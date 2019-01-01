There’s a new No. 1 in the Observer’s girls basketball Sweet 16 poll

Davidson Day is the latest girls basketball team to claim the top spot in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Vance had been No. 1 since preseason, but the Cougars lost to the No. 1 ranked team in South Carolina, Columbia Spring Valley, 63-47 in a holiday tournament. Vance fell one spot to No. 2.
Davidson Day (11-2), which lost 39-37 to Vance earlier this season, moved up two spots after beating previously unbeaten and N.C private school powerhouse Southern Pines O’Neal 51-47 in the championship game of the Craze Sports holiday tournament last week.
Former No. 2 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge lost to Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 76-44 and fell to No. 3.
Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Davidson Day
IND
11-2
3
2
Vance
4A
11-1
1
3
|Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A
9-1
2
4
Butler
4A
10-1
8
5
China Grove Carson
3A
14-0
12
6
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
3A
10-1
10
7
Rocky River
4A
7-1
15
8
North Iredell
3A
9-1
14
9
Morganton Freedom
3A
8-1
4
10
Providence
4A
10-1
7
11
Mallard Creek
4A
8-3
13
12
Ardrey Kell
4A
10-3
|5
13
North Mecklenburg
4A
8-3
6
14
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
12-3
9
15
Salisbury
2A
8-1
NR
16
|South Mecklenburg
4A
8-4
11
Dropped Out: Hopewell (4A 6-3). Also receiving consideration: West Rowan (3A, 11-1); East Rowan (3A, 11-2); Weddington (3A, 10-3); East Rutherford (2A, 10-1); Fort Mill (5A, 13-4).
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
