Laurens (SC) vs. Seneca (SC), score NA

5th-place: Newberry (SC) vs. Palm Coast (FL) Matanzas, score NA

3rd-place: Kettering (OH) Alter 82, Clover 43

Championship: Aiken (SC) 49, Spartanburg 47

BSN SPORTS QUEEN CITY CLASH

(at Charlotte Country Day)

Girls only

Saturday

5th-place game: Charlotte Country Day 47, Pinewood (SC) Prep 40

3rd-place: Gaston Day 54, Independence 39

Championship: Carmel Christian 70, West Charlotte 66 (OT)

BUD BLACK-DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Cherryville)

Boys

Friday

3rd-place game: Mooresville Langtree Charter 72, Forest City Chase 69

Championship game: Cherryville 82, Bessemer City 77

Girls

Friday

3rd-place game: Forest City Chase 46, Cherryville 40

Championship game: Mooresville Langtree Charter 65, Bessemer City 13

CALDWELL COUNTY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(at Lenoir Hibriten)

Boys

Friday

3rd-place game: West Caldwell def. Wilkes Central, score NA

Championship game: Lenoir Hibriten 62, Gastonia Piedmont Community 47

Girls

Friday

3rd-place game: Lenoir Hibriten def. Gastonia Piedmont Community, score NA

Championship game: Wilkes Central 60, West Caldwell 24

CHESTERFIELD (SC) CLASSIC

(at Chesterfield High)

Boys only

Friday

3rd-place game: Anson County 86, Cheraw (SC) 82 (OT)

Championship game: Monroe Union Academy 48, Unionville Piedmont 47 (OT)

CHIK-FIL-A CLASSIC

(at Richland Northeast High, Columbia – two gyms)

Boys

Saturday

(National Bracket)

7th-place game: Columbia Ridge View 70, West Columbia Gray Collegiate 62

5th-place: Philadelphia Roman Catholic 72, Norcross (GA) 62

3rd-place: Sunrise (FL) Christian 55, Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s 42

Championship: Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep 55, Baltimore St. Frances 46

(American Bracket)

7th-place: Phoenix Hillcrest Prep 95, Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep 83

5th-place: Memphis East 59, Gainesville (FLA) The Rock 58

3rd-place: Columbia Keenan 60, Independence 58

Championship: Los Angeles Salesian vs. Roebuck (SC) Dorman, late

CLEVELAND COUNTY CLASSIC

(at Kings Mountain High)

Boys only

Saturday

7th-place game: Harding 57, McKinnon (Australia) 35

5th-place game: Irmo (SC) 75, Lawndale Burns 42

3rd-place game: Shelby 85, Hickory Grove Christian 66

Championship game: Kings Mountain 80, Gaston Day 67

COMPORIUM CLASSIC

(at Kershaw, SC, Andrew Jackson)

Boys

Saturday

3rd-place game: Marlboro County vs. Columbia Eau Claire, score NA

Championship: Kershaw Andrew Jackson 79, Chester 70

Girls

Saturday

3rd-place game: Monroe vs. Chester, score NA

Championship: Kershaw Andrew Jackson 47, Marlboro County (SC) 45

CRAZE SPORTS CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE

(at Carole Hoefner Complex, uptown Charlotte)

Girls only

Saturday

3rd-place game: Locust Carolina Christian vs. Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, score NA

Championship: Davidson Day d. Southern Pines O’Neal School, score NA

DALES’ SPORTING GOODS SAM MOIR CLASSIC

(at Catawba College, Salisbury)

Boys

Saturday

7th-place game: West Rowan 60, South Rowan 53

5th-place: China Grove Carson 65, East Rowan 57

3rd-place: North Stanly def. North Rowan, score NA

Championship: Davie County 59, Salisbury 47

Girls

Saturday

7th-place: North Rowan 45, Kannapolis Brown 40

5th-place: East Rowan 31, Davie County 30

3rd-place: West Rowan 73, South Rowan 39

Championship: China Grove Carson 52, Salisbury 38

DICKS SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC

(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)

Boys

Saturday

7th-place game: Claremont Bunker Hill 71, Hickory St. Stephens 43

5th-place: South Caldwell 78, Newton Foard 57

3rd-place: Alexander Central 44, Newton-Conover 35

Championship game: Hickory vs. Maiden, late

Girls

Saturday

7th-place: Hickory St. Stephens 57, Maiden 43

5th-place: South Caldwell 53, Newton Foard 42

3rd-place: Claremont Bunker Hill 55, Alexander Central 41

Championship: Newton-Conover 60, Hickory 54

EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM

(at East Lincoln High)

Boys

Saturday

7th-place game: Waxhaw Cuthbertson 71, Garinger 48

5th-place: Gastonia Forestview vs. Northwest Cabarrus, score NA

3rd-place: East Lincoln 60, Victory Christian 53

Championship: Kannapolis Brown 71, Mallard Creek 65

Girls

Saturday

7th-place: Gastonia Forestview vs. East Lincoln, score NA

5th-place: Northwest Cabarrus vs. Concord Jay M. Robinson, score NA

3rd-place: North Mecklenburg 81, North Gaston 47

Championship: Butler 62, Kings Mountain 24

FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(at Morganton Freedom)

