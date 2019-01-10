Thursday’s Roundup: No. 1 Carmel Christian takes down NC power Greensboro Day

Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Anthony Breland, Lincoln Charter: freshman had 22 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 81-30 win over Sugar Creek Charter. Breland made 5-of-7 3-point attempts.
Breya Busby, Arborbrook Christian girls: 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists in a 60-36 win over Rock Hill Northwestern.
Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: 17 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two assists in a 58-49 win over Covenant Day.
Rain Redfern, Sugar Creek Charter: 19 points, 10 steals, six rebounds, two assists and a block in a 42-39 win over Lincoln Charter.
Patrick Williams, Cartier Jernigan, West Charlotte: Williams had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 76-34 win at West Mecklenburg. Jernigan had a triple-double: 10 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists.
Thursday’s Boys Capsules
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 63, GREENSBORO DAY 51
CCS: 12 14 15 22 63
GDS: 7 11 9 20 51
CCS: Donovan Gregory 10, DeAngelo Epps 16, Marten Maide 5, Jake Boggs 5, Myles Pierre 13, Myles Hunter 11, Johnathan Murphy 3
GDS: Inge 7, Key 2, Cam Hayes 11, Handy 3, McCorkle 3, Pierce 5, Taylor 4, Dunn 3, Fowler 2, Nik Evtimov 11
LINCOLN CHARTER 81, SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 30
MCA: 14 21 17 6 = 58
MCA: Stephen Clark 17, Sam Daigle 14, Mike Mason 10, Owens 8, T. Johnson 6, Andersen 2, Harding 1
Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 14-6, Conference (3-1)
WC 17 27 27 5 76
WM 15 10 6. 3. 34
WC Patrick Williams 24 Cartier Jernigan 10 Harris 9 Thomas 8 Dow 6 Magness 6 Walker 4 Terrell 3 Taylor2 Ware 2 Marrow 2
WM Roberson 11 Brown 5 Taylor 5 Pruitt 4 McQueen 4 J. Brown 3 Daniel 2. Anthony 1
Notable: Cartier Jernigan 10pts 11 assists 10 rebounds Patrick Williams 24 and 10
Thursday’s Girls Capsules
Arborbrook 60, Northwestern 36
ACA 11-13-20-16—60
NW 10-12-4-12—36
ACA 60 -- Breya Busby 20pts, 10rebounds, 5assists, Christie Zawacki 9pts and 15rebounds,
Anna Zawacki 11, Elizabeth Simon (8th grader) 8, Ella Porter 3, Madison McCarter 2, Holly Johnson 2pts and 7rebounds, Elizabeth Timberlake 5pts and 6rebounds,
Records: ACA 19-2
GREENSBORO DAY 55, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 37
Carmel Christian - 3 12 10 12 - 37
Greensboro Day - 7 19 14 15 - 55
Carmel Christian- Olivia Boyce 16, Glenn 8, Mendieta 6, Harry 5, DeJesse 2
Greensboro - Je’Bria Fullwood 19, Hailey Blackwell 12, Jones 8, Wyrick 7, Head 4, Murdock 3, Holden 2
HOPEWELL 44, GREENSBORO PAGE 31
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 42, LINCOLN CHARTER 39
Wednesday’s Girls Capsules
Sun Valley 4 5 4 6 - 22
Catholic 18 1 22 14 – 38
Sun Valley – Kingsley Turrif 1, Ta’Nyha Peoples 6, Jalynn Carter 8, Sierra Smith 4,
Catholic – Dane Bertina 16, Maggie Walton 4, Clara Flatau 12, Cameron Green 2, Mara Darling 2, Telfair Epperson 4, Kaitlin Coleman, Anna Schroder 3, Morgan Thompson 4, Megan Long 2, Stephanie Fava 2
Wednesday’s Boys Capsules
Freedom 17 22 19 27 = 85
Pine Lake 11 17 16 26 70
Christ the King 18 5 12 14 49
PLP - Justin Workman 28 Shirley 7 Wagner 7 D. Johnson 6 Doroodchi 6 Drakeford 5 L. Johnson 3 Bushrod 2 Forest 2 Morgan 2 Houchins 2
CTK - Andrew Hendershot 13 Jaylen Steele 11 Stanley 8 Schroeder 6 Todd 4 Clapp 2 Kuhn 2 Butterfield 2 Haywood 1
Friday’s schedule
Andrew Jackson at Central Pageland
Ardrey Kell at Berry
Aynor at Cheraw
Bandys at West Lincoln
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Butler at Hickory Ridge
Cannon School at Charlotte Latin
Central Academy at West Stanly
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Charles D. Owen at Avery County
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe
Charlotte Learning Academy at Northside Christian (Boys’ only)
Chester at Camden
Christ the King at Cabarrus Charter
Comenius at York Prep
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Concord First Assembly at Metrolina Christian
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
East Burke at Draughn
East Gaston at Chase
East Mecklenburg at Myers Park
East Montgomery at Forest Hills
East Rowan at Carson
Elevation Prep at Northwestern
First Assembly of Monroe at Arborbrook Christian
Forestview at Hunter Huss
Freedom at South Caldwell
Gaston Christian at Gaston Day
Great Falls at McBee
Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter
Hopewell at Mooresville
Independence at Garinger
Indian Land at Keenan
Kings Mountain at Burns
Lake Norman at Vance
Lancaster at Westwood
Langtree Charter at Community School of Davidson
Lee Central at Buford
Lewisville at North Central
Liberty Prep at Sugar Creek Charter
Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter
Maiden at East Lincoln
McDowell at Alexander Central
Mount Pleasant at Anson County
Nation Ford at Clover
Newton Conover at North Lincoln
North Gaston at Crest
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
North Moore at South Stanly
O’Neal School at Davidson Day
Parkwood at Cuthbertson
Patton at Hibriten
Piedmont Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
Providence at Olympic
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day
Queens Grant at Carolina International
Richmond Senior at Lumberton
Rock Hill at Fort Mill
Salisbury at South Rowan
Shelby at R.S. Central
South Davidson at North Rowan
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove
South Mecklenburg at Harding
South Point at East Rutherford
Statesville at North Iredell
Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
United Faith at Statesville Christian
Uwharrie Charter at Gray Stone Day
Watauga at St. Stephens
Weddington at Piedmont
West Caldwell at Hickory
West Charlotte at Hough
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard
West Montgomery at North Stanly
West Wilkes at Ashe County
West Rowan at South Iredell
Woodlawn School at Victory Christian
York at South Pointe (SC)
Comments