Charlotte Observer #BIG5 prep basketball players of the week

Demilade Adelekun, Gaston Day: In a 62-48 victory Friday over Northside Christian, Adelekun had 18 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, five assists and a steal.
Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: Had 15 points, seven blocks, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 72-57 victory over Hickory Grove Friday. Saturday, Clark had 17 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a 98-59 victory over Cary Academy.
Aniya Finger, Hopewell: Had 31 points and 25 rebounds in a 66-51 victory over Sweet 16 No. 13 North Mecklenburg. Finger surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the game.
Rayshun McDowell, Lawndale Burns: The 6-3 wing had 18 points, 11 rebounds against Gastonia Huss last Wednesday. On Friday, he had 25 points, 13 rebounds in a 65-57 victory over Belmont Stuart Cramer. McDowell had 40 points against Bessemer City in the Cleveland County Holiday tournament, where he averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists.
Kaitlin Walker, Charlotte Christian girls: Scored 18 points, had 16 rebounds in a 44-30 victory over Wake Christian Saturday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments