Tuesday’s swim/wrestle report: Olympic, Vance dominate 6-team swim meet

Swimmers from Olympic and Vance dominated a six-team meet Monday at West Charlotte High School.
In the girls’ competition, Vance won five events and had nine top-four finishers. Olympic scored four victories and also had nine top-four finishers. Berry Academy was the only other team to score a victory.
In the boys’ events, Olympic led the way, with eight victories and 17 top-four finishes. Berry Academy won two events and Garinger one.
Also competing in the meet were West Charlotte and West Mecklenburg.
Two girls’ swimmers won a pair of events – Olympic’s Kaitlyn Wirz (200-meter freestyle and 100 freestyle) and Vance sophomore Serenity Bell (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke).
Winning two events for the boys were Berry Academy freshman Xavier Rogers (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle) and Olympic senior Jamison Rzepecki (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly).
Swimming
GASTON COUNTY QUADRANGULAR
Belmont South Point took first place in both the boys’ and girls’ events in a four-team meet in Gastonia. The Red Raider girls scored 437 points, outdistancing runner-up Gastonia Forestview’s 338. Trailing were Gastonia Huss (152) and Gastonia Highland Tech (45).
The boys’ competition was closer, with South Point edging Forestview 376-361. Highland Tech was third with 139.
South Point’s Mary Walker won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and Hunter Huss’ Allison Kimmel captured the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Forestview’s Maximus Pavone (200 individual medley and 50 freestyle) and Highland Tech’s Chandler Jones (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) each won two events.
SHELBY MEET
The Forest City Chase girls and East Lincoln boys took first place in a five-team meet at Shelby High School.
Chase’s girls totaled 429 points, followed by Shelby (249), East Lincoln (236), East Rutherford (161) and R-S Central (150).
Chase freshman Meredith Hollifield won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and teammate Jenna Bridges took the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Each also swam on two victorious relay teams.
In the boys’ meet, Jordan Fisher of East Lincoln won the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Shelby swept the three relays.
Wrestling
Cherryville 36, Maiden 24: The Ironmen’s Sea Kostiuk (182) and Jayden Blanton (195) won by pins in less than 25 seconds.
Claremont Bunker Hill 48, Morganton Patton 30: Bunker Hill’s Clayton Dobbins (145) and Casey Bolick (220) each earned pins in less than a minute.
Gastonia Forestview 42, Belmont South Point 34: Brian Moore (220) and Sam Kaylor (285) closed the meet with pins, lifting the Jaguars to victory.
Kannapolis Brown 39, Central Cabarrus 37: The Wonders piled up a big early lead and held off their South Piedmont 3A foes. Kaleb McGee edged Central Cabarrus’ Luke Masterton 3-2 in a key 132-pound bout.
Lake Norman 60, Gastonia Forestview 20: Bradley Wilson (170), Cooper Marcy (182) and Nathan Dugan (195) scored consecutive pins for Lake Norman.
Marion McDowell 42, Boone Watauga 30: Daniel Russom (106), Ben Critcher (182) and Grant Lawrence (285) won by pin for Watauga.
Morganton Freedom 48, Boone Watauga 24: Fernando Soto-Luna (106) and Wolfgang Wheeler (285) were among Freedom’s winners by pin in this Northwest 3A-4A meet.
Morganton Freedom 42, Marion McDowell 30: The Patriots won six matches by pin and eight by forfeit against their Northwest 3A-4A foe.
North Iredell 48, China Grove Carson 33: North Iredell swept the final four matches, erasing a 33-24 deficit in this North Piedmont 3A meet. Nathan Smith (182) and Luke Wilson (195) scored pins for the victors.
North Lincoln 69, Maiden 0: This lopsided South Fork 2A meet included three close matches. Andrew Holden outscored Nathaniel Poovey 15-12 at 126 pounds; Joey Plyler beat Justin Wilson 6-4 at 160 pounds, and Dylan Quilla (120) edged Tyrus Cobb 9-6.
South Caldwell 63, West Caldwell 12: Jona McBurney (106), Dustin Herman (152) and Steven Warren (220) won by pin as the Spartans took this Northwest 3A-4A meet.
South Caldwell 78, Hickory 0: Jade Hutto (126) and Preston Morgan (170) won by pin for the Spartans.
Statesville 48, South Iredell 19: In the North Piedmont 3A meet’s closest match, Statesville’s Andrew Holtz beat Troy Colton 4-0 at 138 pounds.
West Iredell 42, Lenoir Hibriten 32: West Iredell’s Adam Ervin (285) and Hibriten’s Max McMahan (113) won by pins in less than 30 seconds in this Foothills 2A meet.
West Lincoln 54, Lincolnton 9: Lincolnton standout Jonathan Alwran edged Luke Heavner 11-10 in a 132-pound bout, but West Lincoln took 12 of the other 13 matches and earned a South Fork 2A victory.
West Rowan 42, East Rowan 40: The Falcons won the final three matches, including a pin by 285-pounder Baklen Suddarth, and took this North Piedmont 3A meet.
Report results of your school’s winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