Boys

Friday

7th-place game: Marion McDowell 64, East Burke 49

5th-place game: Asheville Christian 59, Asheville Reynolds 40

3rd-place game: North Buncombe 84, R-S Central 78

Championship game: Morganton Freedom 102, Valdese Draughn 71

Girls

Friday

7th-place game: Marion McDowell 87, Valdese Draughn 62

5th-place game: R-S Central 60, Asheville Reynolds 57

3rd-place game: East Burke 55, Asheville Christian 34

Championship game: Asheville Erwin 59, Morganton Freedom 43

HOODIES’ HOUSE NATIONAL HOOPS CLASSIC

(at Rocky River)

Boys only

Saturday

7th-place game: Bronx (NY) Monsignor Scanlan 81, South Atlanta (GA) 58

5th-place: Ardrey Kell 78, Northside Christian 65

3rd-place: Holly Springs 76, Brooklyn (NY) Nazareth 59

Championship: Charlotte Christian 54, Long Island (NY) Lutheran 39

IREDELL SPORTS HALL OF FAME HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at North Iredell High)

Boys

Saturday

7th-place game: West Iredell 73, Mooresville Carolina International 72

5th-place: North Iredell 55, Statesville 54

3rd-place: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 64, Lake Norman 62

Championship: Mooresville def. South Iredell, score NA

Girls

Saturday

5th-place: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, West Iredell 45

3rd-place: Lake Norman 53, Mooresville 33

Championship: North Iredell 55, Statesville 54

LAURIE ANN CRUSE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

(at Mount Pleasant High)

Boys

Friday

3rd-place game: Concord 75, Central Cabarrus 63

Championship game: Community School of Davidson def. Mount Pleasant, score NA

Girls

Friday

3rd-place game: Concord 47, South Stanly 37

Championship game: Concord Cox Mill 51, Albemarle 46

LEON BROGDEN INVITATIONAL

(at Wilmington Hoggard High – two gyms)

Boys

Saturday

7th-place game: Summerville (SC) 50, Wilmington Ashley 47

5th-place: Wilmington Hoggard 52, Wilmington New Hanover 40

3rd-place: Wilmington Laney 59, Concord Jay M. Robinson 50

Championship: Raleigh Millbrook 62, Marshville Forest Hills 60

LEWISVILLE LIONS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Richburg Lewisville, SC, High)

Boys only

Saturday

7th-place game: McBee 79, Northside Christian 53

5th-place: Rock Hill Franklin Academy vs. Weddington Arborbrook Christian, score NA

3rd-place: Richburg Lewisville 66, Augusta (GA) Christian 59

Championship: East Mecklenburg 84, Elevation Prep 66

LINCOLN CHARTER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(at Lincoln Charter School)

Girls only

Friday

3rd-place game: Lincoln Charter def. Gastonia Ashbrook, score NA

Championship: Avery County 62, Central Cabarrus 54

MYERS PARK HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Myers Park High’s old and new gyms)

Boys

Saturday

7th-place game: score NA

5th-place: score NA

3rd-place: Charlotte Catholic 57, Weddington 56

Championship: Myers Park 64, Concord First Assembly 59

Girls

Saturday

7th-place: Charlotte Catholic vs. Pageland Central, score NA

5th-place: Providence vs. Hough, score NA

3rd-place: Fort Mill Nation Ford vs. Myers Park, score NA

Championship: Science Hill (TN) 60, Weddington 52

PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at North Lincoln High)

Boys

Saturday

5th-place game: score NA

3rd-place: score NA

Championship: North Lincoln 65, Lincolnton 60 (OT)

Girls

Saturday

5th-place: score NA

3rd-place: West Lincoln vs. North Lincoln, score NA

Championship: Catawba Bandys 40, Lincolnton 27

QUEEN CITY HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

(at Northside Christian)

Boys

Saturday

Liberty Heights Academy 66, Hickory Moravian Prep 64

Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara 58, High Point Wesleyan 42

Girls

Saturday

Hickory Grove Christian def. Olympic, score NA

Rocky River vs. Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson, score NA

ST. PIUS X CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta – two gyms)

Boys

Saturday

7th-place game: Jacksonville Bishop Kenny def. Christ the King, score NA

5th-place: Charlotte Latin 60, Cincinnati St. Xavier 54

3rd-place: Buffalo Canisius 72, Tampa Jesuit 66

Championship: Atlanta St. Pius X 72, Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield 68

Girls

Saturday

7th-place: Tampa Catholic def. Christ the King, score NA

5th-place: Kensington (MD) Academy of Holy Cross def. Charlotte Latin, score NA

3rd-place: Philadelphia Bonner Prendle 62, Atlanta St. Pius X 51

Championship: Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 56, Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep 51

