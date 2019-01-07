Saturday’s swimming/wrestling roundup: Hough wrestling edges Piedmont

Hough swept four straight matches in the middle weights Saturday and edged Unionville Piedmont 34-28 in the feature meet of the Husky Duals tournament at Hough.
The one-day event brought together Hough, Independence, Providence, Myers Park, Piedmont and Northwest Guilford in a series of dual meets. Northwest Guilford swept its five foes, while Hough went 4-1 and Piedmont finished 3-2.
Piedmont, the two-time defending state dual meet champion in 3A, entered the day with a 14-0 record and is now 17-2. Hough also is 17-2.
Hough’s spurt against Piedmont included victories by Luke Kucko (152 pounds) and Anthony Fabian (170). Kucko is now 26-6 on the season, and Fabian is 27-7. Richard Treanor, at 106 pounds, swept his five matches and is now 25-0 this season.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Piedmont’s Colby Funderburk (138), Josh Blatt (145) and Travis Murphy (220) defeated their Hough opponents. Funderburk’s record is now 22-2, Blatt is 24-1, and Murphy is 23-5.
Other results from the Husky Duals:
Hough 57, Myers Park 21: Hough’s Colin Paradis edged Myers Park standout Gianmarco Price 6-3 at 182 pounds.
Hough 63, Providence 12: Two of the closest matches came early, with Providence’s Amin Bakhtiari edging Geovany Munoz 3-2 at 113 pounds, and Hough’s Jun Figueredo downing William Kline 4-1 at 120 pounds.
Hough 70, Independence 9: Richard Treanor (106) and Sam Westmoreland (126) won by pin in less than a minute for the Huskies.
Myers Park 42, Independence 19: Jude Reitzel (120) and Jakob Sklar (126) scored pins for the Mustangs.
Northwest Guilford 70, Myers Park 6: Patrick Schellpfeffer (145) won by pin for the Mustangs.
Northwest Guilford 33, Unionville Piedmont 22: Northwest Guilford won eight of the 14 weight classes, but Nathan Huntley (126) and Colby Funderburk (138) won close decisions over tough opponents.
Northwest Guilford 39, Hough 22: Richard Treanor (106) scored a pin victory for Hough.
Providence 39, Myers Park 27: Jordan Cave (132) and Noah Rupp (160) won by pin for the Panthers.
Unionville Piedmont 78, Independence 6: The Panthers scored six pins and seven forfeit victories.
Unionville Piedmont 69, Myers Park 9: In the two closest matches, Piedmont’s Colby Funderburk edged Myers Park 138-pounder Ryan Sklar 9-6, and Myers Park’s Gianmarco Price beat Aiden Stegall 4-3 at 182 pounds.
Unionville Piedmont 69, Providence 9: Piedmont won the first four weight classes, on route to an easy victory.
Swimming
Southwestern 4A meet
(at Mecklenburg Aquatic Center)
Myers Park dominated the girls’ and boys’ competition in a meet also including Butler, East Mecklenburg, Independence and Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.
The Mustangs won nine of 11 girls’ events and had 22 swimmers or teams in the top four. East Mecklenburg and Hickory Ridge each won one event. Butler had the second-highest total of top-four finishes, with 11.
Myers Park junior Liza Whitmire won the 100-meter freestyle and 100 breaststroke, outdistancing her nearest foe by six seconds in the breaststroke. Teammate Bronwyn Campbell won the 500 freestyle by 16 seconds.
The Myers Park boys won eight of 11 events and had 19 top-four finishes. East Mecklenburg had two victories and nine top-four finishes. Butler had one victory and seven top-four finishes.
Rocket Primm, a Myers Park junior, won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Teammate Connor Johnson took the 200 freestyle by 14 seconds, in a time of one minute 56.93 seconds.
Southern Carolinas 3A
(at Mecklenburg Swim Academy)
The Waxhaw Cuthbertson girls and Charlotte Catholic boys led a meet that also included Indian Trail Sun Valley.
The Cavalier girls won 10 of 11 events, with Catholic capturing the other. Cuthbertson’s Avery Murray won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Catholic’s boys won nine of 11 events, with Cuthbertson and Sun Valley each winning once. Catholic’s Jack Meehan took the 100 and 200 freestyle events.
