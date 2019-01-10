Prep Insider Blog

Thursday’s Roundup: No. 1 Carmel Christian takes down NC power Greensboro Day

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 10, 2019 10:53 PM

Carmel Christian remained undefeated after beating nationally ranked Pebblebrook (GA) at the EC16 tournament in Florida Special to the Observer

Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Anthony Breland, Lincoln Charter: freshman had 22 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 81-30 win over Sugar Creek Charter. Breland made 5-of-7 3-point attempts.

Breya Busby, Arborbrook Christian girls: 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists in a 60-36 win over Rock Hill Northwestern.

Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: 17 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two assists in a 58-49 win over Covenant Day.

Rain Redfern, Sugar Creek Charter: 19 points, 10 steals, six rebounds, two assists and a block in a 42-39 win over Lincoln Charter.

Patrick Williams, Cartier Jernigan, West Charlotte: Williams had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 76-34 win at West Mecklenburg. Jernigan had a triple-double: 10 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists.

Thursday’s Boys Capsules

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 63, GREENSBORO DAY 51

CCS: 12 14 15 22 63

GDS: 7 11 9 20 51



CCS: Donovan Gregory 10, DeAngelo Epps 16, Marten Maide 5, Jake Boggs 5, Myles Pierre 13, Myles Hunter 11, Johnathan Murphy 3



GDS: Inge 7, Key 2, Cam Hayes 11, Handy 3, McCorkle 3, Pierce 5, Taylor 4, Dunn 3, Fowler 2, Nik Evtimov 11

LINCOLN CHARTER 81, SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 30

Lincoln Charter 23 28 14 16 81
Sugar Creek 14 2 11 3 30


Lincoln Charter: Anthony Breland 22, Troy Fulton 14, Cogan 9, Holm 8, Rhodes 7, Gabriel 5, Robinson 3, Herrick 2, Bush 2, Knox 1, Reitler


Sugar Creek: N Siegle 10, Sledge 8, Taylor 4, Mack 3, Sloley 2, Allen 1


Notable: Lincoln Charter 11-3 1-0; Freshman Anthony Breland 22 pts 5 assist 4 rbs. (5-7 3 pts); Sophomore Troy Fulton 14pts (4-5 3pts)


METROLINA CHRISTIAN 58, COVENANT DAY 49


MCA: 14 21 17 6 = 58

CDS: 10 8 16 15 = 49



MCA: Stephen Clark 17, Sam Daigle 14, Mike Mason 10, Owens 8, T. Johnson 6, Andersen 2, Harding 1



Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 14-6, Conference (3-1)



Notes: Sr. Stephen Clark 17pts, 9rebs, 2blocks 2assists; Metrolina Christian hosts Concord First Assembly on Friday January 11th at 7pm.



WEST CHARLOTTE 76, WEST MECKLENBURG 34


WC 17 27 27 5 76

WM 15 10 6. 3. 34



WC Patrick Williams 24 Cartier Jernigan 10 Harris 9 Thomas 8 Dow 6 Magness 6 Walker 4 Terrell 3 Taylor2 Ware 2 Marrow 2



WM Roberson 11 Brown 5 Taylor 5 Pruitt 4 McQueen 4 J. Brown 3 Daniel 2. Anthony 1



Notable: Cartier Jernigan 10pts 11 assists 10 rebounds Patrick Williams 24 and 10

Thursday’s Girls Capsules

Arborbrook 60, Northwestern 36



ACA 11-13-20-16—60

NW 10-12-4-12—36



ACA 60 -- Breya Busby 20pts, 10rebounds, 5assists, Christie Zawacki 9pts and 15rebounds,

Anna Zawacki 11, Elizabeth Simon (8th grader) 8, Ella Porter 3, Madison McCarter 2, Holly Johnson 2pts and 7rebounds, Elizabeth Timberlake 5pts and 6rebounds,



Records: ACA 19-2

GREENSBORO DAY 55, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 37

Carmel Christian - 3 12 10 12 - 37

Greensboro Day - 7 19 14 15 - 55

Carmel Christian- Olivia Boyce 16, Glenn 8, Mendieta 6, Harry 5, DeJesse 2

Greensboro - Je’Bria Fullwood 19, Hailey Blackwell 12, Jones 8, Wyrick 7, Head 4, Murdock 3, Holden 2

HOPEWELL 44, GREENSBORO PAGE 31

Page - 5 3 8 15 - 31
Hopewell - 7 13 14 10 - 44


Page - Pennie 1, Mayman 13, Kreuger 6, Becker 2, Schemede 6, Martin 3


Hopewell - Lawson 11, Ballo 4, McManus 9, Craig 1, Balthazar 1, Montgomery 10, Chambers 8

SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 42, LINCOLN CHARTER 39

Sugar Creek Charter: 9 12 5 11 11 3 F 42
Lincoln Charter: 9 15 11 4 0 F 39


Sugar Creek: Nijah Cunningham 14 , Cruz 2, Slawon 5, Rain Redfern 19, Gardner 2.


Lincoln Charter : Wright 2, Hamlen 4, Fuller 2, Felicity Fields 11, Lauren Horton 12, Wootton 4, Moutselous 4


SCCS (14-3) LC (3-9)


Notable: Junior Rain Redfern led all scorers with 19 points , 10 steals, 6 rebounds, 2 assist and 1 Block. Nijah Cunningham finished with double double 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 Blocks and 1 steal. The lady wildcats won game #50 for the program (50-17) over 3 seasons


Wednesday’s Girls Capsules



CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 53, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 19


Sun Valley 4 5 4 6 - 22

Catholic 18 1 22 14 – 38

Sun Valley – Kingsley Turrif 1, Ta’Nyha Peoples 6, Jalynn Carter 8, Sierra Smith 4,

Catholic – Dane Bertina 16, Maggie Walton 4, Clara Flatau 12, Cameron Green 2, Mara Darling 2, Telfair Epperson 4, Kaitlin Coleman, Anna Schroder 3, Morgan Thompson 4, Megan Long 2, Stephanie Fava 2



CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 60, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 29


Metrolina Academy- 9 - 8 - 6 - 6 >29



Concord first assembly 12 - 21 - 10 - 17 > 66


Metrolina Academy- Strange 2, Dooley 2, Phibbs 3, McDowell 3, McGee 6, Neyems 2, E McClain 2, Waters 7, K McClain 2



CFA - B Stinson 8, Zy Benjamin 6, Selma Zayed 10, Jada McMillian 23, Lockhart 6, Brown 7


Notes: CFA plays Metrolina Friday



MORGANTON FREEDOM 58, VALDESE DRAUGHN 34


Draughn 4 7 12 11 - 34
Freedom 9 21 15 13- 58


Draughn 34 - Jenna Davis 11, Bailey 8, Haven 1, Hailey 3, Kira 3, Hailey 4, Abby 1, Saniah 3, Bryant.


Freedom 58 - Blaikley Crooks 14, Sierra Davenport 12, Christena Rhone 12, Tate 2, Bailey 7, Garrison 9, Moore 2, Short, McGee, Johnson, Watkins, Cisneros.


MOUNTAIN HERITAGE 68, EAST BURKE 63


Mountain heritage 13. 19. 20. 13. 68
East Burke. 17. 11. 15. 20. 63


East Burke scoring
Brooke Arney 21, Riley Haas 13, Ariana Hawkins 11, Josie Hise 7, Allie Cooke 5, Graleigh Hildebran 2, Gracie Ruff 2, Maya Chrisco 2


Mountain Heritage
Kylie Robinson 24, Hannah Tipton 16, Hannah Ray 8, Presley Peterson 7, Victoria Burke 6, Landry Adkins 5, Hailey Evans 1


East Burke 10-5, (4-0)

Wednesday’s Boys Capsules



MORGANTON FREEDOM 85, VALDESE DRAUGHN 69



Freedom 17 22 19 27 = 85

Draughn 08 15 17 20 = 60


Freedom: Aidan Pearson 21, Fletcher Abee 19, Michael Logan 15, James Freeman 13, Dula 6, Moore 2, Tolbert 5, Johnson 2


Draughn: Eli Poteet 18, Daye 8, Robinson 6, Treadway 6, Dillon 4, Gray 3, Pritchard 5, Chrisco 2, Abee 5, Walker 2, Cox 1


Notable: Freedom’s Fletcher Abee surpassed 1500 career points tonight; Freedom 12-1 (3-0) next at South Caldwell Friday, January 11


MOUNTAIN HERITAGE 100, EAST BURKE 41


Mountain Heritage 28 . 28 . 23 . 21 -- 100
East Burke . 5 . 22 . 5 . 9 -- 41


Mountain Heritage 100 -- Callin Randolph 24, Nathaniel Ledford 20, Justus Shelton 13, Brandon Aumiller 11, Jenkins 9, Branton 7, Shehan 6, Higgins 6, Higgins 4
East Burke 41 -- Ward 9, Teague 6, Morrison 5, Brittain 5, Shuford 5, Coble 4, Propst 3, Chrisco 2, Lor 2


Records: Mountain Heritage 7-2, East Burke 2-13


PINE LAKE PREP 70, CHRIST THE KING 49


Pine Lake 11 17 16 26 70

Christ the King 18 5 12 14 49



PLP - Justin Workman 28 Shirley 7 Wagner 7 D. Johnson 6 Doroodchi 6 Drakeford 5 L. Johnson 3 Bushrod 2 Forest 2 Morgan 2 Houchins 2



CTK - Andrew Hendershot 13 Jaylen Steele 11 Stanley 8 Schroeder 6 Todd 4 Clapp 2 Kuhn 2 Butterfield 2 Haywood 1

Friday’s schedule

Andrew Jackson at Central Pageland

Ardrey Kell at Berry

Aynor at Cheraw

Bandys at West Lincoln

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter



Butler at Hickory Ridge

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Central Academy at West Stanly

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Charles D. Owen at Avery County

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe

Charlotte Learning Academy at Northside Christian (Boys’ only)

Chester at Camden

Christ the King at Cabarrus Charter

Comenius at York Prep

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Concord First Assembly at Metrolina Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown

East Burke at Draughn

East Gaston at Chase

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park

East Montgomery at Forest Hills

East Rowan at Carson

Elevation Prep at Northwestern

First Assembly of Monroe at Arborbrook Christian

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Freedom at South Caldwell

Gaston Christian at Gaston Day

Great Falls at McBee

Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter

Hopewell at Mooresville

Independence at Garinger

Indian Land at Keenan

Kings Mountain at Burns

Lake Norman at Vance

Lancaster at Westwood

Langtree Charter at Community School of Davidson

Lee Central at Buford

Lewisville at North Central

Liberty Prep at Sugar Creek Charter

Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter

Maiden at East Lincoln

McDowell at Alexander Central

Mount Pleasant at Anson County

Nation Ford at Clover

Newton Conover at North Lincoln

North Gaston at Crest

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

North Moore at South Stanly

O’Neal School at Davidson Day

Parkwood at Cuthbertson

Patton at Hibriten

Piedmont Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

Providence at Olympic

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

Queens Grant at Carolina International

Richmond Senior at Lumberton

Rock Hill at Fort Mill

Salisbury at South Rowan

Shelby at R.S. Central

South Davidson at North Rowan

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove

South Mecklenburg at Harding

South Point at East Rutherford

Statesville at North Iredell

Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

United Faith at Statesville Christian

Uwharrie Charter at Gray Stone Day

Watauga at St. Stephens

Weddington at Piedmont

West Caldwell at Hickory

West Charlotte at Hough

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard

West Montgomery at North Stanly

West Wilkes at Ashe County

West Rowan at South Iredell

Woodlawn School at Victory Christian

York at South Pointe (SC)







