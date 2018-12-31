Prep games to watch, weekly schedule: Monster CMS matchups on tap Friday

Myers Park (8-4, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (9-2, 2-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Myers Park has won six in a row, including winning the Mustangs’ holiday tournament last week. Butler was upset by 3A Gastonia Huss at the Ashbrook Holiday Hoop Fest, but beat South Meck 69-52 in its last holiday game in Gastonia Saturday. Both teams are among Southwestern 4A favorites.
North Mecklenburg (9-2, 2-0 I-MECK 4A) at Hopewell (6-4, 1-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: After an 8-0 start, North Meck went 1-2 at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach. The Vikings are tied with Mallard Creek atop the I-MECK standings (Mallard Creek plays West Charlotte Friday). Hopewell struggled with injury early in season but star Brice Williams (22.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg) is one of the region’s top players and could get his team into position for a home upset over a big rival.
Porter Ridge (8-1, 1-1 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (7-3, 2-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Led by 6-8 senior Cameron Stitt (19.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.0 bpg), Porter Ridge has been of the biggest surprises in the region. The Pirates were 10-14 last season. Independence, the reigning N.C. 4A state champ, lost two straight games at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia last week, by a combined seven points. The Patriots look to end the losing streak and stay on top of the league standings.
This week’s schedule
MONDAY, DEC. 31
ARBY’S CLASSIC
(at Bristol, Tenn.)
Boys only
Monday
7th-place game: Dobyns-Bennett (TN) vs. Gate City (VA), 1
5th-place: Columbia Cardinal Newman vs. Mount Bethel (GA), 2:30
3rd-place: Buford (GA) vs. Wenonah (AL), 5
Championship: Carmel Christian vs. Knoxville (TN) Bearden, 6:30
BEACH BALL CLASSIC
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
Boys
Monday
9th place game: Middle Village (NY) Christ the King vs. Myrtle Beach, noon
7th place: Florence (MS) vs. Lakewood (OH) St. Edward, 1:45
5th place: Concord Cox Mill vs. Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell, 3:30
3rd place: North Little Rock (ARK) vs. Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley, 5:30
Championship: Scott County (KY) vs. Los Angeles Westchester, 7:30
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2
Albemarle at West Montgomery
Ashbrook at Forestview
Ashe County at South Point
Bandys at Newton Conover
Berry at Vance (Boys’ only)
Cheraw at Central Pageland
Crest at Stuart Cramer
Cuthbertson at Nation Ford (Girls’ only), 5
East Burke at R.S. Central
Hunter Huss at Burns
Kings Mountain at North Gaston
Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln
Lewisville vs. Great Falls at Spectrum Arena (Boys and Girls) (Hornets’ Arena), 12:30
Lincolnton at East Lincoln
Marvin Ridge at Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)
McDowell at Hickory
North Iredell at West Iredell
North Moore at North Rowan
St. Stephens at Freedom
South Davidson at South Stanly
South Iredell at Lake Norman
Uwharrie Charter at North Stanly
Watauga at South Caldwell
West Caldwell at Alexander Central
West Lincoln at Maiden
West Stanly at Monroe
THURSDAY, JAN. 3
Central Cabarrus at Providence
Chesnee at Chase
Clover at Bluffton
Comenius at Grace Academy
Covenant Day at Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)
East Gaston at Mount Pleasant
Mooresville at Northwest Cabarrus
Polk County at Cherryville
Richmond Senior at Forest Hills (Girls’ only)
Statesville Christian at Davidson Day
West Stanly at Cox Mill (Girls’ only)
FRIDAY, JAN. 4
Albemarle at Gray Stone Day
Alexander Central at Watauga
Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only) at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)
Ashbrook at Crest
Ashe County at Wilkes Central
Avery County at Madison
Berry at Harding
Bradford Prep at Carolina International
Burns at Stuart Cramer
Cabarrus Charter at Covenant Classical
Carolina Elite Academy at Comenius (Boys’ only)
Central Pageland at Cheraw
Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft
Charlotte Country Day at Wake Christian
Charlotte Latin at Christ the King
Cherryville at Chase
Clover at Hilton Head
Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter
Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian
Cuthbertson at Piedmont
Draughn at Fred T. Foard
East Mecklenburg at Garinger
Faith Christian at Westminster Catawba
Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian
Gaston Christian at Caldwell Academy
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Hibriten at East Burke
Hickory at Freedom
Hickory Ridge at Rocky River
Hunter Huss at Kings Mountain
Indian Land at Chester
Jack Britt at Richmond Senior
Lake Norman at Hough
Lancaster at York
Lee Christian at Woodlawn School
Lexington at South Rowan
Lincolnton at Bandys
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove
Monroe at Sun Valley
Mount Airy at South Iredell
Myers Park at Butler
North Gaston at Forestview
North Lincoln at East Lincoln
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell
North Rowan at West Montgomery
Northwestern at Spartanburg
Parkwood at Marvin Ridge
Penrith (Australia) at East Rutherford
Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter
Porter Ridge at Independence
Providence at A.L. Brown
Providence Day at Wesleyan Christian
Rock Hill vs. Trinity Christian (TX) in She Got Game Classic at Powder Springs High (GA) (Atlanta area) (Girls’ only), 4
R.S. Central at Patton
St. Stephens at McDowell
Salisbury at East Davidson
South Caldwell at West Caldwell
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View
South Stanly at North Stanly
Union Academy at Queens Grant
United Faith at Cannon School (Boys’ only)
Vance at Mooresville
Victory Christian at Lee Christian`
Weddington at Charlotte Catholic
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek
West Iredell at Bunker Hill
West Lincoln at Newton Conover
West Mecklenburg at Olympic
York Prep at Nation Ford
SATURDAY, JAN. 5
Australia Travel Team at Albemarle (Boys’ only), 3:30
Australia Tasmania Team at Providence Day, (Girls, 4; Boys, 5:30)
Bethune-Bowman at Great Falls, 7
Central Cabarrus at West Stanly
Charlotte Christian at Wake Christian, 1:30
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft, 1:30
Covenant Day at Carolina Day, 2:30
Davidson Day vs. Christian Academy (SC) at Lowcountry Showcase at Porter Gaud (Boys’ only), 1
Freedom vs. Greensboro Day in Hoops’ City Invitational at Winston-Salem Prep (Boys’ only), 7:30
Hickory Christian at Westchester Country Day (Boys, 4; Girls, 5:30)
Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy, 3
Mitchell County at Hibriten, 4
North Rowan vs. Salisbury at Catawba College, 7:30
Olympic at Cox Mill (Girls, 5; Boys, 6:45)
Rock Hill vs. Spruce Creek (FL) in She Got Game Classic at Powder Springs High (GA) (Atlanta area) (Girls’ only), 11 a.m.
Victory Christian at Grace Christian, 3
SUNDAY, JAN. 6
Rock Hill vs. Montverde Academy (FL) in She Got Game Classic at Powder Springs High (GA) (Atlanta area) (Girls’ only), 12:30