Lincoln County
(at Statesville YMCA)
North Lincoln and East Lincoln led the way in a meet that also included Lincolnton and West Lincoln.
In girls’ competition, North Lincoln won six events and East Lincoln took five. A pair of East Lincoln swimmers won twice, with freshman Devin Poteat taking the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, and junior Taylor Barrineau winning the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
In boys’ competition, East Lincoln won six races and North Lincoln five. Double winners were North Lincoln’s Grady Bartro (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and East Lincoln’s Jordan Fisher (50 and 100 freestyle) and Samuel Brooks (200 individual medley and 100 backstroke).
Wrestling
Pirate Duals
(at Indian Trail Porter Ridge)
Anson County 42, Marvin Ridge 36: Kyonta Burns’ victory by pin at 195 pounds clinched victory for the Bearcats. Thoma Capul (113), Jacob Yim (120) and Georgios Lahanas (126) had early pin victories for Marvin Ridge.
East Mecklenburg 49, Gastonia Forestview 30: The Eagles won four of the final five matches, including pins by Christian Reddish (182) and Angelo Kadima (195).
East Mecklenburg 48, Marvin Ridge 33: Marvin Ridge built a 33-12 lead, but the Eagles won the final six matches, including pins by Karl Trapp (160), Lawrence Campbell (170) and Christian Reddish (182).
East Mecklenburg 64, Concord Jay M. Robinson 18: Anthony Siggers (132) and Messiah Jones (138) were among a number of Eagles who posted pins.
Gastonia Forestview 39, Butler 36: In a meet loaded with pins, the 3-2 decision victory by Forestview’s Jesse Osborne over Butler’s Antieu Rmuah at 145 pounds provided the margin of difference.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 53, Anson County 30: Ericsson Cheek (113) and Alex Gallagher (120) won by pin in less than a minute for the host Pirates. Anson’s Kyonta Burns (195) also had a quick pin victory.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 40, East Mecklenburg 30: This meet actually ended in a 39-39 tie, but Porter Ridge got the bonus point and victory because its wrestlers scored the most first points in individual matches.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 54, Gastonia Forestview 18: Syler Weber of Porter Ridge edged Ethan Smith 4-2 at 126 pounds in a key early match.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 59, Concord Jay M. Robinson 24: Drew Dickson (138) and Trey Smith (220) won by pin in less than a minute for the Pirates.
Indian Land 50, East Mecklenburg 24: Austin Ross (120), Solomon Cortez (126), Weston Nguyen (132) and Grant Witherspoon (145) won by pin for Indian Land in the lower weights.
Indian Land 72, Gastonia Forestview 3: This meet had a pair of close matches, with Indian Land’s Foster Lambert edging Jesse Osborne 4-2 at 138 pounds, and Forestview’s Kameron Miller topping Markeith Drakeford 3-2 at 160 pounds.
Indian Land 35, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 25: Xavier Dreese (152) and Markeith Drakeford (160) each won close decisions for Indian Land, keying the victory.
Marvin Ridge 38, Butler 36: Thomas Hayes (195) clinched victory for the Mavericks by pinning his Butler opponent.
Marvin Ridge 42, Gastonia Forestview 30: Thomas Capul (113) and Jacob Yim (120) scored pins, getting the Mavericks off to a quick start.
Marvin Ridge 53, Concord Jay M. Robinson 24: The Mavericks swept six weight classes from 120 to 152 pounds.
Rick Williams Duals
(at South Stokes)
Asheboro 69, South Iredell 6: Lane Tolley’s pin at 152 pounds supplied the Vikings with their points.
South Iredell 42, Mayodan McMichael 12: Christopher Kerley (126), LaneTolley (152) and Dylan Donaldson (170) scored pins for the victors.
South Iredell 36, Elkin 26: Christopher Kerley (126) won by pin in 14 seconds for South Iredell.
South Stokes 60, South Iredell 12: Christopher Kerley (126) scored a pin for the Vikings.
Surry Central 41, South Iredell 36: Dylan Donaldson (170) won by pin for South Iredell.
Report results of your school’s winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments