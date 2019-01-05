Wrestling/Swimming Roundup: Ardrey Kell/Providence split swim meet

A sophomore and a freshman played leading roles Friday evening as a pair of Charlotte high school swim powers split a dual meet.
The Providence girls edged Ardrey Kell 160-126, but the Ardrey Kell boys scored a 176-100 victory over the Panthers, in a meet at the Mecklenburg Aquatic Center in uptown Charlotte.
Sophomore Laura Davis won two individual events and swam on a victorious relay team for the Providence girls. She captured the 200-meter individual medley and the 500 freestyle.
The Panthers captured the girls’ competition with depth, as Ardrey Kell won seven of the 11 events. Winning twice for Ardrey Kell was senior Lexie Handlin, who took the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
In the boys’ competition, freshman Leo Tutovani won two events for Ardrey Kell, capturing the 50 and 100 freestyle dashes. Also winning twice was Providence junior Canall Monahan, in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Christ the King dominates meet: Christ the King led the way over Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and Concord Jay M. Robinson in a three-team meet at the West Cabarrus YMCA.
The Crusader girls had 19 swimmers or teams finish in the top four positions, including six first-place finishes. Hickory Ridge had 15 top-four performances, including five first’s. Jay M. Robinson had seven top-four finishers.
Two Christ the King swimmers, Amanda Hoffman and Kaylea Mosher, won a pair of events. Hoffman won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, and Mosher took the 50 and 500 freestyle races.
On the boys’ side, Christ the King had 21 top-four finishes, to 10 apiece for Hickory Ridge and Jay M. Robinson. Christ the King won five events, Jay M. Robinson took four, and Hickory Ridge won two.
There were two double-winners – Hickory Ridge’s Kellyn Holland (100 and 200 freestyles) and Jay M. Robinson’s Christopher Forsey (500 freestyle and 100 backstroke).
Wrestling
ASHBROOK TRIANGULAR
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 48, Gastonia Ashbrook 30: Johnathon O’Shea of Stuart Cramer won the closest match, edging Ashbrook’s Kross May 1-0 at 132 pounds.
Kings Mountain 48, Gastonia Ashbrook 33: Koby Rikard opened the meet with a pin victory at 106 pounds, and the Mountaineers held off their Big South 3A foes.
Kings Mountain 57, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 24: Joe Ruffalo (195), Chris Ruffalo (220) and Xavier Brown (285) closed the meet with pins for the Mountaineers.
HICKORY DUALS
Alexander Central 41, Morganton Freedom 37: Wolfgang Wheeler won by pin in the 285-pound match, lifting Alexander Central to a narrow victory.
Morganton Freedom 54, Hickory 12: Jeris Hall (120) and Clay Beach (126) scored pins for the Patriots, in a meet where most matches were forfeits.
Morganton Patton 44, Alexander Central 30: Patton piled up a big early lead and held on for the victory. Mariano Mendez (106) and Dilan Patton (113) opened with pin victories for the Panthers.
Morganton Patton 52, Morganton Freedom 27: Christian Hoffpauir won by pin in 13 seconds in his 132-pound match for Patton.
Morganton Patton 84, Hickory 0: Riley Davis (120), Sawyer James (126) and Troy Gragg (182) scored pins for Patton, which won most matches by forfeit.
Morganton Patton 54, Statesville 26: Patton won six of seven matches between 132 and 182 pounds.
Statesville 42, Morganton Freedom 38: The Greyhounds swept five straight matches between 160 and 220 pounds and held off the Patriots.
HICKORY ST. STEPHENS DUALS
Hickory St. Stephens 78, Marion McDowell 0: In the closest match, St. Stephens’ Justin Beltran earned a 9-5 decision over Jesse Barner at 182 pounds.
Hickory St. Stephens 69, West Caldwell 6: Daniel Tellez won by pin at 220 pounds, leading the victors.
Marion McDowell 54, West Caldwell 15: Devin Bumgarner (145) and Freddy Guardiola (155) scored pins for West Caldwell.
LINCOLNTON QUADRANGULAR
Lincolnton 42, Alleghany 21: Eight matches were decided by decision, including Dazjay Powell’s victory for Lincolnton at 126 pounds over Evan Wagoner by a 3-1 score.
Lincolnton 54, Catawba Bandys 19: The closest match was at 113 pounds, where Bryson Burkett of Bandys edged Evonte Shuford 5-4.
Newton Foard 66, Catawba Bandys 14: Ian Willis (106), Spencer Bechtol (113) and Bladen Wharton (120) opened the meet with pins for Foard.
Newton Foard 51, Lincolnton 12: The Tigers dominated this meet, including victories by decision for Justin Whalen (145, over Esteban Hoyle) and David Weaver (152, over Brandon Joaquin). Lincolnton’s Gabriel Youngblood edged Foard’s Amorion McAfee 3-2 in the 285-pound bout.
Newton Foard 47, Alleghany 24: The Tigers rallied from a 24-23 deficit, winning the final five matches. Landor Foor (182) and Jacob Weaver (220) won by pin for Foard.
NORTH GASTON TRIANGULAR
Gastonia Huss 54, Gastonia Forestview 19: Landon Greene edged Trent Smith 10-8 in the 132-pound bout, keying Hunter Huss to a victory.
North Gaston 60, Gastonia Forestview 15: North Gaston won eight matches by pin, including victories by Seth Carpenter (170), Justin Hinson (182), C.J. McClellan(195) and Ethan Moss (220) in consecutive bouts.
PAC 1A MEET (at Monroe Union Academy)
Cherryville 39, Monroe Union Academy 18: Luke Rayfield of Cherryville won a decision over Eli Marlow at 170 pounds in a feature match.
Monroe Union Academy 60, Queens Grant 6: Jacob Beare (126), Isaac Williams (132) and Ryan Mitteer (138) scored pins for the victorious Cardinals.
Monroe Union Academy 42, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 10: Christopher Morgan (152) and Eli Marlow (170) won by pin for the victors.
