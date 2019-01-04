Wrestling/Swimming Roundup: Piedmont wrestling earns sweep

Two-time defending 3A state wrestling champion Unionville Piedmont looks the part of a title contender again.
The Panthers swept past a pair of Southern Carolina 3A opponents Thursday, running their dual meet record to 14-0.
Piedmont, which has lost only two dual meets in the past 2½ seasons, downed Monroe 66-12 and Weddington 55-21.
The Panthers’ two standouts, 113-pounder Tripp Collins and 120-pound Bailey Wicker, each had a pair of victories. Collins never had to wrestle, winning both matches by forfeit. Wicker had a pin and a forfeit.
Collins, a sophomore, has a 35-2 record this season, and Wicker, a junior, is 25-5.
The closest match in the Monroe meet was the finale, with Monroe’s Amir Joseph edging Ty Nicholas 3-1 at 285 pounds.
Two bouts in the Weddington meet were closely contested, with Piedmont’s Colby Locklear downing Cian Nolan 15-10 at 152 pounds and Weddington’s Lucas Rogers scoring a 2-1 decision over Aiden Stegall at 195 pounds.
Piedmont returns to action Saturday, competing against mostly 4A competition in the Husky Duals at Hough.
▪ In other dual meets Thursday:
East Lincoln 46, North Lincoln 30: The Mustangs led this South Fork 2A meet only 28-27 but won three of the final four bouts by pin or forfeit. Jacob Langston (182) and Carter Williamson (195) scored pins to key the victory.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 48, Monroe Parkwood 27: Sun Valley swept six matches between 132 and 170 pounds, earning a Southern Piedmont 3A victory. Two matches were closely contested, with Parkwood’s Caleb Stinson edging Sutton McAlister 6-4 at 126 pounds and Sun Valley’s Caleb Doane earning a 13-11 triuph over Umberto Bellettini at 170.
Monroe Parkwood 60, Mooresville Bradford Prep 18: In a three-team event at Sun Valley, Parkwood six matches by pins.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 57, Charlotte Catholic 21: The Cavaliers swept seven straight matches between 120 and 160 pounds, earning a Southern Piedmont 3A victory. River Spence (120) won by pin in less than a minute for Cuthbertson. Catholic’s Kurt Hayes edged Thomas Larison 11-9 in the 182-pound match.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 48, Marvin Ridge 23: Cuthbertson’s Grant Kahlenberg (132) and Thomas Larison (195) won by pin in a minute or less, as did Marvin Ridge’s Jacob Yim (120).
Weddington 58, Monroe 12: C.J. Teas (160), Joe Zovistoski (182) and Lucas Rogers (195) won by pin for the Warriors, in a meet held at Piedmont. Monroe’s Amir Joseph edged Weddington’s Jake Wallace 11-8 at 285 pounds.
West Lincoln 81, Maiden 0: Carion Bridges (152) and Hayden Thomas (170) won by pin in less than a minute, as West Lincoln scored a South Fork 2A shutout.
Swimming
The Mooresville girls and Hopewell boys dominated a three-team meet Thursday at the West Charlotte High pool.
Mooresville’s girls won six of 11 events and added three second-place finishes, six third-place finishes and eight fourth’s. Hopewell had 12 top-four finishes and North Mecklenburg nine.
Hopewell’s boys had 19 of the 44 top-four finishes, including eight event victories. Mooresville had 15 top-four finishes, and North Mecklenburg had 10.
Mooresville freshman Julianna Morrow won the 100-meter freestyle and 100 backstroke, and North Mecklenburg’s Sadie Calhoun took the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
In the boys’ events, Hopewell’s Markus Wennborg and Chase Allison each won twice. Wennborg took the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Allison won the 50 and 500 freestyle races.
