Prep games to watch, weekly schedule: Monster CMS matchups on tap Friday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 31, 2018 03:06 PM

Myers Park (8-4, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (9-2, 2-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Myers Park has won six in a row, including winning the Mustangs’ holiday tournament last week. Butler was upset by 3A Gastonia Huss at the Ashbrook Holiday Hoop Fest, but beat South Meck 69-52 in its last holiday game in Gastonia Saturday. Both teams are among Southwestern 4A favorites.

North Mecklenburg (9-2, 2-0 I-MECK 4A) at Hopewell (6-4, 1-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: After an 8-0 start, North Meck went 1-2 at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach. The Vikings are tied with Mallard Creek atop the I-MECK standings (Mallard Creek plays West Charlotte Friday). Hopewell struggled with injury early in season but star Brice Williams (22.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg) is one of the region’s top players and could get his team into position for a home upset over a big rival.

Porter Ridge (8-1, 1-1 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (7-3, 2-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Led by 6-8 senior Cameron Stitt (19.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.0 bpg), Porter Ridge has been of the biggest surprises in the region. The Pirates were 10-14 last season. Independence, the reigning N.C. 4A state champ, lost two straight games at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia last week, by a combined seven points. The Patriots look to end the losing streak and stay on top of the league standings.

This week’s schedule

MONDAY, DEC. 31

ARBY’S CLASSIC

(at Bristol, Tenn.)

Boys only

Monday

7th-place game: Dobyns-Bennett (TN) vs. Gate City (VA), 1

5th-place: Columbia Cardinal Newman vs. Mount Bethel (GA), 2:30

3rd-place: Buford (GA) vs. Wenonah (AL), 5

Championship: Carmel Christian vs. Knoxville (TN) Bearden, 6:30

BEACH BALL CLASSIC

(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)

Boys

Monday

9th place game: Middle Village (NY) Christ the King vs. Myrtle Beach, noon

7th place: Florence (MS) vs. Lakewood (OH) St. Edward, 1:45

5th place: Concord Cox Mill vs. Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell, 3:30

3rd place: North Little Rock (ARK) vs. Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley, 5:30

Championship: Scott County (KY) vs. Los Angeles Westchester, 7:30

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2

Albemarle at West Montgomery

Ashbrook at Forestview

Ashe County at South Point

Bandys at Newton Conover

Berry at Vance (Boys’ only)

Cheraw at Central Pageland

Crest at Stuart Cramer

Cuthbertson at Nation Ford (Girls’ only), 5

East Burke at R.S. Central

Hunter Huss at Burns

Kings Mountain at North Gaston

Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln

Lewisville vs. Great Falls at Spectrum Arena (Boys and Girls) (Hornets’ Arena), 12:30

Lincolnton at East Lincoln

Marvin Ridge at Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)

McDowell at Hickory

North Iredell at West Iredell

North Moore at North Rowan

St. Stephens at Freedom

South Davidson at South Stanly

South Iredell at Lake Norman

Uwharrie Charter at North Stanly

Watauga at South Caldwell

West Caldwell at Alexander Central

West Lincoln at Maiden

West Stanly at Monroe

THURSDAY, JAN. 3

Central Cabarrus at Providence

Chesnee at Chase

Clover at Bluffton

Comenius at Grace Academy

Covenant Day at Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)

East Gaston at Mount Pleasant

Mooresville at Northwest Cabarrus

Polk County at Cherryville

Richmond Senior at Forest Hills (Girls’ only)

Statesville Christian at Davidson Day

West Stanly at Cox Mill (Girls’ only)

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

Albemarle at Gray Stone Day

Alexander Central at Watauga

Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only) at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)

Ashbrook at Crest

Ashe County at Wilkes Central

Avery County at Madison

Berry at Harding

Bradford Prep at Carolina International

Burns at Stuart Cramer

Cabarrus Charter at Covenant Classical

Carolina Elite Academy at Comenius (Boys’ only)

Central Pageland at Cheraw

Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft

Charlotte Country Day at Wake Christian

Charlotte Latin at Christ the King

Cherryville at Chase

Clover at Hilton Head

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian

Cuthbertson at Piedmont

Draughn at Fred T. Foard

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

Faith Christian at Westminster Catawba

Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian

Gaston Christian at Caldwell Academy

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Hibriten at East Burke

Hickory at Freedom

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River

Hunter Huss at Kings Mountain

Indian Land at Chester

Jack Britt at Richmond Senior

Lake Norman at Hough

Lancaster at York

Lee Christian at Woodlawn School

Lexington at South Rowan

Lincolnton at Bandys

Maiden at Lake Norman Charter

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove

Monroe at Sun Valley

Mount Airy at South Iredell

Myers Park at Butler

North Gaston at Forestview

North Lincoln at East Lincoln

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell

North Rowan at West Montgomery

Northwestern at Spartanburg

Parkwood at Marvin Ridge

Penrith (Australia) at East Rutherford

Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter

Porter Ridge at Independence

Providence at A.L. Brown

Providence Day at Wesleyan Christian

Rock Hill vs. Trinity Christian (TX) in She Got Game Classic at Powder Springs High (GA) (Atlanta area) (Girls’ only), 4

R.S. Central at Patton

St. Stephens at McDowell

Salisbury at East Davidson

South Caldwell at West Caldwell

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View

South Stanly at North Stanly

Union Academy at Queens Grant

United Faith at Cannon School (Boys’ only)

Vance at Mooresville

Victory Christian at Lee Christian`

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

West Iredell at Bunker Hill

West Lincoln at Newton Conover

West Mecklenburg at Olympic

York Prep at Nation Ford

SATURDAY, JAN. 5

Australia Travel Team at Albemarle (Boys’ only), 3:30

Australia Tasmania Team at Providence Day, (Girls, 4; Boys, 5:30)

Bethune-Bowman at Great Falls, 7

Central Cabarrus at West Stanly

Charlotte Christian at Wake Christian, 1:30

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft, 1:30

Covenant Day at Carolina Day, 2:30

Davidson Day vs. Christian Academy (SC) at Lowcountry Showcase at Porter Gaud (Boys’ only), 1

Freedom vs. Greensboro Day in Hoops’ City Invitational at Winston-Salem Prep (Boys’ only), 7:30

Hickory Christian at Westchester Country Day (Boys, 4; Girls, 5:30)

Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy, 3

Mitchell County at Hibriten, 4

North Rowan vs. Salisbury at Catawba College, 7:30

Olympic at Cox Mill (Girls, 5; Boys, 6:45)

Rock Hill vs. Spruce Creek (FL) in She Got Game Classic at Powder Springs High (GA) (Atlanta area) (Girls’ only), 11 a.m.

Victory Christian at Grace Christian, 3

SUNDAY, JAN. 6

Rock Hill vs. Montverde Academy (FL) in She Got Game Classic at Powder Springs High (GA) (Atlanta area) (Girls’ only), 12:30

