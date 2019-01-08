Track/Swim Roundup: 7 area stars win at Winston-Salem-area indoor meet

Seven Charlotte-area athletes and teams had first-place finishes Saturday in the Champion Fast Track Invitational indoor track and field meet in Winston-Salem.
The meet brought together leading track and field athletes from the Carolinas, competing at the JDL Fast Track.
Among the winners was Harding High senior Royal Burris, who captured the 55-meter dash and finished second in the 300-meter dash.
Other Charlotte-area winners in boys’ competition were the Berry Academy team in the 4-by-400 meter relay; Brian Risse of North Lincoln in the 1,600-meter run; Providence senior Pace Clark in the 3,200-meter run; and Catawba Bandys senior Alex Reavis, who took the high jump with a 6-8 effort.
Area winners among the girls were the Berry Academy 4-by-800 relay team and North Iredell’s Jenna Strange in the 1,600-meter run.
Joshua Parks of Kannapolis Brown placed among the top five in three events.
Here are other area top-five finishers:
BOYS
1,000-meter run: 4. Lukis Padu (Indian Trail Sun Valley); 300 meters: 2. Royal Burris (Harding); 4. Simeon Richardson (Rock Hill); 5. Joshua Parks (Kannapolis Brown); 4-by-200 relay: 4. Harding.
4-by-400 relay: 4. Monroe Central Academy; 5. Sun Valley; 4-by-800 relay: 4. Lincoln Charter; 500 meters: 2. DeKerius Thompson (Harding).
55 hurdles: 2. Joshua Parks (Kannapolis Brown); High jump: 2. Joshua Parks (Kannapolis Brown); 3. Wonderful Ngwenah (Harding); Long jump: 3. Kelechi Eziri (Providence Day).
Shot put: 2. Jake Soarus (North Lincoln); Triple jump: 4. Kelechi Eziri (Providence Day).
GIRLS
1,000 meters: 2. Molly Firr (Providence Day); 5. Cora Cooke (Myers Park); 1,600 meters: 2. Angie Allen (North Lincoln); 300 meters: 3. Ariana Rivera (Providence Day).
3,200 meters: 2. Megan Merritt (Myers Park); 5. Sara McAllister (Bandys); 4-by-200 relay: 3. Berry Academy; 4-by-400 relay: 2. Myers Park; 3. Berry Academy; 4. Sun Valley.
4-by-800 relay: 3. Lincoln Charter; 500 meters: 2. Nimeesha Coleman (Providence); 4. Casey Douglas (Rock Hill South Pointe); 55 hurdles: 3. Ariana Rivera (Providence); 4. Falon Spearman (Providence Day).
High jump: 2. Addie Renner (Myers Park); 4. Imani Boyd (Vance); Long jump: 4. Addie Renner (Myers Park); Shot put: 3. S’Khaja Charles (Vance).
Swimming
The Weddington girls and the Marvin Ridge boys took first-place honors Monday in the Southern Carolinas 3A swimming and diving meet at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte’s uptown.
Weddington’s girls won seven of 12 events, and the Marvin Ridge boys had five first-place finishes. Charlotte Catholic won six boys’ events but finished third in the team standings.
Girls’ double-winners were Weddington’s Maddy Flickinger and Katie Corbi. Both girls also swam on two victorious relay teams. Among the boys, Catholic’s John Gehrig and Jack Meehan and Marvin Ridge’s Brad Poelke each won twice. Poelke also swam on a pair of first-place relay teams.
GIRLS
Team standings: Weddington 390; Charlotte Catholic 356; Waxhaw Cuthbertson 340; Marvin Ridge 323; Indian Trail Sun Valley 127; Unionville Piedmont 112; Monroe Parkwood 110.
200 medley relay: Marvin Ridge; 200 freestyle: Maddy Flickinger (Weddington); 200 individual medley: Madeline Menkhaus (Catholic).
50 freestyle: Katie Corbi (Weddington); Diving: Abby Bernard (Weddington); 100 butterfly: Ava Yandle (Providence Day).
100 freestyle: Katie Corbi (Weddington); 500 freestyle: Caroline Kudela (Weddington); 200 freestyle relay: Weddington.
100 backstroke: Maddy Flickinger (Weddington); 100 breaststroke: Kaylee Hamblin (Monroe Parkwood); 400 freestyle relay: Weddington.
BOYS
Team standings: Marvin Ridge 406; Weddington 381; Charlotte Catholic 320; Cuthbertson 204; Piedmont 164; Sun Valley 148; Parkwood 41.
200 medley relay: Catholic; 200 freestyle: John Gehrig (Catholic); 200 individual medley: Jack Meehan (Catholic).
50 freestyle: Brad Poelke (Marvin Ridge); Diving: Alec Hubbard (Catholic); 100 butterfly: Brad Poelke (Marvin Ridge).
100 freestyle: Nicholas Piscitelli (Marvin Ridge); 500 freestyle: John Gehrig (Catholic); 200 freestyle relay: Marvin Ridge.
100 backstroke: Nathan McCormick (Weddington); 100 breaststroke: Jack Meehan (Catholic); 400 freestyle relay: Marvin Ridge.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
