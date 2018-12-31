Saturday’s prep swimming/wrestling roundup: Lincolnton dominates at Patton event

Lincolnton swept past five foes Saturday and dominated the Panthers Duals wrestling meet at Morganton Patton High.
The Wolves went 5-0 in the tournament, which featured six schools competing in a series of dual meets.
Lincolnton’s standouts, 120-pounder Dazjay Powell and 126-pound Cameron Smith, went 5-0 in the event. Powell, a senior, improved his season record to 33-4 by winning a decision, a pin and three forfeits.
Smith, a junior, improved to 34-2 with three pins and two forfeits.
Lincolnton 60, Cherryville 21: Cherryville actually won four of the five contested matches, but the Wolves took the meet with a number of forfeits. The 138-pound bout saw Cherryville’s Nick Garver edge Matthew Byrd 4-2.
Lincolnton 66, Lawndale Burns 18: Evonte Shuford (113), Dazjay Powell (120), Jonathan Alwran (132), Matthew Byrd (138), Esteban Hoyle (145), Brandon Joaquin (152), Mason Whitaker (160) and Cameron Lloyd (170) scored pins for Lincolnton. Jeremy Blanton (195), Dylan Blanton (220) and Jashaun Smarr (285) closed the meet with victories by pin for Burns.
Lincolnton 48, Morganton Patton 29: Cameron Smith (126), Jonathan Alwran (132), Matthew Byrd (138), Esteban Hoyle (145), Brandon Joaquin (152) and Mason Whitaker (160) scored consecutive pins for the Wolves. Austin Morales (220) and Jeris Scott (285) won by pin for Patton to close the meet.
Lincolnton 43, Statesville 25: This was Lincolnton’s closest meet, and the tightest match was at 126 pounds, where Cameron Smith decisioned William Johnson 7-4. Kobe Imes scored a 5-1 decision for Statesville over Lincolnton’s Matthew Byrd at 138.
Lincolnton 66, West Caldwell 16: The Wolves took most weight classes by forfeit. Easton Griffin (170) and Spencer Hadley (220) won by pin for West Caldwell.
Morganton Patton 63, Cherryville 18: Dilan Patton (113) and Dakota Munger (138) won by pin for Patton.
Morganton Patton 59, Lawndale Burns 24: The Panthers won the first seven weight classes, with 138-pounder Dakota Munger pinning his opponent in 39 seconds.
Morganton Patton 47, Statesville 34: Patton had a 23-22 lead after the 152-pound match, but the Panthers won four of the final six bouts for the victory.
Morganton Patton 72, West Caldwell 12: Freddy Guardiola (152) and Austin Morales (220) were pin victors for the Panthers.
Statesville 48, Cherryville 27: Statesville took most weight classes by forfeit, but Cherryville’s Jayden Blanton (195) won by pin in just seven seconds.
Statesville 69, Lawndale Burns 12: Garrison Fontaine’s 25-second pin in the 145-pound match keyed the Greyhounds’ victory.
Statesville 72, West Caldwell 12: Statesville’s Kaden Ketcham (220) and West Caldwell’s Freddy Guardiola (152) and Easton Griffin (170) won by pin.
West Stanly Duals
Mount Pleasant swept its three opponents in this four-team event at West Stanly.
Mount Pleasant 63, Albemarle 9: Dalton Miller (138), Brent Reece (145) and Ben Wright (285) scored pins in less than a minute, leading the Tigers.
Mount Pleasant 71, Richmond Senior 12: The Tigers won the final eight matches, subduing the Raiders. David Lambert (160), Garrett McManus (170) and Ben Wright (285) were among the Mount Pleasant winners. Richmond Senior’s Michael Demay (138) won by pin.
Mount Pleasant 48, West Stanly 29: West Stanly built a 29-18 lead, but the Tigers captured the final five matches. That closing streak included pins by Garrett McManus (170), Garrett Overbay (182) and Chase Crayton (195).
Richmond Senior 48, Albemarle 24: The Raiders’ Michael Demay (138) and Albemarle’s Jylukus Hyatt (160) and Unique Carvalho (285) scored pin victories.
West Stanly 44, Richmond Senior 30: In the meet’s tightest match, West Stanly’s Bryson Whitley edged the Raiders’ Joseph Nicholson 2-1 at 113 pounds.
5 win Swimming honors
Five Charlotte-area swimmers won statewide honors from N.C. Prep Swimming for their performances in meets during the week before Christmas.
The state’s 4A Boys’ Swimmer of the Week was Providence’s Conall Monahan, who won the 200-meter individual medley and 100 breaststroke in a meet against powerhouse South Mecklenburg.
Charlotte Catholic’s Madeline Menkhaus and Jack Meehan swept the 3A honors. In a meet against Waxhaw Cuthbertson and Monroe Parkwood, Menkhaus won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Meehan took the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
And Community School of Davidson siblings Emme and Baylor Nelson won the 1A-2A honors. Emme Nelson took the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Baylor Nelson won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly in a meet against Christ the King and Mooresville Pine Lake Prep.
Report results of your school’s wrestling and swimming games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
