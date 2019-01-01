Prep Insider Blog

There’s a new No. 1 in the Observer’s girls basketball Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 01, 2019 04:32 PM

Davidson Day sophomore girls’ basketball player Mallorie Haines is a major-college recruit who was among the nation’s leading scorers in her class last season.
Davidson Day is the latest girls basketball team to claim the top spot in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Vance had been No. 1 since preseason, but the Cougars lost to the No. 1 ranked team in South Carolina, Columbia Spring Valley, 63-47 in a holiday tournament. Vance fell one spot to No. 2.

Davidson Day (11-2), which lost 39-37 to Vance earlier this season, moved up two spots after beating previously unbeaten and N.C private school powerhouse Southern Pines O’Neal 51-47 in the championship game of the Craze Sports holiday tournament last week.

Former No. 2 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge lost to Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 76-44 and fell to No. 3.

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Davidson Day

IND

11-2

3

2

Vance

4A

11-1

1

3

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

4A

9-1

2

4

Butler

4A

10-1

8

5

China Grove Carson

3A

14-0

12

6

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

3A

10-1

10

7

Rocky River

4A

7-1

15

8

North Iredell

3A

9-1

14

9

Morganton Freedom

3A

8-1

4

10

Providence

4A

10-1

7

11

Mallard Creek

4A

8-3

13

12

Ardrey Kell

4A

10-3

5

13

North Mecklenburg

4A

8-3

6

14

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

12-3

9

15

Salisbury

2A

8-1

NR

16

South Mecklenburg

4A

8-4

11

Dropped Out: Hopewell (4A 6-3). Also receiving consideration: West Rowan (3A, 11-1); East Rowan (3A, 11-2); Weddington (3A, 10-3); East Rutherford (2A, 10-1); Fort Mill (5A, 13-4).

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.



